CLR Street Fashion: Tim in New York City

Published on June 26, 2023

Where: SoHo

Describe your fashion style: "I dress however I feel that day. I try to mix high end and low end pieces."

Labels: Comme des Garçons

Photos by Kazumi Fish © 2012 California Literary Review
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.