Connect with us

California Literary Review

CLR Street Fashion: Dante in Brazil

CLR Street Fashion: Dante in Brazil

Fashion

CLR Street Fashion: Dante in Brazil

A classic look…
Published on

CLR Street Fashion: Dante in Brazil

CLR Street Fashion: Dante in Brazil

CLR Street Fashion: Dante in Brazil

Where
Praça Otávio Rocha, Porto Alegre.

Describe your fashion style.
“I like to be classic but different at the same time.”

Labels
Dante didn’t know the labels he’s wearing. The scarf was a gift from his parents that they brought from France.

Photographer’s Notes
Dante is a 19 year old advertising student. I really liked his style because it seemed classic and also fit very well with the park where I took these photos.

Photos by Laura Carniel
© 2012 California Literary Review

Related Topics:

Laura Carniel is a Public Relations major, about to finish her last semester at a local university. She has been studying photography for two years. She often covers social events but her preference is to photograph street fashion, animals and old buildings. She is also looking to develop an expertise in social media.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

More in Fashion

Register or Login

Register
Login

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 21 other subscribers

Join us on Facebook

Join us on Facebook

Categories

Trending

100 Greatest Gangster Films: The Godfather, #1 5

Movies & TV

100 Greatest Gangster Films: The Godfather, #1
Suits: War

Movies & TV

Suits Recap: ‘War’ (Season 2, Episode 16)

Movies

Kick-Ass and the Hit-Girl debacle
Curtis Fentress

Architecture

Now Boarding: Fentress Airports + The Architecture of Flight, Denver Art Museum
The Dreamers

Gay and Lesbian

Happy Birthday, NC-17!
Edward James Olmos in American Me

100 Greatest Gangster Films

100 Greatest Gangster Films: American Me, #72

Follow us on Twitter

To Top
%d bloggers like this: