Tavis Coburn’s Resplendent BAFTA Posters!

The BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Awards have come and gone, but before they’re relegated to just another IMDb link let’s take a look at some posters that the group commissioned for each of their Best Picture nominees, because they are ridiculously gorgeous.

Tavis Coburn at Dutch Uncle presents these incredible works of art representing Avatar, An Education, The Hurt Locker, Precious: Based on the Yadda-Yadda-Yadda, and Up in the Air. Now if we can just get him to do every other poster for every movie ever made we’ll be in business.

