Blog-Dance
Introducing Dance Vine, A New CLR Blog
We are pleased to announce our new blog, Dance Vine. CLR dance critics Hanna Oldsman and Geri Jeter will use this space to call attention to smaller dance companies and talk about aspects of dance not normally covered in their more formal reviews. Look for background information on dance works and dancers, including interviews with established performers and up-and-coming artists. Be sure to bookmark us and check back often for the latest dance topics.
Former dancer, Geri Jeter, has been editing and writing for over fifteen years, writing on dance, food, music, NASCAR, technical theater, and Italian-American culture. For the past five years, she was the dance critic for the Las Vegas Weekly; in 2007 Nevada Ballet Theatre presented her with the Above and Beyond award. Now living in San Francisco, Geri is excited about covering the entire scope of West Coast dance. You can read more of her dance writing at her blog Dance Blitz (www.dance-blitz.com) and follow her Las Vegas and San Francisco restaurant reviews at DishKebab (www.dishkebab.com).
