Corey Haim Found Dead of Accidental Overdose

Corey Haim Found Dead of Accidental Overdose

Published on

Corey Haim, one of the ’80s brightest teen stars, was found dead aged 38 of an accidental drug overdose. Haim was most recently in Crank: High Voltage and a cameo in the ill-advised Lost Boys sequel. His drug addiction was well-publicized in a reality series he did with best friend Corey Feldman called (what else?) “The Two Coreys.”

Haim

Actor Corey Haim found dead of a drug overdose, March 10, 2010.

Haim’s career reached its peak when he and Feldman did a series of teen movies in the 1980s (Dream a Little Dream, License to Drive). Though both Coreys were child actors (Haim in Lucas and Silver Bullet, Feldman in Gremlins and The Goonies), the two also starred together in one of the best vampire movies in the last 30 years, The Lost Boys.


Haim in The Lost Boys.


As a cute kid in Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985).

Rest in peace, Corey. You will be missed. (I plan on a retrospective viewing of as many of your movies as I can get my hands on, ASAP.)

From TMZ.

Julia Rhodes graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Communication and Culture. She's always been passionate about movies and media, and is particularly fond of horror and feminist film theory, but has a soft spot for teen romances and black comedies. She also loves animals and vegetarian cooking; who says horror geeks aren't compassionate and gentle?

