R.I.P. Andrew Koenig, Star of Batman: Dead End

To some, Andrew Koenig was “Boner” on “Growing Pains.” Walter Koenig and Judy Levitt called him “son.” Some called him “friend.”

But in Batman: Dead End, one of the most popular fan films ever made, we called him The Joker.

Rest in Peace, Andrew. We loved your laugh.

