Mirror of the World by Julian Bell
It was partly in reaction to the religious discord and iconoclasm of the Reformation, that artists in Europe around 1700 began seeking inspiration from sources removed from Christian spirituality. And where European innovators led, artists of other traditions and cultures would in time follow. The journey on the road to “art for art’s sake” had begun.
- Mirror of the World: A New History of Art
- Thames & Hudson, 496pp.
The Unfolding Story of Art
For Julian Bell, art is much more than a matter of masterpieces on museum walls. There is something deeper to art, indicative of a universal spirit, the “ever-varying wave of the human imagination.”
Bell’s new book, “Mirror of the World,” surveys the development of the visual arts across time, space and the artificial boundaries of tribes, nations and religious sects. From the time when images were first painted deep within the recesses of caves such as those of Chauvet in southern France, there have been remarkable degrees of affinity in the work of artists separated by thousands of miles and hundreds of years. From Bell’s vantage point, the creative record of humankind can be viewed in terms of cultural interaction and spiritual synergy.
Julian Bell is an accomplished artist, as well as a perceptive scholar and writer. He is the son of art historian and writer, Quentin Bell, and the grandson of Vanessa Bell, painter and sister of Virginia Woolf. A British humanist in the grand tradition reaching back to John Ruskin, Roger Fry and Kenneth Clark, he is uniquely suited to the task of chronicling the history of art.
But it is not as an Englishman expounding on the merits of artists and styles that Bell should be judged. With “Mirror of the World,” Bell aims to place the artistic heritage of humankind in a global perspective. On Bell’s vast canvas, the legacy of East and West in painting, sculpture, tapestry and photography, the work of primitive artists and masterpieces by the like of Michelangelo, Rembrandt and Matisse are all given their proper place.
Bell’s technique for handling such a multi-faceted subject is based on a wide-ranging, scene shifting narrative. Although some favorites like Winslow Homer and Modigliani do not figure in his text, Bell is judicious in his choice of subjects. Given his book’s relative brevity, Bell succeeds to an extraordinary degree in giving a balanced assessment of the global history of art.
Much of Bell’s story is familiar but his insights are always fresh, fair and expounded with vigor and charm. Furthermore, his analysis transcends a mere study of the ways in which civilizations influence the art of neighbors and rivals. The synthesis of Greek art and Buddhist spirituality which followed in the footsteps of Alexander’s march to India in the 4th century BCE is a notable example of the direct sharing of ideas and techniques. But there are so many instances of comparable artistic development among tribes and cultures with no shared boundaries or points of contact, such as the jade-working craftsmen of Ancient China and pre-Inca Peru. This contemporaneous emergence of creative insight becomes a major theme in Bell’s book.
A fascinating example of such parallel realms of expression is studied in Bell’s chapter on Medieval art. The rising cathedrals of 12th century Europe and their temple counterparts in Hindu India displayed amazing points of similarity in their design and embellishment. Separated by thousands of miles and the near-abstract art of Islam, Christian Europe and Hindu India created sacred spaces housing venerated images of divinity inside, with earthy and erotic decoration outside. Cathedral walls in Europe sported bewildering displays of symbolical beasts and demons, while depictions of the tortured body of the crucified Christ sanctified the hallowed precincts within. Similarly, statues of the dreaming figure of Vishnu were surrounded in Hindu temples by the sculpted bodies of lithe, embracing couples evoking themes from the Kama Sutra on exterior friezes.
Bell explains this baffling contrast of sacred and profane by noting that the sanctum enshrining the image or Christ or Vishnu provides “the main dish for the heart and mind, while friezes are mainly hors d’oeuvres.”
Whether it appealed directly to the soul or by more earthly means, sacred art always had a serious purpose. It sought to create visual representations of God, the cosmic struggle of good and evil and the human hope of redemption. For most of history, religion provided the primary impetus and patronage for the creation of great works of art, now displayed on the walls of secular art museums. Sadly, as Bell notes, religious zealotry and intolerance also supplied the motivation for destroying or desecrating sacred art in all too frequent “Holy Wars.”
The moment when art became “modern” is a matter of scholarly debate. Whether it began with the Romantic era’s search for the sublime in nature or the Impressionists’ attempt to paint “everyday life,” is perhaps a moot point. At every turn, when a new insight or innovation offered the promise of establishing an authentic visual tradition for modern times, a new school or agenda swiftly rose up, presenting a challenging alternative: Social Realism, Pointillism, Symbolism, Futurism, Expressionism, Cubism, Vorticism … to name but a few.
These rapid shifts in focus were attended by a mania for talismans from primitive or pre-industrial societies that could legitimize these art theories. The alacrity with which artists of the late 19th century seized upon Japanese prints and African masks betrayed a desperate longing to validate their new art in the way that faith in Christian values had grounded the painting, sculpture and architecture of the Middle Ages.
Consider Paul Gauguin’s “The Vision after the Sermon,” painted in 1888, one of the works analyzed by Bell. Gauguin, based in the village of Pont-Aven in Brittany, created a masterful representation of Breton women, piously imagining the Old Testament tussle of Jacob and the Angel. But what the Breton women see in their minds’ eyes, Gauguin witnessed at second hand. He recreated the scene as an outsider, an observer of the faithful rather than as a fellow believer. He painted, moreover, in an alien art tradition, the style of a Japanese print. The difference between Gauguin’s intellectualized depiction and the display of religious certainty in the fourteenth century frescoes of Giotto’s Arena Chapel underscores far more than a change in style. It represents a crisis of faith.
The response of artists during the twentieth century to this spiritual crisis is graphically depicted in the later chapters of Bell’s book. Art, especially during the nightmare years of the two World Wars and the Great Depression, may have been categorized in terms of one of many “isms”. But it speaks well of the courage and integrity of many of the artists of the era that they addressed issues that much of the world ignored until it was too late.
Bell discusses Picasso’s “Guernica”, the twentieth century’s most iconic illustration of the barbarity of war, yet he does not limit his analysis to this familiar work of Symbolist painting. He studies the searing realist work by Felix Nussbaum, “In the Camp,” painted while Nussbaum was interned by the French in 1940 as he tried to evade the advancing Nazis. Nussbaum, who later escaped from the French only to be captured by the Germans, died in Auschwitz. The brooding figure of “In the Camp”, sitting amid the desolate wasteland of the concentration camp, offers no concessions to aesthetics or the finer points of art criticism. It is a universal image of suffering, an indelible example of art’s ability to shock and to console, to indict and to inspire.
Spiritual tension lies at the heart of the glory and the tragedy of art. In today’s world of mass-produced commodities, the art world is perhaps the last remaining place that people can go to make a unique expression of their belief or doubt, be it with a work of art of their own or in thoughtful consideration of the art of others.
And it is precisely from this vantage point that Bell addresses the artistic record of the past. He writes neither in the spirit of acolyte or iconoclast, but as a believer in the creative energies of humankind. In “Mirror of the World”, Bell assesses key works of art, placing then in the cultural framework of the time of their creation, but with a contemporary resonance that encourages readers to question, to ponder and ultimately to paint, sculpt or explore in whatever medium they choose.
“Mirror of the World” is a book of great relevance for a new century still searching for its own vision. It is fitting that Bell concludes his superb survey of art history, not with magisterial pronouncements, but with a call for readers to make their own creative mark, to affirm their place in the unfolding story of art.
Ed Voves is a freelance writer, based in Philadelphia, where he lives with his wife, the artist Anne Lloyd, and a swarm of cats who love curling up with good books.
Mr. Voves graduated with a B.A. in History from LaSalle University in 1976 and a Masters in Information Science from Drexel University in 1989. After teaching for several years with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, he worked in the news research department for “The Philadelphia Inquirer” and the “Philadelphia Daily News,” 1985 to 2003. It was with the “Daily News,” that he began his freelance writing, doing book reviews and author interviews with such notable figures as Umberto Eco, Maurice Sendak, and Peter O’Toole. For the “Inquirer,” he specialized in reviews of major historical works. Following his time with the newspapers, he worked as an independent researcher for [email protected], the online journal of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He joined the staff of the Free Library of Philadelphia in 2005 and is currently the branch manager of the Kingsessing Branch in southwest Philadelphia. In 2006, he began writing for the “California Literary Review.” History of Yoga
Architecture
Photographs from Havana Deco
A photographic essay: Art Deco in Havana, Cuba.
- Havana Deco
- W. W. Norton, 192 pp.
The magazine Social—and the large Grupo de Minoristas who were its friends, and, more importantly, its contributors—holds a distinguished place in any analysis of the role of publications in the spread of the new modes of expression. These contributors collaborated in the task of elevating a bourgeoisie intent on demonstrating its business prowess.
A case in point is that of Alejo Carpentier, one of the most highly regarded twentieth-century Spanish-language novelists. Carpentier, also a musicologist and essayist, sent writings from Paris that covered nearly all areas of culture, from the music of Stravinsky to the paintings of Picasso. To this he added critical comments on Parisian fashions (accepted as an artistic discipline), which he authored under the pseudonym Jacqueline. All this was transmitted through the pages of Social, founded and headed by a Minorista, Conrado Walter Massaguer. Fundamental aspects of this period, whether automation, feminism or the definition of a national identity achieved by way of its racial roots, were seen through the somewhat mundane lens of this periodical. Nonetheless, these issues appeared alongside depictions of a costume ball with a historical theme or the wedding of a tycoon’s daughter. Within its pages also appeared the splendid home built by Catalina Lasa, who would become a legend for reasons other than her patronage of the most highly noted Deco interiors at the early date—for Cuba—of 1927.
-From the Introduction to Havana Deco
Reprinted from HAVANA DECO by Alejandro G. Alonso, Pedro Contreras, and Martino Fagiuoli, W.W. Norton & Company, $39.95. Copyright (c) 2007 by CV Export S.a.s., Divisione libri. With permission of the publisher, W.W. Norton & Company, Inc.
Martino Fagiuoli is an Italian photographer who has been photographing Cuba and its people since 1990.
The Power of Art by Simon Schama
For all of his own moral blemishes, Caravaggio knew exactly how to please the princes of the Catholic Church. He completely rejected the pretentious intellectualism and coy erotic themes that had preoccupied the Mannerist painters.
- The Power of Art
- Ecco, 448 pp.
Bold Masters
“An artist is not paid for his labor,” proclaimed the 19th century painter,” James McNeil Whistler, “but for his vision.”
After reading Simon Schama’s, The Power of Art, it is disturbing to reflect that scorn and incomprehension are often the only payment that visionary artists ever receive, at least during their lifetimes.
Schama’s recent book is the companion volume to the BBC television series of the same title. He chronicles the struggles of eight artists – Caravaggio, Bernini, Rembrandt, David, Turner, Van Gogh, Picasso and Rothko – by focusing upon a key work of art by each of these embattled old masters. The deciding factor in selecting these seminal works is what Schama terms the “conversionary” power of their art.
Rather that picking the most picturesque or technically innovative masterpiece, Schama emphasizes the insights and impact of these artists on the societies in which they lived and worked. Their themes, according to Schama’s narrative, were not matters of aesthetics but rather of “salvation, freedom, mortality, transgression, the state of the world, the state of our souls.”
Schama finds the ideal protagonist in his opening chapter on the tortured genius of Baroque Italy, Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio. Street brawler, libertine, fugitive from justice, Caravaggio’s credentials for “transgression” were impeccable. But then, so were his manifest abilities to depict scenes from Biblical history and the providential infusion of God’s grace through such events. For the Pope and cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church, these were priceless assets worthy of their patronage.
When Caravaggio first came to Rome from Northern Italy in 1592, the Catholic hierarchy was attempting to put into practice the long list of reforms approved at the Council of Trent. These had two objectives: to counter the spread of the Protestant denominations founded by Martin Luther and John Calvin and to impress upon the Catholic faithful the need to pattern their lives on those of the saints. However, the dominant school of art of the late 1500’s, Mannerism was ill-suited to give visual expression to either of these goals.
For all of his own moral blemishes, Caravaggio knew exactly how to please the princes of the Catholic Church. He completely rejected the pretentious intellectualism and coy erotic themes that had preoccupied the Mannerist painters. The backgrounds of his oil paintings were blacked-out, with the action placed so close to the foreground of the canvas that the subjects seem ready to tumble out of the picture plane and spring to life at the feet of the beholder. When Caravaggio depicts St. Paul falling from his horse on the road to Damascus, the reaction of the viewer is to reach out and help the stricken saint. Caravaggio had succeeded in capturing the immediacy of religious experience, precisely the state of mind and soul that the Catholic Church was attempting to propagate.
Caravaggio placed the subjects and the viewers of his paintings in the “here and now.” Significantly, he also placed himself in a number of his works. In the painting selected by Schama as the centerpiece for the chapter on Caravaggio, David with the Head of Goliath, painted around 1605, the face of the painter appears twice, as both victor and vanquished.
The countenance of the youthful David is that of the young Caravaggio, from the days of his successes of a decade earlier. The young hero looks pensively at the severed head he is holding, the decapitated head of both Goliath and of Caravaggio himself, now a dissipated wreck of a man, soon to be fleeing a charge of murder from a drunken sword fight near the tennis courts of Rome in 1606.
Why did Caravaggio succumb to incessant drunkenness and violence? Like most artists, he endured carping criticism of his work. The grittiness of the detail offended some of the Catholic hierarchy who thought that saints should be depicted with more respect, as indeed they insisted that they be treated themselves. Yet, Caravaggio did not lack for patrons. The same was true of the 17th century sculptor, Gianlorennzo Bernini, the subject of Schama’s second chapter. The darling of popes and cardinals, Bernini lashed out, as Caravaggio had done, attacking his own brother and arranging for his mistress to be maimed after he discovered that they had been having an affair.
Schama surprisingly does not probe for the source of the inner demons of Caravaggio and Bernini. Barbara Ehrenreich, in her recent study of ritual celebration, Dancing in the Streets, notes that around 1600, Europe was stricken by an “epidemic of melancholy.” While Ehrenreich centers her attention on the psychological depression affecting intellectuals in Protestant nations like England, she notes its affect on Catholic Spain and Italy ,as well. With the early promise of the Renaissance fading, there was a lot to be melancholy about. Even cultural giants like Caravaggio and Bernini had to conform to the moral codes instituted by their patrons, or risk, like Goliath, loosing their heads.
Patronage is a two-edged sword. It can be dangerous to both artists to whom it is granted, as well as those who are rejected or ignored. Schama addresses this in his later chapters on Rembrandt and Van Gogh. Even artists who achieve success in their lifetimes run grave risks to their creativity and personal safety by joining the art establishment of their era, as did Jacques David during the French Revolution.
To fly in the face of the prevailing world view is both a curse and a call to greatness. The genius of visionary artists flows from their unique insights, not from a shopping list to satisfy the appetites of would-be buyers. At some point, a clash with dictatorial patrons or a fickle art public is inevitable, for as Ernst Gombrich writes in his The Story of Art, “Most people like to see in pictures what they like to see in reality.”
What J.M.W. Turner presented to Victorian Britain in 1840 with his epic painting, Slavers Throwing Overboard the Dead and Dying – Typhoon Coming On, was not an image which most of their contemporaries cared to remember. The chained hands of slaves tossed into the sea from a British ship challenged the self-congratulatory mood in Great Britain following the emancipation of slavery throughout the British Empire two years earlier. Many critics responded to the visceral effect of Turner’s use of glowing gold and fiery red in his depiction of callous cruelty by treating him as if he had taken leave of his senses.
It was more than Turner’s treatment of atmospheric effects, however, that made him a target of the increasingly self-satisfied British establishment. Schama notes that another great work, Disaster at Sea- the Wreck of the Amphitrite (1835), which depicts the shipwreck and death of women and children bound for the prison colony of New South Wales, remained unfinished. Given Turner’s extraordinary ability to complete paintings before the astonished gaze of fellow painters and patrons on the varnishing days held at the Royal Academy, it is highly improbable that he failed to finish this extraordinary canvas for lack of time or application. A much more likely explanation stems from the fact that the Amphitrite incident was a recent event. To have exhibited a work critical of the contemporary British Empire at the Royal Academy would have provoked a storm of outrage in high places that even Turner could not have weathered.
With Slavers, he was on safer ground. The event he depicted took place in 1781, when the captain of the Zong had hurled living slaves into the sea during a storm. This was one of incidents that Abolitionist leaders had used to stir public opposition against the slave trade. Turner’s Slavers could be interpreted, therefore, as a visual record of the workings of British justice. Disaster at Sea, however, could never be viewed as anything less than an indictment of British policy since the Amphitrite’s captain had refused to land the women and children prisoners on the coast of France despite ample opportunity. The fact that Turner was never knighted, despite his earlier patriotic paintings during the Napoleonic Wars, shows that British officialdom was well aware of the criticism implicit in his searing seascape.
A century and half later, Picasso’s Guernica was at the center of another political storm. Painted in 1937 to popularize the Spanish Republic’s resistance to the Fascist coup of Francisco Franco, Picasso’s subject was the aerial attack by dive bombers of Hitler’s Condor Legion on the Basque city of Guernica in Northern Spain. Painted in gray, black and white, Guernica deliberately echoed newspaper photos and newsreel film. Picasso, however, rejected a realist approach to convey the horror of the attack. Guernica combined elements from his earlier symbolist and surrealist periods, with an evocation of the outstretched arms of the martyred Spanish patriots in Francisco Goya’s Execution of the Defenders of Madrid, May 3, 1808.
Picasso declared that paintings like Guernica were “weapons of war.” Despite some polite praise in liberal circles, the vast painting initially was something of a dud shell. Surreal depictions of destruction had little appeal to Western audiences, still scarred by the “Great War” of 1914-1918, who were hoping that Hitler’s onslaught might be halted by appeasement and conciliation.
Eventually, as the clouds of total war could no longer be ignored, Guernica, safely on display in New York’s Museum of Modern Art, became a revered talisman of the war against totalitarian aggression. And there the story might well have ended happily, with Guernica repatriated to Spain after Franco’s death, and the world firmly committed to a policy of “never again.”
In the spring of 2003, as Colin Powell, the U.S. Secretary of State, tried to build a case for war against Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, Guernica once again raised its ugly head. Powell’s speech was set to take place in a room at the United Nations graced by a tapestry rendition of Guernica. In what Schama calls “the ultimate backhanded compliment to the power of art,” the tapestry was covered over. Powell gave his speech. And war came.
On the surface of things, the logic of power had once again trumped the idealism of art. Religious conformism in Caravaggio’s day, colonialism in Turner’s era, blitzkrieg in the time of Picasso – such were the realities against which these great artists struggled seemingly in vain. Yet the truths they upheld in their mighty works of imagination have only gained in strength. These works of art are part of the cultural heritage of all humankind, testaments of who we humans really are.
Take down the curtain of propaganda and the power of art is what you see.
The Dawn of Egyptian Art, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York
The statue is nicknamed “The Lady of Brussels” because its home museum is in Belgium. It is one of the oldest free-standing statues in the world, dated to around 2695 BC. The “Lady” certainly has her charms. She is wearing one of the extraordinary wigs that were such a noteworthy item of feminine beauty in Ancient Egypt. But her restrained, submissive pose somehow disappoints when contrasted with the energy and mysticism of the mysterious “Bird Woman,” created a thousand years earlier.
Ancient Egypt, the world’s first nation-state, really was “the gift of the Nile.” But much of the form and content of Egypt’s art can be traced far back, beyond the time of pyramids and pharaohs, to a distant age when nomadic peoples migrated from what is now the Sahara Desert to create settled communities along the thin ribbon of fertile “black land” that bordered the northward flowing Nile.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art is presenting an exhibition of rare artifacts from what historians call the “Pre-dynastic” period of Egyptian history. This is a conventional, confusion-free way of describing Egypt before there was an Egypt.
Some of the treasures on display in The Dawn of Egyptian Art date back as far as 3800 BC, perhaps even to 4400 BC given an understandable margin of error in radiocarbon dating. It is a sobering thought that if Cleopatra, the last ruler of an independent Egypt, could somehow be restored to life and invited to view this very fine exhibition, she would be examining works of art more ancient to her, than the time she lived in, the 1st century BC, is to us today.
We are dealing with truly ancient history in the case of The Dawn of Egyptian Art. Indeed, most of these precious objects should be considered as pre-historic artifacts. They are relics, moreover, of a shift in the world’s climate, not unlike what is feared to be taking place today with Global Warming.
When we examine one of the earthenware vessels on display in the exhibition, Tall jar with Barbary sheep, dating to 3700 BC, we are glimpsing an artifact which evokes a massive ecological change that altered the course of human history. This was the end of what environmental scientists call the Holocene wet-period. As the name of the animals depicted on the jar suggests, the scene relates to a vast expanse of North Africa reaching to the Atlas Mountains of present-day Morocco. Living conditions across this huge landmass were completely altered and the rise of Ancient Egypt was a result.
At some point, around 9000 BC, a benign shift in weather patterns brought an increase in rainfall to the Sahara. The desert bloomed, becoming vast grassland, with rivers coursing through it and lakes growing to staggering dimensions. Lake Chad, today vastly shrunken in size from what it was even in the mid-twentieth century, at one point exceeded the size of the Caspian Sea, the largest inland water body in the world today.
The Sahara became a wonderland for animal life, gazelles and Barbary sheep, even some giraffes and elephants, along with herds of wild cattle. Hunter-gatherer human beings, some of whom lived in the Nile Valley, migrated to the “Green Sahara.” Tribal groups domesticated the cattle and roamed the Sahara grasslands, leaving amazing rock art, both painted and inscribed, in such places as Tassili n’Ajjer in present-day Algeria, Jebel Uweinat in Libya and the Gilf Kebir caves in Egypt. A sacred site near the border of Egypt and the Sudan contained a complex of megalithic monuments which some have likened to Stonehenge. Known as Nabta Playa, this center of ritual represented the apogee of this amazing chapter in human prehistory, c.5100 to 4700 BC.
A similar “Green Sinai” existed around this time. This probably accounts for the spread of agriculture from western Asia to the Nile region in the shape of crops of emmer wheat and barley. There is, however, little evidence of a mass population movement into Egypt across the Sinai, as was once thought. The people of the first documented farming communities, 5450 BC, who lived around the Nile-fed Lake Fayum, were native to the region or related to the pastoral clans of the Sahara. Since there were several periods when rainfall diminished and the Sahara grew arid, there is likely to have been much back-and-forth movement between grasslands and river valley.
The development of agriculture in the Nile Valley was extremely important because climate shifts, beginning around 4900 BC, brought the Holocene wet-period to an end. By 4400 BC, the Green Sahara was no more. Seeking refuge, the pastoral clans drove their herds of cattle toward the Nile. Villages and eventually small cities rose along its banks. Though hunting the remaining game animals, like Barbary sheep, went on for a little longer out in the now bleak, arid Sahara, the old nomadic way of life was over by 3800 BC.
Echoes of this hunter-gatherer epoch continued in the art produced in early Egypt. Animal or hunting-themed works of art were still produced after the settled life in communities along the Nile had commenced. Many of the best examples were excavated at the site of the city of Naqada. Known as Nubt, “the Golden,” in antiquity, because of its proximity to gold mines, Naqada was located in the great bend of the Nile in Upper Egypt. The discovery of ancient graves at Naqada in 1892 by Flinders Petrie was one of the great moments in Egyptology.
Three phases of Naqada art have been delineated. The first, (ca. 3800– 3650 BC) is represented by the pottery jar painted with Barbary sheep. Found in a tomb, it is an example of what is called White Cross-lined Ware and evokes the rock art of the Sahara. Later artifacts from Naqada II (ca. 3650-3300 BC) and Naqada III (ca. 3300 –3100 BC) point towards Egypt’s future as well as the nomadic past. What is more, these outstanding works of art show the increasing skill of the rising Egyptian artisan class in virtually every facet of art.
Amulet in the shape of an elephant’s head from Naqada II is worthy of the Faberge workshop in Imperial Russia. Less than two inches high, this piece evokes the curving tusks and commanding bulk of a charging bull elephant. A superb blend of abstract design and visceral realism, this is an indisputable masterpiece, one of the earliest in Egyptian art.
Another work of peerless skill is a statue of a jackal, Naqada III vintage, carved from slate. Even at this early date, the Egyptians were obsessed with the proper burial of their dead and the peaceful enjoyment of the afterlife. As their ancestors had no doubt discovered out on the Saharan grassland, jackals are no respecters of shallow graves. During their nomadic days, the wandering tribes had learned to bury their dead in deep pits to protect them from scavenging jackals.
But the Egyptians regarded the matter of the afterlife so seriously that they created a jackal god, Anubis. It was a case of turning an adversary into an ally. Sometimes portrayed in animal form and painted in the pose of a faithful dog protecting the entrance to a tomb, Anubis was also portrayed as a jackal-man. Anubis was frequently depicted embalming the dead, mummification being one of his principal tasks.
This representation of a jackal may be considered a stage in the creation of Anubis, one of the earliest gods in the Egyptian pantheon. No doubt crafted as a totem, it was found in a tomb where it had likely been placed to protect the deceased during the afterlife.
The adaptation of the Egyptians to life in the Nile valley is exemplified by another piece of White Cross-lined Ware from Naqada. The depiction of a man spearing a hippopotamus gives an insight into the problematical relationship of the Egyptians with the natural world. These river-living animals were an important source of meat and could be dangerous foes if a hunter did not land a lethal first thrust. But hippopotami are among the only creatures capable of killing crocodiles, the most deadly of predators to human beings in Africa. The ancient Egyptians knew that the presence of hippopotami nearby in the Nile meant that they could fish, forage or even take a swim in the river in relative safety. Consequently, they created protective figurines of hippopotami and placed them among the tomb possessions of their deceased.
Another indication of the sheer antiquity of the objects on display in the Metropolitan Museum exhibition is the presence of several small female figures, almost certainly fertility “goddesses.” It has been contended that the place of women in early societies was enhanced by the rise of agriculture. The vital role that women played in nurturing wild grasses into cereal crops led, according to this theory, to a corresponding increase in their social influence.
If so, this might give some insight into the identity of the otherwise enigmatic “Bird Woman” from the collection of the Brooklyn Museum of Art. This famous piece of painted pottery dates to the Naqada II period. Its beak-like face is the source of its nickname. It has been characterized as a celebrant figure and may be a depiction of a priestess or religious cult leader.
The Naqada period saw the rise of naturalistic depiction of human beings in art. The standard pose in Egyptian painting and bas-relief was perfected, where the face is depicted in profile, looking to the right, with the torso and body parts displayed in ways to heighten their visibility. This ancient “beauty shot” would dominate the canons of Egyptian art down through the age of Cleopatra. But The Dawn of Egyptian Art shows that Egyptian artists could do full justice to the correct proportions of the human figure when conventions dictated it.
A heavily restored limestone statue of an Egyptian woman, perhaps of royal status, provides a revelatory glimpse of the degree to which Egyptian art developed. It also gives insight into the way that Egyptian society grew rigid during the final centuries covered by the exhibition.
The statue is nicknamed “The Lady of Brussels” because its home museum is in Belgium. It is one of the oldest free-standing statues in the world, dated to around 2695 BC. The “Lady” certainly has her charms. She is wearing one of the extraordinary wigs that were such a noteworthy item of feminine beauty in Ancient Egypt. But her restrained, submissive pose somehow disappoints when contrasted with the energy and mysticism of the mysterious “Bird Woman,” created a thousand years earlier.
“The Lady of Brussels” raises some very profound questions about the status of women in Ancient Egypt. It also points to other disturbing trends of social organization as the Pre-dynastic period came to an end. By the time the statue was sculpted, the first dynasties of the pharaohs had extended the reach of their divine right authority throughout Egypt. The Great Man as ruler was now the rule.
Statues of individual women are very rare in Egyptian art. Often they are posed next to their husbands, either kneeling or in a reduced size as a token of subservience. Even when they are of equal height, as in the case of the wonderful statue of King Menkaure and his wife, c.2460 BC, in the collection of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, the woman seldom stands alone. Indeed in the case of the Boston statue, there is a wide-spread belief that the woman portrayed is the Goddess Hathor. A similar statue of Hathor posing with Menkaure is in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo.
Given the lowly status of women in Ancient Egypt, one can only wonder why there is not a “Lord of Brussels” to match the “Lady.” The height of the “Lady,” 29 inches, seems small for an independent statue. But it is an appropriate size for one if positioned next to a much taller statue of a husband or king, according to the conventions of Egyptian art. Given that the “Lady” had to be restored from fragments, could a matching male statue have been smashed to bits in a political purge? Such an event occurred at the end of the 18th Dynasty when the militaristic pharaoh, Horemheb, c. 1306 BC, destroyed the monuments to his predecessor, Akhenaton, but did a less than thorough job on the images of his queen, Nefertiti.
We are not likely to have an answer to this riddle, as the provenance of the “Lady of Brussels” is not known. But this enigmatic statue and a number of other unsettling pieces in The Dawn of Egyptian Art certainly show that the birth pangs of Ancient Egypt were a very painful ordeal.
In political terms, the three phases of Naqada art coincided with the “era of state building.” Quite a few scholars have tried to put a positive gloss on the process by which Egypt, the first nation-state, was created. But Toby A. H. Wilkinson in a brilliant recent book, The Rise and Fall of Ancient Egypt, contends that the creation of the Egyptian state was marked by internecine warfare leading to the installation of an autocratic central government.
The carved slate panel known as The Battlefield Palette, from the Ashmolean Museum of Oxford University, is Exhibit A in support of Wilkinson’s thesis. But its grisly scenes of wounded and captives being devoured by lions and vultures does not make pleasant viewing.
Another piece, Door socket in the form of a bound captive, from the collection of the University of Pennsylvania Museum, is visually stunning. But this ancient Egyptian carving had a utilitarian, as well as symbolic, purpose. As a door jamb, it was intended to be a constant reminder of the fate of those who opposed the will of pharaoh.
When the first of Egypt’s pharaohs, Narmer, forcibly united all of Egypt by the traditional date of 2950 BC, the “state building” had been going on for centuries. The foot-loose days of wandering the Green Sahara were long gone, but not forgotten. As Wilkinson notes, the scepter of the Egyptian pharaoh was shaped like a shepherd’s curved staff or crook. In his other hand, the pharaoh held a flail, once used to whip cattle. Only now, with the dawn of the Egyptian state and of Egyptian art, it was human beings who were being herded, willing or not, into a state of subjection we call civilization.
***
The Dawn of Egyptian Art April 10-August 5, 2012 The Metropolitan Museum of Art 1000 Fifth Avenue (at 82nd Street), New York, NY 10028
