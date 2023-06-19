CLR Street Fashion: Yasim in London

London based photographer Nando Machado studied photography in Dublin, Ireland, and London and has been working as a photographer since 2006. Apart from covering social events, doing headshots for artists and look-books, Nando’s artistic work has been featured in the French magazine “Photo” and his creative and editorial stock images are licensed internationally. Nando’s work for “California Literary Review” focuses on creative fashion in the streets of London.

Google+, Flickr, Twitter, website, Redbubble