The Common Secret by Susan Wicklund
Her home was invaded in her absence. Both muddy boot prints and anti-abortion pamphlets were left behind. Her driveway was barricaded with barrels of concrete to keep her from going to work. Threatening phone calls and letters arrived regularly. Her daughter’s school was invaded and the child harassed to tears. She endured the death of colleagues who were gunned down by anti-abortion zealots. On occasion local authorities were indifferent to her plight, so an armored vest and a .38 caliber revolver became part of her clinic attire.
- This Common Secret: My Journey as an Abortion Doctor
- PublicAffairs, 272 pp.
A Report From the Front Lines of the Abortion War
Susan Wicklund, M.D., states that one the best kept secrets in the nation is the fact that some 40% of women in this country have an abortion at some point. “Equally important and revealing,” says Wicklund,” is the fact that women who have abortions come from every level of education, every income bracket, and every age from puberty to menopause. They are Catholic and Jewish, Protestant and Buddhist, agnostic and atheists. They are, in truth, our sisters, aunts, grandmothers, music teacher, neighbors and best friends.” Some patients were also the young victims of rape or incest.
Women seeking an abortion may or may not be anti-abortion. Wicklund recounts performing an abortion on a woman she’d first seen among the protesters outside her clinic or in another case the terminating the pregnancy of a young woman who remained the president of her university’s student anti-abortion organization.
In enunciating her support for abortion, Wicklund notes that “before 1973 and the passage of Roe vs. Wade, an estimated 1.2 million women had illegal abortions in the United States yearly. As many as 5000 died each year as a result.” She states that she would give more credibility to opponents of abortion if they made meaningful efforts to help women avoid unwanted pregnancies, but that they are often also opposed to any form of birth control. She describes her interviews with each potential abortion patient. If she detects any suggestion of emotional ambivalence toward the procedure, she doesn’t proceed.
Her personal story is one of remarkable determination and is likely to have a particular human appeal for many. At age 20 she had an abortion in surroundings that were hostile and intimidating. She was moved by this emotionally rending experience to help other women and first became a midwife. After being inspired by an encouraging comment from a near stranger, she began the long and arduous journey through undergraduate and medical education. By then, she was a single mother. She prevailed, incorporating her daughter (who wrote a postlogue to the book) into the process.
While she believes late-term abortions should be legal, Wicklund restricts her practice to the termination of pregnancy in the first trimester. This means that in some cases she must turn desperate women away. In some instances, she says, patients face real danger because of the pregnancy. She feels “it is up to us to recognize their plight and provide resources.”
After completing her medical training, Wicklund traveled a circuit of abortion clinics in the Midwest, particularly relishing working in clinics, “owned and managed by women who understood that no one should be turned away because of financial constraints.” She recounts verbal, and on at least one occasion, physical abuse from protesters. She found it necessary to take remarkable security measures to protect herself. This included arriving at her clinic at different hours and by different routes, once sequestered in the trunk of a car, and even donned a variety of amusing disguises. On one occasion as she entered her clinic she was mistaken for a patient. Protesters converged on her taunting her with cries of, “Mommy, don’t kill your baby. Let us help you. You’ll die in there….You’ll bleed to death. You’ll never get pregnant again. Mommy, Mommy, don’t kill me.”
Dr. Wicklund characterizes such assaults as “insensitive actions and outright lies spewed by the protestors.” Some of her patients, particularly younger ones, were terrified by having to traverse such a gauntlet, one made up primarily of men.
Wicklund also comments on “Crisis Pregnancy Centers,” groups typically operated by one fundamentalist group or another. One of her patients recounted her experience as follows:
I thought I’d be able to get an abortion there….They looked like doctors and nurses with their white coats. They told me they were giving me a pregnancy test and put me in a room for two hours. There was a television playing an awful video in there. I couldn’t leave….They told me my test was positive, then started saying that there was a good chance I’d bleed to death (from an abortion)…That I ought to consider keeping the baby. That I’d regret this the rest of my life.” The CPC staff also told the young woman that she’d “probably never have children after having an abortion,” that Dr. Wicklund was “not a real doctor” that she could “Get AIDs from the other patients in the abortion clinic….
Breast cancer is also commonly, and falsely, associated with abortions by CPC personnel. CPC’s, Wicklund states, have received more than thirty million dollars from the federal government between 2001 and 2005. “It isn’t uncommon for me to have to disabuse patients (who’ve been to CPCs) of the notion that they will be ‘scraped with a razor.’” Dr. Wicklund notes that the complication rate for abortion is less than that of the extraction of a molar, and eleven times less dangerous to the mother than childbirth.
In recent years there have been numerous murders and attempted murders of abortion providers, dozens of bombings, arsons, acid attacks, anthrax threats, kidnappings, and burglaries as well as less lethal but still chilling forms of harassment by abortion protesters. The Common Secret indicates that while some protesters limit their actions to guilt-inducing misinformation and invective, some endorse—and commit—crimes up to and including homicide. As a quote from one anti-abortion group, “The Army of God” manual states:
We, the remnants of the God-fearing men and women of the United States of America, do officially declare war on the entire child-killing industry….Our Most Dread Sovereign Lord God requires that whosoever sheds man’s blood by man shall his blood be shed.
The Common Secret provides a summary of some of these occurrences that are justified by maintaining that a fetus is “an unborn child.”
Susan Wicklund has succeeded in putting a human face on a procedure that is controversial enough for some to provide a divisive and emotional political wedge issue. Riveted by the confirmation of what I had witnessed during my years as a family practitioner, this reviewer found it difficult to close Susan Wicklund’s The Common Secret until I’d read the final page. Aside from the central issue of abortion, for many this book is also likely to provoke a consideration of what constitutes our cherished right of legitimate protest and what crosses the line into disorderly conduct and more serious illegal behavior.
The back matter of the book provides contact information for a list of organizations such as Planned Parenthood for the interested reader. The Common Secret is coauthor Alan Kesselheim’s ninth book. He is a freelancer from Bozeman, Montana.
John R. Guthrie is a former Marine infantry rifleman. He later studied medicine and became the commanding officer of a U.S. Navy Reserve Shock Surgical Group. He practiced family medicine in the Smoky Mountain foothills of Appalachia. His fiction, poetry, and nonfiction has been published widely. He is the editor and publisher of the monthly webzine "The Chickasaw Plum: Politics and the Arts Online."
The Truth About Drug Companies: How They Deceive Us and What To Do About It – by Marcia Angell
When AstraZeneca was on the verge of losing its patent to manufacture exclusively the $6 billion a year heart burn drug Prilosec, it put in place a bold strategy: it patented and gained approval for a new heartburn medication, Nexium, that was, in reality, the active ingredient in Prilosec without the inactive ingredient.
- The Truth About Drug Companies: How They Deceive Us and What To Do About It
- Random House, 336 pp.
Behind Drug Company Profits
While AstraZeneca’s re-branding of Prilosec might seem callous, it is just one of the ways pharmaceutical companies gouge the public to inflate their profits, according to Marcia Angell in her new book The Truth About the Drug Companies: How Hey Deceive Us and What to Do about It. Using her years of experience as an editor at the New England Journal of Medicine, Angell offers a well-researched and often astute indictment of an industry that innovates far less and relies on others’ work in discovering breakthroughs far more often than it would care to admit.
In fact, between 1998 and 2002, the Food and Drug Administration approved 415 new drugs, only 58 of which Angell calls innovative, meaning drugs that use previously unused ingredients to provide some sort of clinical benefit beyond previously available medication.
And what were the rest of these medications?
Me-too drugs, for the most part, Angell says, virtually identical copies of expensive, existing drugs, such as Nexium to Prilosec or the six, largely comparable statin drugs used for treating heart disease. Other examples include Eli Lilly’s Sarafem, an exact copy of its blockbuster drug Prozac with a different color coating, which the company began to sell after losing its Prozac patent to treat “premenstrual dyphoric disorder” instead of depression at three and a half times the cost of the generic version.
Changing the color of a drug and touting it as a medical breakthrough is much more profitable than researching and developing new medication, Angell notes. This may help explain why marketing accounts for approximately 30 percent of most pharmaceutical company’s budgets, but less than 15 percent of their budgets on research and development.
Research costs are so low that in 2002, the 10 U.S. drug makers on the Fortunate 500 list spent $5 billion less in research and development than it made in profits, giving those companies a walloping average profit margin of 17 percent.
Moreover, when pharmaceutical makers do actually produce truly beneficial drugs, they do so by relying on academic and government-sponsored research, Angell says.
Take AZT, the first drug found to be useful in treating HIV and AIDS. Physicians at the Michigan Cancer Foundation developed the AZT molecule in 1964, but found it to be ineffective for cancer treatment. In the mid-1980s, Duke University researchers working under a government-sponsored grant from the National Cancer Institute discovered AZT’s potential to slow AIDS in test tubes and in early tests of AIDS patients.
Only after these first human trials did Burroughs Wellcome, which had purchased the rights to the molecule before the HIV/AIDS test but never used it for treatment, get involved in testing AZT, which it eventually sold for $10,000 a year to desperate patients.
Angell takes care in noting that pharmaceutical companies do conduct useful and occasionally groundbreaking research for new medicine development, which adds critical weight to her argument.
Angell provides this AZT example not to dismiss drug companies entirely, but to shatter the industry-purported myth that companies like Burroughs Wellcome, now a subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline, are themselves entirely responsible for creating new drugs.
Instead, she asks quite reasonably, when taxpayers fund research to prove a drug’s effectiveness, shouldn’t they be protected from exorbitant drug prices like $10,000 a year for AZT?
Angell’s case is weaker when she examines the relationships between doctors and drug makers. She notes the variety of methods—including providing doctors with $11 billion of free samples for patients and flying doctors to conferences as “consultants” when the extent of their consulting activities might mean watching and rating an advertising campaign—but understates physician responsibility for such practices.
While drug makers are, in essence, bribing doctors to at least consider their products by paying them as “consultants,” doctors are accepting these payments. Doctors accept free samples of Sarafem, say, and distribute them to patients, even though they could instead prescribe generic Prozac.
Though physicians may be too busy to stay abreast of every new drug in development, they bear a greater degree of responsibility than Angell allows for the success of drugs like Nexium.
At the same time, Angell makes a strong, lucid case that, despite industry claims, the high and rising cost of prescription drugs fund not a new round of breakthrough medicine but phenomenal profits on the backs of taxpayer research.
Bradley Kreit is a graduate student in Anthropology at the University of California, San Diego.
The Lobotomist: A Maverick Medical Genius and His Tragic Quest to Rid the World of Mental Illness – by Jack El-Hai
Walter Jackson Freeman was a man gifted with energy, optimism and an ice pick.
- The Lobotomist: A Maverick Medical Genius and His Tragic Quest to Rid the World of Mental Illness
- John Wiley & Sons, 368 pp.
The Management of Despair
Walter Jackson Freeman was a man gifted with energy, optimism and an ice pick. The two former attributes gave Freeman the moxie to wield the latter in the service of science by driving its point into the brains of thousands of patients, severing the neural connections between their frontal lobes and much of the rest of their brains. These lobotomies were notorious even among Freeman’s fellow psychiatrists and neurologists during his lifetime. Thirty-odd years after his death, they seem pointlessly (pardon the pun) barbaric.
Jack El-Hai does nothing to redeem the practice of lobotomy in this fascinating biography of a true American medical pioneer. Parts of The Lobotomist can best be read curled in a fetal position, but the reader would be well-advised to make the effort to wade through the relievedly short gruesome passages. That’s because Walter Jackson Freeman is a man worth getting to know, a classic American archetype of genius whose one crucial idea is wielded over and over again.
Lobotomy’s story starts in the late 1800s when European scientists first began charting the brain’s physiology and discovering what different parts of that complex organ did. El-Hai documents the back-and-forth, titanic struggle for the soul of brain science between organicists, who believed that mental illness could be traced to the brain’s function, and psychologists, who believed those same illnesses could more readily be ascribed to early experience and trauma and an inability to emotionally adapt to the damage they caused.
Spurred by the work of Portuguese doctor and future Nobelist Egas Moniz, Freeman, a trained neurologist, became fascinated with Moniz’s ideas that mental illness could be traced to the reifying powers of the frontal lobe. Block the neural communication between the frontal lobe and the rest of the brain and one could cut the powerful emotions often associated with a wide range of psychiatric phenomena from depression to psychosis.
Despite Moniz’s rather mixed results with early lobotomies, Freeman and his associate, neurosurgeon James Watt, pressed forward with experimental surgery. The duo drilled into patients’ brains and used a metal loop to cut selected fibers connecting the frontal lobe with other parts of the brain.
Freeman would eventually simplify the procedure in a gruesome direction by developing the transorbital lobotomy. This involved slipping the point of an ice pick under a patient’s upper eyelid, shoving it through the thin skull bone and manipulating the pick back and forth to cut tissue linking the frontal lobe with the thalmus and other parts of the brain.
The frightening aesthetic of transorbital lobotomy, which was preceded by electroshock therapy to prepare the patient for the ice pick, left grown physicians fainting in operating theaters where Freeman demonstrated the technique (he and Watts split over transorbital lobotomies; the neurosurgeon felt Freeman approached the procedure in much too cavalier a manner).
Freeman became a devout herald of this new psycho-surgery, traveling all over the United States to perform lobotomies in psychiatric hospitals that warehoused patients for whom there was no other hope of recovery. His results were mixed at best. Some patients were able to resume somewhat normal lives after their lobotomies, others weren’t and still others died from the procedure, an outcome that never seemed to give Freeman pause for second thoughts.
What had seemed a promising approach to organically changing the brain to heal mental illness fell prey to the opposition from Freudian analysis, which swept the U.S. at the same time that lobotomies were becoming mainstream during the 1930s through the early 1960s, and to new drug therapies of the 1950s that promised much better results for those seriously ill with schizophrenia and psychoses.
Freeman himself, however, never changed, never grew or expanded his scientific horizons. Dedicated to lobotomy as a wonder procedure that could free people from their psychic ghosts and, more importantly, reintegrate them into society as productive citizens, Freeman shrugged off the criticism of his work.
There is much to admire about Freeman despite his wrong-headed insistence that lobotomy offered the best path to improving mental health for seriously ill patients. He spent a large part of his life keeping in touch with his patients and documenting their successes and failures in reintegrating back into their families and their communities. He was passionately dedicated to emptying psychiatric hospitals, which until then had simply served as cesspits of despair, housing the mentally ill in abominable conditions, often for decades on end. He used his power as a leader in the District of Columbia’s medical community to end professional segregation and bring African-American doctors into the mainstream.
Freeman, prone to overwork and affairs, would never win any awards for being a husband, but he was an outstanding father, many of whose children followed him into the medical profession. He was conscious of his responsibilities as a professional neurologist and worked to improve the scientific rigor of his specialty and to mentor younger practitioners.
One comes away from The Lobotomist with mixed feelings about Freeman. How could a man so brilliant allow himself to drift into such a dubious career cul-de-sac? How could he not question himself about the worth of what he was doing? Kudos to Jack El-Hai for giving us all we need to frame the answers for ourselves without undue pressure. His is a deft biographical touch which does much to recommend Walter Jackson Freeman the man and the doctor to our attention without needlessly sensationalizing or editorializing about the debatable kindness of lobotomizing human beings to relieve their misery.
Sudden Onset
From that first tingling in bed to calling 911 was an hour and a half. Sudden onset, they call it.
[Editor’s note: In 1996 at the age of fifty-one, Hollywood writer Allen Rucker was struck by a rare disorder – transverse myelitis – that left him a paraplegic. The following excerpt is from his autobiography The Best Seat in the House: How I Woke Up One Tuesday and Was Paralyzed for Life.]
Along with many deluded also-rans in Hollywood, I kept thinking I had a showbiz career, albeit a lowly one, but even that was largely a fiction. TV specials, not to mention fatuous talk shows, come and go, and people who write them are equally dispensable. Some writers find a groove crafting material for particular stars and milk it for years. They are the ones whose skills match the job and you can count their number on one hand. The rest of us are often like the shows we write for–one-shots. For whatever reason–age, talent, attitude, whatever–I was easily forgotten in the let’s-try-someone-new mentality of network brainiacs.
But I was still hanging in there, with no idea of what else to do, and 1996 was actually a good year. I wrote more awards shows, including a fly-by-night, pay-you-in-the-parking-lot scam in Las Vegas called The World Travel Awards; got to work on some great live shows at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta; and collected residuals from George & Alana. We even took a family trip to Sweden, our first vacation in eight or nine years. There was always the inevitable panic between jobs, but that went with the territory. We were doing fine.
Then, one day–December 10th, 1996–I became paralyzed. Like the day Elvis died or OJ got acquitted, it’s not something that you forget. It gets stuck in there for good.
On that fateful Tuesday, I was mostly thinking about an arthroscopic procedure on my right knee that was going to happen two days hence. This small, in-office operation was important to me. It would fix some torn cartilage in my knee so that I could soon start running again after a two-month hiatus. I loved to run. I had been running almost continually since college.
I was on the bed, reading an old issue of the New Yorker, and nodding out, when my legs suddenly started aching and tingling at the same time. The sensation began in the back of the thighs and moved to the waist. Then a sharp pain hit my midsection. It was excruciating but also diffuse, inexact, and short-lived. Imagine being branded by an around-the-waist branding iron.
After that sharp pain came and went, my first reaction was a general uneasiness, which forced me to move around to outmaneuver the now intermittent numbness and tingling. I got up from the bed and walked around the room, not weak or wobbly but just bothered to distraction by a discomfort that I couldn’t describe, even to myself. I tried to relieve my physical uneasiness by sitting on the couch and putting my legs over the armrests. That didn’t work. Then, thinking I had strained a back muscle or experienced a weird back spasm, I lay on the floor. That didn’t do anything, either. I was no longer in any pain, but I was in an odd state of restlessness and apprehension. I knew this was virgin physiological territory but didn’t announce it. Nobody likes a whiner who can’t describe what the hell he’s whining about.
My wife, Ann-Marie, came in after a hard day of teaching and offered an instant, ready-made diagnosis, partially predicated, I’m sure, on the fact that I was lying in bed on a weekday afternoon, didn’t have a job, and didn’t seem particularly sick. The aches and pains associated with the flu, she said. It sounded right. I’d thought of this myself, later to realize that this was part of a mutual-denial game she and I had perfected after some very rough years. “Nothing’s wrong. Everything’s fine. Not to worry.” I headed for a warm bath, anxious to soak my way through my condition.
The bath just increased the irritating tingling, and I had an overwhelming urge to keep moving. Later I thought: Was this the healthy nerves in my back telling the damaged nerves in my legs, “Hey, you only have a few minutes to keep functioning, you idiots, so don’t sit around a bathtub. Walk! Move! Tap-dance!” I kept getting weaker. Out of the bath, I wobbled a bit and headed back to bed. Call your doctor, Ann-Marie said, if that will make you feel better. I did, and he wasn’t in, but one of his associates had the same diagnosis as Ann-Marie: a nasty flu virus of some kind. Take two aspirin and a warm bath. I didn’t tell him I had already tried the bath treatment. I was sure I was overreacting and if I said anything hysterical, I would sound like a fool. Also, being from the American Midwest, I hated to be sick. In general, when people get sick, so my Calvinist forbearers taught me, it’s a sign of weakness or laziness, or a cry for attention. When people make themselves sick–which I thought was exactly what I was doing with all my consternation–they are gutless bellyachers of the first order and should be made to work overtime.
So Ann-Marie left to go to the dentist, I took two aspirin and got back in bed. The progression then began a fierce descent. One more trip to the same bath, a good fifteen seconds of immersion, and out in a flash, weakened, pained, and by now good and scared. I wobbled across the bathroom like a drunken fraternity pledge, grabbing the sink for support. Boy, some flu, I thought–the throat virus has landed in the inner ear, I figured, and upended my equilibrium. I’d better get back to the sack and stay there.
It took me another three or four minutes to navigate the fifteen or twenty feet to the bed, reeling and lurching the whole way. I made it back and lay there for a few minutes, almost in shock. The initial pain and irritation were long gone. Now I felt something much stronger: a diminution of movement. The problem during the trip across the bedroom was not just lack of balance, it was that I couldn’t pick my legs up and put them down without the effort it would take a normal person to walk through a vat of molasses. I still had feeling in my legs–if I pinched one, it hurt–but any motor response was slipping fast. Getting a leg from floor to bed was like picking up a thirty-pound deadweight, an experience that was soon to become as ordinary as sitting in a rolling chair. At the time, it felt like a slow death, from the soles of the feet upward.
Two more minutes and I decided more aspirin and more movement, more precious movement. I got up, hands on the bureau, and I flopped to the ground. I was now in a complete state of panic. My entire lower body had turned into a soft, unresponsive mass.
I crawled to the phone and called the doctor back. A half a dozen words out of my mouth, he ordered me to call 911. I did as told, still entertaining the belief that I was making way too much of this and, boy, would this be embarrassing if it turned out that I was just dizzy and weak from the flu. I called Ann-Marie at her dentist, and the dentist didn’t think I was overreacting. It was in my voice.
From that first tingling in bed to calling 911 was an hour and a half. Sudden onset, they call it.
Our eight-year old son, Max, arrived home from playing after-school basketball to hear my shouting. He located Ann-Marie’s eighty-five-year-old Swedish mother, Agda, who lived with us at the time. She helped me get on some pants just as two fire department paramedics burst in, ready for cardiac intervention. They were beefy action-hero types in clean, starched uniforms. My rescuers, so to speak, saw me lying there, crying but cogent, quickly assessed the situation, and essentially laughed in my face. They thought I was just trying to BS my way into a free ride to the hospital.
Imagine Hans and Frans, the dumb weightlifters from Saturday Night Live. Crossing their massive arms and dropping their portable defibrillator, their collective on-site demeanor went from “We’re in charge here!” to “What the holy heck is this?” This was not part of their training–a grown man in bed with weak legs. “This must be, like, a not very sick person,” all four brain cells discharged at once. “This must be a phony baloney!”
On top of being instantly paralyzed, I was now being dissed and demeaned. They thought I was having a panic attack or maybe a muscle spasm that any fool could walk off. I wasn’t comatose or writhing in pain. I wasn’t calling out to God or turning blue from oxygen deprivation, so to Ponch and Larry, I must be faking it, a whiner, a hypochondriac, a girly-man. I had no idea what was going on. I could barely describe the symptoms, let alone defend myself against their stony stares. I was still holding the phone when they arrived, trying to explain the situation to Ann-Marie. In tears, I told her I couldn’t move my legs or feet. “Yes, you can!” Ponch shouted out like a playground fourth-grader, “You can move your toes. I saw them move!”
Then Larry started lecturing me. “Hey, you know while we stand here talking to you, man, some old guy is probably dying of a cardiac seizure, man, someone who really needs us, so, hey, don’t waste our time, okay…” They then beckoned me to get up so that they could help me down the stairs. They figured Ann-Marie could take me to the hospital. They had more important things to do.
I tried to stand and again fell to the floor, whimpering. If I was faking it, I was doing an award-winning job. They had no choice but to take over. By the time they carried me down the steps like a 180-pound Baby Huey, my sense of self, fragile as it was, had vanished like the wind. This wasn’t like being in a nasty car wreck or breaking your leg and being helped off the ski slope. It was closer to an acid trip–everything was warped and screwy. “There must be some way out of here, said the joker to the thief.”
Max stood to the side and watched this all in silence. He kept saying, “Don’t worry, Dad, you’ll be fine,” but he was clearly as traumatized as I was. His recollection was that I was as scared as he’d ever seen me. “It’s like when I wake you after a nap nowadays,” he described it, “and you don’t know where you are–you had a weird, astonished, dazed look, your eyes wide open and your mouth slightly open.” Ann-Marie, her mouth bloated with Novocain, arrived just as they were wheeling me out the door. She confirmed that my eyes were “wide and terrified.”
The rescue unit loaded me into their ambulance and dropped me off at the nearest emergency room, at the now defunct Century City Hospital, saying no more than, “Something’s wrong with his legs or something.” Ann-Marie followed. My last trip to the hospital, at age fifteen, had been for a burst appendix that ruined my high school football career. This trip had every prospect of ruining my life.
The greatest fear among the attending ER staff was what is known as an “ascending” neurological disorder: that is, one that ascends up the body and cuts off nerve response to the heart or lungs and thus induces cardiac or respiratory arrest. Guillain-Barre syndrome, which is something like polio, tends to do this. Another possibility was some kind of stroke. Now, that’s a word that will send chills down your spine even when you can’t feel your spine. Or it could be a “presentation,” in doctor talk, that signals the onset of MS, or ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), or God knows what.
I remember lying on that steel slab in the ER for an interminable period of time, waiting for something else to happen. My own doctor was on his way, and the staff didn’t really know what to do in the absence of some diagnosis that none of them was prepared or qualified to give. I was in no pain and, really, no discomfort, just the numb, creepy, impotent feeling of not being able to move my legs or wiggle my toes. I knew that if I went into cardiac or pulmonary arrest, these people could handle it. No horrible images of death or disease floated around my head. If the bottom half of my body weren’t just lying there like a lifeless bag of flesh, I would have felt fine.
