Welcome to When You See Sparks, CLR’s New Music Blog

We are pleased to announce the start of CLR’s new music blog. Ben Caro, a Los Angeles based writer, and Charlie Coffeen, a professional musician from Chicago, will be keeping you informed about all areas of the music world — concerts, albums, up-and-coming artists, as well as Charlie’s insights into life on the road and the state of the music industry.

The title of the blog comes from a Radiohead song, and alternative rock will certainly get extensive coverage but expect reports on all styles of popular music including jazz, country and hip-hop.

We hope you enjoy it and please give us your feedback as we sail into new territory.

