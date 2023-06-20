Fashion
CLR Street Fashion: Audrey in Brussels
Silver spikes…
Where: Near the Free University of Brussels.
Describe your fashion style: “Rock & Glam.”
Labels: Hermès Kelly bag, Jeffrey Campbell ‘’Lita’’ shoes.
Marta is a student and fashionista based in Belgium. Always carrying her camera with her, she tries to spot good street style outfits and also takes photos of herself for Flickr. Marta’s work for California Literary Review focuses on fashion for young people.
