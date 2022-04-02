Trailer Watch: Brandon Cronenberg’s Antiviral

More in Death
-
Death
Blu-Ray Review: The Cabin In The Woods
© 2012 Lionsgate This super-secret brainchild of screenwriters Drew Goddard and Joss Whedon came shrouded as...
-
Death
Halloween Home Video #3: V/H/S
Check out the best in horror on video of 2012. This weekend, press play on the...
-
Death
Halloween Home Video #10: Nicholas McCarthy’s The Pact
For the grand finale of Halloween Home Video 2012, have a look at Nicholas McCarthy's dread-heavy...
-
Classics
Denial of Death by Ernest BeckerBy Michael
According to Becker, man is torn between his symbolic, self-conscious awareness and his animal nature. The...
-
Death
An Interview With Author Mary RoachBy Michael
"Helen Duncan is my favorite. Huge, chain-smoking woman who used to swoon and occasionally pee herself...
-
Best Movies
Blu-Ray/DVD Review: The Wicker Tree
The rites themselves have changed in practice if not in spirit, and the movie rekindles enough...
-
Death
The Weekly Listicle: Shameless Oscar Bait
If Oscar bait works on you, then you'll treasure the film all your life and hate...
Cookie Policy
