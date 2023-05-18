Connect with us

California Literary Review

CLR Street Fashion: Juliea and Huong in Santa Monica, California

CLR Street Fashion: Juliea and Huong in Santa Monica

Fashion

CLR Street Fashion: Juliea and Huong in Santa Monica, California

A little flashy but still basic…
Published on

CLR Street Fashion: Juliea and Huong in Santa Monica

CLR Street Fashion: Juliea and Huong in Santa Monica

CLR Street Fashion: Juliea and Huong in Santa Monica

CLR Street Fashion: Juliea and Huong in Santa Monica

Where: Third Street Promenade.
Describe your fashion style: Juliea (wearing the hat) — “I don’t really have a style; I just dress how I feel in the morning.” Huong — “A little flashy but still basic.”
Labels: Juliea: Urban Outfitters pants, Forever 21 shirt, Brandy Melville bra, Marc by Marc Jacobs bag, Brandy Melville hat.
Huong: Forever 21 jacket, Brandy Melville top, True Religion jeans, Steve Madden boots, Michael Kors bag.

Photos by Slavyana Zinovyeva
© 2012 California Literary Review

Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

More in Fashion

Register or Login

Register
Login

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 21 other subscribers

Join us on Facebook

Join us on Facebook

Categories

Trending

100 Greatest Gangster Films: The Godfather, #1 1

Movies & TV

100 Greatest Gangster Films: The Godfather, #1
Suits: War

Movies & TV

Suits Recap: ‘War’ (Season 2, Episode 16)

Movies

Kick-Ass and the Hit-Girl debacle
Curtis Fentress

Architecture

Now Boarding: Fentress Airports + The Architecture of Flight, Denver Art Museum
The Dreamers

Gay and Lesbian

Happy Birthday, NC-17!
Edward James Olmos in American Me

100 Greatest Gangster Films

100 Greatest Gangster Films: American Me, #72

Follow us on Twitter

To Top
%d bloggers like this: