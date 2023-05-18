CLR Street Fashion: Dante in Brazil

Where

Praça Otávio Rocha, Porto Alegre.

Describe your fashion style.

“I like to be classic but different at the same time.”

Labels

Dante didn’t know the labels he’s wearing. The scarf was a gift from his parents that they brought from France.

Photographer’s Notes

Dante is a 19 year old advertising student. I really liked his style because it seemed classic and also fit very well with the park where I took these photos.

Laura Carniel is a Public Relations major, about to finish her last semester at a local university. She has been studying photography for two years. She often covers social events but her preference is to photograph street fashion, animals and old buildings. She is also looking to develop an expertise in social media.

