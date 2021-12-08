CLR Street Fashion: Débora in Brazil

Connect with us

Staying cool in Brazil…
Where: Centro Historico, Porto Alegre.
Describe your fashion style: “Don’t know how to define my style. Just buy what I like.”
Labels: Dress was bought in a second hand shop in São Paulo.

Photos by Laura Carniel
Laura Carniel is a Public Relations major, about to finish her last semester at a local university. She has been studying photography for two years. She often covers social events but her preference is to photograph street fashion, animals and old buildings. She is also looking to develop an expertise in social media.

