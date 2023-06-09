Fashion
CLR Street Fashion: Chana and Lufe in Brazil
Inspired by gypsy and romantic folk culture…
Where: Cidade Baixa neighborhood of Porto Alegre.
Describe your fashion style: Chana: “Very inspired by the gypsy and ‘romantic folk’ culture.” Lufe: “Very peculiar.”
Laura Carniel is a Public Relations major, about to finish her last semester at a local university. She has been studying photography for two years. She often covers social events but her preference is to photograph street fashion, animals and old buildings. She is also looking to develop an expertise in social media.
