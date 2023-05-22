Fashion
CLR Street Fashion: Chris in New York City
Vintage military coat…
Where: Upper East Side.
Describe your fashion style: “I don’t know.”
Labels: Vintage US Marine Coat, Cole Haan shoes, H&M pants and shirt.
Jillian Donnellan is a New York based aspiring actress and self-proclaimed bibliophile with a B.A. in Music from Manhattanville College. Growing up on Long Island, Jillian has performed in plays, musicals, cabarets, dance shows, and more since she was three years old. Jillian loves to look at the (usually gothic) stories she reads with a critical eye; and her experience as a costume designer shows through in her search for historical accuracy on stage.
1 Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.