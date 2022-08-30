Connect with us

California Literary Review

R.I.P. Andrew Koenig, Star of Batman: Dead End

Movies

R.I.P. Andrew Koenig, Star of Batman: Dead End

To some, Andrew Koenig was “Boner” on “Growing Pains.” Walter Koenig and Judy Levitt called him “son.” Some called him “friend.”

But in Batman: Dead End, one of the most popular fan films ever made, we called him The Joker.

Rest in Peace, Andrew. We loved your laugh.
Published on

To some, Andrew Koenig was “Boner” on “Growing Pains.” Walter Koenig and Judy Levitt called him “son.” Some called him “friend.”

But in Batman: Dead End, one of the most popular fan films ever made, we called him The Joker.

Rest in Peace, Andrew. We loved your laugh.

Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:

William Bibbiani is a highly opinionated film, TV and videogame critic living in Los Angeles, California. In addition to his work at the "California Literary Review" William also contributes articles and criticism to "Geekscape" and "Ranker" and has won multiple awards for co-hosting the weekly Geekscape podcast and for his series of Safe-For-Work satirical pornographic film critiques, "Geekscape After Dark." He also writes screenplays and, when coerced with sweet, sweet nothings, occasionally acts in such internet series as "Bus Pirates" and "Heads Up with Nar Williams." A graduate of the UCLA School of Film, Television and Digital Media, William sometimes regrets not pursuing a career in what he refers to as "lawyering" so that he could afford luxuries like food and shoes. William can be found on both the Xbox Live and Playstation Network as GuyGardner2814, and on Twitter as - surprisingly - WilliamBibbiani. Google+

2 Comments

2 Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

More in Movies

Register or Login

Register
Login

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 20 other subscribers

Join us on Facebook

Join us on Facebook

Categories

Trending

100 Greatest Gangster Films: The Godfather, #1 3

Movies & TV

100 Greatest Gangster Films: The Godfather, #1
Suits: War

Movies & TV

Suits Recap: ‘War’ (Season 2, Episode 16)

Movies

Kick-Ass and the Hit-Girl debacle
Curtis Fentress

Architecture

Now Boarding: Fentress Airports + The Architecture of Flight, Denver Art Museum
The Dreamers

Gay and Lesbian

Happy Birthday, NC-17!
Edward James Olmos in American Me

100 Greatest Gangster Films

100 Greatest Gangster Films: American Me, #72

Follow us on Twitter

To Top
%d bloggers like this: