Fashion
CLR Street Fashion: Jojo in London
Canary yellow at Canary Wharf…
Where: Canary Wharf.
Describe your fashion style: “Colourful and fun. Its not about trends or labels its dressing to be cheerful!”
Labels: Black Friday 1869 coat, Topshop skirt, Connemara Socks legwarmers, Reebok trainers, secondhand bag, leggings and scarf.
London based photographer Nando Machado studied photography in Dublin, Ireland, and London and has been working as a photographer since 2006. Apart from covering social events, doing headshots for artists and look-books, Nando’s artistic work has been featured in the French magazine “Photo” and his creative and editorial stock images are licensed internationally. Nando’s work for “California Literary Review” focuses on creative fashion in the streets of London.
1 Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.