Fashion
CLR Street Fashion: Hassan in Brussels
Loves skinny jeans…
Where: Ixelles.
Describe your fashion style: “I love vintage clothing as well as Nike sneakers, leather jackets and skinny jeans.”
Labels: Nike sneakers, Zara jacket, Asos jumper, Asos backpack.
Marta is a student and fashionista based in Belgium. Always carrying her camera with her, she tries to spot good street style outfits and also takes photos of herself for Flickr. Marta’s work for California Literary Review focuses on fashion for young people.
