Fashion
CLR Street Fashion: Jessica in New York City
Boho in Chelsea…
Where: Chelsea.
Describe your fashion style: “New York Boho.”
Labels: Nine West shoes, Gap sweater, vintage scarf.
Jillian Donnellan is a New York based aspiring actress and self-proclaimed bibliophile with a B.A. in Music from Manhattanville College. Growing up on Long Island, Jillian has performed in plays, musicals, cabarets, dance shows, and more since she was three years old. Jillian loves to look at the (usually gothic) stories she reads with a critical eye; and her experience as a costume designer shows through in her search for historical accuracy on stage.
