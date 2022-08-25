Movies
Welcome to The Fourth Wall, a New CLR Movie Blog
We’re excited about our first blog, The Fourth Wall which will provide a less formal and more immediate forum for our film critics, Julia Rhodes and William Bibbiani, to discuss movies and the movie industry with our readers.
Mike is the Editor of the California Literary Review. FaceBook
I also run a couple more sites.
