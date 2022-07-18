3 Reasons to Kick the Smoking Habit and How to Get Started

While smoking has been seeing a steady decline across the United States, due to a better understanding of the life-threatening consequences, there are still currently 22.7 million adult smokers in the country. Studies have shown that 68% of these smokers want to kick their habit, yet only 55.1% make an attempt to do so. And of those only one in ten people will be successful.

If you are thinking of quitting, know that you can be one of those ones in ten. First, you need to understand why you want to kick your habit, which will serve as motivation, and then you can take the steps to stop smoking.

Why you should quit smoking

Improves quality of life

Consistent usage of tobacco products often leads to people developing different diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Care and maintenance for these conditions can greatly lower your quality of life and prevent you from participating in activities that you want to for fear of risking your health. Smoking cessation means you can alleviate the root cause of these diseases and take better control of maintaining your health.

Prevents premature death

More than 8 million people die due to tobacco-related causes. Aside from chronic illnesses, smoking can also cause strokes and heart failures that can be deadly and end your life prematurely. Taking charge of your health by quitting tobacco products means you will also be able to avoid the same fate as those who have smoked for longer periods and gain a better handle on your overall wellness.

Alleviates financial burden

Many countries are implementing greater taxation on tobacco products to deter more people from developing a smoking habit. If you decide to quit, you will be able to alleviate the financial burden that this pastime may have imposed on you and you can put the money into something that will bring you greater joy and satisfaction in life.

How to get started

Make healthy lifestyle changes

When deciding to quit smoking, one of the biggest downsides is suffering from nicotine withdrawal. You might start to crave the chemical, have an increased appetite, or even feel fatigued. You should take the right steps to make healthier lifestyle changes, such as exercising to lose weight. This will not only keep you in shape, but also distract you from cravings, and counter the increase in food consumption that often comes from quitting smoking.

Try nicotine replacement therapy

If you want to quit smoking but find it difficult to abstain from nicotine completely, then replacement therapy is for you. This is when you use alternative smokeless products that don’t harm your lungs but still give your body the nicotine it craves. Nicotine pouches, in particular, are gaining traction among the smoking community since it satisfies oral fixation and nicotine cravings that going cold turkey might bring. The best nicotine pouches often come in a wide range of strengths (from 3mg to 8mg) and a variety of flavors (like cinnamon, dragonfruit, and black cherry). They are easily accessible and readily available to the public which is why they are becoming increasingly popular.

If you have access to a healthcare professional, they might also recommend other methods like using nicotine lozenges. These are prescription candies that contain nicotine and must be consumed as directed by a doctor.

Find other outlets for stress and anxiety

Since many people smoke to alleviate stress and anxiety, finding other outlets to let off steam will help your transition to quitting much easier. Many have found meditation, painting, or journaling to be effective avenues while others might want more active hobbies such as sports. Find something that works for you to distract yourself from the cravings and also alleviate any stress and anxiety quitting smoking can bring on.

As the above steps show, quitting is very feasible and you will be taking a big step toward a healthier and longer life. Whether it is your first time quitting or you have tried before and failed it is never too late to ditch the cigarettes.

