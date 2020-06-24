Welcome to The Fourth Wall, a New CLR Movie Blog

We’re excited about our first blog, The Fourth Wall which will provide a less formal and more immediate forum for our film critics, Julia Rhodes and William Bibbiani , to discuss movies and the movie industry with our readers.

We’re excited about our first blog, The Fourth Wall which will provide a less formal and more immediate forum for our film critics, Julia Rhodes and William Bibbiani, to discuss movies and the movie industry with our readers. Bookmark this address — http://calitreview.com/category/the-fourth-wall — and check back frequently for their insight and commentary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...