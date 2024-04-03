Connect with us

California Literary Review

ROYAL DANISH BALLET: Video Chat with Nikolaj Hübbe and Live Stream Preview of 2011 U.S. Tour

Dance

ROYAL DANISH BALLET: Video Chat with Nikolaj Hübbe and Live Stream Preview of 2011 U.S. Tour

Published on

Lynda Gutierrez and Cason McBride, David Herrera Performance Company

Ulrik Birkkjær as James in The Royal Danish Ballet’s production of La Sylphide.
Photo by Henrik Stenberg / RDB ©

One of the most anticipated events of the late spring dance season is the return of the Royal Danish Ballet for a short U.S. tour, including engagements in Orange County and Berkeley, Calif., Washington, D.C., and New York City.

To augment the audience experience of the tour, on Sunday and Monday, March 20 and 21, at 4:30 p.m. (Pacific Time), there will be a live stream of the company dancing excerpts of works to be presented. Log in at USTREAM for this unique opportunity to sample what this celebrated company will be bringing to the U.S.

Additionally, The Royal Danish Ballet Artistic Director (and former New York City Ballet principal) Nikolaj Hübbe will share his vision for the company in a discussion moderated by John Meehan, Professor of Dance, Vassar College. This event, approximately 30 minutes of dance interspersed with 15 minutes of commentary, is part of the Guggenheim’s Works & Process.

Dancers will perform highlights from August Bournonville’s La Sylphide, Bournonville Variations, The Jockey Dance, and A Folk Tale, plus Jorma Elo’s Lost on Slow and Nikolaj Hübbe’s new staging of Napoli.

For more information regarding the tour:

May 24–29
Orange County, CA
Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Tickets and Info

May 30–June 4
Berkeley, CA
Zellerbach Hall
Tickets and Info

June 7–12
Washington, D.C.
John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets and Info

June 14–19
New York City
David H. Koch Theater (formerly the New York State Theater)
Tickets and Info

PROGRAM

Works currently programmed for this preview, along with anticipated casting assignments include:

Bournonville Variations — Excerpts
Music: Bournonville schools arranged by Martin Åkerwall
Dancers: Alban Lendorf, Ulrik Birkkjær, Thomas Lund, Nicolai Hansen, Alexander Stæger

Lost on Slow — Excerpts
Music: Antonio Vivaldi
Choreography: Jorma Elo
Dancers: Kizzy Matiakis, Amy Watson & Jean-Lucien Massot

The Jockey Dance
Music: C. C. Møller
Choreography: August Bournonville
Dancers: Thomas Lund, Alban Lendorf

A Folk Tale — Excerpts
Music: N. W. Gade, J. P. E. Hartmann
Choreography: August Bournonville
Dancers for the Pas de Sept: Gudrun Bojesen, Susanne Grinder, Kizzy Matiakis, Amy Watson, Ulrik Birkkjær, Nicolai Hansen, Alexander Stæger

La Sylphide (Window and Death Scenes)
Music: H. S. Løvenskiold
Choreography: August Bournonville
Dancers: Gudrun Bojesen, Ulrik Birkkjær

Napoli — Excerpts
Music: E. Helsted, H. C. Lumbye, H. S. Paulli, Ole Bull
Choreography: Nikolaj Hübbe
Dancers: Susanne Grinder, Alexander Stæger (Act I Pas de Deux).

Continue Reading
Related Topics:

Former dancer, Geri Jeter, has been editing and writing for over fifteen years, writing on dance, food, music, NASCAR, technical theater, and Italian-American culture. For the past five years, she was the dance critic for the Las Vegas Weekly; in 2007 Nevada Ballet Theatre presented her with the Above and Beyond award. Now living in San Francisco, Geri is excited about covering the entire scope of West Coast dance. You can read more of her dance writing at her blog Dance Blitz (www.dance-blitz.com) and follow her Las Vegas and San Francisco restaurant reviews at DishKebab (www.dishkebab.com).

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Dance

Register or Login

Register
Login

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 24 other subscribers

Join us on Facebook

Join us on Facebook

Categories

Trending

100 Greatest Gangster Films: The Godfather, #1 1

Movies & TV

100 Greatest Gangster Films: The Godfather, #1
Suits: War

Movies & TV

Suits Recap: ‘War’ (Season 2, Episode 16)

Fiction Reviews

No Man’s Dog: A Detective Sergeant Mulheisen Mystery – by Jon A. Jackson

Movies

Kick-Ass and the Hit-Girl debacle
CLR Street Fashion: Jo in Sydney

Fashion-Women

CLR Street Fashion: Jo in Sydney
Suits: He's Back

Movies & TV

Suits Recap: ‘He’s Back’ (Season 2, Episode 14)

Follow us on Twitter

To Top
EN
EN
%d bloggers like this: