ROYAL DANISH BALLET: Video Chat with Nikolaj Hübbe and Live Stream Preview of 2011 U.S. Tour
One of the most anticipated events of the late spring dance season is the return of the Royal Danish Ballet for a short U.S. tour, including engagements in Orange County and Berkeley, Calif., Washington, D.C., and New York City.
To augment the audience experience of the tour, on Sunday and Monday, March 20 and 21, at 4:30 p.m. (Pacific Time), there will be a live stream of the company dancing excerpts of works to be presented. Log in at USTREAM for this unique opportunity to sample what this celebrated company will be bringing to the U.S.
Additionally, The Royal Danish Ballet Artistic Director (and former New York City Ballet principal) Nikolaj Hübbe will share his vision for the company in a discussion moderated by John Meehan, Professor of Dance, Vassar College. This event, approximately 30 minutes of dance interspersed with 15 minutes of commentary, is part of the Guggenheim’s Works & Process.
Dancers will perform highlights from August Bournonville’s La Sylphide, Bournonville Variations, The Jockey Dance, and A Folk Tale, plus Jorma Elo’s Lost on Slow and Nikolaj Hübbe’s new staging of Napoli.
For more information regarding the tour:
May 24–29
Orange County, CA
Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Tickets and Info
May 30–June 4
Berkeley, CA
Zellerbach Hall
Tickets and Info
June 7–12
Washington, D.C.
John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets and Info
June 14–19
New York City
David H. Koch Theater (formerly the New York State Theater)
Tickets and Info
PROGRAM
Works currently programmed for this preview, along with anticipated casting assignments include:
Bournonville Variations — Excerpts
Music: Bournonville schools arranged by Martin Åkerwall
Dancers: Alban Lendorf, Ulrik Birkkjær, Thomas Lund, Nicolai Hansen, Alexander Stæger
Lost on Slow — Excerpts
Music: Antonio Vivaldi
Choreography: Jorma Elo
Dancers: Kizzy Matiakis, Amy Watson & Jean-Lucien Massot
The Jockey Dance
Music: C. C. Møller
Choreography: August Bournonville
Dancers: Thomas Lund, Alban Lendorf
A Folk Tale — Excerpts
Music: N. W. Gade, J. P. E. Hartmann
Choreography: August Bournonville
Dancers for the Pas de Sept: Gudrun Bojesen, Susanne Grinder, Kizzy Matiakis, Amy Watson, Ulrik Birkkjær, Nicolai Hansen, Alexander Stæger
La Sylphide (Window and Death Scenes)
Music: H. S. Løvenskiold
Choreography: August Bournonville
Dancers: Gudrun Bojesen, Ulrik Birkkjær
Napoli — Excerpts
Music: E. Helsted, H. C. Lumbye, H. S. Paulli, Ole Bull
Choreography: Nikolaj Hübbe
Dancers: Susanne Grinder, Alexander Stæger (Act I Pas de Deux).
