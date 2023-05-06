Fashion
CLR Street Fashion: Vivian and Nagehan in London
Fashionable friends…
Where
Covent Garden
Labels
Vivian (blonde): Zara coat, Ralph Lauren shirt, Topshop necklace, Swarovski earrings, Tommy Hilfiger watch, Zara flats, Longchamp bag, ASOS trousers.
Nagehan: Gaetano Tagliente coat, COS blouse, Zara leggings, Kurt Geiger shoes, vintage bag.
Photographer’s Notes
Vivian was waiting for her friend outside the station. Her whole outfit worked so well and gave her such a charming and elegant air! When her friend Nagehan arrived, she turned out to be equally fashionable, and was happy to be photographed too.
London based photographer Nando Machado studied photography in Dublin, Ireland, and London and has been working as a photographer since 2006. Apart from covering social events, doing headshots for artists and look-books, Nando’s artistic work has been featured in the French magazine “Photo” and his creative and editorial stock images are licensed internationally. Nando’s work for “California Literary Review” focuses on creative fashion in the streets of London.
