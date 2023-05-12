Fashion
CLR Street Fashion: Rene in New York City
NYC fashion student…
Where
Chelsea.
Describe your fashion style.
“Loose and colorful.”
Labels
Zara shirt, Top Shop skirt, Kate Spade shoes, Rene Huang bag.
Photographer’s Notes
I first approached Rene because of her use of color in her outfit. After talking to her, I learned that she is a fashion student who actually designed and made the bag she was wearing.
