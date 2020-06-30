Movies
R.I.P. Andrew Koenig, Star of Batman: Dead End
To some, Andrew Koenig was “Boner” on “Growing Pains.” Walter Koenig and Judy Levitt called him “son.” Some called him “friend.”
But in Batman: Dead End, one of the most popular fan films ever made, we called him The Joker.
Rest in Peace, Andrew. We loved your laugh.
Joe
February 28, 2010 at 4:52 pm
I thought it was kind. At least he cared enough to prop the guy for something.. what are you contributing?
andrew
February 26, 2010 at 7:24 am
“we loved your laugh.” wow. a lifetime of work and that’s the best you come up with. weak.