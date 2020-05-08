Italy
Notes from Italy: Getting into the Mountains
I did not know that Neanderthals once lived hereabouts; that farmers first settled here six thousand years ago; that nearby, down on the Campagna, the Gauls defeated the Romans in 390 B.C. before going on to take Rome itself. I knew dimly that the Allied forces had fought the Wehrmacht in these parts in 1944, but not that the day before the Americans took Marcellina, the Germans rounded up all the village men they could find and shot them in reprisal for the killing of two German grenadiers.
Some months after I reached Italy in 1966 I began to learn the Apennines. I got to know those mountains as few Americans had ever done. I had a mentor, whom I first met atop a mountain. Before that, though, my wife and I had walked up Monte Soratte, a relatively small outlier of the Apennines, with our children and the dog.
Say “Soratte” to a classicist and she or he may quote you Horace: Vides ut alta stet nive candidum Soracte. For us, though, Soratte will never be the snow-covered mountain that the poet saw in winters colder than Italy has now. It is the good sliding place with a church on top. It is twenty miles north of Rome, and tourists driving up the autostrada to Florence can admire it as they pass, though not for the mountain’s great height. On its summit one is only 2263 feet above sea level—and so it seemed a good place to start family hiking in Italy.
It was a good place. The guidebook told us it would take an hour to reach the top from the village of San Oreste but we did it in less, and found a spectacular view and a crudely built little church. The guidebook said the church honored Sylvester, who had been Pope when Constantine became emperor in 312. Sylvester supposedly came to this mountaintop fleeing the emperor’s wrath. What seems more certain is that centuries earlier the Sabines had come up here to worship their god Soranus. What is absolutely certain is that in 1944 a brilliant general named Albrecht Kesselring ran, from his headquarters in a tunnel under Soratte, the Wehrmacht’s defense against Allied forces advancing toward Rome from the south, until Rome fell that June and Kesselring moved farther north. From the younger Bridges’ point of view, however, the main importance of Soratte lay in a long, slanting rock slab just outside the village where they could do a thirty-foot slide. The slide was well polished; I suspected Sabine backsides had begun using it two or three millennia earlier.
Soon after this my fellow political officer Goodwin Cooke proposed that the two of us climb a somewhat higher mountain, that Saturday. The mountain was Monte Gennaro, and Goody said he knew the way.
Gennaro rises on the edge of the Roman Campagna, the rolling country, all rough pasture until recent decades, that lies between Rome and the edge of the Apennines. The mountain has an unmistakable pyramidal shape that I had seen from hills in the city. On Saturday morning there was relatively little traffic as we drove out the Via Tiburtina and then, before reaching Tivoli, swung left. In a dozen miles more we came to the village of Marcellina, several hundred feet above the Campagna on the Rome-facing slopes of the local range, the Monti Lucretili, one peak of which is Gennaro. Goody drove to the end of the village, parked the car, and walked over to an old man who confirmed that this was the way to the Scarpellata, the way we wanted. Sure enough, a track began at street’s end, and soon we were walking up a dry stream bed in a ravine: the Scarpellata. It was a very rocky stream bed, and so hard going.
Though we found our way, there was much I did not know. I did not know that Neanderthals once lived hereabouts; that farmers first settled here six thousand years ago; that nearby, down on the Campagna, the Gauls defeated the Romans in 390 B.C. before going on to take Rome itself. I knew dimly that the Allied forces had fought the Wehrmacht in these parts in 1944, but not that the day before the Americans took Marcellina, the Germans rounded up all the village men they could find and shot them in reprisal for the killing of two German grenadiers. Nor did I take much note of some stonework across the stream bed; but Tenney Frank, great American classicist, had walked up the Scarpellata half a century earlier and noted how ancient farmers had built “elaborate dams of finely trimmed polygonal masonry,” sure proof of intense cultivation in this area in ancient times.
The two of us labored up our rocky way in the sun for over an hour, came up from the top of the stream bed onto a ridge, and then for twenty minutes more walked up a faint steep track to the mountaintop—and we could see all Italy, or so it seemed. We were four thousand feet above sea level. Rome lay twenty miles southwest and we could see the sea beyond it, dim in smog that would be worse in later years. Our view inland, from north to southeast, was all mountains. We could see no town among the mountains and only a curving road or two; there was no other sign of humans. It was the end of October and snow already lay on the highest peaks. The highest, Goody said, was the Gran Sasso, almost ten thousand feet. Lower slopes of many mountains were colored rusty brown, the leaves in great groves of beeches.
We were not alone up here. Three men were sitting on rocks a hundred yards away and we walked over to greet them. One, an American, Goody knew slightly. Another was Italian but I missed his name. The third was a wiry man with a mustache, probably in his late fifties, who introduced himself as Loewenthal. I knew who that was.
Goody Cooke and I turned back down the Scarpellata. We saw now what we had missed before, a path that followed the stream bed, a little above it and so lacking all the rocks we had had to navigate on our ascent. We got back to Rome that afternoon with both sore feet and a feeling of accomplishment. On Sunday I took my wife and children picnicking at the ruins of Ostia Antica to make up for abandoning them on Saturday. (No matter, said my wife; we had a fine time at the Villa Borghese.)
On Monday, I wrote a note to H.E. Dr. Max von Loewenthal-Chlumecky, Ambassador of Austria to the Italian Republic. Dear Mr. Ambassador, I said, I was honored to have the chance to meet you last Saturday on Monte Gennaro. I am only a second secretary in the American embassy; I am however also a man who loves mountains. I have heard that no one in Rome knows the Apennines better than you do. If you will permit me someday to come with you on an excursion, I will be happy to carry all the food and water.
Max Loewenthal phoned me and said by all means, come along next Sunday, and you don’t need to carry sandwiches; my driver, Rummler, takes care of all that. So it was that on a number of Sundays, his usual hiking day, I cruelly left my family and boarded the Austrian ambassadorial Chrysler for a day in the Apennines. We would roar out of town on the autostrada at a hundred miles an hour, and in an hour Rummler would leave us below some mountain, which we would traverse, to find on the other side Rummler in a meadow, with a picnic all laid out for us.
Loewenthal was an accomplished and a sad man. A career officer like all Austrian ambassadors, he had been sent as ambassador to Washington in the 1950s, during preparations for the 1955 Austrian State Treaty. To the surprise of many, in this treaty the Soviets agreed with the other allied powers that had occupied Austria since 1945—Britain, France, and the USA—to remove their armies and leave Austria neutral and free. (In Germany, in contrast, although the Berlin wall came down in late 1989 the last Soviet forces did not leave until 1994.)
Loewenthal did something—I never knew what—that was not to the liking of his government. He was removed from Washington and given Rome as a sop; not a bad sop, I thought. During his first three years in Rome, he told me, he spent weekends studying Italian art and architecture. Three years was enough art, and he began devoting weekends to the mountains. This had been going on for a long time when I met him; he had been in Rome a dozen years. He hiked without his family. His wife was ailing and died two years after I met him, of a cancer her Italian doctor had failed to find. His only daughter had married an Italian Maoist whom Max suspected of terrorist leanings, and he never saw her or her husband.
Some of his sadness, or bitterness, came from his acrimonious dealings with the Italians, whom Austria accused of not living up to the 1946 De Gasperi-Gruber agreement between the two countries’ foreign ministers. Italy had been a victor and Austria a loser in the First World War, and in 1918 Italy took South Tyrol from Austria and moved the Italian border up to the Brenner Pass. That left Italy with a largely German-speaking and restive province. After World War II, Austria regained its independence from the German Reich, and wanted South Tyrol (which the Italians called the Province of Bolzano) back again. No way, said Italy, but agreed that the province might have a degree of autonomy, notably use of the German language in schools, government administration, and courts of law.
Then Italy put on the brakes, fearing autonomy could be a prelude to new demands to return the province to Austria. A Tyrolese organization turned to terror and blew up a number of power lines. Italy responded by joining the province to the largely Italian-speaking Province of Trento that adjoined it to the south. And every week Max von Loewenthal marched into the foreign ministry in Rome to protest Italian delays and bad faith. (As for me, I heard the ministry’s side as well as Max’s, and sent Washington occasional reports on a situation which, having to do with stability in Europe, was not unimportant.)
In his first couple of Apennine years Max had hiked with a group of Italian friends, some of whom later became fellow hikers with my family and me. The group’s de facto leader was a successful, eccentric Rome lawyer named Tumedei. At least every other Sunday, Loewenthal told me, Tumedei got them lost, and finally he decided to quit the group and find his own way up mountains.
I would have liked to know the Avvocato Tumedei, but never met him. He had first been identified as eccentric when he began riding a bicycle to and from his office, a practice anathema to any proper Roman. His final eccentricities became known when he died. Romans in general are not distinguished for charitable works; Tumedei, a widower whose only child had spent years in a hospital, left all his money to Rome hospitals. He had always admired the British for providing their prime ministers with a residence, No. 10 Downing Street, and so he left his elegant large house near the ancient Milvian bridge to the Council of Ministers, to be a residence for Italian prime ministers. The last I heard, it was sitting empty, with one policeman at the door to guard it as it decayed.
If I had a guide and mentor in Max von Loewenthal, I had an inspiring fellow climber in John McArthur. He was the number-two (of just six officers, including the ambassador) in the New Zealand embassy in Rome. He liked mountains as much as I did, and he knew how to use ropes and carabiners, which I did not. One evening, after we rose from the table at some dull diplomatic dinner, the two of us began to compare notes. We found that we each admired, but had never climbed, Pizzo Cafornia. This is one of twin peaks in the Abruzzi region that together are known as Monte Velino. They rise like two great rocky breasts from the plain below, to over eight thousand feet above sea level.
Many writers have described Velino, including Edward Lear, best known for limericks. He traveled through the Abruzzi region in 1842-43 and sometime later wrote that
There was an old man of th’Abruzzi
So blind that he couldn’t his foot see;
When they said, ‘That’s your toe,’
He replied, ‘Is it so?’
That doubtful old man of th’Abruzzi.
Lear wrote more things than limericks. Long after he had driven through these mountains, he recalled how he had seen the snowy peaks of Velino, and their menacing clouds.
John McArthur and I climbed Pizzo Cafornia on an October Sunday with our two sons, John and David, each twelve years old. It was a major undertaking but at least we were assured of good weather. Velino proper and its twin Cafornia are often covered with clouds that can be not just menacing but dangerous, when they lower the temperature and hide the way.
It was seven a.m. and sunny when we parked above the village of Massa d’Albe, put on our packs, and began to walk. It was going to be a long walk, or rather climb. To reach the top meant ascending 1530 meters, five thousand vertical feet. It was probably more than I had ever done in a day, and certainly more than David had—although when he was five, he and I had (with a number of stops for chocolate and water) done a thousand meters’ climb in Bavaria. That day we had been able to ride down the mountain in a cable car. Today there would be no ride; we would come down the same way we went up.
The way was easy to see. Our first target was a spring, the Fonte Canale, where there were several trees, the last ones we would pass, and a herd of sheep grazing on steep grass. Soon it became hard slogging. I did not feel better when I watched young John McArthur, armed with a net, go running off for butterflies, doing three feet for every one of mine. Eventually we got to the long, rocky ridge that leads leftward up to the top. It took us over four hours from our car to the peak, but we got there. Velino’s twin peak was just a couple of hundred yards away and there was a saddle between the two peaks that would be easy to walk; but we had done enough. We sat satisfied on smooth limestone, eating our sandwiches and looking down at the beech-covered, rust-colored country a mile below us. To our left was the flat Fucino basin that had been a lake until our sometime Rome neighbors the Torlonias drained it in the 1870s, enriching them but not the local peasants. Beyond the basin was Pescina, the hometown of Ignazio Silone who described in his first novel, Fontamara, the desperate plight of the peasants.
David and I got home that evening very tired, happy, thirsty, and hungry. Together with Mary Jane and our daughters, Elizabeth and Mary, we went to dinner in our favorite trattoria, da Luigi, in the Piazza Sforza Cesarini. David concluded dinner (as did I) with a large helping of Monte Bianco, the dessert that was the trattoria’s pride. In form it perhaps resembled Mont Blanc, but the vanilla meringue and chocolate were rather sweeter than that mountain’s schists and gneiss. I have gone back to Luigi’s several times in recent years, most notably for my 75th birthday. The food is fine and the prices reasonable but they no longer offer Monte Bianco, which I do not need at my age; but, Lord, it was delicious.
The next week we found ourselves at dinner again with the McArthurs. You know, he said, we still have the other Velino peak to do. I know, I said; maybe next June, if the snow is gone by then? Why not now? he said. I’ve got two colleagues coming from Paris this next weekend, and I’ve climbed with them in the Southern Alps; they’re good.
So it was that the following Sunday morning I found myself again at Massa d’Albe, with three trim New Zealanders, John McArthur and friends Tom and Alan. There is a way up Monte Velino from its back side, that I found years later started from a higher point and was not difficult. Today we were going up the front side and our way, known as the Canalone or big ravine, would be difficult, and not just because we had to do, as on Cafornia, a vertical mile. One of my new comrades, Tom, had brought a rope. You never know, old cock, he said.
The way went left from the Fonte Canale to the bottom of the steep ravine. In an hour and a half we got to the first of three especially steep pitches. On one of them we used the rope. Tom roped up himself and me and he went ahead, with no one above to stay him. I followed him, a difficult two hundred feet or more, up cracks and between boulders, to a point a little less steep. I unroped and threw the rope’s end down to McArthur and Alan and one by one they came up. Not so bad—until I looked down. After four hours or so we reached the summit. Time for lunch. It was cold and windy, and as we broke out the provisions in our packs I began to shiver. It was the early stages of hypothermia, though I had never heard the word. Besides the shivering I could not talk straight. I was rational—or so it seemed—but my jaw muscles were just not functioning as they should. One fellow climber had brought a little stove, and in five minutes I was gulping hot soup and that helped. We finished soup and sandwiches (with water and a little cognac) and started across the saddle to Pizzo Cafornia, and I felt fine.
Nor did I ever have hypothermia again—until, thirty years later, my wife and I tried Velino again, for what would be my fourth time, up still another steep way. It was August, and in August I sweat. We stopped at a little hut a thousand vertical feet below the peak. The hut was locked, but its wall sheltered us from the wind. I had foolishly worn a cotton undershirt instead of one that wicked moisture outward. In the lee of the hut I stripped off my undershirt, which was sopping—and I began to shiver. I knew what that meant. No Velino, I said as best I could. We had to go down, and I led my wife down a slope of loose scree that was so steep I would never have attempted it, any other day. We made it down, and continued for two miles to our car along a slowly descending and spectacular gola, a narrow “throat” with walls that rose a thousand feet or more on either side. Thank heaven, we did not have to climb them.
Shivers or not, those are good memories. I never forgot young McArthur and his butterfly net. He is now Deputy Secretary in New Zealand’s foreign ministry and, he tells me, he still has specimens he caught on Pizzo Cafornia, with his net that he has carried more recently to the Amazon and the Himalayas.
Peter Bridges is a former ambassador to Somalia and cofounder of the Elk Mountains Hikers Club in Colorado. He was born in New Orleans, grew up in Chicago, and studied at Dartmouth College and Columbia University. Aside from CLR, his articles, essays, and reviews have appeared in the “Christian Science Monitor,” “Foreign Service Journal,” “Los Angeles Times,” “Michigan Quarterly Review,” “Notes and Records of the Royal Society of London,” “Virginia Quarterly Review,” “Washington Times,” and elsewhere. Beyonce Net Worth
Culture and Heritage
What coronavirus costs to the Italian cultural heritage.
Given that Italy’s is generally considered the world’s richest cultural heritage, maintenance of its historic monuments and museum, with exhibits dating from the early Neolithic era through today’s avantgarde, is costly. But with international tourism virtually at the end for an indefinite period because of Covid-19, income to maintain the precious heritage is dangerously reduced.
The Roman Colosseum, for one example, attracts some 7.6 million visitors a year. Ticket sells for $17, meaning that solely during the lockdown months from March through April, income lost for maintenance and staff wages was well over one million dollars. Air traffic to Rome has shut down one airport altogether, Ciampino, plus the important Terminal One at Leonardo Da Vinci airport.
Given this situation, the nation’s top cultural associations have sent the government an angry open letter demanding better thinking and the reorganization of the cultural heritage, which is, yes, a source of income, but not only that, they say. Among the prestigious co-signers: the Association Ranuccio Bianchi Bandinelli, Italia Nostra, Topografia Antica, Consulta Universitaria per la Storia dell’Arte, Emergenza Cultura.
The authorities, they say, must “seize the occasion to reorganize the system” so as to correct the “accumulated distortions of past decades,” when the focus has been upon “major projects” and “great attractions.” Future priorities should be analyzed with greater care. And instead of the simplistic dumping of funds (at any rate insufficient) onto “culture,” they call for protection of both the entire heritage and those individuals responsible for its care. So far as is known, the letter has received no reply.
Meantime Covid-19 shut down what was probably Italy’s most important exhibition of 2020, “Raphael 1520 – 1483,” celebrating the 500th anniversary of his death with 204 works on view at the Scuderie del Quirinale in Rome. With 70,000 tickets pre-sold, the exhibition opened March 2 but closed one week afterward. Since then Scuderie lights have remained darkened to protect the drawings and paintings. The future too is dark: to postpone the closing date, scheduled for June 2, is complicated because of the many works on loan from foreign museums.
The Uffizi Galleries in Florence also organized an ambitious exhibition honoring the death of Raphael. “The exhibition is epochal, central to Italy and to art history, and difficult to repeat,” in the words of Uffizi director Eike Schmidt. But it was closed March 8, just three days after its inauguration. Slated to reopen May 18, it will not have the previous income deriving from international tourism. Schmidt remains hopeful: “Without international tourism this year, we shall have a public of local Florentines and Italians from all regions. During this period we plan to improve our informatics system so as to reduce long lines of people waiting to get in, and we shall arrange better protection for the most important pieces.”
Other temporary exhibitions, which reflect long and complex preparations, are postponed if not canceled. At the Palazzo Reale in Milan “The Europe of Light,” the first exhibition in Italy devoted to the great Baroque artist Georges De La Tour, was closed in February and will reopen May 18. Meanwhile, however, two months of ticket sales were lost. To postpone its scheduled closing date of June 7 is difficult because the 52 loans from foreign as well as Italian museums are currently being renegotiated.
If these are the showpieces, less prominent museums suffer even more. Giving up hope of income from foreign visitors, Flavio Enei, director of the Museum of Ancient Navigation at the historic Santa Severa Castle on the coastline north of Rome, said, “The Italian public must rediscover their own territory. We must make an effort for the systematic promotion of Italy for the Italians, get them to know their small nearby museums.”
At the town of Forli in Emilia-Romagna the exhibition “Ulysses, Art, and Myth,” with 200 paintings by Rubens, Beccafumi, De Chirico, Lorrain, and Fussli, was shuttered; and though it may reopen in late May, it too will suffer serious financial losses. And so does “Migrating Objects,” at the Peggy Guggenheim Museum in Venice, where 35 works of indigenous art from Oceanic Africa and the Americas were shuttered and slated to remain open only through June 14.
Famous Italian opera houses and theaters are closed indefinitely. La Scala in Milan has been shuttered since February 25, and its employees left in difficulty. Francesco Lattuada, 47, who has played the viola in the La Scala orchestra for 20 years, is now “without a future on the horizon,” he said. He is presently playing on Facebook and in the courtyard of his home. In Rome, Chinese artist Ai Weiwei directed and designed costumes and sets for a production of “Turandot” at the Opera House to open March 25, but that is postponed for perhaps a year.
One bit of good news: after a half-century locked in the basement of a family palazzo, the stunning collection of antiquities from the 15th to the 19th centuries belonging to the Torlonia family in Rome was finally to be opened to the public at the Palazzo Caffarelli, part of the Capitoline Museums, April 4. That inauguration was postponed, but the museum is slated to reopen, and the exhibition of 96 marble statues, long desired by lovers of Italian art, is slated to remain open through January 10, 2021, before becoming part first of a traveling exhibition and then of a new Torlonia Museum. The collection of altogether 620 pieces was first created by Prince Alessandro Torlonia in 1875.
Judith Harris was born in Lakewood, Ohio, and began selling articles to the “Cleveland Press” of Cleveland, Ohio when she was sixteen. A graduate of Northwestern University she is today a regular contributor to “ARTnews” of New York and to “Current World Archaeology” of London. She lives in Rome, Italy, with her partner David Willey. www.judith-harris.com
Israel
Daniel Barenboim at La Scala
Drama number three was the presence on the podium of Daniel Barenboim, the child prodigy born in 1942 in Argentina to Russian parents, who moved with him to Israel when he was ten. This opera performance, which furthermore inaugurates the newly restored theater, was the first by Barenboim as conductor of the orchestra that had performed under the batons of Arturo Toscanini and, more recently, the flamboyant Riccardo Muti. Although Barenboim has performed Wagner many times elsewhere, La Scala audiences have not seen a Wagnerian opera for three decades, and his making this selection can still raise a few eyebrows.
On December 4, 2007, three dramas were played out simultaneously in one of the posher surviving precincts of grand opera, the Teatro della Scala in Milan. The occasion was the five-hour dress rehearsal for the gala first night of the La Scala season. By tradition the season opens Dec. 7, the eve of the holiday honoring the medieval saint Ambrose, patron of Milan. This year the choice to launch the 2007-2008 season fell on Wagner’s hyper-romantic opera Tristan und Isolde, and drama number one was on stage, at the climax of its first act. To some of the most enthralling music ever composed, the star-crossed couple finally quaffs, from a golden goblet, the love potion that will precipitate their deaths by Act III. But that is the future: just now Tristan and Isolde are tumbling into each other’s arms, tearing at each other and then dropping onto the floor in the most feral of embraces. Ring down the curtain.
Drama number two was performed behind the scenes. The musicians, taking the quickest of bows from the enthusiastic audience of press, friends and relatives, literally raced backstage for—no, you have not guessed it—a trade union assembly called to discuss, for the umpteenth time in the past three months, their threat to go on strike and ring down the curtain on that first night.
The musicians’ pay, as union representatives explained, is only a hair above that of the La Scala theater employees and workmen, just when many Italians (and not only the Milanese) are beginning to feel the economic pinch. On the other hand, the presidents of Italy, Germany, Greece, Austria and the emir of Qatar, plus dozens of ministers from a dozen nations, were expected for the first night. The uppercrust ladies’ toilettes and their couturiers had already been described in the papers, and tickets had long since been sold out at one thousand euros a pop, and sometimes twice that. For the orchestra members, the dilemma was this: their going on strike for higher wages would cause a significant loss of income for the theater. Should they milk the cash cow, or kill the goose that lays the golden eggs? By the time the lights dimmed for Act II, no decision had been reached, meaning that the strike had been at least postponed. The show would go on.
Drama number three was the presence on the podium of Daniel Barenboim, the child prodigy born in 1942 in Argentina to Russian parents, who moved with him to Israel when he was ten. This opera performance, which furthermore inaugurates the newly restored theater, was the first by Barenboim as conductor of the orchestra that had performed under the batons of Arturo Toscanini and, more recently, the flamboyant Riccardo Muti.
Although Barenboim has performed Wagner many times elsewhere, La Scala audiences have not seen a Wagnerian opera for three decades, and his making this selection can still raise a few eyebrows. It is not simply that, because Hitler liked Wagner, no one else ought to; Wagner’s own anti-Semitism is a disturbing fact, however typical of his era. Wagner himself had first anonymously published, and a decade later signed with his own name, a notorious pamphlet entitled Judaism in Music.
Nevertheless, La Scala is first and foremost about music, and neither politics nor union umbrage could upstage the raw passion of Wagner’s orchestrations, revolutionary for their time.
Like Wagner, but in a different way, Barenboim is a revolutionary, as is evident in his forthcoming book, Music Awakens Time, which will appear simultaneously in 2008 in the US and Britain under the Orion label and in German and French translation as well. His two previous books were A Life in Music (1992) and Parallels and Paradoxes (2003), a series of conversations with the late, Palestinian-born Edward Said.
Unusual in publishing, the new book, the result of “two years of work and many years of thought,” was launched November 29 in Italian as La Musica Sveglia il Tempo, translated from the original English by Laura Noulian. The book is dedicated to the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, which Barenboim created together with Said. The orchestra is composed of both Palestinian and Israeli musicians, and some of the chapters are accounts of their extraordinary, and occasionally harrowing, personal experiences of living, traveling and performing together in concerts all over the world, not excluding Ramallah.
In his introduction Barenboim says, “this is not a book for musicians, nor is it one for non-musicians, but rather for the curious mind that wishes to discover the parallels between music and life and the wisdom that becomes audible to the thinking ear.” A polymath, Barenboim explores and integrates politics, philosophy, which he began reading at thirteen, and musical theory, which he expresses with the brilliance of simplicity: if you have never grasped the simplest notion of music, here it is, music for enlightened dummies, presented in an interesting way. Expanding upon ideas familiar to his admirers from his recent six Norton Lectures at Harvard and his five BBC Reith lectures two years ago, he writes that the performing of music by an orchestra is inherently democratic and indeed cannot exist without democracy:
“Every note must be aware of itself, but also of its own limits; the same rules applicable to individuals in society are applied also to musical notes… No note can make itself valued by trying to be louder, stronger than that which preceded it; if it did, it would challenge the very nature of the phrase of which it is a part.” (This rough re-translation is from the Italian version, the original English not yet available).
Barenboim carries his protest of the tragic disharmony between the Palestinian and Israeli peoples outside the sphere of music. In May 2004, in his speech of acceptance of a major Israeli award, the Wolf Prize, he told the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, bluntly (the entire speech appears in the appendix):
“Can we ignore the fact that, despite all our conquests, there is an intolerable breach between what our Declaration of Independence promised, and what has been achieved, between the idea of Israel and its reality?
“Occupation and dominion over another people: how does this reconcile with the Declaration of Independence? What sense does the independence of a people have at the cost of others [loss] of fundamental rights?
“The history of the Jewish people is a repertory of prolonged suffering and ceaseless persecution. How can Israel show itself indifferent to the rights and sufferings of its neighboring people?”
In an interview in Milan November 26 Barenboim told an Italian journalist that Israel is losing its way, “in a manner impossible within any musical form.” During the Fifties, he went on to say, the nation was building a society inspired by social democracy, but after the 1967 war the profile of the state was altered: “certain millenary values of justice appear annihilated, and the sense of morality, the historical capital of Hebrew thought, is being lost in the occupation and creation of new settlements in territories which do not belong to Israel.”
The morning after the first night the Italian music critics began their comments. Along with Barenboim, kudos were lavished upon the director who works in tandem with him, Patrice Chéreau; the sturdy British tenor Ian Storey who sang Tristan and the pretty (and powerful) slender German soprano Waltraud Meier; the set designer, who had used plaster of paris to make an authentic-looking ancient Roman wall, from an authentic wall; the costume designer, who had everyone in bleak hues for long dusters over breeches. Among early reactions was the headline of La Repubblica daily, which proclaimed, “Tristan overwhelmed by applause; La Scala forgets its troubles.” Not everyone was enthralled, in truth. The Italians are the masters of the glittery, beribboned operatic costume, and some in the audience and a few critics took exception to the deliberately drab costumes, which had sailors in rags and the hero in little better, as “too Brechtian.” There was also a hint of national wounded pride, for, as critic Carla Moreni wrote in the financial daily Il Sole-24 Ore, after many years of difficult administration, it came as something of a surprise that a foreign team could produce such a mind-boggling work. This consideration brought to mind that the English member of that foreign operatic team, Ian Storey, is a true late-comer to grand opera. A knee injury prematurely ended his sports career, and so he began to sing in a local chorus while learning carpentry and furniture design. At age 32 he began to sing seriously. His personal commitment and discipline are extraordinary; he spent seven months studying German and the music for his La Scala debut.
Daniel Barenboim made his debut with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra in 1953, later becoming pianist/conductor for the English Chamber Orchestra. In 1967 he married the cellist Jacqueline du Pré; their marriage and her death from multiple schlerosis in 1987 was the subject of a film, NAME TK (YEAR TK). From 1975 to 1987 he was musical director of first the Orchestre de Paris and then of the new Paris Opéra at Place de la Bastille until 1991, when he became musical director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, where he remained until 2006.
Judith Harris was born in Lakewood, Ohio, and began selling articles to the “Cleveland Press” of Cleveland, Ohio when she was sixteen. A graduate of Northwestern University she is today a regular contributor to “ARTnews” of New York and to “Current World Archaeology” of London. She lives in Rome, Italy, with her partner David Willey. www.judith-harris.com
History
Notes From Italy: Some Old Envoys
Counts who stank of garlic–as did the whole country–had sponged on him for seats in his box at the opera. He was meeting diplomats who had “titles as long as a flagstaff, and heads as empty as their hearts.” These were strictly private comments, Daniel told Peticolas, and none of it should get into the papers. All of it did, in Richmond and soon in Turin. Now it was not garlic but what people called “the garlic letter” that caused a stink.
American contact with Italy goes back a long way. True, that probable native of Genoa named Columbus came to the New World not for Italy but as a captain for Spain, and Giovanni da Verrazzano was in the service of Francis I of France when he sailed into New York Harbor in 1524. But in 1610, only three years after Jamestown was founded, a settler named Albiano Lupo landed there and, unlike many other new Virginians, survived and prospered. The Taliaferros, a family of Genoese origin, arrived in Virginia by 1647 and became prominent in my family’s home county, Gloucester; one Taliaferro became a Confederate major general. (My great-grandfather made sergeant.)
The number of Italian Americans however remained small for centuries. As late as 1850 the census showed only 3,645 Italians among the more than two million American residents born abroad. Nor were the Americans who visited Italy at first very numerous. One early visitor was Thomas Jefferson, who went down to Piedmont from Paris in 1786-1787, seeking seeds for American farmers of the superior Piedmont rice.
The question arose whether the new American republic should send official representatives–though not to “Italy,” which politically did not exist. In the early 1800s the Italian peninsula was divided into seven pieces, of which one was under the Popes and another under the Austrians. In the northwest, the Savoy family ruled over the misnamed Kingdom of Sardinia. Their holdings included that island but their kingdom’s center was Piedmont, Turin was their handsome capital, and Genoa was their biggest port. Trade with the American republic began to develop–the Piedmontese liked American tobacco to smoke and American cotton to weave–and an American consulate opened at Genoa in 1798. The Savoys were unsure whether they wanted to open diplomatic as well as consular relations. Consuls were supposed to concentrate on trade and shipping problems; diplomats were involved with political questions. Whether American democracy was contagious or not, it was something an autocratic monarchy needed to think about.
In 1838 the two countries finally agreed to exchange diplomatic representatives, and the first American envoy arrived in Turin in 1840. His name was Hezekiah Gold Rogers, and it soon became clear that he was seriously unbalanced. The Sardinian authorities told the chief nurse of Turin’s insane asylum to do his best to help him. Then it turned out that the consul at Genoa, John Bailey, was a notorious bankrupt. The new Sardinian envoy in Washington was instructed to say politely to the State Department that his government believed it wrong to leave a madman and a bankrupt as America’s chief representatives in the kingdom. Eventually they were replaced.
American envoys were also sent to the Papal States in Rome and to the Kingdom of the Two Sicilies, which despite its confusing name was Sicily plus southern Italy and was ruled by despotic Bourbon kings in Naples. Those were different days in diplomacy. It was not just that Americans were dealing with European kings rather than democrats; for our diplomats those were halcyon days of independence. The trans-Atlantic telegraph did not begin to function until 1866. Before that, an American envoy was sent to a post in Europe armed with general instructions from the State Department. Further correspondence between him and headquarters would take two to three weeks in either direction. When a crisis arose he must deal with it as he thought best, without Washington dictating every move. True, there were no world wars back in the 1800s; but there were critical moments.
One day in April 1860 Giuseppe Garibaldi called on John Moncure Daniel, the American envoy in Turin. The previous year Garibaldi’s corps of volunteers had done wondrous service in the war that took Lombardy from Austria and added it to the Savoy kingdom. Victory was won with the help of a large French army, and now Napoleon III was asking Vittorio Emanuele II for the reward the Savoy king had agreed to: the hand of the king’s 15-year-old daughter for the emperor’s much older, dissolute cousin, and the cession to France of the duchy of Savoy and the city of Nice. Garibaldi, a native of Nice, was enraged, and was not mollified when the king told him that if he was losing the cradle of his own family, Savoy, Garibaldi could bear to see Nice go.
If Nice declares independence, Garibaldi asked Daniel, will the United States provide it protection (from France, he did not need to say) and assistance?
Daniel thought fast. He was a democrat as well as a Democrat and he did not care for the self-made French emperor. But the United States was not looking to go to war with France. If he consulted Washington it could take six weeks for an answer.
Daniel told Garibaldi that the United States would have nothing to do with the matter. American policy was to recognize all governments that succeeded in establishing themselves, but there was no chance that little Nice could prevail against big France.
Garibaldi said, no doubt with a sigh, that he had anticipated Daniel’s reply. He left his home town to its fate, and instead sailed out of Genoa the next month with a thousand volunteers, bound for Sicily. Daniel wrote to the State Department that if Garibaldi succeeded in landing on the island he would succeed in his plans. Few if any others thought so; the plans were grandiose; but they succeeded. Garibaldi and his famous Thousand captured Sicily, marched north to Naples, put an end to the Bourbon kingdom, and then handed it all to Vittorio Emanuele II, who proclaimed that he was no longer king of Sardinia but of Italy. Just as well, I always thought, that Minister Daniel had not waited to hear from Washington what he should tell il Liberatore about Nice.
There was, however, a later case when Washington had to be consulted about Garibaldi. In January 1861 a Republican named Lincoln won the White House. He would obviously replace all Democrats, including John Daniel. More importantly, Southern states began to secede from the Union–and Daniel was a proslavery Virginian. He resigned his commission and went home to Richmond to become a fiery Confederate editor. He was replaced by an abolitionist from Vermont named George Perkins Marsh, who arrived in Turin just as Confederate and Union armies met at Bull Run.
Marsh’s main job when he reached Turin was to dissuade the Italian government from recognizing the Confederacy. He succeeded; these Italians might be autocrats, but they did not like slaveowners. Four years before the Civil War began, in 1857, Marsh’s racist predecessor Daniel had been angered by a ballet he saw in Genoa called Bianchi e Negri. The ballet was said to have been inspired by Uncle Tom’s Cabin, which had been translated into Italian soon after its appearance in America and had sold well in Piedmont. The ballet’s first scene was at a plantation in the American South, where white ladies danced with white gentlemen. In the last scene the ladies were dancing with liberated black slaves.
A difficult problem for Marsh came when Giuseppe Garibaldi grandly told the Americans that he was willing to come back to America–he had once lived on Staten Island–to become commander-in-chief of the Union forces. The answer to that obviously had to come from Washington, and soon enough it did: an offer to the Liberator of a commission, but only as major general. Garibaldi refused. Marsh wrote Secretary of State William H. Seward that he was relieved; it would be difficult to employ a general who thought himself on a par with governments and sovereigns.
It took me a long time to gain a full appreciation of George Perkins Marsh. Often, in the years I worked at the Rome embassy, I would pass through the protocol office just off the top of the grand staircase in the Palazzo Margherita and, in passing, I would glance at the photographs of our old envoys to Italy. The one with the best beard and longest term of service (21 years!) was someone named Marsh. He was not Ambassador, but Minister, to Italy. Until 1893 America had ministers who headed legations instead of ambassadors heading embassies, the latter being, it was thought, too high-level for a republic that avoided (or said it avoided) entangling relationships abroad.
I eventually retired from the Foreign Service. The next year my search for a new profession found me walking across a meadow outside Craftsbury Common, in what Vermonters call their Northeast Kingdom. I was with the dean of a small college that needed a new president, and we talked about environmental problems, relatively few of which plague that Kingdom. The dean mentioned George Perkins Marsh. Not, I said, our old envoy to Italy? Well, he said, he was a diplomat, but the really important thing about Marsh is that he wrote Man and Nature which, if you don’t know (and I didn’t), was the first important American work on the environment and, incidentally, is still in print. I hurried to Marsh’s great work, one of many books and articles that he wrote, and the college hired the man they needed, not a diplomat but a fundraiser.
Both Marsh and his predecessor Daniel suffered from leaks, of a sort perhaps not very different from the ones we read about in today’s papers.
Daniel arrived in Turin in 1853 when he was twenty-seven, unmarried, unwell, and homesick. He wrote to Arthur Peticolas, a close friend back home in Richmond, that the Piedmontese were simply not as good as the Americans, and the girls were uglier. Counts who stank of garlic–as did the whole country–had sponged on him for seats in his box at the opera. He was meeting diplomats who had “titles as long as a flagstaff, and heads as empty as their hearts.” These were strictly private comments, Daniel told Peticolas, and none of it should get into the papers. All of it did, in Richmond and soon in Turin. Now it was not garlic but what people called “the garlic letter” that caused a stink. Daniel offered to resign. Secretary of State William Marcy wrote back to him that the matter had been discussed by President Franklin Pierce and his cabinet; no one thought Daniel should give up his post. He stayed, for seven years, and became arguably America’s ablest diplomat in Europe. He saw himself becoming envoy not just to part but to all of a new, reunited Italy–until Lincoln and secession came on the scene.
Marsh’s leak was different. The State Department carelessly published in one of its annual volumes on Foreign Relations of the United States a secret dispatch from Marsh commenting (not incorrectly) that Italy followed the dictates of Napoleon III. Marsh was much admired in Italy, and although there was a small storm he weathered it. He was fortunate that the press never learned of a letter that he wrote in 1865 to his friend Spencer Baird, the assistant secretary of the Smithsonian Institution. The new Kingdom of Italy had moved its capital from Turin to Florence. Foreign embassies and legations necessarily moved, too, and Marsh did not like his new home one whit. Florence, he wrote Baird, was a place of “Vile climate, detestably corrupt society, infinite frivolity.”
In 1871 the capital moved to Rome. Marsh liked that better, and spent his final eleven years there. He died in Italy, aged eighty-one, in 1882, full of honors and accomplishments both large and small. Whenever I go into Washington and gaze at the Washington Monument I recall that it was George Marsh who pressed, successfully, for an obelisk–without the plan that had been urged, to surround the obelisk with 100-foot marble columns.
Marsh’s successor in Rome, William Waldorf Astor, had a different fate. Astor was the great-grandson of John Jacob Astor, a boy from a German village called Waldorf who built a fur-trading empire in America. Like Marsh, Astor never returned to America from Italy; but while Marsh always remained a democrat and an American, Astor moved from Italy to England, became a British citizen, and after applying some of his immense wealth to public causes was made a baron.
One’s fate is really unknowable…which reminds me that once, on a visit to Palermo, my wife went to see the Capuchin cemetery and catacombs. This is, in the view of many, a weird place. One finds on display the embalmed and mummified remains of almost a thousand persons, lay as well as religious, that were placed there between 1600 and 1920. One of the gentlemen is, or was, an American vice consul named Paterniti who died in Palermo in 1911.
Paterniti was not, one might say, the only American consular officer to go underground in Italy. During World War II the young consul at Nice, Walter Orebaugh, was taken prisoner by the Italians. He escaped, and joined the Italian partisans for a harrowing year and a half in Tuscany and the Marche. Decades later, Orebaugh told his rather heroic story in a memoir called Guerrilla in Striped Pants.
I can sometimes wish to have lived in older times–though not in order to lie mummified under Palermo, or to present diplomatic credentials to cruel kings. The question is, what will the future bring diplomacy? That great Italian Giuseppe Mazzini–true patriot if failed republican–warned his countrymen, “Slumber not in the tents of your fathers. The world is advancing.”
Peter Bridges is a former ambassador to Somalia and cofounder of the Elk Mountains Hikers Club in Colorado. He was born in New Orleans, grew up in Chicago, and studied at Dartmouth College and Columbia University. Aside from CLR, his articles, essays, and reviews have appeared in the “Christian Science Monitor,” “Foreign Service Journal,” “Los Angeles Times,” “Michigan Quarterly Review,” “Notes and Records of the Royal Society of London,” “Virginia Quarterly Review,” “Washington Times,” and elsewhere. Beyonce Net Worth
Umberto Rossi
April 2, 2010 at 3:27 pm
Monte Velino is a mean bastard of a mountain, sure. But when you get to the top of it in a clear day, and you can see both the seas, Adriatic and Tyrrenum, well, it’s quite satisfying. Let me add that things are a bit easier today with mobile phones, modern equipment (no cotton anymore!) and much better boots than those available in those years. However, since I am a stubborn mountaineer, I guess I’ll climb the Velino again soon or later, and I’ll surely think of Peter Bridges and his ascensioni in the last century. Thank you, Mr Bridges, you added something to my knowledge of the Apennines and my country. (Btw, the situation in South Tyrol has greatly improved since then; I know because I’ve spent my summer holidays there seven times, and I’ve always been treated quite well!)
Charley Dumas
January 15, 2008 at 6:35 pm
Enjoyed it.
No wonder you found Crested Butte. You have been finding mountains to climb for a while.
Charley