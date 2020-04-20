100 Greatest Gangster Films
100 Greatest Gangster Films: King of New York, #77
Christopher Walken plays—as only Walken can—Frank White, a drug dealer whose release from prison sets the film and the violence in motion. It would be a stretch to say that White has returned from prison a changed man, but he has returned as a man with a mission.
A few years ago, a ranking member of the Bloods street gang in Newark, N.J. was picked up on a federal wiretap discussing members of his organization. Everyone was known by their street names, revealed Edwin Spears, whose “gangster name” was “Movelli.”
“Red Eye brought me home,” he said of the gang leader who had recruited him. “I’m under Red Eye in New Jersey and I’m under Frank White in New York.”
Rapper Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.) referred to himself as the “black Frank White” 10 years earlier. According to some reports, the rapper had checked into a Los Angeles hotel as Frank White a few days before he was killed in a now infamous drive-by shooting.
The name Frank White, it seems, has street cred.
That’s part of the bizarre legacy of King of New York, director Abel Ferrara’s violent, underworld morality tale that wants to be an inner-city Robin Hood story, but lacks the nobility.
Christopher Walken plays—as only Walken can—Frank White, a drug dealer whose release from prison sets the film and the violence in motion. It would be a stretch to say that White has returned from prison a changed man, but he has returned as a man with a mission. He wants to raise $15 million to ensure that a hospital in the South Bronx—earmarked for closure in a fiscal crunch—is refurbished so that it can provide the same kind of medical benefits for the poor that New York City’s rich receive.
White and his entourage—including his lawyer and mistress Jennifer (Janet Julian)—hole up in a suite at the Plaza Hotel while his plan is set in motion. It’s a simple but logical approach: kill all your rivals and take their drugs and money.
“My feelings are dead,” White says after learning that the first of his rivals has been eliminated by his band of not-so-merry-but-oh-so-hopped-up hit men. “I feel no remorse.” Walken delivers that line with dry, understated sarcasm, sending out a clear signal that there is much more carnage to come.
Much of that carnage comes courtesy of White’s principal shooter, Jimmy Jump (Laurence Fishburne, here billed as Larry Fishburne). Test Tube (Steve Buscemi) is the organization’s chemist.
First a Hispanic drug dealer is blown away in a phone booth just outside a brothel he has visited. Then King Tito, a Colombian cocaine supplier, is gunned down in a hotel room along with three associates by Jimmy Jump, Test Tube and a few other White henchmen pretending to complete a drug buy. When Tito opens an attaché case that Jimmy has handed to him, he finds that it’s full of tampons instead of cash. He looks up incredulously and asks what they’re for.
“They’re for the bullet holes, motherfucker,” Jimmy replies as he and the others pull out guns and open fire.
It’s one of the first of several stylish but overblown shootouts that perhaps helps explain the film’s strong following in certain segments of the underworld. A mob clubhouse in Little Italy and a restaurant in Chinatown provide the backdrops for more violence as White consolidates his hold on the city’s drug trade.
His reign of terror plays out against his wheeling and dealing with politicos, whom he charms into helping get the hospital project on track. A woman who is introduced to White at a restaurant as he moves between his two worlds says it best: “I’ve heard a lot about you, and it’s all bad.”
But several political figures, including a councilman in whose district the hospital is located, don’t seem to care where White’s money is coming from as long as they can stand up and take credit.
A group of cops see things differently and set out to take White down. Things quickly turn personal. Lead detectives Dennis Gilley (David Caruso) and Thomas Flanigan (Wesley Snipes) eventually decide that to succeed, they have to take the law into their own hands.
Giving a black cop a decidedly Irish name like Flanigan is apparently screenwriter Nicholas St. John’s attempt at urban humor—along with having a guy named White lead a band of black gangsters.
While King of New York has its moments, they are drowned out by the incessant gunfire that is often a substitute for an actual plot.
HIT: The frustration of the cops trying to bring law and order to the drug underworld is real. That part of the story comes right out of daily headlines.
MISS: There’s a car chase across rain-soaked city streets that tries to mimic the classic scene in The French Connection. This chase, however, includes lots of gunfire at close range. Yet no one gets hit.
PIVOTAL SCENE: Gilley, Flanigan and other cops are in a bar watching a television report about a hospital fundraiser where White is hobnobbing with city power brokers. “Frank is a movie star,” Gilley says in disgust. “The King of New York. . . . This whole system favors the scumbag. We make thirty-six-five ($36,500) to risk our lives every night and Frank gets rich killing people.”
At that point, Gilley and Flanigan decide to stop playing by the rules.
BEST LINE: In a face-to-face with the commander of Gilley’s squad, White justifies his existence. “I never killed anybody that didn’t deserve it. This country spends $100 billion a year on getting high. That’s not because of me . . . I’m not your problem. I’m just a businessman.”
WHAT THEY WROTE AT THE TIME: “Abel Ferrara’s King of New York is all soft-core lighting and music video stylings—it’s an urban crime story with a Euro-disco flavor. . . . His specialty is a kind of hallucinatory tawdriness, and here he’s made a hepped-up film about drugs that plays as if the filmmakers themselves kept a healthy supply of the stuff at hand.”—Hal Hinson, Washington Post
VIOLENCE LEVEL: Off the charts.
BODY COUNT: Thirty-two, possibly higher. The shootouts are filmed from so many different angles and in so many different shadings that it’s impossible to be sure.
***
100 Greatest Gangster Films
100 Greatest Gangster Films: Charley Varrick, #78
Few filmgoers noticed Charley Varrick when it came out in 1973. After all, The Godfather, that ultimate game-changing gangster film, had been released a year earlier. So who was going to fuss over this nugget about a small-time bank robber fleeing with the mob’s money?
Few filmgoers noticed Charley Varrick when it came out in 1973. After all, The Godfather, that ultimate game-changing gangster film, had been released a year earlier. So who was going to fuss over this nugget about a small-time bank robber fleeing with the mob's money?
Plus, 1973 happened to be an amazing movie year. The Sting. The Exorcist. American Graffiti. Serpico. Mean Streets. High Plains Drifter. More than a dozen terrific films debuted in one of the deepest eras ever in American film.
So this little gem arrived in theaters that October and disappeared within three weeks, drawing less than $6 million at the box office. It was quickly forgotten.
Now, thanks to Universal Studios rummaging through the attic and releasing the DVD in 2010, Charley Varrick can be enjoyed by new generations of movie fans. This time, we advise you not to miss it. It may not have the breadth of the Top 25 finishers on our list, but it’s a gritty sleeper of a crime story, cleverly cast and sufficiently nasty and bleak.
The story centers on the title character played by Walter Matthau, who strays a long way from his usual grump-with-a-heart-of-gold acting persona. Charley and his crew hold up a bank at a desolate New Mexico crossroads. But things go awry when a sheriff’s deputy gets too curious, and before you know it a pair of cops, the bank guard and two of Charley’s accomplices—including his wife—get gunned down in the ensuing shootout.
Charley and his lone surviving accomplice, Harman (Andrew Robinson), escape with a saddlebag they expect to contain a few thousand bucks. To their amazement, the tiny bank has just coughed up $765,000. Harman is elated. Charley, older and wiser, knows better.
Harman: “We lucked out.”
Charley: “More like crapped out. It’s 10-to-1 this stuff belongs to the Mafia. This is gambling money, skimmed off the top. Whore money. Dope money.”
Harman: “What’s the difference?”
Charley: “The difference is that the Mafia kills, you moron. No trial, no judge. They never stop looking for you until you’re dead. I’d rather have 10 FBIs looking after me.”
Charley’s instincts are correct. The mob hires an icy, pipe-smoking hit man named Molly (Joe Don Baker). His assignment (delivered in a Mission: Impossible-style tape-recorded message) is to hunt down the thieves, kill them and bring back the money.
A tense cat-and-mouse game ensues, with Molly tracking the duo. Charley keeps conniving ways to evade the paid killer and Harman keeps undermining those schemes by blowing his cool or climbing into a bottle of whiskey. We won’t give away the double-crosses and triple-crosses that make this movie work except to say that whenever you think you’ve got it figured out . . . well, assume you probably don’t.
Give credit to the film’s producer/director—Don Siegel (Dirty Harry, Hell is for Heroes, Escape From Alcatraz), who knew how to craft a dark action story and how to create a morally ambivalent hero you end up rooting for. Siegel typically worked with macho leading men like Clint Eastwood, Steve McQueen and Lee Marvin. Casting the droll, hangdog Matthau—better known for his comic roles in films like The Odd Couple—in the lead was a risky move. It works because the great actor was smart enough to play the character as a serious, calculating and subdued man—the anti-Oscar Madison, as it were.
You may recall Andrew Robinson—the actor playing Charley Varrick’s cohort Harman—as the maniacal Scorpio Killer from Dirty Harry. In that classic, he hires a hood to punch his face into hamburger, hoping to make it appear like he’s the victim of police brutality. In this movie, he endures another brutal face mashing. Hey, unlike Matthau, some actors can’t escape typecasting.
HIT: Joe Don Baker is downright scary in his role as mob hit man—slapping women, pushing over old men in wheelchairs, stalking his prey with a sneer and a puff of his pipe. It’s his most intimidating role this side of Buford Pusser in Walking Tall.
MISS: The original movie was filmed in Panavision and boasts beautiful New Mexican vistas. Cropping it to fit the TV screen creates too many pan-and-scan moments and occasional claustrophobia.
CASTING CALL: The script was written with Clint Eastwood in mind for the lead, following Eastwood’s collaboration with Siegel in Dirty Harry. Eastwood reportedly turned down the role because he could find no redeeming qualities in the film’s protagonist.
WHAT THEY WROTE AT THE TIME: “The casting of Matthau in this key role helps tremendously. Though Charley is tough enough to walk away from his wife’s death without showing much emotion, the character is inhabited—maybe even transformed—by Matthau’s wit and sensitivity as an actor. If the role were played by someone else, Charley Varrick would be something else entirely.”—Vincent Canby, New York Times
BET YOU DIDN’T KNOW: Siegel claimed Matthau contributed to the movie’s box office failure by telling everyone that he neither liked it nor comprehended it. One note Matthau sent to the director said, “I have seen it three times, and am of slightly better than average intelligence (120 IQ), but I still don’t quite understand what’s going on. Is there a device we can use to explain to people what they’re seeing?”
We would disagree with Matthau on that one.
GOOF: Because the movie was shot out of sequence, the length of Charley’s sideburns varies from scene to scene.
VIOLENCE LEVEL: Not high, although there’s more brutality aimed at women than we’re used to. One bleeds to death after getting shot. Another gets slapped in the face and, somehow, finds that a turn-on to have sex with a stranger.
BODY COUNT: Nine—six by gunshot (including one suicide), one by off-screen beating, one by detonation and one by getting run over with a car.
“I KNOW THAT GUY”: Corrupt bank chairman Maynard Boyle is played by Canadian stage actor John Vernon. You may recognize him from his role as San Francisco’s mayor in Dirty Harry or as rebel officer Fletcher in The Outlaw Josey Wales. We’ll almost guarantee you’ll spot him as the bullying Dean Wormer from 1978’s frathouse comedy classic Animal House.
BEST LINE: Maynard Boyle, warning wimpy branch manager Harold Young (Woodrow Parfrey) that the mob will suspect him of being an insider in the heist of his own bank: “They’re going to try to make you tell where the money is. They’re going to strip you naked and go to work with a pair of pliers and blow torch.”
The quote was paraphrased 20 years later in Pulp Fiction by Quentin Tarantino, who said he found Charley Varrick to be “inspiring.” Indeed, Tarantino even borrowed the name Maynard for one of Pulp’s subterranean characters—the guy who, along with motorcycle cop Zed, gets promised that same “medieval” pliers-and-blow-torch treatment.
REPEATED WATCHING QUOTIENT: Neither exciting nor inspiring enough to put into your Netflix queue more than once a decade.
DON’T FAIL TO NOTICE: The bank secretary that Varrick seduces and beds is played by actress Felicia Farr. She was the longtime, real-life wife of actor Jack Lemmon, who costarred with Matthau in 10 movies. We can’t imagine that Lemmon enjoyed watching that scene.
IF YOU LIKED THIS, YOU’LL LIKE: No Country for Old Men, the 2009 Oscar winner for Best Motion Picture, which also centers on a guy reluctantly in possession of mob money and trying to stay one step ahead of an intractable killer. You can decide for yourself who’s the more frightening hit man, Javier Bardem or Joe Don Baker. It’s close.
***
100 Greatest Gangster Films
100 Greatest Gangster Films: Al Capone, #76
Rod Steiger offers one of the best portrayals of the legendary “Scarface” in this straightforward account of the life of perhaps the most fascinating underworld figure in American history.
Long before Don Corleone or Tony Soprano, the face of Italian organized crime in America was Al Capone.
The difference, of course, is that Corleone and Soprano are fictionalized characters based on a type. Capone was the real deal.
Rod Steiger offers one of the best portrayals of the legendary “Scarface” in this straightforward account of the life of perhaps the most fascinating underworld figure in American history. In many ways, Al Capone was larger than life. And he seemed to enjoy it.
Unlike the mob leaders who came before him, Capone did not believe in operating in the shadows. He spoke with reporters on a regular basis, rubbed elbows with politicians and union officials and was a patron of the arts with a real love for both opera and jazz.
While his devotion to opera is captured here, the jazz component is left out. But the clubs and bars he ran in Chicago often served as venues for some of the best jazz performers in the country.
“I’m a businessman, I serve the public,” Capone says early in the movie, as his rise from bodyguard for Johnny Torrio (Nehemiah Persoff) to kingpin of Chicago’s Southside is tracked.
Steiger captures the persona perfectly. His Capone is both cunning and volatile, not unlike the real-life character. He is the tentative but ambitious Capone, arriving in Chicago with (literally) hat-in-hand, finishing a beer that another patron has left on the bar in one of Torrio’s joints, grabbing some lunch meat with his hand and stuffing it in his mouth.
And he is the bold and audacious crime boss, with the fancy suits, big cigars and diamond stickpins who literally shoots his way to the top. He arranges for two hit men to take out Big Jim Colosimo (Joe DeSantis) as he and the mob leader listen to opera together. And when Torrio loses his nerve after nearly being killed by Dion O’Banion (Robert Gist) and the Irish gangsters from the Northside, Capone takes charge.
One of the best books—and there have been many—written about the man and the era is Get Capone by Jonathan Eig. Published in 2010, Eig’s book was written years after this movie came out. But both tell the same story, and tell it exceedingly well.
The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, the big mob confab in 1929 in Atlantic City and Capone’s retreat to Palm Island in Florida and his ultimate conviction on income tax evasion provide the outline for a story that in many ways defined an era in American history.
James Gregory, as the honest cop Schaefler, provides voice-over narration that offers commentary on both the underworld and the political corruption of the day. He succinctly describes the corrupt nexus of gangsters, elected officials and police that first came together during Prohibition and continued well after beer and liquor again flowed legally. “The underworld invaded the business world. The blackjack and the Tommy gun wore white collars and business suits.”
Steiger’s Capone never apologized for who he was or what he did. Some called him a Robin Hood. Others described him as the source of all evil in the underworld. In real life, Capone never shied from the publicity and often played off his tough-guy image, once telling a reporter, tongue perhaps in cheek, “You can get more with a kind word and a gun than you can with just a kind word.”
As for bootlegging, Capone never missed a chance to highlight the hypocrisy of Prohibition. When he sold liquor, he said, it was a crime. But when his wealthy customers served it in their homes, it was called “hospitality.”
Booze and broads and good times. Those were the 1920s in America. And Al Capone was in the middle of it all.
Dozens of actors have portrayed the Chicago gangster in movies based either directly or indirectly on his life and times. There was Paul Muni in Scarface and Robert De Niro in The Untouchables. Others include Neville Brand, Jason Robards, Ben Gazzara and, most recently, British actor Stephen Graham who plays the young Al Capone in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire.
But for our money, nobody captured Al Capone’s character better than Rod Steiger did.
HIT: Voice-over narration was used frequently in 1930s gangster films and too often came across as breathless hype. Here, Director Richard Wilson uses it with just the right touch and James Gregory is effectively matter-of-fact in narrating the story.
MISS: The gang warfare that rocked Chicago during Prohibition was fought partly along ethnic lines, with the Southside Italians battling the Northside Irish. But the movie tends to go over-the-top with the accents. All the Italians speak guttural English with lots of “deese” and “dems” and all the Irish have a lilting brogue.
WHAT THEY WROTE AT THE TIME: “A tough, ruthless and generally unsentimental account of the most notorious gangster of the Prohibition-repeal era, Al Capone is also a very well-made picture. There isn’t much ‘motivation’ given for Capone, at least not in the usual sense. But the screenplay does supply reasons and they are more logical than the usual once-over-lightly on the warped youth bit.”—Variety
REALITY CHECK: Sensitivity and censorship were in play when Schaefler ends his narration of the movie by noting that Capone was released from prison suffering from an “incurable disease.” Capone died of cardiac arrest, but it was brought on by advanced syphilis. The movie did not mention the disease, nor was there any depiction of the sexual carousing believed to be the source of Capone’s affliction. Several reports indicate that Capone conducted “personal interviews” with each prostitute hired to work in the brothels his organization ran in and around Chicago.
REPEATED WATCHING QUOTIENT: While this is one of the best of the movies about Capone, it is not the kind of film that offers the viewer much new in a second, third or fourth look. Once is probably enough unless you’re a real Rod Steiger fan.
BET YOU DIDN’T KNOW: The reporter Mac Keeley portrayed by Martin Balsam was based on Alfred “Jake” Lingle, who worked for the Chicago Tribune. Lingle was a “leg man,” a reporter who gathered information and phoned it in. He worked the crime beat in Chicago and had close ties to both Capone and the police. He was gunned down in 1930 in much the same way that Keeley is rubbed out in the movie. Like the Keeley character, Lingle had gotten entangled in mob business and had become less of a reporter and more of an expediter or go-between for various underworld factions and for the police. Several reports indicate that Capone had decided that Lingle’s “head had gotten too big for his hat.” But most sources indicated it was not Capone, but other gangsters who put the hit on the journalist.
CASTING CALL: Nehemiah Persoff, who plays Johnny Torrio here, had a recurring role as Capone’s bookkeeper Jake Guzik in the TV series The Untouchables.
BEST LINE: “Booze, gambling and broads—a guy could die happy in a place like this,” Capone tells Torrio shortly after arriving in Chicago while Torrio is showing him around the club that he owns.
VIOLENCE LEVEL: Lots of shooting, but none of the gory aftermath that dominates gangster movies of the current era.
BODY COUNT: Eighteen.
***
100 Greatest Gangster Films
100 Greatest Gangster Films: The Godfather: Part III, #75
The problem with Godfather III is that . . . it’s not Godfather I or Godfather II. It’s a good, not great, gangster movie and certainly deserves to be included in our Top 100. But it will always be compared with the two movies that preceded it. And in that comparison, it will always come up short.
The problem with Godfather III is that . . . it’s not Godfather I or Godfather II. It’s a good, not great, gangster movie and certainly deserves to be included in our Top 100.
But it will always be compared with the two movies that preceded it. And in that comparison, it will always come up short.
GF3 has an interesting story and a stellar cast. Coppola and Mario Puzo, who wrote the script together, used real events—the suspicious death of Pope John Paul I and the multimillion dollar scandal at the Vatican Bank—to bring us an updated Michael Corleone, struggling to go legit in a world that, he quickly learns, is as treacherous and cutthroat as the criminal underworld from which he came.
Those storylines gave the writers a chance to offer social commentary, and they didn’t hesitate. Their targets: the hypocrisy of big institutions—the Church, banking, politics—and the greed and venality of the men who run them.
“The pope’s doing exactly what you said he would,” attorney B. J. Harrison (George Hamilton) tells Michael after John Paul I begins to clean up the Vatican mess.
“He should be careful,” Michael replies. “It’s dangerous to be an honest man.”
After meeting with Vatican bankers, Michael offers this take: “We’re dealing with the Borgias.”
Finally, there is this exchange between Michael and Don Licio Lucchesi (Enzo Robutti), the Sicilian politico with ties to the banks, the Church and the Mafia.
“You are a man of finance and politics,” Michael says. “I don’t understand either.”
“Finance is a gun,” says Lucchesi. “Politics is knowing when to pull the trigger.”
Pacino brings the right blend of weariness and cynicism to his third turn as Michael. Diane Keaton is back as the long-suffering Kay (although we have always wondered how a volatile Sicilian like Michael ended up with the prim and proper New Englander; God, we miss Apollonia).
Andy Garcia is perfect as Sonny’s illegitimate son, Vincent Mancini. He’s smoldering and short-tempered like his father, violent and always on the prowl. Who else but Sonny’s kid could turn making gnocchi into a sexual dance?
There are several other memorable moments, but not enough of them to elevate this film to the level of its predecessors. Which is the problem.
They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but for our money, Coppola and Puzo went way over the line in trying to mimic—or revisit—some of the great scenes from the first two films.
For openers—literally—there’s the big party after Michael receives the papal award of Commander of the Order of San Sebastian for his philanthropy. Connie (Talia Shire, back and showing more balls than some of the male gangsters) does the Italian folk song right out of the wedding scene from Godfather I.
There’s also the scene where Joey Zasa (what a great name for the Joe Mantegna character) is walking through Little Italy during a festival as hit men close in on him. This is simply the updated version of the classic scene from Godfather II when young Vito Corleone stalks Don Fanucci. This time it’s Vito’s grandson Vincent stalking the mob kingpin who is about to be murdered.
And the series of murders carried out while Anthony Corleone (Franc D’Ambrosio) makes his operatic debut in Palermo is nothing if not a repeat of the climatic Baptismal scene that puts the stamp of evil on Michael Corleone at the end of Godfather I.
The originals were great cinema.
The replays were . . . replays. We’ve already seen them and there’s no way they can be matched.
So why bother?
That, we guess, is the central question for anyone who watches this movie. Why was it necessary?
Clearly, Paramount wanted to dip its beak one more time and Puzo, Coppola and Pacino all realized nice pay days. The film grossed over $66 million in the United States alone and garnered seven Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Supporting Actor for Garcia. But it was shut out on Oscar night—the only film in the trilogy not to win one of the coveted awards.
Puzo originally wanted to call the movie The Death of Michael Corleone, but Paramount balked. The story is, however, a morality tale with a basic lesson—evil is punished. Michael Corleone’s attempt to repent is too little, too late.
With Godfather III, we know how the final chapter in the Corleone saga ends. The Americanization of the family—the goal that Don Vito sought—is completed. But in giving us an ending, Coppola and Puzo have robbed us of imagining how it might have been.
And imagining how it might have been is sometimes better than seeing how it all turned out.
HIT: Andy Garcia brings a spark to his character that is reminiscent of so many performances in the first two Godfather movies. Unfortunately, not too many other actors bring their A-games this time.
MISS: Sofia Coppola’s portrayal of Michael Corleone’s daughter Mary is a drag on the story. Ms. Coppola has since won praise and built a career for herself as a director, like her father. Her role here was ample evidence that her future lay behind the camera, not in front of it.
She “won” two RAZZIE Awards for her performance: Worst Supporting Actress and Worst New Star. Her father did her no favor by casting her in this film.
WHAT THEY WROTE AT THE TIME: “The Godfather Part III isn’t just a disappointment, it’s a failure of heartbreaking proportions. . . . The film completes the story of Vito Corleone and his sons . . . but in supplying the final chapter of the saga, it also sullies what came before. It makes you wish it had never been made.”—Hal Hinson, Washington Post
REALITY CHECK: Several of the characters involved in the Vatican Bank scandal were based, not so loosely, on individuals linked to that financial boondoggle. The Swiss banker in the movie is modeled after Roberto Calvi, chairman of Banco Ambrosiano. Like the character in the film, Calvi was found hanging from a bridge. While authorities first ruled it a suicide, it later was considered a murder. The death of Pope John Paul I from poison in his tea was also based on rumors that swirled around the demise of the Pontiff. And Don Lucchesi, the Sicilian politico with ties to the Mafia was a not-so-subtle reference to former Italian Prime Minister Giulio Andreotti.
REPEATED WATCHING QUOTIENT: Only a diehard Godfather fan would want to revisit this and since you have the options of instead re-watching Godfather I or II, why waste your time on this one? But if you must, maybe the best way to take a second look is with the reissued DVD that tells the whole story chronologically.
BET YOU DIDN’T KNOW: An early draft written by Puzo was built around a storyline that had Anthony Corleone working with the CIA to rub out a South American dictator. There were several other versions before Puzo and Coppola put this one together. Robert Duvall was originally going to reprise his role as Tom Hagen and would have had a big role in the financial wheeling and dealing and legitimization of the Corleone family. But Duvall balked at the pay he was offered (which was substantially less than Pacino’s salary). Instead, the script was rewritten with Hagen dead and his son (John Savage) playing a minor role as a priest who gets assigned to the Vatican.
CASTING CALL: Winona Ryder was set to play Mary, but bowed out so that she could appear in Edward Scissorhands (1990). Several others were mentioned, including Julia Roberts, Laura San Giacomo and Linda Fiorentino before Coppola settled on his daughter and rewrote the script so that the character of Mary was younger.
Just imagine a scene with Fiorentino and Garcia making gnocchi. It could have gotten the film an X-rating.
BEST LINE: Everyone knows and repeats the classic lament Michael utters when he realizes he can’t get away from Cosa Nostra: “Just when I think I’m out, they pull me back in!”
But there are several other keepers as well.
We especially liked Michael’s response to his son Anthony during their argument over Anthony’s decision to leave law school and pursue a career as a singer. Anthony tells his father he loves him, but doesn’t want to be part of his world.
“I have bad memories,” he says.
To which Michael, with a straight face, replies, “All families have bad memories.”
Say what?
VIOLENCE LEVEL: Sporadic, but when it comes, it comes with a rush. Shootings, stabbings, poisoned cannoli.
BODY COUNT: We figure about three dozen. There were so many bodies dropping during the helicopter assault at the Atlantic City casino that it was impossible to get an exact count.
***
Rob J
September 22, 2012 at 8:39 am
“King Of New York” is a great film. Like many cult movies, it was written off as a
violent dismal joke doomed to utter neglect but the two decades since its’ original
release has seen its’ status continuing to rise whereas “New Jack City” is now
completely forgotten. Looks like Abel F had the last laugh after all…