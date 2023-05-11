CLR Street Fashion: Dorota in London

Where

Kensington Gore.

Describe your fashion style.

“I like vintage, but also to mix different styles.”

Labels

The coat was bought “really cheap” in Peru. The scarf was bought in Poland

Photographer’s Notes

Dorota’s colours caught my eye while she was crossing the road, especially on another grey day in London. She kind of reminded me of Audrey Hepburn with her classic ladies’ bike.

London based photographer Nando Machado studied photography in Dublin, Ireland, and London and has been working as a photographer since 2006. Apart from covering social events, doing headshots for artists and look-books, Nando’s artistic work has been featured in the French magazine “Photo” and his creative and editorial stock images are licensed internationally. Nando’s work for “California Literary Review” focuses on creative fashion in the streets of London. Google+, Flickr, Twitter, website, Redbubble

