William and Julia’s Oscar Wager 2010!!!

With the Academy Awards coming up this Sunday, March 7th, Julia Rhodes and I – William Bibbiani! – have decided to spice things up a bit with a wager. Whichever one of us avowed Oscar Enthusiasts picks the most winners gets to assign four writing assignments to the loser over the next two months, which must be completed promptly and without question.

For my sake and yours, dear readers, I hope I win because I plan on being a real jerk about this. Here are our official and competing Fourth Wall picks for the Academy Awards. Will Avatar sweep the show or does Hurt Locker have what it takes to dethrone the giant? Find out below…

BEST MOTION PICTURE OF THE YEAR

Avatar – James Cameron, Jon Landau

The Blind Side – Gil Netter, Andrew A. Kosove, Broderick Johnson

District 9 – Peter Jackson, Carolyn Cunningham

An Education – Finola Dwyer, Amanda Posey

The Hurt Locker – Kathryn Bigelow, Mark Boal, Nicolar Chartier, Greg Shapiro

Inglourious Basterds – Lawrence Bender

Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire – Lee Daniels, Sarah Siegel-Magness, Gary Magness

A Serious Man – Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

Up – Jonas Rivera

Up in the Air – Daniel Dubiecki, Ivan Reitman, Jason Reitman

William:

WHO WILL WIN: Hurt Locker

WHO SHOULD WIN: Inglourious Basterds

Despite a grand total of ten nominees, conventional wisdom states that this year’s Oscar race is between Avatar and Hurt Locker, and frankly each of them has about a 50/50 chance, unless the new nomination process throws everything out of whack and something weird like The Blind Side squeaks in during the confusion. I’m guessing that the other crowd-pleasers among the nominees – like District 9, The Blind Side or Up – could siphon enough votes away from mainstream favorite Avatar to give the artsier Hurt Locker a slight edge. Of the nominees, my pick for the actual “best” picture is still Tarantino’s remarkable Inglourious Basterds, his most impressive cinematic accomplishment in over ten years.

Julia:

WHO WILL WIN: Avatar

WHO SHOULD WIN: The Hurt Locker

This year’s switch to ten nominees brought in some dark horses (A Serious Man, District 9, and Up would likely not have seen this nomination were it not for the increased number). The Hurt Locker is a wonderful film. Avatar is pretty but vapid and Cameron’s an ass. I grudgingly predict an Avatar win. (Where’s the champagne? This makes me want to start drinking now.)

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING

Kathryn Bigelow – The Hurt Locker

James Cameron – Avatar

Lee Daniels – Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire

Jason Reitman – Up in the Air

Quentin Tarantino – Inglourious Basterds

William:

WHO WILL WIN: Kathryn Bigelow

WHO SHOULD WIN: Quentin Tarantino

Bigelow is considered a lock, and whether or not you think she genuinely deserves to win amongst these nominees she certainly turned in her best work since Near Dark. Even James Cameron kinda-sorta campaigned for her to win this award (so long as Avatar won Best Picture, of course). Plus: She’d be the first female director to win this Oscar, and the Academy does so love their awards to seem meaningful. Alas, Tarantino may have turned in the most impressive work of the above nominees.

Julia:

WHO WILL WIN: Kathryn Bigelow

WHO SHOULD WIN: Kathryn Bigelow

I may throw things at the TV starting here. I adore Bigelow, and The Hurt Locker had me pinned to my seat in an ecstasy of anxiety. She’s an incredible director and deserves this award—but if they give it to her (like Cameron keeps saying as if he’s bequeathing it to her himself), it better not be because she’s a woman, or because she’s being shafted in the Best Picture category. Grumble.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Jeff Bridges – Crazy Heart

George Clooney – Up in the Air

Colin Firth – A Single Man

Morgan Freeman – Invictus

Jeremy Renner – The Hurt Locker

William:

WHO WILL WIN: Jeff Bridges

WHO SHOULD WIN: Jeff Bridges

He’s never won, and for some reason that really seems to matter (Kate Winslet really didn’t deserve the award for The Reader last year – not her best performance – but it was the first time she’d been nominated against weaker competition). Plus, if you ask me, Bridges also gave one of the best lead performances of the year – behind Sam Rockwell in Moon and Robin Williams in World’s Greatest Dad, of course. An “Honorable Mention” goes to the beautifully melancholic Colin Firth in A Single Man.

Julia:

WHO WILL WIN: Jeff Bridges

WHO SHOULD WIN: Jeff Bridges

Though all the nominees’ performances were good this year, none of them blew my mind. Bridges will likely snatch the statue by virtue of degrading himself—seeing a 50-something alcoholic man puking in his tighty-whities sticks in your brain.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Sandra Bullock – The Blind Side

Helen Mirren – The Last Station

Carey Mulligan – An Education

Gabourey Sidibe – Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire

Meryl Streep – Julie & Julia

William:

WHO WILL WIN: Sandra Bullock

WHO SHOULD WIN: Carey Mulligan

Once again, a win for Sandra Bullock would turn an Academy Award into a “story,” something the Academy has always been a fan of. And she certainly did command the screen (in an excellent Dolly Parton impersonation, but still…). The most impressive performance amongst each of these deserving nominees may have been Carey Mulligan, in the difficult role of playing a teenager who is somehow smarter than her years without ever behaving wisely, a tightrope she navigated flawlessly.

Julia:

WHO WILL WIN: Sandra Bullock

WHO SHOULD WIN: Gabourey Sidibe

The Blind Side is one of the most blatant Academy bait I’ve seen in a long time. Bullock was good in her role. Sidibe, though? Holy whoa. She is a different person in Precious, and for such a young, inexperienced actor, that is a fantastic accomplishment. I have hopes, but I don’t think she’ll win. Sigh.

BEST WRITING, SCREENPLAY WRITTEN DIRECTLY FOR THE SCREEN

Inglourious Basterds – Quentin Tarantino

The Hurt Locker – Mark Boal

The Messenger – Alessandro Camon, Oren Moverman

A Serious Man – Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

Up – Bob Peterson, Pete Docter, Thomas McCarthy

William:

WHO WILL WIN: Inglourious Basterds

WHO SHOULD WIN: Inglourious Basterds

Actually, this award is another tossup, since Hurt Locker probably stands an equal chance. I’m giving the edge to Basterds, which has a showier screenplay that is perhaps more likely to stick in voters’ minds, but also has the advantage of being a truly remarkable piece of writing regardless. Without a clear frontrunner, this could also be the year in which Pixar finally picks up a screenplay award, but I’m going to stick with my Basterdly choice.

Julia:

WHO WILL WIN: The Hurt Locker

WHO SHOULD WIN: A Serious Man

Thank goodness the Academy didn’t nominate Avatar for this. I might’ve given up on life. A Serious Man deserves this one, but I predict The Hurt Locker.

BEST WRITING, SCREENPLAY BASED ON MATERIAL PREVIOUSLY PRODUCED OR PUBLISHED

District 9 – Neill Blomkamp, Terri Tatchell

An Education – Nick Hornby

In the Loop – Jesse Armstrong, Simon Blackwell, Armando Iannucci, Tony Roche

Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire – Geoffrey Fletcher

Up in the Air – Jason Reitman, Sheldon Turner

William:

WHO WILL WIN: Up in the Air

WHO SHOULD WIN: In the Loop

Up in the Air is a very good movie but its competition in every other category is overwhelmingly strong. None of the other screenplays have a lot of momentum behind them, so this may be the Academy’s only chance to reward the film. Geoffrey Fletcher’s strong adaptation of Precious (which was apparently based on a novel!) is probably the next most likely candidate, but it was the hilarious and unexpected In the Loop – which plays like a modern day Dr. Strangelove (without the apocalypse part) that really stands out in this category.

Julia:

WHO WILL WIN: Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire

WHO SHOULD WIN: District 9

Frankly I’d like to see District 9 pick up some awards, but I don’t think it’ll happen. That movie was written and put together pretty flawlessly, but Precious is Academy bait (and is a good, though manipulative, film).

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Matt Damon – Invictus

Woody Harrelson – The Messenger

Christopher Plummer – The Last Station

Stanley Tucci – The Lovely Bones

Christoph Waltz – Inglourious Basterds

William:

WHO WILL WIN: Christoph Waltz

WHO SHOULD WIN: Christoph Waltz

For the third year in a row, the heavily-favored frontrunner in the Supporting Actor race is more-or-less a supervillain, and for the third year in a row that’s perfectly all right because the performance in question was instantly iconic and brilliantly handled. An honorable mention is owed to Stanley Tucci, who were it not for Christoph Waltz would be a lock in this category.

Julia:

WHO WILL WIN: Christoph Waltz

WHO SHOULD WIN: Christoph Waltz

This was a serious tossup for me between Tucci and Waltz. Both were remarkably good. But Waltz is absolutely, definitely the most memorable part of Inglourious Basterds. He is fantastic in that role, and I hope for his sake (and mine) he pulls it off.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Penelope Cruz – Nine

Vera Farmiga – Up in the Air

Maggie Gyllenhaal – Crazy Heart

Anna Kendrick – Up in the Air

Mo’Nique – Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire

William:

WHO WILL WIN: Mo’Nique

WHO SHOULD WIN: Vera Farmiga

All the acting categories seem like foregone conclusions this year, and if anyone other than Mo’Nique wins the award for Best Supporting Actress it would be the surprise of the evening. Sadly, Mo’Nique’s broad, monstrous performance – which given the Oscar-bait qualities inherent to the character probably could have earned a nomination for just about any actress who played the role competently – lacks the nuance of Vera Farmiga’s more subdued and complicated performance in Up in the Air.

WHO WILL WIN: Mo’Nique

WHO SHOULD WIN: Mo’Nique

Again, all the nominees were good, but Mo’Nique was the only one that really blew her part out of the water. Considering she is a stand-up comedienne, her work in Precious is massively impressive.

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

Avatar – Mauro Fiore

Harry Potter & The Half-Blood Prince – Bruno Delbonnel

The Hurt Locker – Barry Ackroyd

Inglourious Basterds – Robert Richardson

The White Ribbon – Christian Berger

William:

WHO WILL WIN: The Hurt Locker

WHO SHOULD WIN: Harry Potter & The Half-Blood Prince

The Best Cinematography award and I have a long and antagonistic history. Case in point, the actual Best Cinematography of 2010 (A Single Man – Eduard Grau) wasn’t even nominated. I refuse to completely give in, so I predict The Hurt Locker’s competent but familiar desert hues will win over Avatar, in which the bulk of the “cinematography” was completed in the computer. If Avatar gets to be nominated for Best Cinematography, why not The Princess and the Frog? Of course, everyone in the Academy might not appreciate this distinction and Avatar could end up with the award, ignoring Bruno Delbonnel’s truly exceptional work on Harry Potter.

Julia:

WHO WILL WIN: Avatar

WHO SHOULD WIN: Inglourious Basterds

From its opening vignette, Inglourious Basterds is positively dazzling. Unfortunately I predict Avatar’s sweep will continue here.

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING

Avatar – Stephen E. Rivkin, John Refoua, James Cameron

District 9 – Julian Clarke

The Hurt Locker – Bob Murawski, Chris Innis

Inglourious Basterds – Sally Menke

Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire – Joe Klotz

William:

WHO WILL WIN: Avatar

WHO SHOULD WIN: District 9

The Best Editing Academy Award often goes alongside the Best Picture winner, so this award will probably go to either Avatar or Hurt Locker. Still, I’m predicting that Avatar will probably sweep most of the technical awards – whether I like it or not – so I’m guessing James Cameron’s abominably paced epic will probably win this Oscar even though District 9 was a more impressive accomplishment.

Julia:

WHO WILL WIN: The Hurt Locker

WHO SHOULD WIN: Inglourious Basterds

Mehhh. None of them were holy-wow in the editing department. I predict Hurt Locker will get this one because it is so incredibly tense. Inglourious Basterds may be my favorite among the rest of them for editing.

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION

Avatar – Rick Carter, Robert Stromberg, Kim Sinclair

The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus – David Warren, Anastasia Masaro, Caroline Smith

Nine – John Myhre, Gordon Sim

Sherlock Holmes – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

The Young Victoria – Patrice Vermette, Maggie Gray

William:

WHO WILL WIN: The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus

WHO SHOULD WIN: The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus

It’s hard to miss exceptional art direction. Avatar could easily take this award in a sweep, but it would be stupid since again, most of the really impressive “locations” and “sets” were either computer-generated or heavily manipulated in post. I’ve only seen clips of Parnassus but it’s clearly a stunning production that Academy members all probably watched if only for Heath Ledger’s involvement. I also haven’t seen The Young Victoria which also has the potential to take away this award on merit alone.

Julia:

WHO WILL WIN: Avatar

WHO SHOULD WIN: Sherlock Holmes

This is where I predict Avatar will start to sweep. Visually it’s beyond beautiful, and I think it’s going to get most of the visually-oriented awards for which it’s nominated. Sherlock Holmes was amazingly well-done, though. Nineteenth-century London has never been so gorgeous.

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN

Bright Star – Janet Patterson

Coco Before Chanel – Catherine Leterrier

The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus – Monique Prudhomme

Nine – Colleen Atwood

The Young Victoria – Sandy Powell

William:

WHO WILL WIN: Nine

WHO SHOULD WIN: ???

My opinion for who should win means little in this category, having not seen most of the nominees, but Nine may take home this award for its gaudy theatricality and the heavy emphasis on costume design/costume designers in the narrative.

Julia:

WHO WILL WIN: The Young Victoria

WHO SHOULD WIN: The Young Victoria

I am way behind on this category. Because I haven’t seen 3/5 nominees, I’m going to put my vote in for The Young Victoria because it was a better film than Nine and because the costumes were quite incredible.

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP:

Il Divo – Aldo Signoretti, Vittorio Sodano

Star Trek – Barney Burman, Mindy Hall, Joel Harlow

The Young Victoria – John Henry Gordon, Jenny Shircore

William:

WHO WILL WIN: Star Trek

WHO SHOULD WIN: ???

I haven’t seen the other two nominees, but Star Trek is still heavily favored in this category. Add on the fact that it’s the only award that Trek actually has a chance of winning and it’s pretty much a lock.

Julia:

WHO WILL WIN: Star Trek

WHO SHOULD WIN: Star Trek

Star Trek is an all-around fun viewing experience, and the makeup is incredible. There you go.

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC WRITTEN FOR MOTION PICTURES, ORIGINAL SCORE

Avatar – James Horner

The Fantastic Mr. Fox – Alexandre Desplat

The Hurt Locker – Marco Beltrami, Buck Sanders

Sherlock Holmes – Hans Zimmer

Up – Michael Giacchino

William:

WHO WILL WIN: Up

WHO SHOULD WIN: The Fantastic Mr. Fox

Great work, but not exactly the best year for this category. How many of the above scores can you hum off the top of your head? Even Avatar didn’t really have a theme that stuck with you, so none of these scores stands out as a frontrunner. Avatar could, once again, take it in a sweep, but I actually think Michael Giacchino is finally going to take home an Oscar for his exceptional work on Up. I preferred Alexandre Desplat’s lovely score for Mr. Fox (plus I just love saying that last name), but Up still had beautiful music and deserves the award just about as much.

Julia:

WHO WILL WIN: Avatar

WHO SHOULD WIN: Up

Another tossup. Horner and Cameron know how to push our emotional buttons with music, and I predict the Academy will reward this. Michael Giacchino’s score for Up is by far the most memorable and is really fantastic.

BEST ACHIEVEMENT FOR MUSIC WRITTEN FOR MOTION PICTURES, ORIGINAL SONG

Crazy Heart (“The Weary Kind”) – T-Bone Burnett, Ryan Bingham

Nine (“Take It All”) – Maury Yeston

Paris 36 (“Loin de Paname”) – Reinhardt Wagner, Frank Thomas

The Princess and the Frog (“Almost There”) – Randy Newman

The Princess and the Frog (“Down in New Orleans”) – Randy Newman

William:

WHO WILL WIN: “The Weary Kind”

WHO SHOULD WIN: “The Weary Kind”

Songs that are integrally linked to a film’s story have a leg up in this category, particularly when none of the competing songs were a breakout Top 40 hit. The beautiful “Weary Kind” is pretty much guaranteed to win this award, and deservedly so.

Julia:

WHO WILL WIN: “The Weary Kind”

WHO SHOULD WIN: “The Weary Kind”

I am a sucker for Randy Newman, and both songs from The Princess and the Frog made me smile. T-Bone Burnett and Ryan Bingham deserve this one, though. “The Weary Kind” is perfect for that film and a great song (I came out of the theater wanting to download it).

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND MIXING

Avatar – Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers, Andy Nelson, Tony Johnson

The Hurt Locker – Paul N.J. Ottosson, Ray Beckett

Inglourious Basterds – Michael Minkler, Tony Lamberti, Mark Ulano

Star Trek – Anna Behlmer, Andy Nelson, Peter J. Devlin

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen – Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Geoffrey Patterson

William:

WHO WILL WIN: Avatar

WHO SHOULD WIN: Avatar

Excellent work all around, but as much as I disapprove of Avatar winning most of the awards for which it’s nominated, the sound mixing was incredible. But then all of the above work was incredible, too.

Julia:

WHO WILL WIN: The Hurt Locker

WHO SHOULD WIN: Inglourious Basterds

Major tossup here. As William has said, the Academy is likely to fall back on whichever was the most entertaining movie. I worry The Hurt Locker will start getting the smaller awards to make up for losing Best Picture. Inglourious Basterds contained some of the most gruesome sound imagery ever produced, and I certainly hope it pulls this one off.

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING

Avatar – Christopher Boyes, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle

The Hurt Locker – Paul N.J. Ottosson

Inglourious Basterds – Wylie Stateman

Star Trek – Mark P. Stoeckinger, Alan Rankin

Up – Michael Silvers, Tom Myers

William:

WHO WILL WIN: Avatar

WHO SHOULD WIN: Avatar

Sound Editing is not the same award as Sound Mixing, but like Best Picture and Best Director they often go hand in hand. Avatar had a genuinely unique soundscape and deserves credit for that achievement.

Julia:

WHO WILL WIN: The Hurt Locker

WHO SHOULD WIN: Star Trek

Transformers (a horrible, terrible, no-good very bad movie) did have incredible sound editing. Star Trek deserves this one, as even on my computer its sound is amazing.

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar – Joe Letteri, Stephen Rosenbaum, Richard Baneham, Andy Jones

District 9 – Dan Kaufman, Peter Muyzers, Richard Habros, Matt Aitken

Star Trek – Roger Guyett, Russell Earl, Paul Kavanagh, Burt Dalton

William:

WHO WILL WIN: Avatar

WHO SHOULD WIN: Avatar

Duh.

Julia:

WHO WILL WIN: Avatar

WHO SHOULD WIN: Avatar

Duh.

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM OF THE YEAR

Coraline – Henry Selick

The Fantastic Mr. Fox – Wes Anderson

The Princess and the Frog – John Musker, Ron Clements

The Secret of Kells – Tomm Moore

Up – Pete Docter

William:

WHO WILL WIN: The Fantastic Mr. Fox

WHO SHOULD WIN: The Fantastic Mr. Fox

This is the dark horse I’m backing this year. Up is a beautiful and unforgettable film that made my Top Ten list last year, but not only is Mr. Fox a more distinctive accomplishment artistically, it also isn’t risking splitting its votes with a Best Picture nomination. Plus, Wes Anderson is a critical darling who has never won another Academy Award, perhaps unjustly, so that twinge of sympathy could give him the slight edge over Pixar this year.

Julia:

WHO WILL WIN: Up

WHO SHOULD WIN: Up

I gave both Fantastic Mr. Fox and The Princess and the Frog 4 stars. They are great movies. Up is one of Pixar’s really good ones, though. Any movie that can make kids giggle and adults laugh out loud and sob (aside from Veggie Tales) is fantastic in my book. The Academy loves Pixar, too (with good reason: who doesn’t?).

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

Ajami – Israel

The Milk of Sorrow – Peru

A Prophet – France

The Secret in Their Eyes – Argentina

The White Ribbon – Germany

William:

WHO WILL WIN: The White Ribbon

WHO SHOULD WIN: ???

Haven’t seen the nominees, so I’m just going with my gut, and my gut says White Ribbon’s critical acclaim could earn it this award. On the other hand, Best Foreign Film can be a real spoiler category (since Academy members are actually required to see all the nominees), so it could be anyone’s game. The Secret in Their Eyes has a lot of critical acclaim to its credit as well.

Julia:

WHO WILL WIN: The White Ribbon

WHO SHOULD WIN: ???

Once again, throwing in the towel. I haven’t seen any of the nominees. The White Ribbon is getting tons of buzz, so I’m going to guess at that one.

BEST DOCUMENTARY, FEATURES

Burma VJ: Reporter i et lukket land – Anders Ostergaard, Lise Lense-Moller

The Cove – Louie Psihoyos, Fisher Stevens

Food, Inc. – Robert Kenner, Elise Pearlstein

The Most Dangerous Man in America – Judith Ehrlich, Rick Goldsmith

Which Way Home – Rebecca Cammisa

William:

WHO WILL WIN: The Cove

WHO SHOULD WIN: ???

I haven’t seen any of the nominees, but the only documentary I’ve heard great things about this year was The Cove. Plus, it was produced by Fisher Stevens, and I like the idea of the bad guy from Hackers getting an Academy Award.

Julia:

WHO WILL WIN: The Cove

WHO SHOULD WIN: The Cove

This is another huge tossup for me. The Cove and Food, Inc. (the only two I’ve seen) are getting the most buzz. Food, Inc. was great, and has me rethinking the way I eat and grouchy that so few pay attention to such. The Cove is an incredible, well made, important film about injustices that we may be able to do something about. I think it’ll tip the scales.

BEST DOCUMENTARY, SHORT SUBJECTS

China’s Unnatural Disaster: The Tears of Sichuan Province – Jon Alpert, Matthew O’Neill

The Last Campaign of Governor Booth Gardner – Daniel Junge, Henry Ansbacher

The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

Krolik po berlinsku – Bartosz Konopka, Anna Wydra

Music by Prudence – Roger Ross Williams, Elinor Burkett

William:

WHO WILL WIN: The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant

WHO SHOULD WIN: ???

I missed my opportunity to see these shorts, so I’m going with my gut and betting that a topical film about the economy could tug at the right heartstrings.

Julia:

WHO WILL WIN: Music by Prudence

WHO SHOULD WIN: ???

I haven’t seen any of these, so I’m going to throw in the towel and say Music by Prudence because it has a cool name.

BEST SHORT FILM, ANIMATED

French Roast – Fabrice Joubert

Granny O’Grimm’s Sleeping Beauty – Nicky Phelan, Darragh O’Connell

La dama y la muerte – Javier Recio Gracia

Logorama – Nicolas Shmerkin

Wallace & Gromit in “A Matter of Loaf and Death” – Nick Park

William:

WHO WILL WIN: Wallace and Gromit in “A Matter of Loaf and Death”

WHO SHOULD WIN: ???

Again, I missed my chance to see the nominees. Logorama has some great word of mouth, but come on… Nick Park’s been nominated. If anyone else wins it’ll be a mindblower.

Julia:

WHO WILL WIN: Wallace and Gromit in “A Matter of Loaf and Death”

WHO SHOULD WIN: ???

Haven’t seen any of these. I’ll go with A Matter of Loaf and Death because it has the coolest name.

BEST SHORT FILM, LIVE-ACTION

The Door – Juanita Wilson, James Flynn

Instead of Abracadabra – Patrick Edlund, Mathias Fjallstrom

Kavi – Gregg Helvey

Miracle Fish – Luke Doolan, Drew Bailey

The New Tenants – Joachim Back, Tivi Magnusson

William:

WHO WILL WIN: Instead of Abracadabra

WHO SHOULD WIN: ???

Again, I screwed up and didn’t see them this year. Instead of Abracadabra sounds like the film I’d enjoy the most.

Julia:

WHO WILL WIN: Instead of Abracadabra

WHO SHOULD WIN: ???

I have nothing on these. Let’s say Instead of Abracadabra because it sounds cool.

William Bibbiani is a highly opinionated film, TV and videogame critic living in Los Angeles, California. In addition to his work at the “California Literary Review” William also contributes articles and criticism to “Geekscape” and “Ranker” and has won multiple awards for co-hosting the weekly Geekscape podcast and for his series of Safe-For-Work satirical pornographic film critiques, “Geekscape After Dark.” He also writes screenplays and, when coerced with sweet, sweet nothings, occasionally acts in such internet series as “Bus Pirates” and “Heads Up with Nar Williams.” A graduate of the UCLA School of Film, Television and Digital Media, William sometimes regrets not pursuing a career in what he refers to as “lawyering” so that he could afford luxuries like food and shoes. William can be found on both the Xbox Live and Playstation Network as GuyGardner2814, and on Twitter as – surprisingly – WilliamBibbiani. Google+

