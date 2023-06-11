Connect with us

CLR Street Fashion: Toni in New York City

Fashion

Dressed warmly in Midtown…
Published on

CLR Street Fashion: Toni in New York City 1

CLR Street Fashion: Toni in New York City 2

Where: Midtown.
Describe your fashion style: “Girly.”
Labels: Jessica Simpson coat, H&M jeans and shoes, Tory Burch bag.

Photos by Jessica Donnellan
© 2012 California Literary Review

Jillian Donnellan is a New York based aspiring actress and self-proclaimed bibliophile with a B.A. in Music from Manhattanville College. Growing up on Long Island, Jillian has performed in plays, musicals, cabarets, dance shows, and more since she was three years old. Jillian loves to look at the (usually gothic) stories she reads with a critical eye; and her experience as a costume designer shows through in her search for historical accuracy on stage.

