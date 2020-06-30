Connect with us

California Literary Review

Johnny Depp, Nick Cave cover “I Put a Spell on You” for Haiti Relief

Movies

Johnny Depp, Nick Cave cover “I Put a Spell on You” for Haiti Relief

Published on

In the 80s, there was “We Are the World,” a recording and video jam-packed with celebrities to benefit famine relief in Africa. This year’s remake of “We Are the World” was made to help victims of the earthquake in Haiti. The song is a cringe-worthy, Autotune-filled mess, but I hope it helps raise awareness and funds. (Donate to Haiti at redcross.org, or weigh your other options: there are many.)

As far as Haiti relief benefits, I much prefer this cover of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’s “I Put a Spell On You,” featuring Nick Cave (whose soundtrack for The Proposition is haunting and beautiful), everyone’s favorite scruffy recluse Johnny Depp (watch for the Alice in Wonderland review to go up this coming Saturday), Shane Macgowan, Chrissy Hynde, and musicians from The Clash and Primal Scream. It’s gritty, gravelly, and a nod to the rich cultural history of Haiti.

Johnny DeppNick Cave

Depp, Cave, and others contribute to Haiti relief with “I Put a Spell on You”

(This is probably really telling, but I can’t hear this song without thinking of Bette Midler’s ridiculous number in Hocus Pocus.)

From Cinematical.

Related Topics:, , ,

Julia Rhodes graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Communication and Culture. She's always been passionate about movies and media, and is particularly fond of horror and feminist film theory, but has a soft spot for teen romances and black comedies. She also loves animals and vegetarian cooking; who says horror geeks aren't compassionate and gentle? Google+

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. A Nonny Mouse

    March 1, 2010 at 4:00 pm

    I Put A Spell On You? How cheekily appropriate. Like it – a lot.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

More in Movies

Register or Login

Register
Login

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 10 other subscribers

Join us on Facebook

Join us on Facebook

Categories

Trending

100 Greatest Gangster Films: The Godfather, #1 18

Movies & TV

100 Greatest Gangster Films: The Godfather, #1

Movies

Why Clash of the Titans might be “The Worst Movie Ever Made”

Movies

Kick-Ass and the Hit-Girl debacle
The Dreamers

Gay and Lesbian

Happy Birthday, NC-17!
Curtis Fentress

Architecture

Now Boarding: Fentress Airports + The Architecture of Flight, Denver Art Museum

Horror

Family Values

Follow us on Twitter

To Top
%d bloggers like this: