Liberal Fascism? Jonah Goldberg Explains
“If I had to pick a single overall theme in the book, I would say it’s to rectify the misunderstanding of what fascism is and to highlight the deep historical, ideological and emotional ties between progressivism (now called liberalism) and fascism.”
CLR INTERVIEW: Jonah Goldberg is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times and contributing editor to National Review. He argues in his new book, Liberal Fascism, that fascism is primarily a phenomenon of the political left. Below is his interview with the California Literary Review.
Liberal Fascism: The Secret History of the American Left, From Mussolini to the Politics of Meaning
- Doubleday, 496 pp.
“Fascism” is such an overused word that it has almost become meaningless. How are you defining it in this book?
Definitions vary wildly among academics. I would argue that’s because they can’t bring themselves to place it squarely on the left side of the ideological spectrum and part of the “revolutionary tradition” starting with the French Revolution. So they come up with these sometimes goofy or unwieldy definitions. Some define it by what it isn’t. Other are simply descriptive, focusing on the “anatomy” of one fascist regime or regimes. One problem with that approach is that it is almost impossible to come up with a description of fascism that would exclude, say, Fidel Castro’s Cuba or Joseph Stalin’s Russia. That’s a dilemma when fascism is supposed to the diametrical opposite of Communism. Many simply ignore the problem and keep moving. Gilbert Allardyce, a prominent scholar of fascism, put it well when he said “Put simply, we have agreed to use the word without agreeing how to define it.”
I’ve got a long definition in the book, but a short one would be an instinctual religious impulse – usually gussied-up as a secular or modern ideology – that seeks to impose uniformity in thought and action throughout the entire society. All oars in a fascistic society must pull together. The personal is political because everything goes together. Political correctness is one name we give to such efforts in civil society.
What is the overall theme of Liberal Fascism?
If I had to pick a single overall theme in the book, I would say it’s to rectify the misunderstanding of what fascism is and to highlight the deep historical, ideological and emotional ties between progressivism (now called liberalism) and fascism.
You state that “Woodrow Wilson was the twentieth century’s first fascist dictator.” Would you talk a little about that and the assault on civil liberties that occurred in this country during World War I.
The late sociologist Robert Nisbet once wrote, that the “West’s first real experience with totalitarianism – political absolutism extended into every possible area of culture and society, education, religion, industry, the arts, local community and family included, with a kind of terror always waiting in the wings – came with the American war state under Wilson.” Nisbet was right. Under Wilson, American newspapers and magazines were censored, threatened, harassed and intimidated. The Committee on Public Information, the first modern propaganda ministry, sent propaganda agents across the country – “four minute men” to whip-up war fever. The CPI released a string of propaganda films with such titles as The Kaiser, The Beast of Berlin, and The Prussian Cur. The Justice Department established the American Protective League, literally an army of goons a quarter-million strong at their zenith, who beat up “slackers” and other dissidents, spied on people and performed unconstitutional background checks. In 1920 a salesman at a clothing store in Waterbury, Connecticut, received a six-month prison sentence for referring to Lenin as “one of the brainiest” leaders in the world. Mrs. Rose Pastor Stokes was arrested, tried, and convicted for telling a women’s group, “I am for the people, and the government is for the profiteers.” These are just a few examples of what I’m talking about.
One could probably link the liberal impulse to everything from religion to feudalism to sociobiology. What is the point and what is the importance of linking liberalism to fascism?
Well, for starters, it’s worthwhile to set the record straight. American Conservatism, with its limited ambitions for government, its belief in the imperfectability of mankind, its reverence for tradition and the US constitution and its innate opposition to radicalism are nearly the opposite of fascism. So calling conservatives fascists is not only a slander, but it prevents us from understanding our own political ideals and principles. Second, totalitarianism will never come on a white horse in this country. If it does come it will come with a friendly face. It will fancy itself a form of “progress” and do-goodery. If you use “fascism” as simply a stand-in for “evil” you will never recognize real fascism when it arrives.
The nastiest forms of fascism seem to arise when people are angry and frightened, such as the Weimar Republic. Isn’t fascism a more likely possibility in rust belt America where people are without health care and unable to support their families, than say a socialist European country?
I think you make a fine point. Politically, fascism is indeed a form of populism. It was in Italy and it was in Germany. Huey Long and Father Coughlin were both populists and came fairly close to creating an American brand of fascism (particularly Coughlin). The sort of mass-movement we usually associate with classical fascism usually reaches out to “forgotten men” who feel left-out or run-over by rapid economic and social trends. Richard Hofstadter painted a picture of progressivism as quasi-fascistic and attributed it to “status anxiety” of the middle class. I think we are experiencing a frighteningly populist moment in American politics. The worst practitioner is John Edwards. His “two Americas” rhetoric strikes deeply fascistic chords. Mike Huckabee is another guy who plays this us-versus-them card deftly. Lou Dobbs is another.
One of the scariest moments in recent years, for me, was the controversy over the Dubai Ports deal. We saw, if you will, nationalists on the right and socialists on the left uniting to out demagogue each other over the evils of this supposed foreign peril. Nationalism + Socialism = “Not good stuff.” Again, fascism will come during a moment of broad cross-class agreement, not disagreement. That’s why I am so skeptical with all of this yearning for unity and post-partisanship. Democracy is about disagreements. Tyranny is about enforced agreement. Everyone puts down their partisan differences in North Korea, that’s one reason I don’t want to live there.
Where do you specifically draw the line between an appropriate government program and fascism? Is the forty-hour work week fascist? Social Security? Medicare?
Well, first where do you draw the line between government programs and socialism? Or between government programs and corporatism? I think you can have an empirical debate about policies and draw the lines wherever you like. I’m not trying to use “fascist” the way the left does and simply declare any program I don’t like “fascist” and therefore illegitimate.
There’s nothing in conservatism that says the government can’t be in the business of problem-solving. We might draw the line more narrowly than others about what problems government can or should solve, but I don’t know any conservative who doesn’t think government has important responsibilities to, say, fight crime, insure food safety and the like. Whether I, or someone else, calls those policies “fascistic” has no bearing on whether they’re good, right or legitimate.
But at the philosophical level, I think you can tell when a program or initiative is fascist by the motivating spirit behind it. If there’s a utopian impulse, if a “new age” or “new politics” are being promised, if the government is promising to create a kingdom of heaven on earth or “end” some basic feature of the human condition, then that policy is leaping out of the realm of problem-solving and into the realm of religion.
The United States now has a military presence in 130 countries. Isn’t this effort—to police the world, to mold it to our objectives, to define those who don’t share our views as the enemy—fascist by your definition? Why is this policy—outside of Ron Paul and a few paleoconservatives—embraced by the right?
I really don’t see it that way at all. The British empire performed the task of policing the world. It wasn’t fascist. We are not imposing our vision on 130 countries, we’re helping secure the peace and stability of those countries and maintain trade and economic growth. In Iraq, yes, sure we’re imposing our vision to a certain extent. But that’s hardly a fascistic vision, now is it? Democracy and liberalism are not fascistic. We did not impose fascism on Germany and Japan after WWII, we helped cleanse them of fascism. As for declaring people who don’t share our views our enemies, I think that’s more than a small overstatement, one you hear from smart people all of the time. We haven’t declared France, Russia, Saudia Arabia etc our “enemies.” Though they each, in some respect, don’t share our views. We declared, via the President, after 9/11 that those who help terrorists who attack us will be treated like terrorists themselves. Personally, I have no fundamental problem with that. Maybe it ratcheted-up the rhetoric too high or created problems. But I see nothing fundamentally wrong or fascistic about saying countries who harbor terrorist groups that attack us should watch out. I just wish we were better at implementing that policy.
What is the danger you foresee if this country pursues what you believe is liberal fascism? What is your nightmare scenario?
Well, I should say that I’m not trying to scare anybody. I don’t think the nightmare scenario is likely, only more likely than I am comfortable with.
The twentieth century gave us two visions of a dystopian future, Huxley’s Brave New World and Orwell’s 1984. For a long time it was assumed that 1984 was the more prophetic tale. That made sense. The totalitarianism of 1984 was a product of the age of Stalin, Lenin, Hitler, and Mussolini, the dictators of a continent with a grand tradition of political and religious absolutism. Now Brave New World seems like the more plausible threat. It was a dystopia based on an American future, where the cult of youth defines society. Everything is easy under Huxley’s World State. Everyone is happy. Huxley’s totalitarianism isn’t a “boot stamping on a human face forever,” as in 1984. It’s one of smiling, happy, bioengineered people chewing hormonal gum and blithely doing what they’re told. Democracy is a forgotten fad because things are so much easier when the state makes all your decisions. In fact, the great dilemma for the reader of Brave New World is to answer the question, What’s wrong with it?
I think we see all sorts of developments on the horizon, and much closer to us, that point in that direction. The old 1984 model rationalized dictators who fed the poor (much like Hugo Chavez). In the Huxlean world we’re heading toward, the biggest problem with our poor people isn’t hunger but morbid obesity. We have scientists at major research universities trying to figure out why conservatives are, in effect, so sick in the head. Bloombergism, with its “for your own good” sensibility is a much bigger threat than any kind of Wilson-like crack down on civil liberties or incipient Orwellian fascism. We’re going to nicey-nice ourselves into oblivion, enjoying it all of the way down. That’s my nightmare scenario.
France
The Great Upheaval by Jay Winik
In twelve short years – from 1788 to 1800 – the world changed, with the late eighteenth century emerging as one of the most momentous, if restless, eras in human history. In Russia, a great dynasty would be toppled; in France, revolution and the guillotine would hold sway; and, in America, the nascent democracy would enter the most critical period of its short existence.
The Great Upheaval: America and the Birth of the Modern World, 1788-1800
- HarperCollins, 688pp.
An Extraordinary Moment
In twelve short years – from 1788 to 1800 – the world changed, with the late eighteenth century emerging as one of the most momentous, if restless, eras in human history. In Russia, a great dynasty would be toppled; in France, revolution and the guillotine would hold sway; and, in America, the nascent democracy would enter the most critical period of its short existence. As author Jay Winik suggests, “Revolution, liberalism, democracy, republicanism, nationalism – all would irretrievably rise in this period and all would formally take root.”
Winik, who received a doctorate in political science from Yale, well knows the territory. A senior scholar of history and public policy at the University of Maryland, his previous books include On the Brink (1996), a history of the end of the Cold War that was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize, and April 1865 (2001), which explored the final days of the American Civil War. But in The Great Upheaval Winik embarks on a significant, progressive approach to history, noting that none of the remarkable events happening in Russia, France, or America occurred in isolation and, in fact, combined in one extraordinary moment to change the course of civilization. For the reader along for the ride, it is a very enjoyable journey.
Winik’s thesis is based on the premise that because the eighteenth century world was separated by vast distances and slow communication, it has been traditionally assumed that cultures – and particularly those of Russia, France, and America – emerged virtually independent from each other. But he then posits that this perspective is fundamentally wrong and emerges as nothing less than a peculiar form of “twenty-first century chauvinism” in an era marked by “e-mail, faxes, BlackBerrys, and cell phones.” Indeed, as sketched by Winik, the late eighteenth century was joined together in any number of ways, many unimaginable to the modern mind: “From the French salons in Paris to the young American capital in Philadelphia, from the luxury of St. Petersburg to candlelight dinners in Monticello and Mount Vernon, from the bustle of London and market stalls of Warsaw to the mysteries of the seraglio in Constantinople and the steppes of the Crimea, great nations and leaders were acutely conscious of one another. And year after year, they watched one another, learned from one another, and reacted to one another.”
Winik asks us to consider the fluidity of an age that would be almost unheard of today. One in which, with unfettered idealism, “political figures and ardent rebels, forward-looking humanists and towering intellectuals, all freely crossed and recrossed borders, switched allegiances, spoke in foreign tongues, and fought for foreign causes with great relish, often making revolution not once, but twice.” To support his position, Winik offers a number of spot-on character sketches of the period’s more influential players including Thomas Paine, whose great pamphlet Common Sense roused a fledgling America in 1776; the Marquis de Lafayette who, at just nineteen years of age, left the glamorous world of the French court to fight with the American revolutionaries; and John Paul Jones who, after besting the British on the high seas, was subsequently recruited in Paris by Empress Catherine of Russia for her jihad against the Islamic Ottoman Empire.
To illustrate the “symbolic passing of the torch” from the Old to the New World – while also providing colorful suggestions of the ebb and flow of international political influences – Winik contemplates Voltaire, France’s preeminent Enlightenment philosopher, and his embrace, in Paris, of the rustic republican Benjamin Franklin, while simultaneously admiring Empress Catherine: “She has the soul of Brutus,” Winik quotes Voltaire as saying, “with the charms of Cleopatra.” Too, Winik reminds us that Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and George Washington were ardently studied by Russian reformers Nikolai Ivanovich Novikov and Alexander Radishchev. Moreover, that Jefferson went a significant step further by actually advising budding French revolutionaries due, in a large part, to his belief that “the survival of America’s republicanism hinged on the success of France’s revolutionary crusade.”
To be sure, there was certainly no shortage of political intrigue and ironies during this period. For example, another signer of the Declaration of Independence, Gouverneur Morris, counseled the doomed Louis XVI, while Talleyrand, the notorious French foreign minister, would spend the blood days of the Terror in exile in America, only, upon his return, to brazenly threaten the safety of the young United States by his involvement in the XYZ Affair, the diplomatic incident that spawned numerous unofficial naval skirmishes and almost led to open warfare between the United States and France. And then there is story of Thomas Jefferson’s Polish friend Thaddeus Kosciuszko who fought with the Americans and helped conceive of West Point, only to later return to Poland to lead a national rebellion against Russia, while Empress Catherine herself – who, in one of history’s forgotten stories, had earlier supported the cause of American independence – turned her attention to destroying the very idea of republicanism.
By 1800, Winik notes that, for the moment, Washington and Paris were peaceful. So too were St. Petersburg and London and Constantinople and Vienna…the “belligerents who had lunged for one another’s throats were now signing armistices and ratifying conventions. The guns of Europe’s titanic armadas lay quiet. National flags once again snapped triumphantly in the wind, and pleasure boats cruised festively in the ocean’s waters. And in the terrible evening’s quiet, far from the wastelands of denuded earth that were so recently battlefields, or town squares where executioners once did their bloody work, young wives laid a loving hand on their dirt-smudged children. The sovereigns of Europe, content that all was again well in empire, talked in that most precious of phrases, peace. It would not last.”
In the final analysis, this is a superior, meticulous work of history, as valuable to the academic as it is accessible to the general reader. And while the dozens of individual character sketches do indeed provide rich and interesting vignettes of the people and their times, it is their collective impact on the culture – be it American, French, Russian, or, perhaps, Ottoman, Pole, or British – that Winik skillfully brings together in one grand, interwoven tapestry. Relationships and interrelationships that, arguably, more than any one country alone, laid the foundations for the world we know today.
Brett F. Woods received his Ph.D. in Literature from the University of Essex, England. Celebrity Net Worth and Bio’s
Four Shipwrecked Castaways Cross Sixteenth Century America
“But at that point most of the expeditionaries perished as a result of Indian attacks, illness, and starvation. In fact, several expedition members resorted to cannibalism to stay alive. Eventually, out of three hundred men comprising the original land contingent, only four survived. These four castaways remained as slaves of the coastal Indians of Texas for six years until they finally made their escape into what is now northeast Mexico.”
CLR INTERVIEW: Andrés Reséndez, author of A Land So Strange, discusses the incredible journey of four survivors of a disastrous Spanish expedition to America in 1527.
A Land So Strange: The Epic Journey of Cabeza De Vaca : The Extraordinary Tale of a Shipwrecked Spaniard Who Walked Across America in the Sixteenth Century
- Basic Books, 314 pp.
What was the Narváez expedition?
In 1527 five ships carrying some six hundred Spaniards—including ten women and a sprinkling of African slaves—departed from Spain toward the New World. Their aim was to explore and permanently occupy Florida and the adjacent territories.
What happened after they reached Florida?
The Florida expedition landed around present-day Tampa Bay, Florida more than one thousand and five hundred miles away from the closest European outpost on the continent. However, owing to a colossal navigational mistake, the expeditionaries were under the impression that they were merely a couple of hundred miles away from that outpost. Based on such an erroneous assumption, the leader of the expedition, Pánfilo de Narváez, made the momentous decision to have the ships sail along the coast while most of the men disembarked and walked through the interior of Florida hoping that this overland contingent would rejoin the ships just a few days later. In reality the ships and the land party would never meet again, leaving some 300 men and 40 horses stranded in an unexplored continent.
What was the path they took to make it to what is now Mexico, and how long did it take?
The overland party walked north through the entire length of the Florida peninsula eventually emerging somewhere south of present-day Tallahassee in the Florida panhandle. By then, the men of the Florida expedition had became so desperate that they decided to kill their horses to feed themselves while they constructed five rafts on which to sail along the Gulf of Mexico coast. This desperate bid succeeded remarkably well, enabling the survivors to reach what is now the coast of Texas. But at that point most of the expeditionaries perished as a result of Indian attacks, illness, and starvation. In fact, several expedition members resorted to cannibalism to stay alive. Eventually, out of three hundred men comprising the original land contingent, only four survived. These four castaways remained as slaves of the coastal Indians of Texas for six years until they finally made their escape into what is now northeast Mexico.
How did they survive all that time? What did the natives make of them?
At first the castaways survived only through the generosity of the coastal natives who fed them fish and roots. Over time the last remaining survivors overstayed their welcome and became fully enslaved. It is impossible to know precisely what the coastal natives thought of these odd-looking survivalists—three Spanish officials and an African slave. But certainly the natives of Texas came to believe that these outsiders had come from very far away and that, perhaps for that very reason, they possessed special powers to cure. This is how, little by little, the survivors made their stunning transition from captives to medicine men.
Were they literally practicing European medicine, or were they just playing the part of medicine men to survive?
It was a bit of both. Initially, the Indians were the ones who compelled the last survivors to cure by denying food to them until they said a Pater Noster or made the sign of the cross over ill Native Americans. However, with the passage of time the castaways’ medical interventions became bolder and involved real surgical procedures like making incisions to pull out arrowheads and giving stitches. It is interesting to note that the healers and the healed explained these amazing cures in different ways. The Europeans had become convinced that their preternatural interventions reflected God’s divine plan for North America. They would have been unable to cure by themselves, but they had been turned into God’s intermediaries and thus derived the power to heal. In the meantime, Native Americans had always believed that certain individuals were capable of manipulating the natural and supernatural orders. Both misinterpreted each other but also found an accommodation with each other.
What changes were happening within the Native American population during that time?
Even during these very first encounters, Native Americans were undergoing drastic changes due to epidemic diseases inadvertently introduced by the conquering Europeans. The survivors of the Florida expedition, the first outsiders to venture into the interior of North America, were among the first to report stunning instances of population decline among the natives, thus anticipating the demographic catastrophe that would soon engulf much of the continent. At the same time, they depicted a world that was full of Native Americans. This is especially important when we consider that most of the accounts that we have of “early America” in fact correspond to the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries at a time when most Native American communities had already been greatly diminished, and the flora and fauna had reclaimed the abandoned lands. Thus, it is no wonder that we are prone to imagining native North America as a sparsely populated Eden inhabited by small bands of Indians who were themselves primeval and incapable of conquering nature. Yet the castaways offer a much-needed corrective to this seductive but ultimately distorted image of pre-contact North America by presenting a world that was alive and full of native peoples who vigorously exploited the environment, developed intricate trading networks, and waged war on one another.
What was the terrain and environment like during Cabeza de Vaca’s trek and how did it differ from what later explorers would find?
Almost five hundred years ago the world was in the midst of a sustained cold spell that specialists have called the “Little Ice Age.” This is why Cabeza de Vaca in his account often complains about being cold even as he is walking through Florida over the summer! Surviving through the winter as a slave of various native groups must have been daunting indeed. We must also imagine North America at a time before horses and cattle and wheat, all of which were introduced from the Old World. Instead, we have a world of native grasses and deer and open prairies. Cabeza de Vaca was the first European explorer to come across buffalo which he describes as “cows” with “long hair.” In the sixteenth century the range of these animals, the largest mammal in North America, reached into southern Texas. But while the environment was substantially different, it is also remarkable to think that Cabeza de Vaca often refers to rivers and mountain ranges that are still there today as he crossed the entire continent, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, along what is now the American Southeast and Southwest as well as northern Mexico.
What became of Cabeza de Vaca after he returned to Europe?
In the course of his long adventure, Cabeza de Vaca became convinced that Spain, far from having to resort to naked coercion, should seek cooperation with the peoples of the New World. Accordingly, he lobbied the Spanish court to receive the charter of colonization for the lands he had visited in the hopes that he would broker a grand alliance between the Spanish court and the peoples of North America. Unfortunately for Cabeza de Vaca, the court had already given away the Florida charter to a ruthless expedition leader named Hernando de Soto. While Cabeza de Vaca briefly considered joining forces with de Soto, in the end he decided against it because, as he put it, he did not wish to go to the New World under the banner of another leader. It would take Cabeza de Vaca three more years of persistent lobbying before he was made governor of a territory in South America. However, it was a disappointing experience. His fellow European colonists there rose up in rebellion against his authority and ultimately shipped Cabeza de Vaca back to Spain where he faced numerous charges and a lengthy trial. Cabeza de Vaca was able to clear his name after considerable time and effort, but he would never return to the New World.
Why do you think this story is not better known?
One reason is that the passage of time has rendered the two main accounts of this disastrous expedition increasingly difficult to read. Since these sources were written for sixteenth-century Spaniards, certain passages have become downright perplexing to modern readers as they offer little by way of context. These sources tell us nothing about how the expedition was conceived, why the leaders became involved in this venture, and what exactly they intended to do upon reaching Florida. Context is even more sorely lacking once the expedition lands on the continent and begins interacting with Native Americas. Another important reason is that modern boundaries tend to obscure the significance of this venture. Cabeza de Vaca and his companions walked across the continent long before the border between Mexico and the United States came into being. But now the route of their journey is bisected by this national boundary, relegating their story to the fringes of both nations—neither a wholly American story nor a Mexican one.
Daughter of Heaven by Nigel Cawthorne
In a shocking and vaguely incestuous move, she seduced T’ai-tsung’s son, the Emperor Kao-tsung, and from there used a combination of feminine wile and strong arming to claim the throne of one of the most powerful empires the world has ever seen.
Daughter of Heaven: The True Story of The Only Woman to Become Emperor of China
- Oneworld Publications, 350 pp.
BLOOD, LUST, AND LONG LISTS OF FACTS
Let us imagine that the Emperor Wu Chao, female ruler of China during the 7th century (according to the Gregorian calendar) and Queen Elizabeth I, ruler of England during the 16th, meet in the afterlife.
After exchanging gossip about Cleopatra’s latest exploits, talk turns to their unlikely ascents to power. While Elizabeth is sure that the execution of her ambitious mother Anne Boleyn, the death of her Protestant brother, and the machinations of her Catholic sister top any stories that Wu Chao can tell, she, as they say, ain’t heard nothing yet.
The incredible adventure of Wu Chao is the premise of Nigel Cawthorne’s book, Daughter of Heaven: The True Story of the Only Woman to Become Emperor of China. And while it is admirably, if sometimes alarmingly (two chapters on the sexual practices of the court) thorough, it might leave the posthumous Wu Chao dissatisfied – at least once she has had time to compare it with Elizabeth’s biographies.
Born into a successful if not exactly aristocratic family, as a young teenager Wu Chao became a concubine, one of many low in the pecking order, in the Emperor T’ai-tsung’s court. On the emperor’s death shortly thereafter, tradition has it that all of his concubines were banished to a Buddhist convent.
Clever, ambitious, and still young, Wu Chao wasn’t overly fond of tradition – the nun one or any others that stood in her way. In a shocking and vaguely incestuous move, she seduced T’ai-tsung’s son, the Emperor Kao-tsung, and from there used a combination of feminine wile and strong arming to claim the throne of one of the most powerful empires the world has ever seen.
Feminine wile, in Wu Chao’s case, included sex and murder. One can imagine the Virgin Queen, no stranger to violence, paling just a little on hearing how far Wu Chao was willing to go.
Like Catherine of Aragon, the woman in Wu Chao’s way, the Empress Wang, was childless but well connected. Unlike Anne Boleyn, however, Wu Chao was able to provide healthy male heirs.
Having born two boys (one of whom may have actually been her nephew, passed off as her own as a kind of princely back-up), Wu Chao gave birth to a baby girl. After the Empress came to pay respects to the newborn, the baby was found smothered in her bed.
Though it was never proved, suspicion naturally fell on the visitor, for what kind of monster mother would kill her own child? By discrediting the Empress, and the Emperor’s former favorite Hsiao, Wu Chao cleared the way to becoming the Consort. Once there, she had her rivals beaten, their hands and feet cut off, and their live bodies tossed into wine vats.
This is the stuff of legend, made all the more appalling by its closeness to truth, and a biographer might be tempted to go for broad brushstrokes and leave context behind. To his credit, Cawthorne tries to avoid this, describing in great detail the backdrop of imperial life against which these dramas are played.
We learn, for example, that while Elizabeth’s ancestors were licking flesh off the bones of cattle, Wu Chao was enjoying chilled melons from underground refrigeration, riding down the streets of a capital city lined with banks, temples, and markets selling exotic goods from the Silk Road, or lounging with her lover in gardens full of exotic botanical wonders brought from distant shores.
This kind of detail fascinates and gives us a sense of the riches at stake for Wu Chao, who began to rule from behind the scenes after her husband suffered a series of strokes. But a non-fiction book, like any book, requires a sense of sweep and purpose, and Cawthorne’s blunt delivery slows things right down:
The major avenue, the Dingdingmenjie, ran parallel to the Mang-Yi-Que axis but, owing to the topography of the city, it was offset to the west. However, like the Vermilion Bird Road, it led from the city’s main south entranceway – the Dingding Gate – to the gate of the Imperial City and on to the Palace City beyond. Used for ceremonial processions, Dingdingmenjie was one hundred and sixty yards across. It was lined with willow, elm and fruit trees, and had a canal running down one side. It was crossed by five major avenues one hundred to one hundred and twenty yards across and smaller streets fifty yards wide.
A just ruler, Elizabeth might point out to Wu Chao that her biographers have advantages Cawthorne does not. They’re reading source documents in their own language, for one, and can include verifiable first-person accounts that do so much to kindle the imaginative fire of a reader.
In countering, Wu Chao would probably note that Cawthorne does, at times, pick up the pace by employing quotations from the historical characters involved, possibly using official court documents. But without footnotes or endnotes, it is hard to tell how much liberty has been taken with the sources.
More importantly, Wu Chao might want to know about Cawthorne’s fluency in Chinese, since all of the books he lists in his select bibliography have English titles (though only about half of the authors have Western names) and almost all were published in Western countries.
Would she be quibbling in demanding more from her biography? Well, she was a demanding ruler, and I think she would insist on the best. After all, it takes a strong woman to eliminate rival upstarts, even poisoning her own son, the Crown Prince, to secure her path to becoming Emperor.
Moreover, it takes a canny one to use aspects from the three prominent religions of China – Buddhism, Taoism, and Confucianism – to support her claims, as a female and former concubine, to the throne.
And it takes an energetic one to accomplish all that she did – good and bad – during her rule. No doubt Elizabeth would be intrigued to learn how Wu Chao introduced a twelve-point plan of reform that cut taxes, loosened freedom of expression, and punished officials for overspending public money. Or the methods she used to bring about victory over Korea.
If Catherine the Great popped in, how much more would they have to talk about! Wu Chao could note how she too had puppet officials to take the blame for unpopular measures, as well as a sadistic secret police service. She and Catherine could compare notes on how they surprised faithful advisors who dared to speak the truth with rewards, and how possible rebellions could not compete with a loyalty inspired by prosperous times.
But it would be with Elizabeth, who sent her favorite Essex to his death after he conspired against her, that Wu Chao could reminisce about the Chang brothers, who took advantage of their position as her lovers and were eventually executed for their own double-dealings. By this time, Wu Chao was in her eighties and was forced to abdicate, dying not long after.
Having covered all of this, our two giants of history might end their conversation with a period of introspection. What questions did Cawthorne not address in his methodical but stylistically frustrating book? What kind of flint is needed to spark the English-speaking world to produce the in-depth biographies, films, documentaries, and historical fictions that Elizabeth has enjoyed?
Should she have a feminist treatment, a triumph of XX chromosomes over tradition? Or should her achievements and excesses be brought to the foreground, gender notwithstanding? Or should she be regarded as one character in a Chinese script that deserves more Western attention in general?
Cawthorne’s book asserts that she deserves attention and provides a primer for the uninitiated. But there is more, I can hear Wu Chao muttering to Elizabeth, there is much, much more to be said.
Elinor Teele is a freelance writer and photographer living in Massachusetts. In addition to reviews and essays, she writes short stories, novels and plays for children and adults. An adopted New Zealander, she holds a PhD in English Literature from the University of Cambridge, England.
Bas
August 25, 2011 at 9:42 am
Hi there,
What about the patriot act?
Now that’s what I would call fascism.
It was passed by republicans and democrats alike, under a republican president, who I would never accuse of having leftist or liberal sympathies.
Or what about Guantanamo Bay?
That’s a bit more than “saying countries who harbor terrorist groups that attack us should watch out”, don’t you agree?
Greets from Europe (there are still 20 nukes in my backyard that are controlled by the American governement and no one has any saying about them, huray for liberty and democracy! )
jay
July 27, 2010 at 4:19 pm
Facism and Communism are not diametrical opposites!!!!!!
ron from Texas
January 17, 2010 at 12:06 pm
Contra Rush Limbaugh, history’s actual fascists were not primarily known for their anti-smoking policies or generous social welfare programs. Fascism celebrated violence, anti-rationalism and hysterical devotion to an authoritarian leader
Interesting comments. I have not read the book but I have seen the video presentations of Goldberg and find what he has to say quite reasonable and well-researched. I think those that are critics of him may miss the fine points of definition he offers.
I am a conservative. So conservative that I find much of the republican party in America to be too “progressive” for my tastes. For decades, I have had to listen to every pundit and their cousin crap on the evil republicans. And, to be fair, many a conservative republican has wanted to inflict their sense of religion on the law, either by codifying their religious sensibilities into law, or denying laws based on their religious opinion, such as the ongoing debate over gay marriage. To forbid gay marriage is a religious opinion. I am not opposed to it and I don’t want the govt. in the bedrooms of people. I also don’t want them in my wallet, firstly. Conservatives do best when they curb spending and keep their mouths shut. We do best when we uphold the constitutional freedoms, such as freedom of speech, freedom of religion (which could also be freedom from religion, something that some republicans are lousy on), life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. This is the right to live your life free and make your own decisions. It is not however, as statists would like to think, a guarantee of equal results simply by the reason you exist. You have the right to go to college if you can afford it. You do not have the right to take someone else’s money to go there. Nor are you guaranteed that you will graduate. You must earn that yourself. That’s how conservative I am.
But liberals, at least the garden variety armchair liberals, start from a desire to see that all people do well. Admirable and totally impossible. You get what you earn. I’ve tried to explain it economically. If you have the owner of a company and his employee and pay each of them the same rate of pay, the owner will still make more. Why? The employee is only working 1500 hours a year. The owner’s job is 24/7/365 or 61,320 hours per year. Subtract 8 govt holidays and two weeks vacation and it’s still 60,792 hours. But even then, the owner has to consider his business. And liberals think that the employee should make almost as much as the owner without having the stress that is the 24/7/343 (discounting holidays and vacation) job. Why should one person be robbed of the fruits of his labors by another?
So, what happens when some don’t want to give up for what the liberal wants? Well then, especially in a democracy, the liberal turns to the force of law to take from the earner to give to another. What do you call that?
Elizabeth
September 19, 2009 at 6:52 pm
I think Jonah got his knickers in a twist over his definition of fascism. It’s very straightforward, really:
Fascism is the political expression of ultramontanism, a stance of the post-1870 Catholic Church which regarded modernity as the enemy and yearned for a political order where a strong nationalist central government will reinstall order, stamp out socialist sedition and restore the independence of the Church. Hence the political regimes of Mussolini’s Italy and Franco’s Spain are fascist.
Socialism is the belief that a revolutionary state should overthrow the old ‘capitalist’ regime and replace it with a benign bureaucratic equalization. Hence Stalin’s Russia and Castro’s Cuba are socialist.
Both fascism and socialism are totalitarian regimes, but there are very different in objectives and orientation. Fascism is reactive, it tries to go back in time and cancel out modernity. Socialism is progressive, it wants to go forward and create a new social order.
It helps if we don’t confuse the two.
joy
August 22, 2009 at 12:50 pm
Noah,
I agree with you complety! You did an excellent job of explaining the political spectrum.
I would like to add that Hitler believed in reincarnation. His religious beliefs most mirrored the new age movement.
Nicotinegun
July 7, 2009 at 2:34 pm
Hitler was a Leftist. His views were not of tradition and norms of the country. His views were nationalistic=LEFT His views were that of change=LEFT His views were that of violance=LEFT His views were that of lies based on myth=LEFT
Basil Griffiths
January 31, 2009 at 4:59 pm
Mussolini was a leading member of the Italian Socialist Party before starting his own Fascist Party. Laval the Prime Minister of the collaborationist Fascist French Vichy Government was a former socialist. Sir Oswald Moseley founder of the British Union of Fascists had been a Minister in the first UK Socialist government. Quisling, traitor and founder of the Norwegian Fascist Party, was former Defence Minister in the Socialist government of that country. Much of the Nazi anti- capitalist propaganda could well have graced the stated views of any left wing party. QED.
Arkady
November 24, 2008 at 11:45 am
A lot of people here are desperately trying to sound intelligent by regurtating pieces of useless historical knowledge into disproving 400 pages of work.
DO yourlsef a huge favor and read the book, then come back with useless examples and see how they hold up. Some of these points are laughable.
Noah
August 25, 2008 at 2:18 pm
Let me help you all (especiall Erin) understand something. If you go as far left as you can go, you get complete government control. If you go as far right as you can go, you get no government. So use just a tiny bit of logic you get, far right = anarchy or no goverment, far left = tyranny or complete government control. For you College indoctrinated… I mean… educated liberals let me make it simple. Left = more government control. Right = less government control. Therefore, “right” can never be fascism; it can only be anarchy or complete lack of government. It’s called linier progression (moving a long a line). So logic tells any one capable of thinking critically / logically that Fascism is in fact, a left or liberal or progressive or what every B.S. politically correct name you want to give it, form of government. Duh!?
So wake up America and realize any politician claiming their “government program” is going to fix any problem is in a sense a fascist, they are for more government control. Why can’t you all see that in fact, the “hero of human and women’s rights” Bill Clinton is in fact, a fascist, as is the “hated” George W. Bush. They both have given us more (remember more government = left) government control. In other words it has been many, many, many years since we have had a True conservative or “right winger” in the government. All of those conservative / righties liberals love to hate were in fact lefties or liberal. Yes that’s right, they all wanted and gave us more government. They may have been to right of you but they were not true conservatives!
Any self-respecting conservative or righty would not stay in Washington longer than 8 years and would never vote for or accept the golden parachute pay, pay raises, retirement and benefits packages that congress has passed for its self. They (the true conservative) would remember they are in Washington as a PUBLIC SERVANT and would accept reasonable pay to survive while SERVING and then go back to their real life as a farmer or business owner. They would believe in supporting themselves and contributing to society through their goods, services and providing jobs. Remember, George Washington and many of the founding fathers had to be virtually coerced to SERVE in public office.
David McInnis
July 25, 2008 at 2:15 am
This is such an important book I will purchase a copy for anyone that has a desire to step into the light. This is a real offer which is currently limited to the first 100 requests. More details at my blog.
http://www.davidunleashed.com/2008/07/14/97-copies-left/
Erin
May 16, 2008 at 10:48 pm
I see all these arguments but Fascism means central forced control.
State ran Medicaid is a good example. Whether I agree with it or not I am forced to pay into it…forcing someone to do anything is fascist. Taxes as a whole are actually fascist.
This is what politics looks like on a graph
Fascism
Left centrist Right
Liberalism
Liberal fascism is an oxy moron. Thats like saying left rightism.
Thought I would share…I am very angry socialists stole my word (liberal)…now the best I have is libertarian which is so varying it means a million things.
Oregonpapa
April 27, 2008 at 5:50 pm
Ayn Rand said it as well as anyone:
“The Fascists and Communists are nothing more than two rival gangs fighting over the same territory.”
Daniel Moir
April 21, 2008 at 11:26 pm
Look. In private letters Hitler condemned Christianity, in speaches he used it as a tool. Hitler was, at his core, a panderer, keeping his real feelings private while beating the drum of “the great Christian lie” in order to get people to march in line. This man did everything in his power to come to power. I believe Hitler was a politically unique phenomina, full of contradictions, and manipulations. This is what is recorded in history. This is what it was. Hitler was indeed more to the left than the right, but to classify him by today’s definitions is short sighted. He was neither, and both, and he was the utimate flip flopper and panderer.
David
April 16, 2008 at 8:41 pm
Once again we fall back into denigrate each other’s viewpoints with labels and ideology – us versus them.
Mr. Fontaine, have you indeed read the book or are you basing your opinions on a knee-jerk reaction to “Liberal Fascism”? Jim, your responses are down-right Fascist in nature. Spewing invective at an opponent doesn’t make them more receptive to you viewpoint – it only reinforces their preconceived notion that you are ignorant and intolerant – the only point you have managed to communicate to me thus far.
Personally, I’m an elitist – a neat trick for a third-generation Irish kid from the wrong side of the tracks. I’ve seen nothing recently that suggests the average American is more intelligent than a sack of hammers. Conservative, Liberal, Communist, Fascist, or Saurian – I care not what name the governors take, as long as they actually govern.
In the seventies I was an avowed Democrat. A personal encounter with the operations of the Carter presidency cured me of that. Regan was my hero and savior in the eighties. The heir apparent was a disappointment. And his progeny was a disaster.
The line between Democrat and Republican politicos is hazy and best and nonexistent at worst. Politicians are only interested in winning the next election. The only candidate willing to take a public stance – and keep it – is Ron Paul; and his chance of getting into office is about as good as mine.
Call it a wasted vote if you want, but Paul has my write-in this November – I’d rather “waste” it than vote for the “lesser” of two evils. Or the way this election is shaping up, the brighter of two fools.
JLM
April 15, 2008 at 2:25 pm
It’s was also amusing to learn that Hitler ‘tarred’ Jews with that most denigrating term: ‘Capitalist’. Those ‘capitalist Jews’! Sounds exactly like modern ‘progressive’ liberalism to me!
JLM
April 15, 2008 at 2:18 pm
You know, when someone ascribes Hitler’s motivations to his ‘Christianity’ you know you are dealing with someone who is incapable of making a rational argument based on facts. Hitler hated Christianity, but was perfectly willing to use it as a political tool. Because he did use it as a tool, anti-religious liberals like to associate Christianity with Hitler as a way to shut up Christians. However, Hitler expressed a desire to ‘deal’ with Christianity once the war was over, and was more explicit in various private communications in this hatred of Christ and Christianity as a ‘weakling religion’ and as an invention of the Jews. In one case he bemoans the fact that Germany fell into Christianity instead of something like the ancestor worship of the Japanese, which he thought would have suited his purposes infinitely better. He would have even preferred Islam over Christianity according to that letter, which was to Himmler I believe.
Jim
March 18, 2008 at 8:09 am
To John Bryans Fontaine:
I’m not going to be as kind to you as John and Scott have been because, for one, like Goldberg I’m tired of being called a fascist by the likes of ignorant fools. Like Goldberg points out, people like you see everything they don’t like as “fascist,” even though your political liberal/progressive history is straight from fascism.
In you’re mind, I’m sure you’ve even come to equate the term “neoconservative” with Nazi. In fact, that’s why liberals invented the term, so they could do jst that. Which means you called Jonah Goldberg a Nazi, so you’ve got this coming.
So, that’s the best you can do? Goldberg’s book is 400 pages long plus end notes, yet you don’t take one quote from the book and try to deconstruct or contradict it? That would be more like your kind, wouldn’t it? Then you could completely dismiss it in your own mind. Instead, you repeatedly cite one speech by Hitler made eleven years before the Nazi’s even came to power, when Hitler would say anything to anyone to take power? For that matter, who cares what a sociopath like Hitler had to say for or about himself at that point. If you think Hitler was so religious, look at what he did AFTER he got to power.
You should understand about saying whatever is convenient; as long as you do you can continue to hang out at Biff’s coffee shop and pretend you’re educated.
Then you spew the same “Orwellian” garbage you’ve been indoctrinated with all your life and don’t have the courage to challenge for yourself. I suppose you still believe in the Kennedy “conspiracy.” How ’bout Bigfoot?
You’re completely brainwashed! Revision is truth when what you’re revising is a lie, like the one you’ve been living.
You obviously haven’t read Goldberg’s book. I doubt if you ever will read it, because like so any others of your kind, you don’t have the guts to admit when you’re wrong. You just tell yourself another lie.
I know it’s going to be tough for you, but why don’t you try reading the book. I know it’ll be tough reading for you. It makes anything George Orwell ever wrote look like a pamphlet. Then you won’t have to try to contradict it with what your liberal teachers taught you in junior high school.
Scott
March 15, 2008 at 10:51 am
John Bryans Fontaine –
The first item you posted doesn’t contadict anything in Goldberg’s book. Considering the raison d’etre for his writing it was to lay to rest a lot of false assumptions in the left’s historical narrative [which lead to misunderstandings such as yours} perhaps you should try actually reading it.
You may not like what the book has to say and you may have substantive disagreements, but in the very least your critique of it will be based in reality.
John Bryans Fontaine
March 3, 2008 at 3:14 pm
John Doman:
Far from despising religion, there are many references to God and Christ in ‘Mein Kampf’ and Hitler’s other writings. From the same speech of April 12th, 1922:
And finally we were also the first to point the people on any large scale to a danger which insinuated itself into our midst – a danger which millions failed to realize and which will nonetheless lead us all into ruin – the Jewish danger. And today people are saying yet again that we were ‘agitators.’ I would like here to appeal to a greater than I, Count Lerchenfeld. He said in the last session of the Landtag that his feeling ‘as a man and a Christian’ prevented him from being an anti-Semite. I SAY: MY FEELING AS A CHRISTIAN POINTS ME TO MY LORD AND SAVIOUR AS A FIGHTER. IT POINTS ME TO THE MAN WHO ONCE IN LONELINESS, SURROUNDED ONLY BY A FEW FOLLOWERS, RECOGNIZED THESE JEWS FOR WHAT THEY WERE AND SUMMONED MEN TO THE FIGHT AGAINST THEM AND WHO, GOD’S TRUTH! WAS GREATEST NOT AS SUFFERER BUT AS FIGHTER. In boundless love as a Christian and as a man I read through the passage which tells us how the Lord at last rose in His might and seized the scourge to drive out of the Temple the brood of vipers and of adders. How terrific was His fight for the world against the Jewish poison. Today, after two thousand years, with deepest emotion I recognize more profoundly than ever before – the fact that it was for this that He had to shed His blood upon the Cross. As a Christian I have no duty to allow myself to be cheated, but I have the duty to be a fighter for truth and justice. And as a man I have the duty to see to it that human society does not suffer the same catastrophic collapse as did the civilization of the ancient world some two thousand years ago – a civilization which was driven to its ruin through this same Jewish people. “
That H.G. Wells coined the phrase ‘Liberal Fascism’, doesn’t make it any less Orwellian. So what if Wells had one crazy idea? The sci-fi author L. Ron Hubbard had hundreds.
And Hitler being an animal right’s activist? First, he enjoyed breakfast sausages. Second, where in his speeches does he mention animal rights? Do you actually think that the German people would have become agitated over animal rights?
This raises a question: How do animal rights, Social Security, or Gun Control help ‘aryans’ take over the earth then or now?
As to Hitler’s relationships with industrialists, they backed him with vast sums of money to help get him and the Nazis into power. And once in power, the Nazis outlawed Unions.
Hitler and the Nazis wanted the Germans to rule the planet so, in order to achieve this insane plot ( as well as their basic nature ), the Nazi government controlled everything.
Right-wing governments control or controlled everything in Saudi Arabia, as well as other mid-eastern nations, apartheid South Africa, and any number of banana republics.
Again, Hitler despised all aspects of the Left because he associated these with the ‘world-wide Jewish conspiracy’
John Doman
March 2, 2008 at 3:58 pm
John Bryans Fontaine – had you actually read the book, you would know that the term “liberal fascism” was actually coined by the socialist author H.G. Wells. As for Hitler being left-wing… Well, he despised religion, was into animal rights, thought that the government should control everything (including the family) and taxed companies and corporations heavily. Sure doesn’t sound like a right-winger to me…
John Bryans Fontaine
March 1, 2008 at 9:16 pm
LIBERAL FASCISM IS ORWELLIAN DOUBLETHINK
In a ‘Salon’ interview, Jonah Goldberg described his book, ‘Liberal Fascism’ as Revisionism; thus to Goldberg, Revisionism is Truth. This is the same as saying that Freedom is Slavery, or that Ignorance is Strength.
Goldberg also lied about his being a neo-liberal. He is absolutely a neo-conservative.
Hitler was anything but ‘a man of the Left’ because he thought that everything about the Left, from Liberalism to Socialism ( conventionally defined ) as well as Communism, was a product of the Jews.
The Right-wing Lie which Goldberg and other conservatives spread, that Hitler was a Socialist or a Leftist is Orwellian doublethink. The truth is that Hitler believed that Socialism was a Right-wing ideology and that Marxist Jews had turned Socialism into opposite of Nationalism.
Munich speech, April 12th, 1922
1. ‘NATIONAL’ AND ‘SOCIAL’ ARE TWO IDENTICAL CONCEPTIONS. It was only the Jew who succeeded, through falsifying the social idea and turning it into Marxism, not only in divorcing the social idea from the national, but in actually representing them as utterly contradictory. That aim he has in fact achieved. At the founding of this Movement we formed the decision that we would give expression to this idea of ours of the identity of the two conceptions: despite all warnings, on the basis of what we had come to believe, on the basis of the sincerity of our will, we christened it ”National Socialist.’ We said to ourselves that to be ‘national’ means above everything to act with a boundless and all-embracing love for the people and, if necessary, even to die for it. And similarly to be ‘social’ means so to build up the state and the community of the people that every individual acts in the interest of the community of the people and must be to such an extent convinced of the goodness, of the honorable straightforwardness of this community of the people as to be ready to die for it.
Jim
January 19, 2008 at 5:38 pm
Stan,
One would e confused to call Goldberg a ‘beginner’ at history, but what is your point, anyway? Goldberg mentions Gramshi twice in his book, probably more historical credit than he deserves. Gramshi was a physical invalid and mentally inert. By playing both sides of the fence, he was able to keep himself alive and out of prison for longer than would have been expected for a man of his stature playing two sides against each other between Soviet and Italian socialist movements. It didn’t last forever. Gramshi was a threat to Mussolini and the state precisely because Gramshi could be considered more loyal to Stalin than he was to Mussolini. Fascist movements are well known for eating their young. The Frankfurt School had to flee for precisely the same reason, because they unwisely chose to use the now-dead religion of psychoanalysis as a basis to determine that anyone who didn’t believe in Marxism must be in need of psychotherapy. Ironically, they ended up at Columbia University where they were free to pursue their abstract nonsense free of Hitler’s watchful eye. Gramshi can hardly be thought of as a father of liberal thought, more like a sperm doner. But he did promote the concept that psychological disease best infects a society by infiltrating the ‘elite cultural institutions,’ like Columbia University, where the Frankfurt group provided the injection.
Stan
January 19, 2008 at 7:16 am
We should start with basics when doing history and not believe grand schemes, as Goldberg has done; grand-narratives are only as good as the ideology they represent. Why doesn’t Goldberg emphasize the role of Gramsci (one of the few who survived criticizing Stalin to his face, a fascist who wore the cloak of a “Communism”) and other socialists and their role in trying to give support to the working classes before and during the time of Italian fascism? In fact, Mussolini, a fascist, imprisoned Gramsci, a neo-Marxist, a socialist (a forefather of liberal thought). During fascist Germany the members of the Frankfurt School, well-known at the time for the neo-Marxist social research, had to flee Germany or commit suicide (in the case of Benjamin).
Jim
January 16, 2008 at 6:50 pm
JB-
Whether the British Empire was fascist or not (which it wasn’t)is not the point, and picking out one weakly arguable point in an overwhelmingly convincing book is a display of your ignorance, as well as your use of profanity. Your reference to John Locke and John Stuart Mill as Libertarians further emphasizes your misunderstanding.
The point of Goldberg’s book, which is clearly expressed even in the brief dialog above, is that the attitudes and behaviors of historically defined ‘Fascist’ movements more closely resembles the attitudes and behaviors of modern Liberals/Progressives than it does Conservatives, and his book overwhelmingly makes the case.
If you’re a libertarian, (which your response leads me to believe you realy aren’t) stay out of the fight and enjoy the book. If you’re a liberal, as I suspect, choke on it.
jl
January 14, 2008 at 12:20 am
JB – No, they were not fascists. Remember that fascist doesn’t mean “a person who does things I don’t like.”
JB
January 8, 2008 at 10:55 am
The British empire not fascist ? OMFG, Of course it was. look at what they did in India and Pakistan pre WWII, they used gas on Iraqi’s in Faluja right after WWI. Remember Lawrence of Arabia – our problems in the middle east are a direct result of decisions made by british corporations, Look at what they did to the Irish and Scots in the mid 1800’s. The Opium Wars in China, And all of this for the benefit a few monopolist export companies, like the east India company, who held sway in parliment, and the nobility system that remained in place until WWII.
Despite producing great libertarians like John Locke, and J.S. Mill , these men stood in stark opposition to the status quo.