Connect with us

California Literary Review

Tavis Coburn’s Resplendent BAFTA Posters!

Movies

Tavis Coburn’s Resplendent BAFTA Posters!

The BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Awards have come and gone, but before they’re relegated to just another IMDb link let’s take a look at some posters that the group commissioned for each of their Best Picture nominees, because they are ridiculously gorgeous.

Tavis Coburn at Dutch Uncle presents these incredible works of art representing Avatar, An Education, The Hurt Locker, Precious: Based on the Yadda-Yadda-Yadda, and Up in the Air. Now if we can just get him to do every other poster for every movie ever made we’ll be in business.
Published on

The BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Awards have come and gone, but before they’re relegated to just another IMDb link let’s take a look at some posters that the group commissioned for each of their Best Picture nominees, because they are ridiculously gorgeous.

Tavis Coburn at Dutch Uncle presents these incredible works of art representing Avatar, An Education, The Hurt Locker, Precious: Based on the Yadda-Yadda-Yadda, and Up in the Air. Now if we can just get him to do every other poster for every movie ever made we’ll be in business.

Movie Poster: Avatar

Tavis Coburn’s Avatar

Movie Poster: An Education

Tavis Coburn’s An Education

Movie Poster: The Hurt Locker

Tavis Coburn’s The Hurt Locker

Movie Poster: Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire

Tavis Coburn’s Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire

Movie Poster: Up in the Air

Tavis Coburn’s Up in the Air

Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:

William Bibbiani is a highly opinionated film, TV and videogame critic living in Los Angeles, California. In addition to his work at the "California Literary Review" William also contributes articles and criticism to "Geekscape" and "Ranker" and has won multiple awards for co-hosting the weekly Geekscape podcast and for his series of Safe-For-Work satirical pornographic film critiques, "Geekscape After Dark." He also writes screenplays and, when coerced with sweet, sweet nothings, occasionally acts in such internet series as "Bus Pirates" and "Heads Up with Nar Williams." A graduate of the UCLA School of Film, Television and Digital Media, William sometimes regrets not pursuing a career in what he refers to as "lawyering" so that he could afford luxuries like food and shoes. William can be found on both the Xbox Live and Playstation Network as GuyGardner2814, and on Twitter as - surprisingly - WilliamBibbiani. Google+

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

More in Movies

Register or Login

Register
Login

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 10 other subscribers

Join us on Facebook

Join us on Facebook

Categories

Trending

100 Greatest Gangster Films: The Godfather, #1 19

Movies & TV

100 Greatest Gangster Films: The Godfather, #1

Movies

Why Clash of the Titans might be “The Worst Movie Ever Made”

Movies

Kick-Ass and the Hit-Girl debacle
The Dreamers

Gay and Lesbian

Happy Birthday, NC-17!
Curtis Fentress

Architecture

Now Boarding: Fentress Airports + The Architecture of Flight, Denver Art Museum

Horror

Family Values

Follow us on Twitter

To Top
%d bloggers like this: