The Flawless Skin of Ugly People by Doug Crandell
- The Flawless Skin of Ugly People: A Novel
- Virgin Books, 224 pp.
Looking Beneath the Surface
Doug Crandell’s debut novel is a timely broadside at the modern obsession with plastic appearance, the terrifyingly homogenous world of the tucked and plucked and pulled. Crandell treats people the culture likes to dismiss as freaks with dignity and respect; his characters are not objects for mass scorn, pity or amusement. He asks important questions about the values that this society has chosen to champion: How do you live in a world which reserves no room for those who do not fit the accepted and acceptable mould? What do you do when you have failed the pulchritude test? Can we ever learn to not judge by surfaces?
Hobbie suffers from acne vulgaris, which has forced him into a retreat from life. ‘Other than work, I rarely go out, avoiding people as much as possible. I shop the 24-hour Wal-Mart, rent movies from the Internet, and basically stay hidden as much as I can. Having to endure people’s stares is what has made my jobs so tortuous. Sometimes I dream about pulling on this magical mask that makes my face flawless.’ Hobbie has led an itinerant life with his overweight partner Kari, moving from one teller job to the next. They have lost themselves in ‘American suburbia,’ remained away from sight as much as possible, ‘never in one place long enough to develop euchre partners or hook up with another couple to take trips with.’
But Kari is now in the ‘fat farm’ in Durham – otherwise known as the Center for Healthy Living. There she is developing a ‘lean and disciplined’ view of the world, ‘shrinking down to half the size.’ She writes daily letters to Hobbie in which she prints her new weight in the corner. But Hobbie is not allowed to contact her; he watches the words in the letters become less numerous: ‘like her weight … just bite-size now.’ Kari’s letters are melancholic, reflective, inquiring. She asks Hobbie difficult questions about the meaning of their relationship, and is locked into an exploration of the psychological reasons behind her weight gain. Of course, there are reasons, and it is no surprise given the pervasive influence of psychoanalysis in the US, that Crandell chooses to locate them in childhood trauma – one which Kari shares with Hobbie. But this is not the sort of fiction which seeks to wallow in disturbance; Crandell doesn’t celebrate the wearing of suffering as a badge of honour. At one point Hobbie muses: ‘people define themselves by their tragedies, by the artefacts of some horrible event, which become more and more mundane as they move from apartment to house, from the ‘80s to the ‘90s and on into a brand-new century. It could be a curl of hair glued to a prayer card or a keepsake urn full of a twin brother’s ashes – all of them morph and blend until they turn into just another knick-knack or mantel display.’ At another moment, when Hobbie beings to see that his traditional manner of release, picking at his spots, is bringing him no relief, he expresses a simple, yet refreshingly positive philosophy, a way out of the constriction of mental anguish: ‘maybe getting better is simply a decision every moment to do just that.’
After being attacked by a bear, Hobbie goes to live with Roth, Kari’s father. But when Roth has a stroke Hobbie becomes the carer. In this task he is joined by Sally, Kari’s semi-estranged mother, and Sally’s boyfriend. Sally is ‘a planner, a thoughtful idealist, and a confident free spirit;’ Donny appears to be little more than an aggressive, boorish, and infantile man. This confluence of people and emotions forces a change: Hobbie cannot accept his lack of contact with Kari. With Roth revealing things to Hobbie that he’s kept hidden for many years, and Sally attempting to describe the reasons for her flight from the life of her family, Hobbie makes the decision to find Kari, who has left the Center but not returned to him. The four of them set out in search of her.
The Flawless Skin of Ugly People is strongest in its opening chapters, when the reader is taken deeply into Hobbie’s psychology. Crandell has an appealing style, quiet and meditative, and is able to generate an extraordinary empathy for his characters. He creates an all too recognisable space where seemingly good people allow silences to build, where trust loses its value, and honesty is lost. However, when the novel becomes a hybrid, part family saga and part road trip, it loses its way a little, slipping into easy melodrama which almost overwhelms the work, unsettling the earlier understated tone. There is a sudden accumulation of overly dramatic events which flirts with the farcical. But Doug Crandell is sensitive to the ways in which we attempt to understand, love and care for another; he is also attuned to the many different forms of escape we engage in: from who we appear to be, from what others demand of us, from what we do to others and what is done to us. He builds a network of lies and revelations and competing needs that is convincing, moving, and tender, and while the conclusion to the novel is predictable and a little too neat, it is satisfying.
My Thousand & One Nights by Raja Alem and Tom McDonough
- My Thousand & One Nights: A Novel of Mecca
- Syracuse University Press, 272 pp.
MYTH, MAGIC, AND METAMORPHOSIS
There is a school of thought that likes to differentiate between female writing and male writing. Male writing is curt, it is short sentences, it is Hemingway grunts, it is sudden violence, it is deathly afraid of adjectives.
In contrast, according to this view, female writing is of the senses, it is inner thoughts and feelings, it is family and relationships and talk, it is magic and mysticism and occasional fluffy bunnies.
On first glance, one might be tempted to slap the “female” label on Raja Alem and Tom McDonough’s collaborative effort, My Thousand & One Nights: A Novel of Mecca. One should be careful, though. This novel might slap back.
Alem is a Saudi Arabian writer, whose intimidating body of Arabic work includes novels, plays, and poems. Seeking a wider readership, she began to translate her works into English and enlisted the help of McDonough to provide an editorial ear and eye.
Their partnership became official with the appearance of Fatma – probably published, as McDonough points out, because its theme conformed to Western expectations of the downtrodden Arabic woman.
Now there is My Thousand & One Nights. Although it is a semi-autobiographical novel focusing on the so-called “women’s world” of the home and the hearth, in a kind of pre-modern Mecca lost to time, it is anything but domestic.
Ostensibly, the plot concerns the narrator’s aunt, an untamable woman named Jummo, who loves and is loved by an ancient dervish named Sidi Wahdana.
What Sidi, a name McDonough loosely translates as “Sir Death,” seems to embody is fate, the inevitability of life and death. He appears to infants at their birth, showing the whites of his eyes, and at bloody wars and accidents, showing only the dark.
To be in love with fate is no easy proposition, and Jummo’s life is complicated by the expectation that she marry and the presence of a persistent childhood sweetheart. This being a book that easily blends the fantastic with the prosaic, the sweetheart Mayjan drowns in a puddle and returns to woo her clouded in the scent of basil.
Jummo is not the only focus. Like her titular inspiration, Alem’s mysterious tale comes in the guise of many stories, songs, and voices.
We learn about the family – the grandfather, Sheik Baikwaly, Sheik of the Zamzam Water Carriers in the Holy Mosque, who wears powerful talismans to ward off the guardian spirits of tunnels and can read the stars for omens.
And about the narrator’s mother, Hannah, who possesses a searchlight eye that sees into geniis’ worlds.
And about a hundred different characters with equally memorable characteristics.
In Alem’s world-view, one might expect to see objects morph into people, animals writhe in henna tattoos, and stones grant bearers restoration or doom. There are no rules of physics in this vision of Mecca and the city springs up like a character itself, imbued with its own sacred significance.
Alongside and over and through these stories runs a flood of vocabulary, much of it concentrated in the senses. This is an author who rejoices in color, in the scent of cardamom and the feel of silk, in the dimples of a man’s cheek dripping warm rubies. While now and again I found myself catching on a cliché, for the most part it was a pleasure to be immersed in such exuberance.
It all results in a heady mixture – snatches of pre-Islamic mythology, echoes from the Koran, paragraphs that ebb and flow like oral narratives. One moment the girl narrator is describing a scene where rabbits drip from the sink faucet (I wasn’t kidding about the bunnies) and the next she is commanding:
“Open to me now, infidel friend, kaffir, faithless reader, as I am opening to you.”
Who is this you? In some ways, it is you, it is anyone who animates the words on the page by the very act of reading them:
“Shape your story, arrange your objets till you find the shape that gives you peace and contentment. Sidi Wahdana seduced you into playing his role. You are tempted, aren’t you, by the thrill of killing, or conferring life, merely by glancing at my words.”
In another sense, however, it is Alem’s literary tradition, it is Hassan al-Basri:
“Why you, Hassan? Why should you be the one I tell my story to? What can I possibly say to Hassan of Basra, the celebrated character from The Thousand and One Nights, the finest goldsmith in all the Seven Heavens, a craftsman so masterful he can coax words from dumb beasts, whole paragraphs from inanimate objects…
How could I tempt you with a story about today? I could rush you, I could swarm all over you with words (maidenly words, of course, weightless as rain). I could attack, I could retreat – who knows?…
I know your name Hassan,; I see you now. You are my rival, my confidante. We are each other’s instruments.”
This focus on the power of storytelling, for me, was the most intriguing and unfathomable thread – and the most satisfying. Alem is fascinated by words, by their symbolic shape, by their ability to alter fate. At one point Jummo argues that a person’s name is the key to the soul, to know the name is to own it. So when she weaves Mayjan’s name into his clothing, she is also asserting her own female power, she is dangerous.
In a similar fashion, for Alem to write, to create a world that her illiterate mother and grandmother cannot access, is to be a mapmaker. She shows us the hidden valleys of Mecca, the landscape as it is seen by a Saudi Arabian woman – a world in which the conventional confines are so narrow that it makes Alem’s fabulous mixture of fact and fiction all the more potent.
In some ways, then, she is Sidi himself, who, as the narrator says, “tried to rewrite Jummo’s life to the tune of The Thousand and One Nights.” Alem tells us in the title that this is My Thousand and One Nights and it is she who ultimately holds the life and death of her characters in her hands.
One should add, however, that she has a companion in the English version. And McDonough is careful to illustrate in his introduction how Alem’s words have been altered. It is he who changes:
“She treasured you, and captured you in this undying image: dedicated rising on a blue mountain, and a china gate…”
into:
“I adore you, Jummo; I always have. I picture you in a single unvarying image: climbing a blue mountain, focused to the point of ferocity, approaching a gate made of shiny red tiles.”
Now this is quite a jump – and I found myself wondering if sometimes McDonough jumps too far towards those aforementioned clichés. Taken out of context, some passages have a slightly over-the-top feel to them, as if the authors’ exuberance had burst a seam.
But then I note McDonough’s warning that one should not read this as a piece of exotica, as a cultural handbook on the Arabic woman, and I am willing to trust that a man who rebels against such labels has not strayed too far from Alem’s intent.
Reviewers like to pretend that they are clinical, that they are able to read a book in an afternoon and dissect its body in an evening. Yet here is a book that still intrigues me, still has me wondering what to make of this unusual collaboration between Middle East and West.
So ignore the facetious Sargent painting of an Arabic woman on the front and see what you think. I think it’s a book of great imaginative intelligence, a celebration of word and story – but the lovely thing about it is, it might metamorphose into something completely different for you.
Elinor Teele is a freelance writer and photographer living in Massachusetts. In addition to reviews and essays, she writes short stories, novels and plays for children and adults. An adopted New Zealander, she holds a PhD in English Literature from the University of Cambridge, England.
Murdering Miss Austen
They done ‘er in! And you’ll have to admit, that takes some doing for a writer who departed our tear-filled vale close to two hundred years ago! Even so, such is the case for this defenseless lady, an English spinster born so long ago in the village of Seventon in Hampshire.
And she’s the very novelist who that toughest of modern critics, Edmund Wilson, deemed virtually untouchable. He reminded us that with Shakespeare, she alone, over the centuries, holds the crown of distinction for never being out of print!
Jane Austen, whose sharp tongue barely left her cheek during her short lifetime, and, whose caustic satire survived the intervening centuries of industrialization, through revolution and war, as well as the whirligig of literary fashions (whose onslaught took down others as great) may finally be deflated or drowned in the crazy waves of idiot’s delights!
Who’s to blame? You could say, the rout commenced decades ago. Oddly enough, it came from her avid readers, an avalanche of admirers, well-intentioned people, frenzied wooers, worshipers, and fawning fans. Their adoration, their awe, their banal veneration constructed a jerrybuilt palace of confusion around the novelist’s slender opus.
Just consider the ways such attentions surrounded that Regency gentlewoman over two centuries. Sentimentalists, moon-Juners, yearners for Mr. Right talked and wrote mounds of rubbish about her six books. Yet, those patronizers were, for all that, somewhat manageable. It’s what’s happened since, especially lately, that is perfectly dismal to contemplate.
In our time along came popularizers, vulgarizers, “contemporizers,” cartoonists crowding the poor ghost of Jane! Eager beavers who, latching on to her heroines (or their men), boosted them as the answer to all and every hope and dream. They have turned these into the fantasy of “everywoman,” “everywhere!” from Buenos Ares to Bollywood! Worse, they were followed by schemers aiming to exploit “the potential” of the genre, make their killing to run to the bank. Among them, pre-quelizers and sequelizers moved in on her literary world. Some to imitate, others to emulate, still others in sheer reverence for the novelist. (Full disclosure: Under the name Julia Barrett, I myself have created three “pastiches” based upon her work. All have prospered, to be reprinted frequently and translated into many languages.) And, at last count, we’re told by bibliographers that some ninety-five of that ilk have already appeared in print, with more prepared to come! To think, just six of Austen’s works are extant.
Consider too the next phenomenal explosion of mega movies! The contemporary Beverly Hills-clueless smart alecks, and the Bridget Jones’ swiftly materializing from the books into full-color screen adaptations. Or, in the musicals where Bollywood dancing girls are eager to make Elizabeth Bennet and her Darcy into Ginger and Fred!
Add to these the “biopics.” These are renditions of her short life, with generous fictional additions by way of fantasized romantic encounters that simply never were during her few years! Not to forget the current fever to psychologize her hapless creations! Those come at us as big as life, adapted and in their contemporary garb to agonize over their portions in life on the movie screen.
Or on stage, clones cavort in Regency-style cleavage for the whole world to ogle, as they glide foward in their dance routines, the music up, playing variations of happily-ever-after themes for the final embrace.
More than enough in all that to defeat any author, living or dead! Still, there are others to hammer nails into the coffin. These are the societies of her dedicated, would-be associates. Devotees, protectors, proprietors! Scribblers professing to know her intimately better than anyone in the world. They spew out articles year after year, tomes reviewing her life, her art, her love life or, lack of one. Lit-critters, onliners, footnoters, getting kicks and promotions at colleges and school in whatever country they produce such gems. Austenites, pop up and out, like the cat in the hat, now here, now there, now everywhere!
Proprietary too are such would-be experts! They fret and worry their goddess to shreds. They debate, dissect, cavil, quibble over each nuance or snub. HANDS OFF! to anyone they have not themselves certified, those self-appointed judges of what makes Jane run.
There is also another sub-species amongst them: the politicizers. Their Jane Austen staggers, carrying the burden of the British Empire, its aggrandisement, its conquest — in exploitation of its slaves for cotton and sugar. These polemicists, eagerly unearth subtexts, hidden agendas. Down with Jane’s imperialists! Plantation owners, shipping magnates are the forces of the Jane Austen romances. Such experts have revealed Austen as the staunchest of Abolitionists fighting the evil of slavery. All that and more, to enhance a writer who rigorously declared her craft to be merely work upon “her bit of ivory.”
The most strident of the neo-Janeites are our Feminists. Such will have Austen march at the head of their women’s liberation troops. While the author might have taken up such issues as class, order, civility and breeding, there is a hidden fire in her: she rages to liberate females from marriage, which is the very symbol of the system that impoverishes, oppresses, enslaves.
Some have even promoted her as Lesbian. Is it not obvious, they ask, in her lifelong attachment to her sister? (Didn’t she and Cassandra sleep in the same bed most their lives?)
Scores of journalists and cartoonists maul her work. Wags of the wider world bandy her name and words about bowdlerizing her wit to make their own reputations. They simply can’t let her alone!
How often need we be hit by that first line from Pride and Prejudice? Must we continue to suffer from the likes of: “It is a truth universally acknowledged that a corned-beef sandwich on rye will be in want of a pickle!” (displayed in a Delicatessen window) or face those smug little ladies in teeshirts emblazoned with the words, “MRS. DARCY”?
What about pausing for a generation of benign neglect? Who knows, but that her genius could shine through the murky din and reappear pure and delightful once more.
I hold an undergraduate degree from the University of Chicago and a Master of Arts from Columbia University.
I have had an extensive career in writing, editing and journalism, served as Features Editor for SEVENTEEN MAGAZINE, Research Editor for ENCYCLOPEDIA AMERICANA, Publications Director for the University of Michigan’s INSTITUTE FOR SOCIAL RESEARCH, Arts Editor for LA WEST MAGAZINE, and subsequently free-lanced articles for magazines and papers throughout the nation. hangzhou bay bridge
I have also taught Humanities at UCLA to technical and engineering students to broaden their approach to their technological world. I served as Editorial Consultant for social scientists and anthropologists at the University of Southern California’s Ethel Percy Andrus Gerontology Center, to produce their academic articles and books.
The Tin Roof Blowdown By James Lee Burke
- The Tin Roof Blowdown: A Dave Robicheaux Novel
- Simon & Schuster, 373 pp.
Tight plotting, Solid Finish
Because he’s a damn good writer James Lee Burke knows how to keep a plot going from start to finish with no loose ends or out-of-the-blue surprises that amateurishly attempt to explain and finish off a narrative. He easily weaves several ancillary situations into the story line of The Tin Roof Blowdown. These are of interest on their own, but more importantly they serve to expand and add often curious layers to the main show that centers around the eye of mayhem left behind by a pair of hurricanes.
I bring this up since I just finished reading a book by Jeffrey Deaver titled The Cold Moon. The bad guy, a most interesting sociopath called The Watchmaker who is a brilliant killer with machinations of Machiavellian stature, is the author of a poem about a cold moon, so one would suppose that he would figure prominently in the denouement of the novel. He doesn’t. Not at all. He escapes from the cops and vanishes from the book with nearly one-hundred pages left, obviously setting a not-so-subtle stage for a return in another Deaver effort. This strikes me as venal artifice by a writer who certainly has reached a point of financial and critical security where such shenanigans are unnecessary and beneath him.
None of this fakery for Burke. From the first book I read by him years ago, The Neon Rain to others that included Black Cherry Blues, The Lost Get-Back Boogie, Jolie Blon’s Bounce, and now this one, Burke has played it straight telling his stories and making sure loose ends are tied up when the last page is read. And like I said he can write.
I said he smiled. That’s not quite right. Jude shined the world on and slipped its worst punches and in a fight knew how to swallow his blood and never let people know he was hurt. He had his Jewish mother’s narrow eyes and chestnut hair, and he combed it straight back in a hum, like a character in a 1930s movie. Somehow he reassured others that the earth was a good place, that the day was a fine one, and that good things were about to happen to all of us.
Tight, succinct descriptions like the one above or similarly structured vignettes connect and in doing so glide the reader from scene to scene. None of this is as easy as Burke makes it look. That’s called skill. He’s got it in spades.
But this is to be expected of a man who’s written more than twenty-five novels, a man who divides his time between seemingly disparate locations – Missoula, Montana and New Iberia, Louisiana. Living in these two places seems to give him an expanded and sympathetic view of the world and those of us who bump and grind our way through it making his characters and their short comings easily assimilated, allowing the reader to experience sympathy and often empathy.
The setting of The Tin Roof Blowdown is largely post-apocalypse Louisiana following the devastation wrought by first Hurricane Katrina then Rita. The landscape has been reduced to a naturally nuked wasteland where murder, rape and theft are the order of the day perpetrated by both punks run amok and many cops. Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Detective Dave Robicheaux is deployed to New Orleans, the once grand city now reduced to a feudal state without electrical power, clean water, food or any sense of societal order. Bloated bodies – humans, cats, dogs – float in flooded streets or lie tangled in downed, shattered trees. In this chaos Robicheaux must locate two serial rapists, a morphine-addicted priest, and a vigilante who quite possibly is more dangerous than the thugs looting the city and shooting at rescue helicopters overhead. Based on past books, just another day at the office for Robicheaux. Burke’s got so much going on here that it would be easy for him to inadvertently confuse the reader, if not himself, beyond salvation allowing the book to devolve into a miasma of none-related tales – a rag-tag collection of short stories pretending to be a novel.
Again his skill and also confidence as a writer never allows this to happen. Not even close. Each section and chapter advances the drama logically and without undo cliff hangings. A good example is when a killer stalking the detective’s daughter is spotted outside a cabin.
Out among the willows, I saw the solitary fisherman lean down in his boat and pick up something from the bottom. He knocked his hat off his head to give himself better vision and raised the rifle to his shoulder. I could not make out the features of his face, but the moon had started to rise and I saw the light gleam on his bald head inside the shadows.
I was already out the screen door and running down the slope when he let off the first round.
So many mystery writers would then wander off for a chapter or several on another tangent leaving a person wondering what’s going on back at the bayou. Not Burke. He again displays his confidence by moving directly forward with the above scene in the next chapter. He knows that each element in his books can stand on its own and doesn’t need the tired device of leaving the reader up in the air for pages on end to maintain interest in the overall narrative arc.
And Burke slips in sharp, humorous observations on the human condition throughout the book like this one following an argument between Robicheaux and his wife, a former nun.
I just went outside and started the truck, my face hot, my ears ringing with the harshness of our exchange. The yard had fallen into shadow and cicadas were droning in the trees, like a bad headache that won’t go away. Just as I was backing into the street, regretting my words, trying to accept Molly’s anger and hurt feelings, she came out on the gallery and waved good-bye.
That’s what happens when you marry nuns.
For those who’ve not yet read Burke, The Tin Roof Blowdown is a great place to start. For those who are already fans of his, this mystery is merely one more top-notch effort by a most talented author.
John Holt and his wife, photographer Ginny Holt, are currently finishing up a pair of related books – "Yellowstone Drift: Floating the Past in Real-Time" (to be published by AK Press in February 2009) and "Searching For Native Color – Fly Fishing for Cutthroat Trout." John's work has appeared in publications that include "Men's Journal," "Fly Fisherman," "Fly Rod and Reel," "The Angling Report," "American Angler," "The Denver Post," "Audubon," "Briarpatch," "counterpunch.org," "Travel and Leisure," "Art of Angling Journal," "E – The Environmental Magazine," "Field and Stream," "Outside," "Rolling Stone," "Gray's Sporting Journal" and "American Cowboy."
