Biography
Chuck Hagel: Moving Forward – by Charlyne Berens
Some less than exhaustive research suggests that this book is a first: a campaign biography published by an academic press. The author is a professor of journalism at the University of Nebraska, a public institution which is also the seat of the publisher.
Chuck Hagel Tests the Presidential Waters
Charles Timothy Hagel, Republican, has served since 1997 as one of the two United States Senators from Nebraska. The purpose of the book comes clear in its final chapter, which concludes that Mr. Hagel may be “going for the big one,” a possible election to the Presidency in 2008. Since the book appeared, there have been reports that he will soon announce his candidacy; he had, however, not done so as of the beginning of January 2007.
- Chuck Hagel: Moving Forward by Charlyne Berens
- University of Nebraska Press, 223 pp.
One wonders whether Professor Berens and the University of Nebraska Press have set an example with this book that will be followed by others. Nebraska’s other Senator, Ben Nelson, is a Democrat. So far, the catalog of the University of Nebraska Press lacks any works on him. Nor, for example, does one find any works on George W. Bush published by university presses in Texas, or by the presses of the two universities where he studied, Yale and Harvard. Perhaps, though, this reviewer is behind the times. He still fails, for example, to understand how publishers can permit authors to tamper with history under the label of “literary nonfiction.” (One such author says she has “taken very few liberties with the historical record.” Does that not take her work wholly out of the nonfiction category?)
Senator Hagel has, in any case, led an interesting, productive, and in many ways admirable life. Professor Berens describes with considerable frankness his childhood and youth. By the time Chuck Hagel was fifteen years old he, his parents, and his three younger brothers had lived in five Nebraska towns, as his father repeatedly changed jobs. We are told that his father had a drinking problem, but that he was not abusive. Perhaps the more important fact for Chuck Hagel’s development was that the parents attended church, and the sons did, too–and that the father died at 39 when Chuck was a high-school junior, and a new burden fell on the eldest son. He seems to have lived up to his responsibilities. Berens quotes one of his brothers as saying that he did not try to function as a father, “but as the head male in the pack.” He also worked at a variety of jobs, during and between school terms, but that was not unusual for a Midwestern boy.
The first question about Hagel’s character that may rise in readers’ minds–remember that we are examining a man who seeks the most challenging job in America if not the world–comes with his college years. He tried two colleges but left both. In each case, a pinched nerve prevented him from playing football, but perhaps more important was that at nineteen he was, the author says, “unsettled.” Like many other young men, he did some drinking. But then he went to Minneapolis, and while working at odd jobs he successfully completed a one-year course at the Brown Institute of Radio and Television. Although our author does not say so, a number of graduates of the Institute (now Brown College) have had successful media careers, e.g. Tim Russell of “A Prairie Home Companion.” Hagel came back to Nebraska in 1967 and went to work for a radio station in Lincoln, but Uncle Sam wanted him.
In 1967 American military involvement in Vietnam was deepening, and America drafted its young men. College students could obtain deferment from the draft. Berens says that Hagel’s draft board “…suggested to him that he reenroll in college if he wanted to avoid Vietnam. It was perfectly legal, but Hagel declined the offer…He told the draft board he’d like to volunteer immediately for the army. The board members were stunned.”
This account stuns. The draft board would have been derelict in its duty–which was to secure young men for military service–if it had urged a particular young man to take steps to avoid being called up. But no young man then had to be told there were student deferments. And volunteering for the draft was nothing unusual. Many men who wanted to get in, and out, of the army as fast as they could do the same thing; volunteering simply put one’s name on the callup list above those who did not volunteer.
What is more important than any of the above is the fact that Chuck Hagel went to Vietnam as a private, eventually was promoted to sergeant and squad leader, fought bravely, and returned home after a year with several decorations, including two Purple Hearts for battle wounds. (His brother Tom, who served with him, came home with three Purple Hearts.)
By this point, it seems, Hagel had cast off what might be called his youthful lassitude. He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, found what at first was a temporary job with a Nebraska Congressman in Washington, and began, as Berens says, to climb Capitol Hill–and not just Capitol Hill. He went to work for Firestone Tire’s Washington office and became the company’s chief lobbyist. He went to work for Ronald Reagan’s Presidential campaign and was rewarded after Reagan’s 1980 victory by being made the deputy administrator of the then Veterans Administration. Next, he went into the cellular telephone business and made millions. For a time he headed the United Service Organization. From what Berens tells us, he did an excellent job of restructuring the USO, an organization that had been helping American military personnel since World War II and badly needed streamlining. In the mid-1990s, Hagel returned to Omaha and joined an investment banking firm, the McCarthy Group, in which he continues to have a sizable interest today. In 1996, Hagel ran for the Senate and won, and was reelected in 2002 for a new six-year term which will end in January 2009, the month when a new President is to take office.
Berens’ account of Hagel’s Senate years is no more critical than what she writes about his earlier life. On the environment, for example, we read without comment by the author or others that Hagel–a leader in Senate opposition to the Kyoto Protocol–now acknowledges that global warming is an important question, or at least “a big deal to our allies.” A balanced portrait of Mr. Hagel might have made clear that overall he scores low on environmental protection. The latest scorecard of the League of Conservation Voters gives Hagel just 14%. (This League is not a leftwing group; its board includes, for example, Theodore Roosevelt IV, a Republican and managing director of Lehman Brothers.) Hagel’s Republican rival, Senator John McCain of Arizona, scores 29%. Of his Democratic rivals in the Senate, Hilary Clinton of New York gets 71%, and Barack Obama of Illinois 100%. And while Hagel might prefer that America not focus on global warming, Iowa’s Democratic governor, Tom Vilsack, is putting the problem at the forefront of his campaign for the Presidency.
Chuck Hagel, says our author, has had a lifelong fascination with foreign affairs. He pushed successfully to join the Foreign Relations Committee when he joined the Senate. He has been deeply concerned with the problems the United States faces in Iraq and the Middle East, warning in late November 2006 of “impending disaster” in Iraq. Since the release of the report of the Baker-Hamilton Commission on December 6, 2006, Hagel has emphasized, in general agreement with Baker and Hamilton, the need for the U.S. to pursue an Iraq settlement not just with the parties in Iraq but with Iraq’s neighbors and the international community. All this puts Senator Hagel at some odds with President Bush. The main question, although our author does not mention it, is to what extent Senator Hagel should, or can, as a Republican candidate distance himself from the Republican now in the White House.
Peter Bridges is a former ambassador to Somalia and cofounder of the Elk Mountains Hikers Club in Colorado. He was born in New Orleans, grew up in Chicago, and studied at Dartmouth College and Columbia University. Aside from CLR, his articles, essays, and reviews have appeared in the "Christian Science Monitor," "Foreign Service Journal," "Los Angeles Times," "Michigan Quarterly Review," "Notes and Records of the Royal Society of London," "Virginia Quarterly Review," "Washington Times," and elsewhere.
Biography
The Last Victorian: John Buchan and the Hannay Quartet
But, even more importantly, he also struck the first modern note in the evolution of the genre with respect to the degree of personal doubt and insecurity that over-shadows the mission – the same note, albeit greatly amplified, that is found in the novels of such well-known successors as Eric Ambler, Graham Greene, and John Le Carré, whose spy stories may be correctly seen, in part at least, as a continuance of John Buchan and the Hannay Quartet.
A certain great European power makes a hobby of her spy system, and her methods are not too particular. Since she pays by piecework her blackguards are not likely to stick at a murder or two.
~ John Buchan, The Thirty-Nine Steps, 1915
Author and statesman, John Buchan (1875-1940) was an extraordinarily prolific writer whose works include a four-volume history of World War I; biographies of Julius Caesar, Sir Walter Scott, and Oliver Cromwell; a textbook for accountants: The Law According to the Taxation of Foreign Income; and numerous collections of essays and poetry. But while he also held a number of influential political posts such as Lord High Commissioner of the Church of Scotland (1933-34) and Governor General of Canada (1935-40), he is perhaps best remembered for his espionage fiction, the success of which overshadowed not only his other literary accomplishments but also the varied and prestigious work he work he carried out as a British public servant.
Buchan’s most celebrated novels are the four espionage stories featuring the prototypical Buchan hero, Richard Hannay: The Thirty Nine Steps (1915), Greenmantle (1916), Mr. Standfast (1919), and The Three Hostages (1924). And although his work in the genre is by no means confined to the “Hannay Quartet,” taken together, they provide perhaps the best examples of, not only Buchan’s reliance upon his experience as an intelligence officer, but also his marked engagement with world geopolitical events as a backdrop to his fiction.
In retrospect, Buchan emerges as central to the evolution of the genre for his stories reflect the penetration of enemy espionage networks, depict solitary agents and lonely escapes, and, most importantly, expose the thin veneer that stands between civilized behavior and barbarism even in the most elegant London drawing rooms. For his time, Buchan defined the spy story formula and from the 1915 release of The Thirty-Nine Steps, until the 1963 appearance of Alec Lemas, the cynical British spy in Le Carré’s The Spy Who Came in From the Cold, the formula remained firmly tied to Buchan.1
John Buchan was born in Scotland, won a bursary to study at Glasgow University and then pursued the classics at Brasenose College, Oxford. After graduating, he read for the bar and worked as an author and journalist, contributing to Blackwood’s Magazine and The Spectator, before joining the staff of Lord Milner, High Commissioner to South Africa, in 1901. Buchan spent the next two years dealing with the reconstruction of South Africa following the Boer War before returning to London. From 1903 to 1906 he worked as a barrister and explored a writing career, publishing numerous short stories and works of nonfiction. In 1907 he was made a director of the publishing firm Thomas Nelson & Son, and in 1910 published Prester John, an adventure tale set in South Africa.
During the First World War, Buchan was attached as a temporary Lieutenant Colonel to the headquarters staff of the British Army in France and, when Lord George became Prime Minister, he was made Director of Information, followed by a period as Director of Intelligence. It was in France that Buchan first made the acquaintance of an army officer named Edmund Ironside who had recently been selected to command the Allied forces at Archangel and was concerned with intelligence operations in Russia. Buchan later admitted that it was on Ironside – later to become Field Marshal Lord Ironside – that he modeled his fictional character of Richard Hannay, the expatriate Scot who protected British interests from German spies in the months preceding the outbreak of the war. Hannay became the very model of the “clubland hero” – a sophisticated denizen of London’s elite male clubs who could turn his good breeding, talents, and leisure time to the pursuit of patriotic espionage and, of course, the preservation of King and Country.
In The Thirty-Nine Steps, Buchan sets the stage for most of his espionage fiction as far as premise and intrigue are concerned. As the plot unfolds, Hannay, a mining engineer by profession, has just returned to London after a long stay in South Africa when he meets an American journalist named Scudder who tells of an international assassination plan. But Scudder is murdered and Hannay realizes that he himself is the prime suspect. Hannay suddenly finds himself in a kind of no mans’ land in which he alone has any inkling of the dastardly plot by enemies – namely the Germans – to undermine the military capability of the British Navy by stealing its secret plans. But this knowledge leaves him isolated and vulnerable, a citizen pitting his wits against not only enemy powers but also against the police who want Hannay as the prime suspect in Scudder’s murder. Hannay soon escapes to Scotland and, like anybody on the run, is expressly concerned with his own survival. As events move forward Hannay sees that his own fate and even his identity is inextricably linked with the survival of the British fleet and with the even larger issues of national survival that depend on the fleet. But in true Victorian fashion – seriousness combined with eccentricity and adventurousness with propriety – Buchan’s remarkable sense of duty and righteousness plays through: Instead of despair, we find that Hannay is only empowered by the urgency of the position in which he finds himself, for the Empire, at all costs, must be preserved.2
Hannay possesses but one clue to resolve his predicament: a cryptic note found inside the deceased Scudder’s notebook. The note reads: Thirty-nine steps – I counted them – High Tide 10:17 pm.3 After some thought, Hannay correctly deduces that this refers to the location of the anarchists’ beach house. Ultimately, Sir Walter Bullivant of the Foreign Office comes to Hannay’s assistance. This is a development that not only underlines Hannay’s earlier solitariness and desperation, but it also suggests that access to the corridors of power is the means through which some measure of “institutional responsibility” for Hannay’s actions is achieved. Without this ratification, Hannay’s activities could be considered to be “outside the law” and this would run counter to Buchan’s notion of service to, once again, King and Country. In this context, the entry of Sir Walter – who remains a recurring presence in the Hannay Quartet – enables the letter of “national interest” to authenticate the novel’s spirit of adventure. Hannay cannot be seen simply as a freelancing, possibly rogue individual, but rather as a tool of the government, drawing out the enemy so that they may be properly dealt with in the manner proscribed by law.
For Buchan, who some correctly suggest was the last of the Victorians, the agent was a moral soldier fortified not only by a mandate from political authority but also by inherited and unquestioned values of decency, tenacity, obedience and devotion to country. His orders are to maintain the world as it is; otherwise, anarchy will prevail.4 To this end, Buchan sought to provide an inner spirit to the spy novel, giving it a capacity to express, in terms of contemporary international politics and intrigue, his own longing for what was then the recently past era of British imperialism and the world-conquering boldness and personal heroism that marked its triumphs.5 And he succeeded. The Thirty-Nine Steps struck exactly the right note and, disregarding its more melodramatic episodes, it had all the right ingredients of the successful spy story: topicality in the midst of war, an exciting chase in which the spy-catcher is pursued by the spy’s agents, and a series of cinematic situations amidst the splendid background scenery of moor and mountain which made the book a natural for Alfred Hitchcock who adapted it for the screen in 1935.6
Greenmantle has the same basic thriller ingredients and takes Hannay on a mission to the Near East to foil a German-backed jihad. Again drawn from actual geopolitical alliances, this plot reflects contemporary British concerns of Turkey’s entry into the war and, in particular, of German attempts to enlist Islamic Turks in support of the German war effort. Greenmantle also moves espionage fiction out of its geographic absorption with Britain and the Continent and, again with an eye to Victorian England, marginally reawakens the imperial adventure story fostered by Kim, Rudyard Kipling’s 1901 colonial spy novel. Mr. Standfast follows a similar thread and paints a vivid story of the climax of the war on the western front and Germany’s spring 1918 offensive in which now Brigadier Hannay plays a leading role by foiling a German spy plot before returning to his army division where he sees the war to its conclusion.
In the last novel of the quartet, The Three Hostages, we find Hannay – now lord of Fosse Manor and married with a young son – retired to the country after his distinguished service in the First World War. But before long, a national crisis arrives and Hannay once again responds to the call of duty. The villain in this adventure is Dominick Medina who, upon first impression, seems every bit the handsome, witty, scholar and sportsman. But Medina also has a darker side in that he possesses a Svengali-like ability to bend men’s minds to his own will. The three hostages of the title are the victims of an international conspiracy – with Medina at its center – to hypnotize members of the families of important public figures and then manipulate them for criminal ends.
Buchan’s sense of place is discriminating and he makes that sense work for his readers much in the manner of Arthur Conan Doyle. Through landscape Buchan establishes a sense of moral as well as natural order: the forest cover, the streams (always called by their appropriate Scots or Irish name), the mountains and lakes of the country. By establishing the kind of place in which the action will occur, Buchan subtly tells the reader how to respond to any disturbance within that place while simultaneously remaining within its natural order. He was also considerably more aware of the “writer’s tricks” that the spy novel required, especially its pushing chance and happenstance to the outer limits of probability. In the dedication to The Thirty-Nine Steps, Buchan defines the story as “romance where the incidents defy probabilities, and march just inside the borders of the possible.”7 Yet Buchan’s “borders of the possible” are conveyed not through the narrator’s insistence, but rather through his establishment of a fictional sense of place amid real-life events, characters and topical concerns.
Although Buchan seemed not to take his spy stories too seriously, they are undoubtedly the expression, or perhaps even the fantasy life of a man who found himself on the forefront of the momentous social and political changes being threatened – and to a considerable extent brought into being – by the historical events of the first thirty years of the twentieth century.8 A period which, in Buchan’s view, translated into the promise of clandestine adventure, wherein the protagonist must save the day instead of seizing it, the latter being his supposedly natural inclination.
While Buchan did indeed modernize the spy novel, he did so not only by placing the Hannay Quartet in the then politically and technologically correct “here and now,” but also by permeating his stories with a certain plausible worldliness that reflected the actual concerns, dangers, and challenges of his own generation. But, even more importantly, he also struck the first modern note in the evolution of the genre with respect to the degree of personal doubt and insecurity that over-shadows the mission – the same note, albeit greatly amplified, that is found in the novels of such well-known successors as Eric Ambler, Graham Greene, and John Le Carré, whose spy stories may be correctly seen, in part at least, as a continuance of John Buchan and the Hannay Quartet.9
While serving as Governor-General of Canada, John Buchan died from a stroke on February 6, 1940. After a state funeral he was cremated and his ashes returned to England on the British warship HMS Orion for final burial at Elsfield, a small village near Oxford where Buchan had purchased the manor in 1920. As for Richard Hannay, he lives on and prospers. Following the Hitchcock adaptation, additional film versions of The 39 Steps were released in 1959 and 1978, while, most recently, Robert Towne – the Oscar-winning writer of Chinatown and Mission: Impossible – announced that he had made an agreement to write and direct an updated version of the novel.
Works Cited:
1 Winks, Robin W. “John Buchan: Stalking the Wilder Game.” In The Four Adventures of Richard Hannay. Boston: Godine, 1988: xi.
2 Kimball, Roger. “Realism Coloured by Poetry: Rereading John Buchan.” The New Criterion, September 2003: 16-23.
3 Buchan, John. The Thirty-Nine Steps. New York: Dover, 1994: 73. (reprint)
4 O’Brien, George. “John Buchan.” In Robin W. Winks, ed., Mystery and Suspense Writers. New York: Charles Scribner’s Sons, 1998: 109.
5 Cawelti, John G. and Bruce A. Rosenberg. The Spy Story. Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 1987: 100.
6 McCormick, Donald, and Katy Fletcher. Spy Fiction: A Connoisseur’s Guide. New York: Facts on File, 1990: 40.
7 Buchan, 1994: v.
8 Liukkonen, Petri. “John Buchan.” Books and Writers, May 2001: www.kirjasto.sci.fi/buchan.htm.
9 O’Brien, 1998: 109.
Brett F. Woods received his Ph.D. in Literature from the University of Essex, England.
Biography
Book Review: Mike Wallace, A Life by Peter Rader
He suffered, too, the tragic loss of his oldest child, Peter, who disappeared while backpacking across Europe after his sophomore year at Yale. His father went looking for him in Greece, where he had last been seen–and it was Mike Wallace himself who found his son’s body beneath a precipice that had given way and sent him to his death.
- Mike Wallace, A Life
- Thomas Dunne Books, St. Martin’s Press, 323 pp.
A Feared and Influential Figure
Mike Wallace, the great television journalist whom all Americans know from the program 60 Minutes, died in April 2012, a month before reaching his 94th birthday. Now comes this first biography of him, written by Peter Rader who is best known as a film writer, director, and producer. (Rader wrote the screenplay for Waterworld starring Kevin Costner; his most recent success was The Last Legion with Colin Firth and Ben Kingsley.) One may wonder how a filmmaker decided to write a biography. He explains that his sister, Claudia Rader, worked for Wallace in the 1980s and first led him toward the story that he tells.
It is not an authorized biography. Rader says that Wallace was initially receptive to the idea of a book, but later declined to help him, while giving him his blessing to pursue people who knew him, including close collaborators.
Rader tells us that his own cinematic background led him to a cinematic style of writing. Certainly he keeps us in suspense as we watch Wallace’s long, successful, often dramatic and stormy life. More importantly, though, this is a book written in clear English and carefully researched, a book that brings out both the major faults and the major attainments in Mike Wallace’s long life. Biographers may lose balance, in either excessive love or hatred of their subject; Rader steers successfully past both perils.
This reviewer would guess that Rader’s book will remain the definitive biography of Wallace for many years to come. It is and surely will remain a basic resource for those interested in the modern history of our mass media. What is less sure is whether this will suffice to keep Mike Wallace alive in our national memory, which is most often unkind to journalists. We remember Horace Greeley and H.L. Mencken and Edward R. Murrow and…not many others.
Certainly Mike Wallace was not only a famous but a very influential American. He worked hard to become and to remain that. He was born in Brookline, Massachusetts, in 1918, the youngest of four children of immigrants from Kiev. His father lost his prospering wholesale grocery business when an uninsured cargo was lost at sea, and had to start again from scratch as an insurance salesman, “…rebuilding himself and paying off every penny he owed.” Throughout Mike’s own career, Rader says, he would pride himself on the kind of integrity he learned from his father. What comes late in the book, though, makes one question whether at times the son forgot the father’s lesson.
One sees in Wallace’s childhood the man he was to become. He was rambunctious, mischievous, not handsome, intensively competitive. Rader says he forced himself to become an extrovert–and learned, as Wallace himself said later, “how to produce a voice.”
Wallace first got away from the Northeast when in 1935 he entered the University of Michigan as an undergraduate. Michigan had initially rejected his application, but an uncle who was a professor of economics got the decision reversed. The professional future seemed clear for the businessman’s son and economist’s nephew–until, he recalled years later, he discovered university courses on “the exotic art of broadcasting.” He was hooked–and then he was excited, when the famous radio show Information Please hosted by Clifton Fadiman invited him to become one of their occasional student panelists. He used his appearance to tell a poor joke. It fell flat, and when he returned to Ann Arbor his professor told him he had disgraced the university.
That did not dissuade him from pursuing a career in radio. This began modestly after his graduation from the university, with a part-time job as an announcer for a station in Grand Rapids. Despite a gaffe or two he soon went on to work for a larger station in Detroit, and in 1941 moved to Chicago where he worked with versatility at jobs that ranged from broadcasting the news to acting in soap operas.
Our author makes clear that he finds this a modest start. In a sense it was; but the reaction of the reviewer, who was a boy in Chicago during the Great Depression, is that Wallace was doing quite well for the time. It was a time when, for example, two college graduates in Chicago, friends of the reviewer’s parents, felt fortunate to find jobs respectively as a milkman and a steel mill foreman.
Wallace served creditably as a naval officer in World War II and returned to a wife and young son, to a marriage that would not last. Soon, Rader writes, Wallace’s life was hit by a blond and buxom torpedo named Buff Cobb. He was, we begin to see, what was called then a ladies’ man. He liked women, and he married four of them over his long life.
Buff Cobb was not just a blond torpedo; she was the granddaughter of the famous writer Irvin S. Cobb, and herself a person of some brilliance who soon teamed up with Wallace in a Chicago radio show. He divorced his first wife, Norma, with whom he had two children, and married Buff in 1949. The two moved to New York and to television, where their Mike and Buff became, Rader reports, the talk of the town. Wallace had started out as a news reporter and would end, in a sense, as that at 60 Minutes, but meanwhile he did other things as well, for example cooperating with Buff in a popular CBS show called All Around the Town that focused on interesting corners of New York and people who worked there.
Our biographer does not, perhaps, emphasize as he might have done the fact that MIke Wallace in his early thirties was, if not at the summit of the broadcast media, already in its top echelon. His marriage to Buff Cobb did not last; in 1955 he married a third wife, Lorraine Perigord, who if not brilliant and not a fellow journalist was “refined, mysterious and elegant.” By the end of the 1950s he was making a major name for himself with a hard-hitting interview show called Night Beat.
As one of Wallace’s coworkers told the author, “Before Mike Wallace and Night Beat, radio and TV interviewing was very sedate and proper–and bloodless and ball-less.” Wallace raised eyebrows and, indeed, tempers, interviewing not just personages like Elsa Maxwell and Norman Mailer but strippers, mobsters, and Klansmen. He had found his niche, an increasingly big niche, in Night Beat and the interview shows that followed, beginning with The Mike Wallace Interview on ABC. 60 Minutes, on CBS, began in 1968 and was the vehicle that brought Wallace to the very top of American journalism.
But Wallace’s path did not lead ever upward. The bad joke he told as an undergraduate on Clifton Fadiman’s radio show was followed over the years by a series of mistakes, miscalculations, and lawsuits. There was a time, when he was in his early forties, when it seemed no network wanted him. He suffered, too, the tragic loss of his oldest child, Peter, who disappeared while backpacking across Europe after his sophomore year at Yale. His father went looking for him in Greece, where he had last been seen–and it was Mike Wallace himself who found his son’s body beneath a precipice that had given way and sent him to his death.
Some of the lawsuits that involved Wallace were not, strictly speaking, of his own making. It was not Wallace but the mobster Mickey Cohen who, when interviewed by Wallace, called Los Angeles police chief William Parker a “sadistic degenerate.” However, years later, as Rader notes, Wallace admitted that he should immediately have dissociated himself from what Cohen was saying. He did not do so, Parker sued ABC for two million dollars, and Wallace had to make a statement of retraction and apology.
The biggest of the lawsuits came later, in 1983, when General William Westmoreland, former U.S. commander in Vietnam, sued Wallace and his network, CBS, for $120 million after a CBS documentary in which Wallace alleged that Westmoreland had changed intelligence reports and deliberately underestimated enemy strength, to maintain support for the U.S. war effort. Two years later Westmoreland withdrew his suit. The general and his lawyers had concluded, says Rader, that he simply did not have a case. But the experience had been wrenching for Mike Wallace. In 1984 he had written a suicide note and taken an overdose of sleeping pills. Fortunately his new, fourth and final wife, Mary Yates, had found him still alive and gotten medical help.
Of many radio and television shows that Mike Wallace ran or took part in, there seems little doubt that he will best be remembered for his role in 60 Minutes, which he helped launch in 1968 and which continues today, after his death. Mike Wallace spent four decades on 60 Minutes; his last interview on the show came in 2008, the year he turned ninety years old. By then, Rader says, “Mike’s pieces were becoming more about his own performance than the story he was reporting.” Sometimes, now, the performance was less than impressive. When he interviewed Iran’s president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2006, the Iranian “controlled the tempo of the interview” and Wallace dug himself into a hole. He simply did not, says his biographer, have the instincts he had once possessed.
In the years when he still had his instincts and all of his great energy, Mike Wallace was not just a great name but a much feared man. He himself could be fearless. When President Lyndon Johnson, who could intimidate almost anyone, summoned Wallace to his ranch for an interview in 1971, he made clear that he did not want to discuss Vietnam. Wallace, however, said to him frankly that the war had first been Defense Secretary Robert McNamara’s war but “…then it became Mr. Johnson’s war.” And Wallace, as in the Westmoreland case, would continue to pursue the truth about that war.
It was also Wallace who in interviewing Israeli leader Menachim Begin made Begin livid, when he compared recent acts of Palestinian terrorism with Begin’s own acts of terrorism in 1946, when the Zionist group he led blew up the King David Hotel in Jerusalem and killed ninety people.
But if Wallace was fearless, this biography portrays a man who was far from faultless. HIs mistreatment of subordinates was said to be legendary. He had four wives and he liked to fondle women, which today would be called sexual harassment. His suicide attempt was only the most visible moment in a long history of depression. His use of hidden microphones and cameras was viewed by many as wrong and unethical, and he could be even more aggressive and intimidating than Lyndon Johnson.
With all his faults, Rader concludes, Wallace was “…a legendary figure who had shed light on our understanding of both the world in which we live and also on what it means to be human.” It was an important life, and a fascinating one.
One might wish for the author to have engaged in a little more speculation than he does. Is it possible, for example, that Wallace was initially turned down by the University of Michigan because he was Jewish? Such things happened in Midwestern universities then and for years afterward. Similarly, one would like to know a little more about Wallace’s time in the Navy, where too there was a sizable amount of anti-Semitism. We see him enlisting, and next he is a commissioned officer; how did he get commissioned?
One would also like to know a little more about Wallace’s first wife, Norma Kaplan. We read only that she was bright and athletic, came from a well-to-do family, bore two children–and waited for her husband while he was off on wartime service in the Pacific (where he fell for an Australian girl).
These are minor points. The major point is that Peter Rader has written with a fine balance in fine English an altogether fine book.
The reviewer will in conclusion reveal that he knew Peter Rader as a boy in Rome; he was the son of an expatriate American architect who on weekends liked to make home movies. We are fortunate that the son came home to America, to make movies and now this biography.
Peter Bridges is a former ambassador to Somalia and cofounder of the Elk Mountains Hikers Club in Colorado. He was born in New Orleans, grew up in Chicago, and studied at Dartmouth College and Columbia University. Aside from CLR, his articles, essays, and reviews have appeared in the "Christian Science Monitor," "Foreign Service Journal," "Los Angeles Times," "Michigan Quarterly Review," "Notes and Records of the Royal Society of London," "Virginia Quarterly Review," "Washington Times," and elsewhere.
Biography
Nothin’ Short of Dyin’ Half as Lonesome as the Sound
The last time I saw Johnny Cash was the first time I saw Johnny Cash – and he didn’t look good, but he sounded like home.
[Editor’s note: The following is an essay from the new book Literary Cash: Unauthorized Writings Inspired by the Legendary Johnny Cash.]
The last time I saw Johnny Cash was the first time I saw Johnny Cash – and he didn’t look good, but he sounded like home. I lived in Iowa then, in the middle of the cornfields, where country music was the only music that felt right. I took a trip to Nashville, a much needed vacation.
This all happened in 2002, which was not an especially good year in my life – full as it was with too much drinking, bad boyfriends, the end of my life as a full-time student, and the worst winter the Midwest had seen in decades – but it had nice moments.
I worked in a diner – a real greasy spoon – and the morning shift was full of what we waitresses called “The Porridge Club.” Older farmers, now farmless, in Carharts and John Deere hats, who talked about the price of soy and sow bellies, ate oatmeal with extra sugar, drank black coffee, and listened to Johnny Cash. Some of them thought I was cute, and some of them thought I was crazy, but every morning I woke up with The Porridge Club, just as every night I closed the bar down with the punk-rock kids who (like me) depended on 25 cent draft beers for a good time, and who, incidentally, also loved Johnny Cash.
The punk kids loved Cash so much so that they’d plug the juke box – fifty cents a song – and forgo two whole drinks, just to wallow in the gravel of that low, low voice. Despite the fact that country music was, they told me, “fucking stupid.”
But back to the diner, where I listened each morning, with ears bred on Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen, to talk of sow-bellies and country music. I had the ears of an East Coaster, who up until that time had only enjoyed fiddles and banjos for the kitsch-factor, or maybe with a sense of false nostalgia for an era I’d never really known. But now here I was living amid farms and farmers, surrounded on all sides by green in spring and summer, gold in fall, and white in winter. Surrounded also by people who lived without healthcare, who lived with rampant alcoholism, in blue jeans bought at Sears.
There wasn’t any kitsch in the diner at 7 A.M., in the bacon grease or the cholesterol levels that accompanied the bacon grease, in the trucks that needed a jump start on a daily basis, or in the worn pictures of children now grown and gone. There wasn’t any kitsch in the lives of these men who joined me every day, but as a soundtrack for those years, country was all there could be. I had to redefine this music for myself if I wanted to live where I was living. If I wanted to be who I’d become.
I can’t pretend I ever really related to those men, since I was (and still basically am) me. I don’t know how to understand myself if I can’t be honest – if I can’t paint my own caricature clearly. As a writer, it’s unfair to describe others if I can’t describe myself – then and now.
Who am I? I’m an overeducated woman, who buys organic milk and drives a foreign car. I pay too much for haircuts and don’t change my own oil. And while I was poorer in 2002 than I am today, I was basically the same girl back then, just a few years younger and a few pounds slimmer. I still smoked.
It wasn’t as if I’d fallen on truly hard times, gotten knocked up, or searched for a husband to take me away from the roofers and farmers I served. Or looking among the roofers and farmers for a way out of the diner. Sometimes I felt like that, like that girl, but it was never true. I was always playing a role. And even if that had been the case, I’d still have been me, Jewish, raised in Baltimore by two teachers, a reader of academic poetry. Even if I’d ever become that girl, I’d eventually have outgrown her, and whatever poor diner patron she’d managed to sucker. I can’t lie – I was never authentic. My tight jeans were always a costume.
And as such – in all my privileged glory, I cringed to hear The Porridge Club discuss politics – blacks, guns, liberals, and hippies. I hated the way they stared at my ass. One man had a swastika carved into his arm, but he was nice to me, so I just bit my tongue and brought him his bacon. These men were different from me, a new experience. They would have scared my grandmother.
To say that I understood The Porridge Club in any substantial way would be false. I may be occasionally ridiculous, or petty, or pretentious, but I try not to lie. Whatever our differences, the fact remained: I was a waitress, and I was broke. As such, I was not beyond sharing an experience. For those years I was financially dependent on the kindness of all kinds of strangers, on their one dollar tips. Just like them, I didn’t have healthcare or job security. I shopped at Sears too. Who was I to judge?
All of this to say that I realize I never knew Cash like The Porridge Club knew Cash, or like the punk-rock kids. All this to say that I understand it would be dishonest to pretend I was ever “one of them,” since my own poverty felt temporary to me. I had to believe it would end – and real despair requires a sense of permanence in hardship. But still, for those years I drank nightly, woke with the sun to put the coffee on, shook off my whisky, counted my pennies, and spent a great deal of my time with men who lived that way, and would forever. So it was.
So it was that I lived and listened. We’d all sit and sip our coffee, listening to the words of “Sunday Morning Coming Down,” echoing through the diner. So it was that I’d listen and think. Until one morning, coming down myself, coming down hard, after a particularly rough night and a worse day-before, left by a man I should never have met in the first place. Left, as in, driven away from. As in, abandoned for the open road and countless other women. Driven in all senses of the word. By a guy who – when he drove his cab on the nightshift, sometimes let the drunken girls kiss him on the way home from the college bars and frat parties. By a guy I forgave regularly for kissing the drunken girls who climbed into his cab. That morning, after he finally left me for good, I was no longer thinking. Instead I was feeling, and maybe humming, and for the first time I really got the music. I got it on the inside.
Of course, the man who left now lives deep in my past, where most of the regrettable pieces of my life reside, and I’m a happy person again. But that feeling of getting it on the inside lasted. Over the years that followed, country music became an important part of my life. Even now, it ripples through each day. I’ve become an occasional music critic, writing specifically for publications that cover country music, and in fact, the first essay I ever published was about loving the steel guitar, hearing the steel guitar as poetry.
I began line dancing without irony. I met the man who became my husband at a country rock show, where he was working the soundboard. He still plays bass in such a band, and together we visit Nashville, Knoxville, and Austin. Together we live in the south, where country music is all around us.
But years before we were married, and years after the morning I was left by that other – lesser, regrettable – man, we went to Tennessee, the man who would become my husband and I, to attend the American Music Association’s annual conference and awards ceremony. I took a few days off from my life at the diner, which was coming to an end anyway, as I rose out of that bleak phase of my life. There I saw Johnny Cash perform, with June and other members of the Cash-Carter clan. He looked like hell, but sounded like heaven to me.
We were there because we could be, because we needed a vacation, and we’d heard the music was going to be good. We’d come to see the Bottlerockets and Grey Delisle. A rumor circulated around town that Emmylou Harris would play an unannounced set. I even ran into Emmylou in the bathroom, where she looked as beautiful as she ever does, but oddly out of place, drying her hands on a paper towel with her silver hair gleaming under the fluorescent lights.
But nobody had said we’d get to see Johnny Cash. Nothing could have prepared me for such an experience. In my mind, Johnny Cash was a myth. He was a voice that came out of the radio, a vestigial limb from a more brutal, more honest era. The possibility of seeing Johnny was something that had just never occurred to me – like the possibility of seeing a caveman or a Founding Father. Cash was the stuff of PBS documentaries, not a real live human being.
Suddenly though, he appeared onstage in the flesh. Fleshy…too much sad and tired flesh. Looking like a truck so old that you give up on it, park it under a tree, and plant flowers in the engine cavity. But he was singing, like a truck with flowers in the engine, rolling down the interstate at 70 miles per hour.
Cash sang with June, and then suddenly a handful of other family members too. I think Carlene was there, and some faces I didn’t know, and everyone sang. I stood fixated on Johnny Cash, who – true to myth – sounded like Johnny Cash, sounded like the radio on a frozen morning in Iowa when the windows are steaming up and the oatmeal is bubbling on the stove at the back of the diner. His voice rang out unchanged and unwavering, despite his body, which I could tell was dying and his labored breath.
They sang, he and June, later joined onstage by the whole family for a rendition of the song “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” The crowd joined in. The whole family, including Emmylou, Buddy Miller, Rodney Crowell, Kris Kristofferson, and all the many, many people who, with their varying degrees of fame and success could not believe it anymore than me. They were singing with Johnny Cash. Singing with Johnny Cash. Fucking Johnny Cash. The whole room singing.
Bear in mind that this happened at an awards ceremony. So we were all sitting oddly upright and sober, at formal round tables, on stiff and expensive folding chairs. It was a strange place to experience a legend. There were ugly centerpieces and nametags, many men wore suits, while others had on the traditional country uniform of blue jeans and cowboy hats. We all sat with strangers.
My table was full of hipsters, indie musicians representing the new voices of acoustic country music who, in their vintage western-wear finery, wept openly. People all over the room were weeping at Johnny – at seeing him and hearing him. His low voice rising from a face so bloated and old, a face about to fold in on itself. June was a disaster too, straggly and smiling. If you’d seen her at a bus stop without knowing who she was, you’d have looked the other way.
But the love between them was another constant. Johnny loved his fat, tuneless wife, and when I saw that, I thought of The Porridge Club, of Iowa farmwives, of the man who’d left me, and the man beside me, and I started crying too. Crying and singing with Johnny. I stood up. Everyone did.
Living in Iowa, waking up with the farmers and going to bed with the punk-rock kids from the bar, my days both began and ended with Johnny Cash. I didn’t think about it much back then, but when I returned from Nashville, I couldn’t shake the idea.
It was clear why The Porridge Club loved Johnny Cash as they did, since it was the music of their era – of Sun records and am radio, girls who set their hair in rollers and kissed, and then pretended to be virgins. But suddenly it seemed important to me to figure out why the punk-rock kids loved him too. I felt like it was something to understand.
Why did the green-haired and tattooed grill cook I worked with – who later lost his leg to blood poisoning and an amputation – love Johnny so much, despite his disdain for all my other CDs, John Prine, Buck Owens, and Marty Robbins among them? We fought daily over what to listen to when we closed the diner down. He hated country music, hated banjos and fiddles, hated anything the least bit folksy, hated religion and gospel – “fuckin self-righteous fuckers,” he would say – but Johnny Cash didn’t count. He was the only bridge we ever found, my grill cook and I.
It wasn’t just that the punk-rock kids didn’t like country music. They hated country music. They loved to hate it, took pleasure in their hatred, smiled as they spat at it, and laughed at it, at me, once I came to love it so. Their universal mantra: Fucking redneck bullshit…Fucking dumbass hicks. They teased me for my line-dancing, but there was something about Johnny that was different. What was it?
Despair, lack of healthcare, whiskey…there was just something about Johnny Cash, something deeper and sadder and harder, with a little bit of a death rattle, and a little bit of faith. Prison inmates love Johnny Cash, and veterans of foreign wars do too, as they attempt to snap along with missing fingers. Men love Johnny Cash as they leave the women they love, and women love Johnny Cash, before and after they’ve been left. There was just something about Johnny Cash that rose above the genre distinctions. When he sang it, he meant it, and that meant a lot. To the farmers and the punk rock kids, and when I was down, to me too.
Despair isn’t just a cliché, an over-the-top stereotype – poverty and lack of education and fear of illness and the desire for something good. Despair is God and the devil, in hand-to-hand combat. Despair is frustration and acceptance and the inevitable belief in both. Despair. It’s a condition, a way of life. Most of us end up there at some point.
Despite what I thought I knew from my years in Iowa, I’m pretty sure I don’t really understand Johnny Cash. I’m just too comfortable at most moments to come anywhere close. But his music and his life have been powerful enough to show me, as a foreign tragedy might, just how little I comprehend of what it is I’m drawn to. I may not ever know Johnny Cash, but I’m pretty damn sure that there’s something huge in him I’ll never quite get. I choose to believe in that – in the greatness of the thing I can’t quite grasp.
The truth is that I’ve never fallen into a ring of fire, but in his gospel and his heresy, Johnny Cash makes me wish I could – makes the ring of fire enviable. Maybe The Porridge Club, and the punk kids too, sense that envy and feel envied. Maybe that’s important. What else can I say? That ring of fire looks good from where I’m standing, however far off I may be.
Laurel Snyder’s country music writing has appeared in “No Depression,” “Harp,” “Paste,” and the “UTNE Reader.” She lives in Atlanta.
