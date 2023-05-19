Fashion
CLR Street Fashion: Gianna and Brittany, Santa Monica, California
Lipstick tattoos…
Where: Third Street Promenade.
Describe your fashion style: Brittany (wearing the short skirt) — “My style is very girly, hippie meets preppy.” Gianna (wearing the long skirt) — “Punk with the girly flare, it’s really whatever I’m feeling that day.”
Labels: Brittany: Stuart Weitzman hills, Top Shop outfit, H&M bag, Saks Fifth Avenue bracelets.
Gianna: Pretty much all Forever 21 and Coach shoes.
