Johnny Depp, Nick Cave cover “I Put a Spell on You” for Haiti Relief

In the 80s, there was “We Are the World,” a recording and video jam-packed with celebrities to benefit famine relief in Africa. This year’s remake of “We Are the World” was made to help victims of the earthquake in Haiti. The song is a cringe-worthy, Autotune-filled mess, but I hope it helps raise awareness and funds. (Donate to Haiti at redcross.org, or weigh your other options: there are many.)

As far as Haiti relief benefits, I much prefer this cover of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’s “I Put a Spell On You,” featuring Nick Cave (whose soundtrack for The Proposition is haunting and beautiful), everyone’s favorite scruffy recluse Johnny Depp (watch for the Alice in Wonderland review to go up this coming Saturday), Shane Macgowan, Chrissy Hynde, and musicians from The Clash and Primal Scream. It’s gritty, gravelly, and a nod to the rich cultural history of Haiti.

(This is probably really telling, but I can’t hear this song without thinking of Bette Midler’s ridiculous number in Hocus Pocus.)

From Cinematical.

Julia Rhodes graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Communication and Culture. She’s always been passionate about movies and media, and is particularly fond of horror and feminist film theory, but has a soft spot for teen romances and black comedies. She also loves animals and vegetarian cooking; who says horror geeks aren’t compassionate and gentle? Google+

