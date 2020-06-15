Fiction Reviews
Under the Dome by Stephen King
Still, despite the ending, this is King’s best work in years, a richly textured novel of people under pressure that will move readers and provoke them and make them want to tell their friends. Forget Blaze and Duma Key, the King is back. Long live the King.
- Under the Dome: A Novel
- Scribner, 1088 pp.
The King is Back
It’s an ordinary October day when something extraordinary happens in a small Maine town—an event that becomes known as “Dome Day”; an event that becomes a line of demarcation. There is “before” and there is “after” and it does not look like there will be a “happily ever after.” What causes this event is a lot less important than what happens to the citizens affected by it, and as ordinary people become villains or heroes or victims, we are caught up in the story as surely as if we had relatives living in Chester’s Mill.
It has been said before that Stephen King is the modern Charles Dickens and his latest book, Under the Dome, will add to that reputation. Like many of his works, Under the Dome is a story about a group of people cut off from the rest of the world and forced to shift for themselves in the face of hostile forces. Although the book is flawed by its ultimate revelation, the novel is a master’s class in character creation that offers a solid, satisfying read.
The overarching plot—what is the dome, who put it there, why did they put it here?—is intriguing enough, but King has layered that plot with various character-driven subplots that are completely absorbing. King has a fondness for working class heroes and the good guys here are ordinary people with ordinary lives—no supermodels or television anchors here.
King also admires women, particularly mothers, and there are numerous examples of maternal love here—from a white trash girl’s heart-breaking relationship with her little boy to a woman who takes on the role of surrogate mother when it’s pressed upon her. There’s Rose, who owns the diner that is the emotional center of the town and Brenda, widowed when her husband’s heart literally explodes from proximity to the dome. They’re among the first to stand up when the town’s leading citizen, Big Jim Rennie, orchestrates a power grab with the help of his weak-willed crony, the Chief of Police.
King has written often and movingly about his own mother, of her hard-scrabble existence and her love for him and his brother. He’s distilled that love into almost every mother he’s ever written about—except perhaps for Carrie’s nutball mom. Read Bag of Bones if you’re skeptical, or even Cujo, where his understanding of a woman’s side of a troubled marriage gave emotional weight to what could have been just another shaggy dog story.
Redemption is a theme King returns to often as well, and this book lays it on the line like an old-time gospel hymn—“Who you gonna turn to, o sinner man, all on that day?” Dome Day is an apocalyptic event and there are those in town—particularly a tweaker named Chef, who believe it’s a sign of God’s wrath and aren’t too shy about doing the devil’s work in the Lord’s name. King doesn’t have much good to say about organized religion here and Chef may remind some readers of Randall Flagg’s deranged follower “the Trashcan Man” in The Stand.
The townsfolk of Chester’s Mill have tough choices to make as their situation deteriorates and under the dome, there is no place to hide, no room to equivocate. The subplot involving the psychotic unraveling of Jim’s son Junior reminds us of the “hide-in-plain-sight” serial killer from King’s The Dead Zone, and is beautifully orchestrated. In fact, the dysfunctional father/son dynamic going on fuels a lot of the action and is powerful enough to have been its own book but King has super-sized his plot here and given us a lot more.
Big Jim’s loathing of the story’s hero, a war veteran-turned-transient fry cook builds naturally into a confrontation that is intense without being melodramatic. Weaving through the narrative is a strong indictment of what happens when people are bullied into giving up their civil rights in the name of safety, a theme as timely now in the post 9/11 world as it was when Benjamin Franklin warned the citizens of a new nation about those who would wrap their ulterior motives in flags and false promises.
King is a fan of the late, great Rod Serling and some of what happens in the town here mirrors classic Twilight Zone episodes like the politically charged “The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street.” (If you’ve never seen it, hunt it down on YouTube.) You will be reminded that “the price of freedom is eternal vigilance.”
This is a hefty book and some subplots could have been eliminated—a thread involving two visiting “Massholes,” for example, or another one involving a young mother and her son, Little Walter. It would have been a shame to lose them, though, or the various messages the subplots carry.
The underlying eco-theme is a plea to take care of the earth and King has thrown in a couple of truly stunning visuals to bring home his points. Just as pollution causes California’s beautiful sunsets, the pollution inside the dome distorts the color of everything outside, including some meteor showers the townsfolk experience as eerie showers of pink sparks that leave contrails.
We care about these people and want to know who is going to survive. (And just because we like them does not mean their survival is a done deal because King doesn’t always give his readers happy endings.) And about that ending…
After all that our characters experience; after all the tribulations (and yes, we mean that in the religious sense) that occur; the ending is a bit disappointing. The gimmick just doesn’t pay off with the kind of resonance the book’s epic length and monumental plotting require. Readers who have accompanied the characters on their journey will be satisfied by what happens to the good and bad guys, but the plot’s disconcertingly abrupt conclusion may jar.
Still, despite the ending, this is King’s best work in years, a richly textured novel of people under pressure that will move readers and provoke them and make them want to tell their friends. Forget Blaze and Duma Key, the King is back. Long live the King.
Katherine Tomlinson is a writer/editor living in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in magazines and newspapers across North America including LOS ANGELES MAGAZINE, SANTA MONICA EVENING OUTLOOK, ALOHA MAGAZINE, RICHMOND STYLE WEEKLY, DOWNTOWN HONOLULU, VALLEY MAGAZINE, SANDY HOOK PRESS and ORANGE COAST MAGAZINE. An Army brat, she lived in Europe for six years and has since traveled widely on four continents. She was Travel Editor for the online magazine THE LEAGUE, and writes travel articles for a variety of lifestyle publications and websites. The author of A STUDY GUIDE TO THE HEART OF DARKNESS, she has also contributed essays to two books, WHAT WAS I THINKING? and PEARLS OF WISDOM FROM GRANDMA. Her fiction has been published in the quarterly anthology ASTONISHING ADVENTURES and online at Thuglit.com and DarkFire.com. She is a member of Sisters in Crime.
Bob TyranT
January 2, 2011 at 1:31 am
I actually liked Lisey’s Story more thab Duma Key lol I agree that Under The Doom is indeed mighty fine! HIS BEST IN YEARS PERIOD!! P.S. Pennywise in cahoots with The Dome?? Amazing lol
Eric
November 30, 2010 at 6:54 am
I liked this book a lot, but I take issue with this being his best in years. I think Duma Key and Lisey’s Story were both quite better.
thinkgreen
November 9, 2010 at 4:56 pm
*generating…:P
thinkgreen
November 9, 2010 at 4:55 pm
greatest book ever. anybody notice that the symbol on the box generatint the dome is the same symbol that was on the door to the It’s lair?
Chris
August 11, 2010 at 11:11 am
Overly long, bloated, a weak story. This is one of King’s worst books in years. Cardboard characters with a story stolen from “The Simpsons” movie. Stay away from this tripe and read Duma Key instead.
Alexandr Vergelis
May 24, 2010 at 7:45 am
For me, as a poet, it was very interesting!
docbill
April 17, 2010 at 5:11 pm
I have never read a Stephen King book before, but I have seen many movies based off his books. As expected his books are not much different than the movies. Stephen King seems to have the curse of writing great beginnings and then not knowing how to end them. Besides the lame ending, one thing that really bother me about this book was the gross technical inaccuracy. Many people do things like confuse GSM with Wifi, so I can’t hold that against him. I can also forgive him for not thinking about using induction to transmit power to the people in the dome, and to create breathable air at the end, since Stephen King is not a scientist. However, Stephen King seems to lack even a grade school understanding of combustion engines. All combustion engines require three things: fuel, spark, and air. How in the world people could be driving cars when there is not enough oxygen to breath, is beyond me. I could ignore this flaw, and simply pretend like all the vehicles are battery powered. However, the generators would have the same requirement. The story makes too big a deal out of the propane for me to suspend my disbelief, or do something like pretend the generators are backup batteries or such…
My recommendation is read the book until the climax, and then make-up your own ending.
chalenavigil
February 10, 2010 at 1:30 pm
THIS BOOK IS BEST ONE YET!!!!! I LOVE STEPHEN kING AND HIS WAY OF THINKING
Kyla
January 16, 2010 at 4:51 pm
I LOVED this book. I read it in less than a week, I couldnt put it down.
Was totally disappointed with the ending. :(. I guess I didn’t understand why the Dome was there in the first place. If anyone is willing to explain, it’d be greatly appreciated!!!!
Marilyn K. Cochran
November 29, 2009 at 8:42 pm
I received this book in the mail from the Stephen King book club on a Wednesday the week before Thanksgiving. It is 1100 and some pages. I finished it Thanksgiving morning!!! I literally could not put it down. I have many books and a huge pile of library books but once I got into this it was great – Classic King if you ask me and I’ve read them all. So enjoy!!!! Loved the “In-A-Gadda-Da- Vida” reference!
Cenk Armagan
November 29, 2009 at 5:57 am
I have not read anything as fast as Under the Dome in the last 15 years and this includes Stephen King books. It is surprising that the book takes place within a week. Is there any writer out there who can orchestrate such large cast of characters, subplots and feelings within such small scale of time and location? I don’t think but if there is I will be happy to read and salute him.
By the way, I disagree with those who think Duma Key was not good. On the contrary, it was a helluva riding, a hallucinatory read. It was SK’s best thing in the last 15 years before Under the Dome was released. Here is a happy fan to see that his favorite writer is on the full rise again after too many run of the mill offerings.
Lorraine Peddle
November 19, 2009 at 7:44 pm
The KING is back. Love “Under the Dome”. He is great.
Jacob Waalk
November 13, 2009 at 4:24 pm
Duma Key was really good, the first two thirds made my favorite bit of writing by King, a collection of his most realistic and sympathetic characters as well as a genuinely mysterious and scary supernatural element. But then he did what he tends to always do and mire it in unoriginality and drollness when he attempts to over explain everything at the end, and so it becomes pirates of the Caribbean and highly dissatisfying. If he learned that a real unexplained mystery is always scarier than his overly defined clear cut stories which end with a specific way to defeat the evil, his work would be infinitely better. As it is the first two thirds of Duma Key work quite nicely.
Collin Zaar
November 11, 2009 at 6:38 am
What’s wrong with DUMA? Duma was fantastic.
under the dome
November 10, 2009 at 8:26 pm
nice review..
I have to learn from you
Paul Comstock
November 10, 2009 at 3:53 pm
@Andy – We’ve corrected it. Thanks for the heads-up.
Andy Williamson
November 10, 2009 at 12:30 pm
Nice review … but I think when referring to “the Raggedy Man” in The Stand, you actually mean “the Trashcan Man.” Just sayin’ …