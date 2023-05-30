Fashion
CLR Street Fashion: Débora in Brazil
Staying cool in Brazil…
Where: Centro Historico, Porto Alegre.
Describe your fashion style: “Don’t know how to define my style. Just buy what I like.”
Labels: Dress was bought in a second hand shop in São Paulo.
Laura Carniel is a Public Relations major, about to finish her last semester at a local university. She has been studying photography for two years. She often covers social events but her preference is to photograph street fashion, animals and old buildings. She is also looking to develop an expertise in social media.
1 Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.