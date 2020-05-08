Architecture
Photographs from Havana Deco
A photographic essay: Art Deco in Havana, Cuba.
- Havana Deco
- W. W. Norton, 192 pp.
The magazine Social—and the large Grupo de Minoristas who were its friends, and, more importantly, its contributors—holds a distinguished place in any analysis of the role of publications in the spread of the new modes of expression. These contributors collaborated in the task of elevating a bourgeoisie intent on demonstrating its business prowess.
A case in point is that of Alejo Carpentier, one of the most highly regarded twentieth-century Spanish-language novelists. Carpentier, also a musicologist and essayist, sent writings from Paris that covered nearly all areas of culture, from the music of Stravinsky to the paintings of Picasso. To this he added critical comments on Parisian fashions (accepted as an artistic discipline), which he authored under the pseudonym Jacqueline. All this was transmitted through the pages of Social, founded and headed by a Minorista, Conrado Walter Massaguer. Fundamental aspects of this period, whether automation, feminism or the definition of a national identity achieved by way of its racial roots, were seen through the somewhat mundane lens of this periodical. Nonetheless, these issues appeared alongside depictions of a costume ball with a historical theme or the wedding of a tycoon’s daughter. Within its pages also appeared the splendid home built by Catalina Lasa, who would become a legend for reasons other than her patronage of the most highly noted Deco interiors at the early date—for Cuba—of 1927.
-From the Introduction to Havana Deco
Reprinted from HAVANA DECO by Alejandro G. Alonso, Pedro Contreras, and Martino Fagiuoli, W.W. Norton & Company, $39.95. Copyright (c) 2007 by CV Export S.a.s., Divisione libri. With permission of the publisher, W.W. Norton & Company, Inc.
Martino Fagiuoli is an Italian photographer who has been photographing Cuba and its people since 1990.
Architecture
An Interview With Louis Kahn Biographer Carter Wiseman
“I think the most powerful common thread running through Kahn’s work was his humanity. He seems to have believed deeply in the idea that humankind is perfectible, and that architecture could play a role in that.”
Carter Wiseman is an instructor at the Yale School of Architecture. He was the architecture critic for New York magazine from 1980 to 1996. His new book is Louis I. Kahn: Beyond Time and Style: A Life in Architecture.
- Let’s start with Louis Kahn’s childhood. What was his family life like, early education, etc.?
- As a child, Louis I. Kahn had pretty much everything going against him. He was born as Leiser-Itze Schmuilowsky in 1901 into a poor Jewish family in Russian-controlled Estonia. At age 3, he was badly burned on his face, and he carried the scars with him for the rest of his life. His father thought he would have been better-off had he died from the accident. When he came to the United States, in 1906, he lived in Philadelphia’s Jewish ghetto, and at times the family had barely enough to eat. Anti-Semitism may have played a role in his father’s decision to change the family name to the more German-sounding Kahn. Despite the problems, Kahn seems to have enjoyed his early years, especially the hurly-burly of city life. I think his experience playing on the streets of Philadelphia had a lot to do with his later designs, many of which were so welcoming to ordinary people. Despite his disadvantages, Kahn was picked out early by several public-school teachers who moved him along, and he eventually entered the University of Pennsylvania to study architecture. His most influential teacher was a French-educated master named Paul Cret, who gave Kahn a firm foundation in the Beaux-Arts principles of civic monuments and urban design.
- Is there a common thread to his work as an architect? What do you think he was trying to achieve?
- I think the most powerful common thread running through Kahn’s work was his humanity. He seems to have believed deeply in the idea that humankind is perfectible, and that architecture could play a role in that. You can see this in the inclusion of the study towers for scholars at the Salk Institute. The scientists were not much interested in the idea of individual studies; they were happy to spend their time in their labs. But Kahn and Jonas Salk, who saw the world much as Kahn did, felt that great thoughts would flow more freely from a monastic setting that allowed the thinkers to ponder the great questions of life in solitude, and with a great view of the ocean! You can also see Kahn’s humanistic impulse expressed in the way he insisted on treating his materials without any cosmetic improvements. For instance, he made sure the scratches produced in fabricating the metal handrails at Salk were not ground down. And he was quite content to accept imperfections in his concrete at the British Art Center if they revealed the way the material was poured. He even selected flawed bricks for the exterior of the Exeter Library to use as subtle touches of ornamentation.
- Why should we consider him one of the great architects of the 20th century?
- Surely his greatest contribution was to create architecture that was entirely of its day, but also had a timeless quality. Kahn was an astute student of architectural history, and in the course of his career he traveled in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent. He seemed to be able to absorb fundamental lessons from every source, and then integrate them into forms that were uniquely his own. Some scholars have argued that Kahn got his inspiration for the Richards Medical Research Building at the University of Pennsylvania from the Italian hill-town of San Gimignano, or for the Kimbell Art Museum from the ruins of ancient Rome. Surely those sources contributed to the process, but it diminishes Kahn to suggest that he was basing his designs on them. It would be more accurate to say that he was extracting enduring messages from everything he saw and reinterpreting them for his own use. There is a simple test for this: I suspect most people with even a passing interest in modern architecture can date a building by Mies van der Rohe or Frank Lloyd Wright at a glance. You can’t do that with Kahn’s buildings. They look as if they have always been there, and as if they will always be there. That’s why I subtitled my book, “Beyond Time and Style.”
- From the pictures, much of Kahn’s work seems oppressively Brutalist, with its massive concrete forms. Is this ever a feeling one has when viewing or walking through his buildings?
- The sense of mass in Kahn’s buildings is deliberately deceptive. For example, the Exeter Library at first looks like a solid brick cube. But if you look at the corners, you will see that the walls do not meet, and you can see that they are actually thin screens. Something similar is true of the Kimbell Art Museum. It appears to be made of heavy, vaulted forms. But if you examine the joints where the roof meets the walls, you will see a remarkably delicate composition of recesses and glass strips that create a sense that the building is hovering on its supports. Even in Bangladesh, the monumental first impact of the Assembly building gives way to a series of layers that both shade the office windows and lighten the visual weight of the overall form.
- For those of us from Philadelphia, it’s fascinating to think what the city would be like if Kahn’s city planning ideas had been enacted. Would you tell us about those and how successful you believe they would have been?
- Most of Kahn’s city planning ideas were naïve, if not nutty. But there is a reason for this. When he graduated from architecture school, in 1924, the grandiose schemes developed by the Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier for tearing down most of central Paris and building enormous skyscrapers were the hot topic of discussion. Within a few years, the Great Depression, and then World War Two, put most architects, including Kahn, out of work. In response, many of them indulged in all sorts of Le Corbusier-based fantasies that could not be tested by building them. So we got Kahn’s drawings for gargantuan parking towers and high-rises that looked as if they had been made from Tinker Toys. They never could have been built, and they would have been awful if they had been. But the important thing to remember is that, unlike Le Corbusier, Kahn had a fundamental love for the messiness of urban life, and all of his plans were directed at preserving that. Indeed, he wanted to make sure that the cars were all parked at the edges of the city so that the pedestrian coming-and-going he so loved would be protected at the center.
- One of the most moving things in the documentary My Architect, by Kahn’s son Nathaniel, was the reverence that Bangladeshis had for the man who built their National Assembly Building. Louis Kahn is viewed as a highly evolved spiritual being. I’m wondering if you, as a Western architecture critic, ever see a spiritual dimension to the works you evaluate or the people who create them.
- Although Kahn was Jewish, he was never religiously observant. Nevertheless, he seemed to have a deep sense of the spiritual. You can sense it in the courtyard at Salk, which engages the sky and the ocean with an almost pagan power; it’s like a Stonehenge for science. And you can sense it in the Exeter Library, which reportedly has a cathedral-like impact on visitors, and the Assembly building in Dhaka, where the government chamber is no less a “sanctuary” than the central spaces at the First Unitarian Church in Rochester or the little synagogue Kahn did in Chappaqua, New York. David Rinehart, an architect who worked in Kahn’s office, told me that, “for Lou, every building was a temple. Salk was a temple for science. Dhaka was a temple for government. Exeter was a temple for learning.” I have never felt such a feeling of pantheistic reverence in the work of any other modern architect, except, perhaps, in Le Corbusier’s pilgrimage church at Ronchamp. Beyond that, you have to go back to the Greeks, Hagia Sophia, and the builders of Chartres to match it.
- Louis Kahn had a complicated personal life. Would you tell us about that? Do you have any thought on the psychological reasons behind it?
- To say that Kahn had a “complicated personal life” is to understate the case. Although he was married to the same woman for 44 years, he was almost obsessively unfaithful to her. Former members of his staff have told me that Kahn would frequently take attractive women home from parties. Two of his lovers, Anne Tyng and Harriet Pattison, bore him children. (Harriet’s son, Nathaniel, made the wonderful film about Kahn, “My Architect.”) To be sure, he only seemed to stray with women who were both physically attractive and intensely intelligent, but the hurt to those around him was no less for that. No one seemed to fully understand his behavior. Sue Ann Kahn, Kahn’s daughter by his wife Esther, told me that her father was actually something of a prude; he would criticize her for wearing lipstick at what he thought was too young an age. Balkrishna Doshi, one of Kahn’s collaborators in India, told me he thought Kahn was simply sharing different parts of himself with women who could appreciate each one of them. But an architect who worked in the Kahn office for many years was less charitable. He said, “Lou was a homely little Jewish man. I think the women were his way of saying, ‘Maybe so, but I’m still OK.’”
- You selected eight of Kahn’s buildings to focus on in this book. I’m going to put you on the spot and ask you to name the ten greatest architectural works of the 20th Century.
- Of course, I’m biased, especially as an American. Perhaps I can stay out of trouble by listing ten of my favorites. These are in chronological order, not necessarily in order of importance.
- * The Robie House (1910), by Frank Lloyd Wright, remains a no-less-powerful building nearly a century after it created the architect’s signature look and helped launch the modern movement in Europe.
- * I love the Philadelphia Saving Fund Society (1932), by William Lescaze and George Howe, who was a close friend and partner of Kahn’s. PSFS was the building that introduced modernist skyscrapers to this country, but did it in a distinctly American way.
- * Wright’s Fallingwater (1937) embodies the architect’s genius for design with his love of the American landscape.
- * I would argue that New York’s Rockefeller Center (1940), whose main design architect was Raymond Hood, is the best urban complex of the century.
- * I wouldn’t want to live in the Farnsworth House (1951) by Mies van der Rohe, but I think it took an abstract view of domestic life to a level of near-perfection.
- * Le Corbusier’s church at Ronchamp (1955) skirts the melodramatic, but it is still the finest combination of sculptural virtuosity and religious sincerity I have seen.
- * Mies’s Seagram Building (1958) did the same thing for highrises that Farnsworth did for houses.
- * Although Kahn’s Salk Institute (1965) is only a fragment of the original plan, it is an icon of architectural mystery.
- * I think his library for the Phillips Exeter Academy (1972) is the purest distillation of the idea of what a library should be.
- * I. M. Pei’s renovation of the Louvre (1989) makes my list not only because of the elegant and historically evocative glass pyramid, but also because of the thoroughly intelligent reorganization of such a complex institution.
- * That’s ten, but I have to add Frank Gehry’s Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao (1998). Like Wright’s Guggenheim in New York, Bilbao is no friend to the art that is exhibited there, but as architecture and as a piece of urban sculpture that happened in the right place at the right time for both architect and architecture, it may become Gehry’s most enduring work. But Gehry is very much of his time, and Kahn is for the ages.
After Image
Landscape and Memory: Wildfires Threaten Colorado’s Built Heritage
As environmental writer Bill McKibben noted on Twitter, the evacuation of the nation’s center for research into global warming in response to a wildfire fueled by drought conditions and an unprecedented heat wave, is “beyond irony.”
When people think of the devastation being wrought by western wildfires, it’s damage to the natural environment that comes most readily to mind. Yet in the last few days, we in Colorado have seen fires breach the wildland-urban interface (as it’s called here) and threaten cities. On Tuesday, June 26, the lightning-sparked Flagstaff fire caused sections of western Boulder to be put on pre-evacuation notice (i.e., pack your things, get the cat in its carrier, and be ready for the evacuation call). Meanwhile, in an even more serious development, winds in the Colorado Springs area drove the already-expanding Waldo Canyon fire down the foothills into the western suburbs of the second-largest city in the state.
The worst consequence of such fires is the threat to lives and neighborhoods, yet also under threat now are some of the built landmarks that embody a region’s history and contribute to a sense of place. As I watched the news (safe in central Denver), I found myself wondering about the fate of two structures, one at the edge of each city, whose connections to the wider world are not well known.
I.M. Pei’s Mesa Laboratory, part of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, was evacuated late Tuesday ahead of the Flagstaff fire. As environmental writer Bill McKibben noted on Twitter, the evacuation of the nation’s center for research into global warming in response to a wildfire fueled by drought conditions and an unprecedented heat wave, is “beyond irony.” The center is a striking monument to the mountain west of the Cold War years, when much of the region was flush with government investment. (The region offered wide open spaces — such as White Sands or Area 51, as well as a dry, sunny climate, and was presumed to be out of reach of Russian bombs.)
Pei, who designed the building in the early sixties, drew inspiration from the cliff dwellings of Mesa Verde in far southwestern Colorado, as well as memories of mountaintop Buddhist retreats in his native China. But the building is best known to the wider world as one of the locations for Sleeper, Woody Allen’s futuristic scifi comedy of 1973. It’s there that Allen and Diane Keaton find themselves caught up in the plan to clone the future state’s beloved Leader from cells in his nose, the only body part to survive assassination. (I’ve written before about the current fate of Colorado buildings used in Allen’s film, notably the iconic Sleeper House, and how ironically apt they are, given the movie’s dystopian mood.)
Far less known, its links to the wider world of arts and letters obscured by the passage of time and by cultural shifts its builder could hardly have foreseen, is Glen Eyrie. A Tudor-revival castle perched above Colorado Springs, Glen Eyrie was the home of General William Jackson Palmer, a railroad baron of the Gilded Age who founded the city (as well as the Denver and Rio Grande railroad) and oversaw its growth into the elegant “Newport of the Rockies”, frequented by European aristocrats sampling the Wild West and wealthy tubercular patients from back east seeking a cure in the mountain air. Further south, in Pueblo, he built the Colorado Coal & Iron Company plant which grew into the Rockefeller-owned Colorado Fuel & Iron, whose nearby coalfields were the scene of the Ludlow Massacre of 1914.
Glen Eyrie was originally a conventional, if very large, Victorian house, but after the death of his wife, Mary, known as “Queen”, Palmer replaced it with a more lavish structure. “As Colorado is peculiarly free of old castles, he had to build one for himself,” a journalist noted in 1914.
So far, all very local. But during Queen’s lifetime, she had left Colorado to live with her daughters in England. She is said to have been advised to move to a lower elevation after a mild heart attack, yet the fact she went as far as England lends credence to the stories she found Colorado Springs too raw and remote for her liking. In England, she installed herself and her daughters in Ightham Mote, a moated manor house in Sevenoaks, Kent, dating to the fourteenth century and now a National Trust property. There Mrs. Palmer and her daughters lived by candlelight, staged Christmas feasts for the manor’s tenants, and pursued the acquaintance of artists and writers. And there, in the manor’s Tudor chapel, her daughter Elsie Palmer was painted by John Singer Sargent, resulting in one of his most memorable portraits.
If this all sounds like an episode in a Henry James novel, that’s perhaps because Henry James was one of the figures whose acquaintance Mrs. Palmer sought. In Confronting Elsie Palmer: John Singer Sargent as a Painter of Real Women, an honors thesis completed at Emory University in 2010, Alexa L. Hayes quotes a letter from James describing a Christmas visit to the Palmers at Ightham Mote as “ ‘a queerly, uncomfortable yet entertaining visit’ with ‘General Palmer, a Mexican-railway-man, and his wife and children. I didn’t know them much . . .and the episode was the drollest amalgam of American and Western characteristics . . . in the rarest old English setting.’” (General Palmer had by then founded the National Railroad of Mexico). The Palmer family’s relationship with John Singer Sargent seems more of a success; in addition to painting Elsie, Sargent also depicted the family and their house in A Game of Bowls, Ightham Mote, Kent.
Sargent’s portrait of Elsie Palmer is aesthetically bold, unique among his works, as far as I know, for its flirtation with a Pre-Raphaelite aesthetic . Elsie faces the viewer head on, posed more like a saint in an icon, or a medieval picture of an enthroned royal, than a fashionable sitter. Her simple white dress, whose flowing lines owe more to the Aesthetic movement of William Morris than to Victorian high fashion, also evokes the middle ages. The repeated pattern of the Tudor linenfold paneling behind her creates a decorative surface rather than an illusionistic space. Her pale, unsmiling face and loose, straight hair recall the women painted by the Pre-Raphaelites.
Elsie Palmer’s ties to the English intelligentsia would only grow stronger. In 1908, she married L. H. Myers, an independently wealthy English writer on the fringes of the Bloomsbury group. Myers is best known for The Root and the Flower, a collection of novels set in sixteenth-century India in which the inner lives of characters at the court of the Mughal emperor reflect the spiritual and psychological upheavals of Myers’s own world. (The Root and the Flower is currently available in a single volume from NYRB Classics.)
Given Myers’s sympathetic portrayal of a milieu in which Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, and Christian currents mingle, it’s strange to think of him in relation to contemporary Colorado Springs, now known not as the Newport of the Rockies, but as the “Evangelical Vatican,” even if it’s only a relationship by marriage. (Boulder, now… They’d take him in with open arms, a vegan chai, and a visiting professorship at Naropa University’s Jack Kerouac School of Disembodied Poetics. He’d probably like Crestone, too.)
The mental distance between the different worlds Elsie Palmer occupied does not seem to have lessened in the past hundred years. Nevertheless, her portrait hangs in the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, which is not only remaining open during the fire, but also, according to their website, offering free admission “as a resource for staying indoors [out of the smoke- HH], avoiding the heat, and enjoying art, “ — a wonderful move.
Glen Eyrie has long been the property of a Christian organization, The Navigators, which restricted access for many years but has since opened the property on a limited basis to visitors and hikers. It remains a beloved landmark, judging by the many expressions of concern posted on social networks even as the fire spread to residential neighborhoods. Preliminary reports indicate the castle has survived; another much-loved local landmark, the Flying W Ranch, was not so fortunate. I hope Glen Eyrie — and the Mesa Laboratory — will continue to stand, emblems of the region’s history and of the sometimes surprising cultural currents that have shaped this part of the world.
Architecture
Now Boarding: Fentress Airports + The Architecture of Flight, Denver Art Museum
But if there’s one form of architecture that has come to embody our society’s conflicted relationship with public space – our competing demands for security and for freedom of movement, for technocratic efficiency and for humanistic design – it is the airport.
Utopian Flights
Today, a trip to the airport means standing in line for X-rays and TSA pat downs. Mercifully, the prediction a friend made after the failed shoe-bombing of December 2001, that soon we’d be required to swap our clothes for some kind of adult-sized government-issue footie pajama prior to boarding, has not come to pass. But if there’s one form of architecture that has come to embody our society’s conflicted relationship with public space – our competing demands for security and for freedom of movement, for technocratic efficiency and for humanistic design – it is the airport.
We’ve come a long way from the days when the simple act of travelling by jet liner made one a citizen of the future. Yet it was once mass air travel that, perhaps along with mass car ownership, seemed to embody the glamour of modernity, the dream of a future transformed by technology. In the early James Bond films, “the Bond theme blares out simply because Bond is going through customs, having got off a plane: a very far from commonplace event for most filmgoers in the early sixties and well worth playing music for,” notes writer Simon Winder. Ian Fleming dwelt lovingly on the sense of luxury, and of the mastery of time and space, implied by air travel: “When the aircraft flattened out at 30,000 feet, [Bond] ordered the first of the chain of brandies and ginger ale that was to sustain him over the Channel, a leg of the North Sea, the Kattegat, the Arctic Ocean, the Beaufort Sea, the Bering Sea, and the North Pacific Ocean…”
It is this aura which Denver architect Curtis Fentress has sought to give air travel once again in the airports he has worked on. His designs for six major airports – as captured in sketches, models, photographs, and film – are the focus of Now Boarding: Fentress Architects + The Architecture of Flight, on view at the Denver Art Museum through October 7, 2012. It’s the latest installment in what the museum is calling its summer of design, the centerpiece of which was Yves Saint Laurent: The Retrospective. The curator of Now Boarding is a guest to the institution — Donald Albrecht, curator of architecture and design at the Museum of the City of New York.
Suitably, the first work that viewers encounter is a video installation, Getaway by Marco Brambilla, pairing film of the aerial approach to Los Angeles International Airport with a cool jazz soundtrack evocative of midcentury America. Among the artifacts of the age of flight, lining the walls beyond, are images of the Jetsons, and a tiny video monitor showing an animated film made in 1958 by Ray and Charles Eames, The Expanding Airport, hymning the design possibilities represented by the jet age airport.
At the media preview for the exhibition, Fentress spoke of how, as a small boy, he would get as close as he could to the crop dusters flying low over the fields, at least until his grandfather pulled him away and explained they were spraying poisons. (This last fact, and the echoes of the famous crop duster sequence in North by Northwest, both suggest our double-edged relationship with flying machines). But as an architecture student, Fentress was told that no new major airports would be built during his career. In any case, airport design had entered what the exhibition materials tactfully refer to as the “democratic” era – the era of anonymous, utilitarian spaces designed with an eye towards crowd control but no concern for aesthetics.
Contrary to the expectations of Fentress’s advisors, at the beginning of the nineties the city of Denver, where Fentress had established his own design studio in 1980, set about building the new Denver International Airport. Fentress had a blank slate to work on – a stretch of cropland and short grass prairie larger than Lichtenstein, well outside the city – and a mayor who wanted something distinctive, like “that thing in Australia” (the Sydney Opera House, as Fentress correctly intuited). Having heard that anecdote, it’s a little hard not to see a faint echo of the Opera House’s white fins in the curves of the well-known tented fiberglass roof of DIA’s Jeppesen Terminal (named in honor of Elrey Jeppesen, a pioneer in air navigation whose company is still headquartered in Denver’s suburbs). The roof of the Jeppesen terminal evokes both the snowcapped peaks of the Rocky Mountains to the west, and the tepees of the Native Americans who once camped on the plains.
Fentress created the soaring spaces of the main terminal by placing the building’s technological support systems underneath the building, rather than on top, as original plans called for. This move also seems to have helped fuel some of the wilder conspiracy theories that have sprung up around the airport, such as the existence of secret tunnels running all the way to NORAD in Colorado Springs; British conspiracy maven David Icke even postulates an underground complex in which human children labor for mankind’s secret reptilian overlords. Those curious about this aspect of the airport’s story can check out diaconspiracyfiles.com, weekly paper Westword’s coverage, or watch Stephen Colbert’s report . (Just think what anxieties about modernity and technocracy, growth and globalization, these fantasies feed on – what a potent symbol an airport can be.)1
DIA may be regarded as distinctive in ways its creators never intended, but the idea of an airport as a regional landmark, a gateway providing visitors with their first taste of a new locale, has been central to Fentress’s airport designs. The rooflines of Fentress’s Incheon International Airport, outside Seoul, South Korea, are based on the caternary curve – the curve created by a string or cable hung between two poles – just like the rooflines of traditional Korean houses. “When they saw our building, they saw a Korean building,” says Fentress. The long, rounded form of Terminal B at the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport near Silicon Valley evokes a coaxial cable, while meeting the challenges of creating a safe building in a seismically active zone. The use of wood and the corrugated metal roofs at the new terminal at Raleigh-Durham International Airport subtly suggests the region’s vernacular forms.
At the heart of the newly remodeled Central Terminal of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is the Pacific Market Place, meant to evoke Seattle’s famous Pike Place Market. Though as a frequent visitor to that airport, I have to admit I never made the connection until Fentress pointed it out. Behind the marketplace is a vast glass curtain wall overlooking the runways. Fentress is proud of the fact that visitors so consistently pulled chairs over to enjoy the view that the airport decided to leave them there permanently.
Included in the area of the exhibition devoted to Sea-Tac is Fentress’s Wave Seat for use in airports. The wide armrests of the beautifully streamlined chairs easily accommodate the modern traveler’s electronic devices, while the curving underside of the chair is designed to accommodate a carry-on bag. It’s a beautiful marriage of form and function, but its juxtaposition with the Pacific Marketplace suggests one of the challenges facing the contemporary airport designer – the visual clutter, inevitably introduced by the corporate chains whose stores, coffee shops, and restaurants fill the modern airport, can effectively render good design invisible.
DIA’s Jeppesen terminal succeeds by virtue of its scale, more than two stories high, with businesses largely restricted to the walkways along either side. While the glass curtain wall at Sea-Tac is a wonderful gesture, giving the terminal a much needed-sense of space and connection to its surroundings, and the marketplace is attractively designed, the structure does not have quite the same impact. It doesn’t help that the Starbuck’s is the first thing you see. It may be a Seattle business, but it doesn’t carry much in the way of regional connotations any more.
The expansion and modernization of Los Angeles International Airport, now under construction, does not seem to have as regional a flavor, but that’s probably appropriate. It’s more or less LA’s job to suggest rootlessness, an unstable present oriented towards an unknown future rather than towards a knowable past. In the video installation I described above, there’s an irony in the contrast between the sensuous music and the sensation of flight on the one hand, and the bland, drab environs of the LAX runways on the other. The scene suggests Oedipa Maas’s first view of San Narciso, novelist Thomas Pynchon’s ultimate SoCal nowhere, “less an identifiable city than a grouping of concepts… all overlaid with access roads to its own freeway.” Indeed, for much of the past half-century, airports and their environs became more and more San Narciso-like, hence the contemporary hunger for a distinctively local vision.
LAX is also serving as a futuristic prototype. Fentress has designed the new LAX terminal especially to accommodate new double-decker airliners now in production. Fittingly, the structures’s bold curves and sharp angles evoke the great airport terminals of the early jet age, such as Eero Saarinen’s terminals at Dulles International Airport and at Idlewild (now JFK), and Minoru Yamasaki’s St. Louis Airport of 1954.
The present exhibition does include photographs of Saarinen’s terminals, but, given how strongly evocative Fentress’s airports are of these optimistic mid-century structures, I wished more space had been given to them. The use of curving rooflines, steep angles, and glass curtain walls imply a link to Fentress’s work. But these earlier structures do not exist in quite the same form they once did. Architectural critic Thomas Hines writes of how time has changed them: “Like Levittown houses, the terminal buildings have sprouted many additions over the years … and the clarity of the architectural packages that were first created has been compromised.”
Some of Fentress’s buildings have already had to adapt. The main floor of Jeppesen terminal, once open space, now accommodates labyrinthine security lines, though Fentress is correct in saying the soaring space makes the ordeal a little more bearable. The empty prairie around DIA has been sprouting hotels and other business complexes for some time, though they’ve yet to encroach too much on the aiprot itself. Incheon International Airport was actually designed to function as the center of a new city, an “aerotropolis” – whether this will make the inevitable growth better or worse, I’d be curious to know.
The idea of the future hovers over this exhibition. A drawing from 1939 shows a rooftop airport atop a high rise at the heart of a modern city in a scene reminiscent of Fritz Lang’s Metropolis, with its vision of flying machines weaving their way through a fantastical skyscraper city. But according to Fentress, urban airports are once again regarded as the wave of the future as aviation engineers seek to make planes quieter, faster, and more maneuverable (though I do wonder what post-9/11 New Yorkers would make of it all).
Near the end of the exhibition, visitors encounter artists’ renderings of airport innovations yet to materialize. These include the winning design from the 2011 Fentress Global Challenge, an international competition “for architecture and engineering students to present their vision of the Airport of the Future”. The grand prize was won by Londoner Oliver Andrew, for his “LDN Delta Airport,” an ecologically sensitive airport composed of prefabricated islands floating in the Thames Estuary, with a “relaxation forest” of living trees providing a haven for arriving passengers. At their gates, the passengers will board pods, which will then be uploaded into a single vast aircraft in “an act of podisation”. Andrew leads viewers through it here (there are also videos of the second and third place designs). It’s a bold vision, both modernistic and organic; Fritz Lang and Ray and Charles Eames, would be fascinated. It’s hard to know if anything like it will ever be built, but whatever shapes the airports yet to be built will take, they will continue to embody the tension between the future we dream of, and the future we actually get.
1 By the way, however exaggerated some of the tales spun about the building and its artwork, it is absolutely true that giant red-eyed Blue Mustang out front killed its maker, Luis Jiménez, when part of it broke off and struck the sculptor in his studio, on June 13, 2006.
