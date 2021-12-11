Fashion
CLR Street Fashion: Pascal in Brussels
White winter jeans…
Where: Ixelles.
Describe your fashion style: “Non-standard.”
Labels: River Island Boots, Versace jeans, Hugo Boss bag, Abercrombie sweater, Scotch & Soda scarf.
Marta is a student and fashionista based in Belgium. Always carrying her camera with her, she tries to spot good street style outfits and also takes photos of herself for Flickr. Marta’s work for California Literary Review focuses on fashion for young people.
