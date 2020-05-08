France
The Great Upheaval by Jay Winik
In twelve short years – from 1788 to 1800 – the world changed, with the late eighteenth century emerging as one of the most momentous, if restless, eras in human history. In Russia, a great dynasty would be toppled; in France, revolution and the guillotine would hold sway; and, in America, the nascent democracy would enter the most critical period of its short existence.
- The Great Upheaval: America and the Birth of the Modern World, 1788-1800
- HarperCollins, 688pp.
An Extraordinary Moment
In twelve short years – from 1788 to 1800 – the world changed, with the late eighteenth century emerging as one of the most momentous, if restless, eras in human history. In Russia, a great dynasty would be toppled; in France, revolution and the guillotine would hold sway; and, in America, the nascent democracy would enter the most critical period of its short existence. As author Jay Winik suggests, “Revolution, liberalism, democracy, republicanism, nationalism – all would irretrievably rise in this period and all would formally take root.”
Winik, who received a doctorate in political science from Yale, well knows the territory. A senior scholar of history and public policy at the University of Maryland, his previous books include On the Brink (1996), a history of the end of the Cold War that was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize, and April 1865 (2001), which explored the final days of the American Civil War. But in The Great Upheaval Winik embarks on a significant, progressive approach to history, noting that none of the remarkable events happening in Russia, France, or America occurred in isolation and, in fact, combined in one extraordinary moment to change the course of civilization. For the reader along for the ride, it is a very enjoyable journey.
Winik’s thesis is based on the premise that because the eighteenth century world was separated by vast distances and slow communication, it has been traditionally assumed that cultures – and particularly those of Russia, France, and America – emerged virtually independent from each other. But he then posits that this perspective is fundamentally wrong and emerges as nothing less than a peculiar form of “twenty-first century chauvinism” in an era marked by “e-mail, faxes, BlackBerrys, and cell phones.” Indeed, as sketched by Winik, the late eighteenth century was joined together in any number of ways, many unimaginable to the modern mind: “From the French salons in Paris to the young American capital in Philadelphia, from the luxury of St. Petersburg to candlelight dinners in Monticello and Mount Vernon, from the bustle of London and market stalls of Warsaw to the mysteries of the seraglio in Constantinople and the steppes of the Crimea, great nations and leaders were acutely conscious of one another. And year after year, they watched one another, learned from one another, and reacted to one another.”
Winik asks us to consider the fluidity of an age that would be almost unheard of today. One in which, with unfettered idealism, “political figures and ardent rebels, forward-looking humanists and towering intellectuals, all freely crossed and recrossed borders, switched allegiances, spoke in foreign tongues, and fought for foreign causes with great relish, often making revolution not once, but twice.” To support his position, Winik offers a number of spot-on character sketches of the period’s more influential players including Thomas Paine, whose great pamphlet Common Sense roused a fledgling America in 1776; the Marquis de Lafayette who, at just nineteen years of age, left the glamorous world of the French court to fight with the American revolutionaries; and John Paul Jones who, after besting the British on the high seas, was subsequently recruited in Paris by Empress Catherine of Russia for her jihad against the Islamic Ottoman Empire.
To illustrate the “symbolic passing of the torch” from the Old to the New World – while also providing colorful suggestions of the ebb and flow of international political influences – Winik contemplates Voltaire, France’s preeminent Enlightenment philosopher, and his embrace, in Paris, of the rustic republican Benjamin Franklin, while simultaneously admiring Empress Catherine: “She has the soul of Brutus,” Winik quotes Voltaire as saying, “with the charms of Cleopatra.” Too, Winik reminds us that Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and George Washington were ardently studied by Russian reformers Nikolai Ivanovich Novikov and Alexander Radishchev. Moreover, that Jefferson went a significant step further by actually advising budding French revolutionaries due, in a large part, to his belief that “the survival of America’s republicanism hinged on the success of France’s revolutionary crusade.”
To be sure, there was certainly no shortage of political intrigue and ironies during this period. For example, another signer of the Declaration of Independence, Gouverneur Morris, counseled the doomed Louis XVI, while Talleyrand, the notorious French foreign minister, would spend the blood days of the Terror in exile in America, only, upon his return, to brazenly threaten the safety of the young United States by his involvement in the XYZ Affair, the diplomatic incident that spawned numerous unofficial naval skirmishes and almost led to open warfare between the United States and France. And then there is story of Thomas Jefferson’s Polish friend Thaddeus Kosciuszko who fought with the Americans and helped conceive of West Point, only to later return to Poland to lead a national rebellion against Russia, while Empress Catherine herself – who, in one of history’s forgotten stories, had earlier supported the cause of American independence – turned her attention to destroying the very idea of republicanism.
By 1800, Winik notes that, for the moment, Washington and Paris were peaceful. So too were St. Petersburg and London and Constantinople and Vienna…the “belligerents who had lunged for one another’s throats were now signing armistices and ratifying conventions. The guns of Europe’s titanic armadas lay quiet. National flags once again snapped triumphantly in the wind, and pleasure boats cruised festively in the ocean’s waters. And in the terrible evening’s quiet, far from the wastelands of denuded earth that were so recently battlefields, or town squares where executioners once did their bloody work, young wives laid a loving hand on their dirt-smudged children. The sovereigns of Europe, content that all was again well in empire, talked in that most precious of phrases, peace. It would not last.”
In the final analysis, this is a superior, meticulous work of history, as valuable to the academic as it is accessible to the general reader. And while the dozens of individual character sketches do indeed provide rich and interesting vignettes of the people and their times, it is their collective impact on the culture – be it American, French, Russian, or, perhaps, Ottoman, Pole, or British – that Winik skillfully brings together in one grand, interwoven tapestry. Relationships and interrelationships that, arguably, more than any one country alone, laid the foundations for the world we know today.
Brett F. Woods received his Ph.D. in Literature from the University of Essex, England. Celebrity Net Worth and Bio’s
Fiction Reviews
Fire in the Blood by Irène Némirovsky
Silvio’s tale proceeds to unravel the neighborhood secrets, as he uncovers them with a skill that only an exquisite sensibility like Némirovsky’s commands, revealing shockers — illicit passion, intense jealousy, illegitimate offspring, and … murder! Such untold events have remained long hidden, if gossiped over by villagers, vicious events these country people chose never to acknowledge.
- Fire in the Blood
- Knopf, 160 pp.
Proust Redux
By the time Irène Némirovsky’s Suite Française burst upon the French literary world in 2004, the Russian-French author was forgotten. Despite her pre-World War II Parisian success with her dazzling first novel, David Golder, and following it, The Ball, Snow in Autumn, Dogs and Wolves and The Courilof Afffair, her name together with her person had pretty much faded away. Suite Française changed all that. Its discovery by scholars Oliver Philipponnat and Patrick Lienardt at this late date surprised critics, many pronouncing it not only the first work of fiction written about World War II, but a remarkable on-the-spot rendition of that disastrous period in French history.
The manuscript had been lovingly hand-written by Némirovsky and enfolded within her diary. During the War, it was carried off in a suitcase among other possessions and carefully stored by her daughters, Denise and Elizabeth Epstein. But these young girls, who’d themselves only miraculously escaped the Holocaust to make their way to freedom, were, like so many others, unwilling be reminded of how their parents had cruelly perished at Auschwitz. Over the years, they’d merely skimmed, but never studied, their mother’s papers.
And now, the research of these two diligent scholars has uncovered another marvel to be added to her works. Their most recent revelation concerns a manuscript formerly thought to be lacking its opening thirty pages. They found that these exist after all. Némirovsky had apparently entrusted them to her Paris editor and family friend just before departing Paris in 1941 on her fateful journey of flight from the Nazi conquerors of France.
Fire in the Blood, as exquisitely translated by Sandra Smith, is in many ways equal in achievement to their earlier discovery, even perhaps surpassing it! A compact work, conceived on a smaller scale, it strikes one as a deeper, more complete, altogether finely crafted creation. The work was, in fact, conceived many years before, and had engaged the author even while she pursued her Suite Française in 1942. As she noted in her diary in 1937:
New subjects and a novel. I thought about The Young and The Old for a novel (a play would be better). Austerity, purity of parents who were guilty when they were young. The impossibility of understanding that “fire in the blood.” A good idea. Disadvantage: no clear characters.
Still, she did not embark upon that theme until after a chance visit to the rural Burgundy region of France in search of a nanny for her younger daughter Elizabeth. And it was only there, in Issy-l´Eveque that Irène Némirovsky found for herself and her daughters a French Arcadia. As she subsequently recorded in her diary, she had not in all her early experience in the St. Petersburg of Imperial Russia, or after having fled to Finnish Mustamaki, or even as a successful writer in her beloved Paris, breathed as deeply, or so savored her circumstance as she did in those hours when she had by chance discovered that remote village in the heart of country France.
She wrote of it in 1938: “Returned from Issy l’Eveque. 4 days full of happiness. What more could I ask? Thank God for that and for hope.”
But more, she felt the region, the place, the area provided for her just what she had sought for a theme all along: the novel’s characters, fully suggested by their own subtleties and quirks! There was little question in her mind, she also told her diary, that the “paysans” of that singular area, as they revealed themselves to her, were meant to be brought to life.
And, as she has her astute narrator observe in the book itself,
“Everyone lives in his own house, on his own land, distrusts his neighbors, harvests his wheat, counts his money and doesn’t give a thought to the rest of the world.”
So it is that we meet her storyteller, Cousin Silvio or Silvestre, an aging native of the region newly returned. Once a restless soul, he had had has share of exposure to the greater world during ample wanderings in youth. Having sold his family’s land and house and squandered his inheritance, he has retreated to Issy-l’Eveque hoping to find a place of quiet, to recover his lost bearings and his own peace of mind among his people.
His family, those cousins yet living, are soon depicted in their encounters with that chastened, embittered, dried-up figure. Among them, we meet his vibrant cousin Helene and François, her gentle husband of many years. Once a magnetic figure, Helene remains even now attractive, a lady who had survived her grim first union with an old man. Only after his death has she attained her dream. Her marriage to François has been one of love and devotion over the years. Seen, even by her grudging neighbors, as joyous and fruitful, it was a remarkable alliance that seemed above the common frustrations of common country life. As Silvestre himself observes when visiting François and Helene Erard’s house after his own return:
“I have never been in a home more pleasant, welcoming, intimate, warm and happy than theirs.“
And now, as he entertains them in his spare quarters, he meets their lovely daughter Colette, a spirited girl about to wed a young man of the town, the gentle and devoted Jean Dorin. He comes of the Dorins from Moulin-Neuf nearby, who have served the community for generations as millers. It is Collette who once more reminds Silvio of what in his youth had inspired such admiration for her mother. Her openness of address, her gaiety, her “fire,” bring all of it back.
And there in their cousin’s sad surroundings, Colette attempts to cheer the group by cajoling her mother to relate for them the story of how she had become engaged to her father, happily chirping at her:
“… You’ve never said anything about it. Why’s that? I know it’s a very romantic story, that you loved each other for a long time … “
only to add with her youthful confidence,
“I so want Jean and me to live together the way you live with Papa. I’m positive you’ve never had a fight.”
When her mother resists her challenge, we surmise a hint of secrets to come. As Némirovsky is inclined to demonstrate, youth, love and passion are not quite what they often seem; nor is her mother’s own happiness, or, in fact, her uncle Silvio’s disillusion and reclusive behavior. Like peeling an onion, our narrator reveals many hidden cracks in their facade, releasing unpleasant odors from the comfortable-looking arrangements visible in this community. All this while, Silvetre continues to recollect his own ‘fires,’ and what a short a duration they had. At his advanced age, no matter his desolation and the hut’s decrepitude, he can only contemplate being left to his solitude — a hermit in the quiet of the woods and left his peace of mind. As he sums it up:
“After all, the three of us were young. It wasn’t just about the pleasures of the flesh. No it wasn’t that simple. The flesh is easy to satisfy. It the heart that is insatiable, the heart that needs to love, to despair, to burn with any kind of fire… That was what we wanted. To burn, to be consumed, to devour our days just as fire devours the forest.”
Silvio’s tale proceeds to unravel the neighborhood secrets, as he uncovers them with a skill that only an exquisite sensibility like Némirovsky’s commands, revealing shockers — illicit passion, intense jealousy, illegitimate offspring, and … murder! Such untold events have remained long hidden, if gossiped over by villagers, vicious events these country people chose never to acknowledge.
Curiously, it was Némirovsky’s reading of Proust that brought her novel into focus. When she read Within A Budding Grove, her own sense of storytelling was forever transformed. He spoke, she insisted, exactly upon the subject that she was engaged in, with his “marvelous” words:
“… The lives that you admire, attitudes that seem noble to you, have not been shaped by a paterfamilias or a schoolmaster, they have sprung from very different beginnings, having been influenced by everything evil or commonplace that prevailed round about them. They represent a struggle and a victory.”
Némirovsky’s novel is an achievement of some magnificence, not only for its economy of structure, but for its depth and clarity, and it comes as a welcome addition to her opus.
I hold an undergraduate degree from the University of Chicago and a Master of Arts from Columbia University.
I have had an extensive career in writing, editing and journalism, served as Features Editor for SEVENTEEN MAGAZINE, Research Editor for ENCYCLOPEDIA AMERICANA, Publications Director for the University of Michigan’s INSTITUTE FOR SOCIAL RESEARCH, Arts Editor for LA WEST MAGAZINE, and subsequently free-lanced articles for magazines and papers throughout the nation. hangzhou bay bridge
I have also taught Humanities at UCLA to technical and engineering students to broaden their approach to their technological world. I served as Editorial Consultant for social scientists and anthropologists at the University of Southern California’s Ethel Percy Andrus Gerontology Center, to produce their academic articles and books.
Best Books
Trailer Watch: Les Misérables
This is, in showbiz terms, the textbook definition of “a big deal.” After all this anticipation, it will almost certainly become the definitive film version of the show, for good or ill. And so it must be done right the first time. We are a long way from Spider-Man now.
Although it took three whole decades to happen, a grand cinematic production of Les Misérables was inevitable from day one. One of the most popular and long-running shows in the history of musical theatre, this wrenching and triumphant adaptation of Victor Hugo’s novel has been a prestigious tenant of development hell since the late 1980s.
There have been many “talkie” adaptations of the novel, including a perfectly fine 1998 version starring Liam Neeson, Geoffrey Rush, and Claire Danes. However, even this failed to capture a lasting place in history. Rather like The Count Of Monte Cristo starring Jim Caviezel and Guy Pearce, it will be vaguely remembered as something we are pretty sure we enjoyed years ago. Adapting this musical is another beast entirely. This is, in showbiz terms, the textbook definition of “a big deal.” After all this anticipation, it will almost certainly become the definitive film version of the show, for good or ill. And so it must be done right the first time. We are a long way from Spider-Man now.
Weaving several life stories around the bloody Paris Uprising of the 19th century, Les Misérables follows downtrodden peasant Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman) from crime to punishment to a lifelong quest for freedom and peace. Try as he might, he cannot get a break, no matter how noble his actions on behalf of his fellow man. Having served time for charitable pilfering in his youth, he finds himself a marked man for life. Hot on his heels is ruthless policeman Javert (Russell Crowe), who makes it his purpose to put Valjean back under lock and key.
This production appears to be suitably stark, bleak, and rain-soaked, complete with numerous soot-covered waifs, which after all has been the popular symbol of the show for all these years. This musical has a vast thematic and narrative scale, and from the long shots across windswept France and low-angle glimpses through church windows, it appears that those responsible have taken full advantage of their cameras to boost the scale even further.
What a gorgeous plum this is for Tom Hooper, the dark horse director whose biographical drama The King’s Speech ran away with the 2011 Academy Awards. Having gotten straight to work on this new high-profile project, he has probably insured himself against the fleeting legacy that sudden triumphs like The King’s Speech often win for their directors. Above all, he deserves our thanks and praise for realizing this project before Baz Luhrmann or Joel Schumacher could get to it. Schumacher has already made a giddy train wreck of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom Of The Opera. And while we have yet to see if Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway and Amanda Seyfried have the pipes to carry off a musical epic, the bar is fairly low. Gerard Butler, who had the bearing but not the range for Phantom, was woefully adrift among the high-tenor laments made famous by Michael Crawford. If Russell Crowe can outcroon him, and he probably can, then everything should be fine. Another notable entry on this quasi-operatic scale is Tim Burton’s Sweeney Todd, which had the right atmosphere and an eager cast, but generally lacked the vocal prowess to highlight Sondheim’s masterful songwriting. Hooper, having proven himself adept at period drama with large-scale television productions like Elizabeth I and John Adams, and then with his latest Oscar-nabbing feature, seems like a good candidate to succeed under pressure with such a massive undertaking. My first choice, if I were allowed to decide such things, would have been Joe Wright, director of Atonement and Pride and Prejudice, if only to see if he could stage the entire Uprising in one continuous shot.
It is safe to hope that the cast, star-stuffed as it is, will satisfy on all counts. The show’s most maniacal fans may take issue with Anne Hathaway’s breathy, if lovely, performance of “I Dreamed A Dream,” but after all, that is how a character dying of consumption should sing. There, at least, is an idea that no production of this show (or indeed of La Traviata) seems to have taken into account.
This is one pretty trailer, which wisely avoids excessive fancincess and makes very simple promises. With plenty of big-screen firepower and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, who made it famous to begin with, Les Misérables is going to be big, sad, and elegant — presumably just what its adoring fans want.
Les Misérables is a production of Working Title Films, to be distributed by Universal Pictures, and has been scheduled for release on December 14, 2012.
France
Halloween Home Video #4: Alexandre Courtès’ Asylum Blackout
Welcome to Halloween Home Video (2012 edition), a special series of home video reviews for this year’s scary season. Week 2 begins with the simple, hard-hitting thriller Asylum Blackout by Alex Courtès.
Welcome to Halloween Home Video (2012 edition), a special series of home video reviews for this year’s scary season. We are dying to tuck you in with the latest in B-horror, for your Halloween enjoyment.
For The Night Of The Big Storm
Asylum Blackout is a fine example of what can be achieved with a small budget and a simple idea. Good fundamentals and steady pace allow the makers of this film to economize on complexity, and the result is a satisfying no-frills thriller.
It is 1989 in the Pacific Northwest, and George (Rupert Evans) is the lead guitarist for a struggling rock band (though the movie never states it, I secretly hope that Asylum Blackout is also the name of the band). To keep themselves in food and shelter between gigs and recording sessions, he and his mates work as the kitchen staff of an asylum for the criminally insane. Despite the bleak institutional environment, George takes care to prepare nice meals for the inmates and treat them with personal respect as far as his job allows. While not exactly a futile ministry, this only seems to have positive effects as long as nothing else agitates them. At least it shows that George is basically a good guy trying to live well in a thankless and dangerous position.
The asylum guards keep a tight lid on even the most benign troublemakers, but times are hard and the facility is ominously understaffed these days. So much depends on an uninterrupted routine. George begins to notice an inmate named Harry Green (Richard Brake) giving him the eye, and possibly urging other inmates off their daily sedatives. Before he can voice his suspicions (perhaps stalled by wanting to spare his charges undue punishment), a massive thunderstorm knocks out the power in the asylum. In a mildly underwritten chance catastrophe – the script’s main weak point – the auxiliary power supply fries itself in a power surge, leaving the asylum in darkness with a whole ward of psychos out of their cells for feeding. For the rest of the film, George and his pals try desperately to escape the increasingly violent uprising that ensues. Once the inmates take down their first guard, they acquire things like keys and weapons, and the kitchen becomes quite a fearsome arsenal indeed.
Asylum Blackout relies on the simplicity of its narrative for strength, and does not overanalyze the pathology of Harry Green and the more villainous prisoners leading the charge. This is no Shutter Island, in other words. When George finally does have the opportunity to ask “Why?” he receives a clear and extremely disturbing answer.
The moral ambiguity of this movie may frustrate some, but pessimists will relish it. Conditions at the asylum are harsh, but the exact level of cruelty going on in private at the hands of the guards is unknown. Clearly they do not treat the prisoners as gently as George does, but whether or not they were asking for an uprising, or could have prevented it, remains a subject for dark speculation. To be sure, Harry Green is a pure force of evil. He has the look of a bloodthirsty hoodlum straight out of Brighton Rock, with a dash of the Joker for good measure.
Director Alex Courtès paints the background of Asylum Blackout nicely, with spare production design and dreary exteriors of Washington in the rain. The venues where the band records and plays are as nondescript and forbidding as the asylum where they work by day. Being trapped against all reason and hope is of symbolic importance to all these characters long before it takes on material significance. An escape plan is something that George and his buddies should have thought about a long time before now.
ken hays
March 4, 2008 at 10:32 pm
Hello Dr. Woods: This is a glowing review of Jay Winil’s work. Hate to be a downer sir but check out page 4 of William Manchester’s “The Last Lion” and compare it to pages 173 & 174 of Winik’s “April 1865”. By happenstance I am a Manchester, Churchill and Civil War buff, a combination that captured 9 instances of plagiarism in a few short sentences. If you cannot find them all and would like to email me and I will send you highlighted and numbered for reference pdf’s. I grew up a few miles from where Hudson Strode taught and wrote and owned many of his works by the time I was in Junior HS. I am interested to know what you think. Is is the work of a research assistant or Winik himself and either way who is really writing the book and telling the HISTORY.
Respectfully yours,
Ken Hays