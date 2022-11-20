Oscars 2011: A Beaten Critic Speaks

Congratulations to Julia Rhodes for her excellent Oscar picks, which leveled my own, 15 to 9. Perhaps I was unable to keep my mind on what would win awards, instead of what should. Occasionally they were the same, but not consistently enough to save me. I made a few too many votes from the heart, and in the grim light of day I admire and aspire to Julia’s apparently heartless intellect. Can she also pick horses or roulette numbers, one has to wonder? Either way she has a prosperous career ahead.

Perhaps, in entering battle with a defending champion of the Oscar bet, I should have been more on my guard. But what’s a competition without a little healthy swaggering? I went to some pains to prepare an appropriate banner image for my crushing victory.

Nonetheless, a quiet voice inside me also urged preparation for defeat. Having been soundly whipped in a fair fight, I am glad that a little part of my soul had already braced itself.

I keep this address brief because I must take up my quill again soon. Unfortunately, this means paying my penalty at Julia’s whim, for her amusement and hopefully yours as well.

I wish you all a wonderful year full of excellent movies. Start writing down your favorites now, because I am already planning my revenge. Be well, my loves.

Dan Fields is a graduate of Northwestern University with a degree in Film. He has written for the California Literary Review since 2010. He is also co-founder and animator for Fields Point Pictures, and the frontman of Houston-based folk band Polecat Rodeo. Google+, Twitter

