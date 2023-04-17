Connect with us

California Literary Review

Follow the California Literary Review on Twitter

Anthropology

Follow the California Literary Review on Twitter

Readers can now receive our latest postings through our new Twitter account, calitreview.
Published on

Readers can now receive our latest postings through our new Twitter account, calitreview.

We hope that ‘tweeters’ out there will find this a useful method of keeping up-to-date with our most current articles.

Twitter complements two other popular ways for readers to receive notification when new content is posted:

Our RSS file, available for use on any news reader.
Email notification through Feedblitz (a link is found in the right column of each page).

Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:

Mike is the Editor of the California Literary Review. FaceBook I also run a couple more sites. Net Worth Yoga Flaxseed Oil Quotes and Memes List of Banks Wordpress Tricks Steel Buildings, Structures, and Bridges

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

More in Anthropology

Register or Login

Register
Login

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 21 other subscribers

Join us on Facebook

Join us on Facebook

Categories

Trending

100 Greatest Gangster Films: The Godfather, #1 2

Movies & TV

100 Greatest Gangster Films: The Godfather, #1
Suits: War

Movies & TV

Suits Recap: ‘War’ (Season 2, Episode 16)

Movies

Kick-Ass and the Hit-Girl debacle
Curtis Fentress

Architecture

Now Boarding: Fentress Airports + The Architecture of Flight, Denver Art Museum
The Dreamers

Gay and Lesbian

Happy Birthday, NC-17!
Edward James Olmos in American Me

100 Greatest Gangster Films

100 Greatest Gangster Films: American Me, #72

Follow us on Twitter

To Top
%d bloggers like this: