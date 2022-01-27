Connect with us

California Literary Review

CLR Street Fashion: Mahatma in London

CLR Street Fashion: Mahatma in London 1

Fashion

CLR Street Fashion: Mahatma in London

Urban, Aztec, eclectic. Hmm…
Published on

CLR Street Fashion: Mahatma in London 1

CLR Street Fashion - Mahatma in Lndon 2

Where: London’s Shoreditch neighborhood.
Describe your fashion style: “90’s urban-aztec-eclectic”
Labels: Mahatma wears second-hand clothes from the different vintage shops around London’s Shoreditch area.

Photos by Nando Machado
© 2012 California Literary Review

Related Topics:

London based photographer Nando Machado studied photography in Dublin, Ireland, and London and has been working as a photographer since 2006. Apart from covering social events, doing headshots for artists and look-books, Nando's artistic work has been featured in the French magazine "Photo" and his creative and editorial stock images are licensed internationally. Nando's work for "California Literary Review" focuses on creative fashion in the streets of London. Google+, Flickr, Twitter, website, Redbubble

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

More in Fashion

Register or Login

Register
Login

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 16 other subscribers

Join us on Facebook

Join us on Facebook

Categories

Trending

100 Greatest Gangster Films: The Godfather, #1 9

Movies & TV

100 Greatest Gangster Films: The Godfather, #1

Movies

Kick-Ass and the Hit-Girl debacle
Suits: War

Movies & TV

Suits Recap: ‘War’ (Season 2, Episode 16)
Curtis Fentress

Architecture

Now Boarding: Fentress Airports + The Architecture of Flight, Denver Art Museum
The Dreamers

Gay and Lesbian

Happy Birthday, NC-17!

Movies

Why Clash of the Titans might be “The Worst Movie Ever Made”

Follow us on Twitter

To Top
%d bloggers like this: