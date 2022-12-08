The 2011-2012 Fall Schedule: The CW

And so we come to the end of our week long journey through the fall schedule with the CW. The network only has four new series, none of which are comedies but one of which is a reality show. Of the three scripted programs, two of them (Hart of Dixie and Ringer) skew considerably older than the typical CW series by featuring lead characters who are not just out of high school but out of college as well. The network’s longest running show (now that Smallville is off the air), One Tree Hill returns for its ninth year at mid-season.

MONDAY

8-9 p.m. Gossip Girl

9-10 p.m. HART OF DIXIE

Hart of Dixie stars Rachel Bilson (The OC) as Dr. Zoe Hart, one of them fancy New York City doctors who loses out on a fellowship and is exiled to the deep South. Unable to handle things like muddy streets and debutante balls, Dr. Hart has to find solace in the arms of blue collar, working men, while learning not to believe in stereotypes and believe in herself. Kind of a mix of Doc Hollywood and New in Town, I guess.

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. 90210

9-10 p.m. RINGER

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer’s Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to the second home of her cult series with Ringer. In a dual role, she plays a former drug addict (Bridget) who witnesses a murder and reunites with her rich identical twin (Siobhan). When the rich twin disappears, Bridget takes over her life and discovers the seedy truth and danger that always seems to exist behind wealth and luxury.

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. H8R

9-10 p.m. America’s Next Top Model

The new reality series H8R (it talks in text speak, it must be cool!) features celebrities (such as Snooki) taking on people who nastily commented about them on blogs, such as this one. As fake looking as most reality television, this show has the novelty of being based on Jay’s plan at the end of Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

THURSDAY

8-9 p.m. The Vampire Diaries

9-10 p.m. THE SECRET CIRCLE

It’s not a new year for the CW without a new high school series. This time, unsurprisingly considering the success of The Vampire Diaries, it has a supernatural spin. After Cassie’s mother dies mysteriously, the high school girl moves to a new town where she discovers she’s a witch with a special gift and one of the coven members might be a bit evil. Although based on a book series by L.J. Smith (the author of the book series responsible for the lead-in show’s existence), the The Secret Circle seems to borrow a lot of visual and stylistic cues from 1996’s The Craft.

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. Nikita

9-10 p.m. Supernatural

Without new programming for the rest of the weekend, the CW finishes out the week by moving action reboot Nikita into Smallville’s old slot and keeping audience favorite Supernatural in place.

To contact me, e-mail brett.davinger@gmail.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...