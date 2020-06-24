Connect with us

California Literary Review

Welcome to The Fourth Wall, a New CLR Movie Blog

Movies

Welcome to The Fourth Wall, a New CLR Movie Blog

We’re excited about our first blog, The Fourth Wall which will provide a less formal and more immediate forum for our film critics, Julia Rhodes and William Bibbiani, to discuss movies and the movie industry with our readers.
Published on

We’re excited about our first blog, The Fourth Wall which will provide a less formal and more immediate forum for our film critics, Julia Rhodes and William Bibbiani, to discuss movies and the movie industry with our readers. Bookmark this address — http://calitreview.com/category/the-fourth-wall — and check back frequently for their insight and commentary.

Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:

Mike is the Editor of the California Literary Review. FaceBook I also run a couple more sites. Net Worth Yoga Flaxseed Oil Quotes and Memes List of Banks Wordpress Tricks Steel Buildings, Structures, and Bridges

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

More in Movies

Register or Login

Register
Login

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 10 other subscribers

Join us on Facebook

Join us on Facebook

Categories

Trending

100 Greatest Gangster Films: The Godfather, #1 5

Movies & TV

100 Greatest Gangster Films: The Godfather, #1

Movies

Why Clash of the Titans might be “The Worst Movie Ever Made”

Movies

Kick-Ass and the Hit-Girl debacle
The Dreamers

Gay and Lesbian

Happy Birthday, NC-17!

Horror

Family Values
Curtis Fentress

Architecture

Now Boarding: Fentress Airports + The Architecture of Flight, Denver Art Museum

Follow us on Twitter

To Top
%d bloggers like this: