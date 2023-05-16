Fashion
CLR Street Fashion: Alana in New York City
Florals for spring…
Where
Chelsea.
Describe your fashion style.
“Vintage with a modern twist.”
Labels
BCBG blazer; shirt, shoes, and accessories all vintage.
Photographer’s Notes
I thought Alana’s look was a good mixture of causal and sophisticated. I thought it was a nice way to start spring by showing florals, as well as a bright color like white.
Jillian Donnellan is a New York based aspiring actress and self-proclaimed bibliophile with a B.A. in Music from Manhattanville College. Growing up on Long Island, Jillian has performed in plays, musicals, cabarets, dance shows, and more since she was three years old. Jillian loves to look at the (usually gothic) stories she reads with a critical eye; and her experience as a costume designer shows through in her search for historical accuracy on stage.
