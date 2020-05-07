China
Daughter of Heaven by Nigel Cawthorne
In a shocking and vaguely incestuous move, she seduced T’ai-tsung’s son, the Emperor Kao-tsung, and from there used a combination of feminine wile and strong arming to claim the throne of one of the most powerful empires the world has ever seen.
Daughter of Heaven: The True Story of The Only Woman to Become Emperor of China
- Oneworld Publications, 350 pp.
BLOOD, LUST, AND LONG LISTS OF FACTS
Let us imagine that the Emperor Wu Chao, female ruler of China during the 7th century (according to the Gregorian calendar) and Queen Elizabeth I, ruler of England during the 16th, meet in the afterlife.
After exchanging gossip about Cleopatra’s latest exploits, talk turns to their unlikely ascents to power. While Elizabeth is sure that the execution of her ambitious mother Anne Boleyn, the death of her Protestant brother, and the machinations of her Catholic sister top any stories that Wu Chao can tell, she, as they say, ain’t heard nothing yet.
The incredible adventure of Wu Chao is the premise of Nigel Cawthorne’s book, Daughter of Heaven: The True Story of the Only Woman to Become Emperor of China. And while it is admirably, if sometimes alarmingly (two chapters on the sexual practices of the court) thorough, it might leave the posthumous Wu Chao dissatisfied – at least once she has had time to compare it with Elizabeth’s biographies.
Born into a successful if not exactly aristocratic family, as a young teenager Wu Chao became a concubine, one of many low in the pecking order, in the Emperor T’ai-tsung’s court. On the emperor’s death shortly thereafter, tradition has it that all of his concubines were banished to a Buddhist convent.
Clever, ambitious, and still young, Wu Chao wasn’t overly fond of tradition – the nun one or any others that stood in her way. In a shocking and vaguely incestuous move, she seduced T’ai-tsung’s son, the Emperor Kao-tsung, and from there used a combination of feminine wile and strong arming to claim the throne of one of the most powerful empires the world has ever seen.
Feminine wile, in Wu Chao’s case, included sex and murder. One can imagine the Virgin Queen, no stranger to violence, paling just a little on hearing how far Wu Chao was willing to go.
Like Catherine of Aragon, the woman in Wu Chao’s way, the Empress Wang, was childless but well connected. Unlike Anne Boleyn, however, Wu Chao was able to provide healthy male heirs.
Having born two boys (one of whom may have actually been her nephew, passed off as her own as a kind of princely back-up), Wu Chao gave birth to a baby girl. After the Empress came to pay respects to the newborn, the baby was found smothered in her bed.
Though it was never proved, suspicion naturally fell on the visitor, for what kind of monster mother would kill her own child? By discrediting the Empress, and the Emperor’s former favorite Hsiao, Wu Chao cleared the way to becoming the Consort. Once there, she had her rivals beaten, their hands and feet cut off, and their live bodies tossed into wine vats.
This is the stuff of legend, made all the more appalling by its closeness to truth, and a biographer might be tempted to go for broad brushstrokes and leave context behind. To his credit, Cawthorne tries to avoid this, describing in great detail the backdrop of imperial life against which these dramas are played.
We learn, for example, that while Elizabeth’s ancestors were licking flesh off the bones of cattle, Wu Chao was enjoying chilled melons from underground refrigeration, riding down the streets of a capital city lined with banks, temples, and markets selling exotic goods from the Silk Road, or lounging with her lover in gardens full of exotic botanical wonders brought from distant shores.
This kind of detail fascinates and gives us a sense of the riches at stake for Wu Chao, who began to rule from behind the scenes after her husband suffered a series of strokes. But a non-fiction book, like any book, requires a sense of sweep and purpose, and Cawthorne’s blunt delivery slows things right down:
The major avenue, the Dingdingmenjie, ran parallel to the Mang-Yi-Que axis but, owing to the topography of the city, it was offset to the west. However, like the Vermilion Bird Road, it led from the city’s main south entranceway – the Dingding Gate – to the gate of the Imperial City and on to the Palace City beyond. Used for ceremonial processions, Dingdingmenjie was one hundred and sixty yards across. It was lined with willow, elm and fruit trees, and had a canal running down one side. It was crossed by five major avenues one hundred to one hundred and twenty yards across and smaller streets fifty yards wide.
A just ruler, Elizabeth might point out to Wu Chao that her biographers have advantages Cawthorne does not. They’re reading source documents in their own language, for one, and can include verifiable first-person accounts that do so much to kindle the imaginative fire of a reader.
In countering, Wu Chao would probably note that Cawthorne does, at times, pick up the pace by employing quotations from the historical characters involved, possibly using official court documents. But without footnotes or endnotes, it is hard to tell how much liberty has been taken with the sources.
More importantly, Wu Chao might want to know about Cawthorne’s fluency in Chinese, since all of the books he lists in his select bibliography have English titles (though only about half of the authors have Western names) and almost all were published in Western countries.
Would she be quibbling in demanding more from her biography? Well, she was a demanding ruler, and I think she would insist on the best. After all, it takes a strong woman to eliminate rival upstarts, even poisoning her own son, the Crown Prince, to secure her path to becoming Emperor.
Moreover, it takes a canny one to use aspects from the three prominent religions of China – Buddhism, Taoism, and Confucianism – to support her claims, as a female and former concubine, to the throne.
And it takes an energetic one to accomplish all that she did – good and bad – during her rule. No doubt Elizabeth would be intrigued to learn how Wu Chao introduced a twelve-point plan of reform that cut taxes, loosened freedom of expression, and punished officials for overspending public money. Or the methods she used to bring about victory over Korea.
If Catherine the Great popped in, how much more would they have to talk about! Wu Chao could note how she too had puppet officials to take the blame for unpopular measures, as well as a sadistic secret police service. She and Catherine could compare notes on how they surprised faithful advisors who dared to speak the truth with rewards, and how possible rebellions could not compete with a loyalty inspired by prosperous times.
But it would be with Elizabeth, who sent her favorite Essex to his death after he conspired against her, that Wu Chao could reminisce about the Chang brothers, who took advantage of their position as her lovers and were eventually executed for their own double-dealings. By this time, Wu Chao was in her eighties and was forced to abdicate, dying not long after.
Having covered all of this, our two giants of history might end their conversation with a period of introspection. What questions did Cawthorne not address in his methodical but stylistically frustrating book? What kind of flint is needed to spark the English-speaking world to produce the in-depth biographies, films, documentaries, and historical fictions that Elizabeth has enjoyed?
Should she have a feminist treatment, a triumph of XX chromosomes over tradition? Or should her achievements and excesses be brought to the foreground, gender notwithstanding? Or should she be regarded as one character in a Chinese script that deserves more Western attention in general?
Cawthorne’s book asserts that she deserves attention and provides a primer for the uninitiated. But there is more, I can hear Wu Chao muttering to Elizabeth, there is much, much more to be said.
Elinor Teele is a freelance writer and photographer living in Massachusetts. In addition to reviews and essays, she writes short stories, novels and plays for children and adults. An adopted New Zealander, she holds a PhD in English Literature from the University of Cambridge, England.
An Interview With Novelist Nicole Mones
“I know food is hot right now – we have the Food Network – but believe me, in Western civilization we have never elevated cuisine historically to the level of art, to which it’s been elevated in China. But through learning about Chinese food, and through her encounters with this man and his family, and his effort to compete in an Olympics of cuisine, in the 2008 games, she learns about life.”
Nicole Mones is a fiction writer and food journalist who lives in Portland, Oregon. She owned and ran a textile business in China for 17 years before the publication of her first novel, the bestseller Lost in Translation (which has no relation to the Bill Murray-Scarlett Johannson movie). Her new book is The Last Chinese Chef.
- What’s the new book about, what happens in it?
- Each of my novels picks some area of Chinese civilization and sends a valentine to it. My first novel had a backdrop of archaeology, and also interracial love. And my second novel [A Cup of Light] was about Chinese art history, especially the history of porcelain and the world today around high-end porcelain – smugglers and appraisers and dealers and collectors and stuff like that. And this novel is about Chinese food. So through the meeting of an American food writer and a half-Jewish, half-Chinese grandson of the last imperial chef, it tries to encapsulate the philosophy, the whole culture of Chinese gastronomy, which is something quite elegant and quite aesthetically highly valued in Chinese civilization.
- I know food is hot right now – we have the Food Network – but believe me, in Western civilization we have never elevated cuisine historically to the level of art, to which it’s been elevated in China. But through learning about Chinese food, and through her encounters with this man and his family, and his effort to compete in an Olympics of cuisine, in the 2008 games, she learns about life.
- What was the toughest challenge you faced in writing it?
- The toughest thing to make it work was bringing the story up to the level of the erudite knowledge I had amassed on Chinese gastronomy and cuisine. And honestly, did I a thousand percent accomplish that? No, I still think that the tapestry of Chinese cuisine and gastronomy exceeds the level of the story. That’s the flaw of this book: the story isn’t quite up to the level of the knowledge base. I know I’m not supposed to say that; I’m supposed to say it’s all brilliant, but honestly that’s what I think. The level of the story is good, but the world of Chinese cuisine that’s portrayed is great
- How did you end up in China?
- I ended up in China by moving to the West Coast after university, and with the perspective that a general degree in history gives you. Looking across the Pacific and realizing in 1976 that there was a giant sleeping country which was soon going to stumble to its feet. And it seemed very clear to me that because Mao Tse-Tung had just died, Chou En-Lai had died a few months previously, the Cultural Revolution was coming to an end, it seemed like China was now going to change. And so, as a young woman who had no money, no corporate connections, no knowledge of business, no knowledge of China, Chinese language, culture, anything, I thought, well, I have one thing. I have this insight that that’s the place where things are going to happen. I’m not saying that I was the only one to see it, but I did bet my career on it.
- How did you find the courage to say, I’m going to China and I’m gonna be a businesswoman. That seems—
- I can’t say it wasn’t scary. There were times when I was in my mid twenties when I would lie awake sweating in the middle of the night because I had goods at sea, and I was out $10,000 or $15,000 – which to me, that was a million dollars back then! The money was owed to a bank, and I would lie awake in the middle of the nights: “What if the ship sinks? What if the goods are pilfered?” You know, what if this happens, what if – and yes, those things are scary, especially for a young woman doing it essentially alone.
- But remember, China wasn’t the wild wild East then, that it is now. Now it’s like a cross between, oh, Dodge City and Dickensian London. Anything and everything goes. And you’ve really got to have good relationships and keep your eye on your back all the time, to do business there. But when I started working there, I arrived just six weeks after the Cultural Revolution ended, and I was essentially doing business with a bureaucracy. Which was in some ways easier. If you learn the rules and the proclivities of that bureaucracy, you can deal with them. And what made me able to succeed is not that I’m a good businesswoman – ’cause I was only a mediocre businesswoman – but that I was willing to step out a little bit of my American self and look at how they did business, how the bureaucracy in China did business, and this was something I observed not many Western business people (who at that time were almost all men) were willing to do.
- The key element in learning to do that was learning the language. Which required going back to school at night, for eight years. Only then, when I could overhear them, not only hear what they said to me in their own way of ordering their thoughts and their conceptual approach to all cognitive knowledge, but also being able to hear how people spoke with each other. How they interacted with each other. That was what gave me the ability to make a deal and make it stick. And to forge relationships that lasted almost two decades with people that, no matter what happened – and there was once when the goods were pilfered, and an entire shipment was lost; it was after I had been in business for about ten years, but because I had such a well established, mutually respectful relationship with the textile mill in question, we were able to work it out so that neither I nor my client lost a penny.
- How did you get to start writing for Gourmet magazine?
- I started doing that in 1999. It came to me like a bolt out of the blue. There was a bookstore in San Francisco called A Clean, Well Lighted Place for Books, and the owner, Neal Sofman, had this tradition that if you were an author and you gave a reading in his store, he would invite you to choose as a gift any book in his store. A week or two before I came to his store, he told me, Ruth Reichl was on a book tour for Tender at the Bone, and when he offered her her choice of any book in the store, she took Lost in Translation. Maybe six months later, an editor at Gourmet contacted my publisher, saying “Ruth Reichl read Lost in Translation and would like Nicole Mones to write restaurant reviews in China.” I was like, are you kidding? I contacted the editor at Gourmet and said, “I’m not sure if you know, and it’s very nice of you to ask me this, but I’m not a food critic and I’ve never written restaurant reviews.” And Ruth Reichl’s response was, no, I’ve read your book—you can do this. One of the things she wanted to do with the magazine was to take it away from being so Euro-centric in its food coverage and do more pieces that were stronger in the travel element.
- She has been consistently receptive to any idea I had, even if it was completely unlike what a food magazine had ever published. For instance, after a basic survey of restaurants in Shanghai, I said, you know, if you want me to do something about Beijing, what would be really interesting and nobody’s ever written about it before, would be to explore the sub-culture of nostalgia in restaurants. Here’s a city that’s modernizing so fast, that it’s leaving many people quite discombobulated: alienation, adjusting to such rapid changes of infrastructure, neighborhoods torn down overnight, new buildings tossed up. It gave rise to this environment in the late ’90s when all these restaurants in Beijing were catering to people’s nostalgia for vanished times. One was actually a Neolithic restaurant with cave art, and there were several Imperial restaurants.
- The most shocking thing to the Western mind were a raft of Cultural Revolution restaurants, where people who made good money and had cars and cell phones and top jobs would come in to eat on rough benches, at plank tables, and they would dine on dishes like insects and tree leaves – food of privation. I think it was brilliant marketing because there was a generation that was growing older and was somewhat fundamentalist: when you got into a conversation they’d say, “Yeah, it was bad, but it was a different kind of bad to us than the way you see it.” And if you press them on it, they say, “Maybe it was misguided, but we were living for something. It’s the only time in my life when I felt that I was striving for something greater than myself. And I’ve never had that satisfaction since, even though I make money.” These people whose idealism has been dispossessed by where modern society has gone want to spend good money to go to these places and relive a time when their character was forged by adversity. That’s not the kind of thing that food magazines usually run.
- Now, you do music, so I assume it’s occurred to you to do a love letter to Chinese music and opera.
- Ooh, David, the next novel is about the Chinese jazz age. I’ve never written an historical novel about China. It is really difficult to write about modern China, because it is changing so fast, and I have felt this . . . almost an intellectual commitment, almost a commitment of public education – that may sound weird, but I really mean it – to write about contemporary China, because just about no one in the West writes fiction based in contemporary China. China is changing so fast right now, when I’m writing a novel about modern China, I have to get over there at least twice a year, or it’ll get away from me. It is much easier to write about an historical period. It’s set in the past. I’m not saying that wasn’t just as multi-faceted a world, but here, in our time period, we have accepted a narrower vision about it.
- We think we understand it—
- Yes.
- —and there isn’t immediate evidence to contradict it.
- Yes. And so you can more easily capture it. One of the reasons Americans like to read fictions set in Asia is that we romanticize it. It’s similar to the romanticization of Native American cultures’ spiritual aspects. People ascribe a certain wisdom to the longevity of civilization there, and there’s a romantic attraction to it. The weird thing is, the films about China and the novels about China which are popular in China, and the films and novels about China which are popular in the West, are always a mutually exclusive group. Even if you take different works by the same artist. To name a few famous directors, we could go through the work of Chen Kaige and Zhang Yimou, from the older school, and their movies which concerned gritty realities of the contemporary world, typically, were the ones that were big successes in China. Their movies which were romantic, gorgeous, historical epics like “Raise the Red Lantern” and “Farewell, My Concubine” – major hits in the West, flops in China. “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” didn’t do well in China. Ha Jin and Amy Tan get translated into Chinese; they don’t do that well in China.
- The people that are doing really well in terms of writing narrative in China – people like Wang Shuo and Wei Hui – they write kind of alienated, louche, urban characters who are disaffected, they’re gambling, they’re up all night, they take drugs, they have a lot of casual sex, there’s violence. It’s the kind of thing that fascinated America in the 1950s when we were waking up from a long period of repression. And those novels get translated into English, and they don’t sell here. Nobody’s particularly interested in reading them.
- Do you think it’s more “we know that stuff, it’s old hat,” or we don’t want to hear it about China?
- I think it’s a little bit of both. If I had to place my bet, I’d put a greater emphasis on the first one. It’s old; we’ve been there and done that. We’ve read about people bein’ bad. You know? Henry Miller took us there already. And it’s nothing exciting to us. I think that part of the reason it’s exciting to them is because it’s the first time — well, in a long time, since the 1940s — that anyone has said it. That people had been living this life and that people were coming out and saying it. It’s tremendously exciting. We’re just learning about things like the Cultural Revolution through the works of Ha Jin and people like Anchee Min, that we should have known about, but we didn’t. If you ask people in China, “Why don’t you want to read the works of Ha Jin and Anchee Min?” they say, “Oh, that’s Wound Literature, that’s so Eighties! We’ve been there, I don’t know why you people are so interested in that!” Because in the 1980s, Chinese culture was awash in this psychological bloodletting, through culture. The Wound Arts, they called them – all these movies, operas, plays—
- Kind of their version of Holocaust literature.
- Exactly. And it was almost like, you know when you first go to therapy? The first thing you do is barf out all the bad stuff that happened. And then, once you’ve gotten it all out, you start sorting out what did I do wrong, what did they do wrong, how can I be better, how I live a better life, blah blah. And they did their bloodletting in the era of the Wound Arts. People were obsessed with the traumas they had been through, and because the leaders of the Cultural Revolution had been demonized instantly, and made into the Gang of Four and imprisoned etc., right after Mao died, it was okay, for the government. The government wanted these Wound Arts, they wanted it to be revised. Interestingly, they did not permit the same thing to happen with Tienanmen, and so that has festered.
Native Oregonian David Loftus has lived in Europe and Boston and traveled in Asia and West Africa. He has been a full-time newspaper reporter and has authored three books. Currently, Loftus writes occasional free-lance book reviews for THE OREGONIAN as well as the CALIFORNIA LITERARY REVIEW.
A Grand Tour of Asia – by Hania Tallmadge and Beverley Jackson
I’m not sure what category A Grand Tour of Asia by Hania Tallmadge and Beverley Jackson should be put in. It’s certainly not a novel or narrative non-fiction or even a coffee table book (unless a downsized model). Other than the fact that it has a hardcover and pages inside, I’m not all that sure this one is really a book.
A Grand Tour of Asia
- Ten Speed Press, 128 pp.
A Grand Tour of Asia 1910 – A Travel Scene Through Tinted Glasses
I’m not sure what category A Grand Tour of Asia by Hania Tallmadge and Beverley Jackson should be put in. It’s certainly not a novel or narrative non-fiction or even a coffee table book (unless a downsized model). Other than the fact that it has a hardcover and pages inside, I’m not all that sure this one is really a book.
But saying the above and leaving things there would be the easy way out. The more I looked at the hand-tinted period photos taken on an extended trip through Asia nearly a century ago, reconsidered the captions and reread the afterwards by the authors, the more I began to see a substance and adventurous direction in the effort.
To quote from the publisher “A Grand Tour of Asia recreates a time and a place that no longer exists except in the lyrical images so lovingly preserved by the lens of a wandering American, and so wryly captured in the prose of his mysterious companions nearly a century ago. Christian Rub, a character actor in Hollywood films, presented the intriguing album to its current owner, Hania Tallmadge, in 1949, when she was a child.”
An example of the collection of images is one of several Americans including the album’s creator Mme. Ganna Walska either astride horses or standing in front of a building of apparent Oriental construction with the brief caption, “We stopped at the tea house between Nikko and Lake Chuzenji.” The book, formatted to resemble the original album is filled with photographs and captions like this that convey the subtlest sense of mystery and even intrigue. No big deal here. Merely 100 years ago casually killing time in front of some joint in nowhere China. As mentioned earlier, Tallmadge received the album as a gift from Christian Rub, a close friend of her Aunt Walska. Christian was a character actor in Hollywood for three decades and his best-know role was that of the voice of Geppetto, the puppeteer in the animated film Pinocchio.
The book is an historically unique collection of photographs taken in the spring of 1910 on a four-month tour of the Far East. It includes more than 150 images reproduced in their actual size, their hand-tinted colors authentic and un-retouched. Even the handwritten script has been carefully replicated. Who was the amateur shutterbug with the refined sense of composition? Who were his three stalwart companions? In particular, who was the album’s unnamed commentator? A Grand Tour of Asia is a curious offering for those interested in photography, travel, history, and mystery.
The intrepid group of four visited Japan, Korea and China, traveling by sea and rail, in rickshaws and sedan chairs, on foot and on horseback. They turned up in crowded city streets and grand, but empty palaces. They strolled beneath Tokyo’s bloom-laden cherry trees and hiked the rugged ramparts of China’s Great Wall. The women somehow managed this in huge hats, tight corsets, and voluminous Gibson-Girl dresses, while their male companions must have sweltered in stiff collars and heavy tweeds.
And there’s a photograph of the travelers dressed just this way standing on a stretch of the Great Wall with the simple caption, “We stopped for a portrait upon one of the Seven Wonders of the World.”
Among my collection of books are a number from the nineteenth century and early twentieth by the likes of Svenn Hadin traveling in Asia and Sir William Butler in Africa. These guys wrote volumes, hundreds of pages and included dozens of drawings of their adventures that spanned the course of years. They point out an already obvious cultural difference between Europeans and Americans – the latter travel at a faster pace and retain much of the experiences and imagery in their heads while guys like Hadin and Butler view their journeys as something resembling fact-finding tours not just for themselves but for God and Country.
Both Tallmadge and Jackson seemed to have solved the mysterious identity of the photographer, as Jackson explains in her afterward:
“In the lower right corner of one photograph, written in the tiniest handwriting either of us had ever seen, she spotted a name – Byron L. Smith. This tantalizing clue, however, inspired more questions than answers and sent Hania to the public library. After several days, the trail led to a Byron L. Smith, founder of the Northern Trust Bank in Chicago. Further digging led to an article in Chicago Record Herald dated July 14, 1910. This newspaper article revealed that Mr. Smith (we hoped our Mr. Smith) had returned to Chicago from a four-month tour of the Far East on July 13, 1910.”
The other man and woman on the journey are not identified.
Aside from the fact that this collection is a fascinating look within countries that have changed tremendously over the years, there is an elusive, mysterious almost eerie quality to the book much like Nick Bantock’s Griffin & Sabine books as in a photo of Walska posed in front of a temple with the caption, “Not until I was back home and looking with a magnifying glass did I notice an unidentified man in the shadows behind me.”
My first run through of A Grand Tour of Asia left me thinking, “They’ve got to be kidding with this one. There’s nothing here.” But with each further perusal my interest expanded. This book tends to grow on a person
John Holt and his wife, photographer Ginny Holt, are currently finishing up a pair of related books – "Yellowstone Drift: Floating the Past in Real-Time" (to be published by AK Press in February 2009) and "Searching For Native Color – Fly Fishing for Cutthroat Trout."
Art Review: Encounters: Conflict, Dialogue, Discovery Princeton University Art Museum
Zhang transformed Mr. Quaker into Chairman Mao five years after he emigrated to the United States. The birth of Chinese “Political Pop” took place in his New York studio. This is an ironical state of affairs, all the more apparent in Six Pack of Kekou Kele, created in 2002. Is Zhang commenting here on the way that China’s millennia-old civilization is being crassly mass-marketed to enhance its leading role in the global economy? Or is it a subtle indictment of the West’s heedless consumerism, so oblivious to culture that it can appreciate nothing unless it is a familiar brand product beckoning from the supermarket shelf?
We live surrounded by a world of man-made images and objects. Many are familiar and comforting. Others are new and alarming. And there is no escape from the grip upon our lives of paintings, photographs, statues, advertisements, ceramics, calligraphy, product logos, cartoons, even graffiti.
An intriguing exhibition at the Princeton University Art Museum examines the ways that art from other cultures or historical eras shapes our perspectives of the world – and of ourselves. Encounters: Conflict, Dialogue, Discovery displays sixty carefully-chosen works of art, for the most part from the Princeton University collection. These are juxtaposed in ways that show how preconceptions of “true art” may be called into question by a sight or insight new to us. These “encounters” occur every time we go to an art museum. “Encounters,” equally profound, confront us in the places where we live and work. We never cease encountering art.
A fitting object to begin a review of the Encounters exhibit is the ancient Greek wine cup known as a janiform kantharos. Like the two-faced god, Janus, the faces on the goblet look in opposite directions. But one face is that of an elegant Greek woman, the other of a Black African man. The physiological features of the African are so pronounced, so markedly those of dark skinned sub-Saharan ethic groups, that our immediate reaction is that this Greek cup is an early example of racist stereotyping. And such an assessment of this remarkable object would be entirely wrong.
The kantharos dates from the period just after the victory of the Greeks in the Persian War, 480-470 B.C. It was one of several types of wine cups used in the famous wine-drinking and philosophy-discussing parties known as symposia. These were men-only affairs, flute girls excepted. The wine was always mixed with water in a large bowl known as a krater. The most prevalent cups were the shallow, saucer-shaped kylix and the deep-draft skyphos, which looked like a coffee mug with small handles on the rim. A kantharos was likely to have been reserved for a special toast, as symposia, with the guests’ couches grouped in a circle, were designed to promote friendship rather than special status or honor.
Kantharos cups were clearly luxury items. The face-shaped bottoms were made in a mold, with the rims done on a potter’s wheel. The parts were then joined, painted and fired in a kiln. Examples with different face pairings have survived. A kantharos in the collection of the San Antonio Art Museum depicts Heracles in his lion skin on one side. An African, similar in appearance to the one on the Princeton kantharos, is on the other side. But there is no hint of racial prejudice on either cup.
To the Greeks, all non-Greek speakers were barbarians. Culture rather than race was the determining factor. Had the face on the kantharos depicted one of the defeated Persians, then it would likely have been made in reference to the war. Instead, the African face testifies to the Greek fascination with distant races and of their contacts with “Aethiopia” as they called the kingdom to the south of Egypt.
The kantharos cup on display in the Encounters exhibit reveals the ancient roots of the global civilization of the 21st Century. The archly humorous work, Six Pack of Kekou Kele by the Chinese artist, Zhang Hongtu, deftly skewers globalism’s pretensions of limitless supply and demand and the surreal lengths to which corporate “branding” is pushed.
Six Pack of Kekou Kele shows the hallmarks of one of the first “brands” to go global, the blue and white “china” of Ming China. The glazed porcelain, once so prized in Western Europe during the 1600’s, is here molded into the instantly recognizable shape of Coca Cola bottles. In some circles, critical of the extent of the United States’ worldwide influence, the very shape of the Coca Cola bottle has come to symbolize the relentless spread of “Americanization.”
Born in 1943, Zhang Hongtu witnessed the horrors of Mao’s Cultural Revolution. Zhang’s disenchantment with the Maoist regime infused his wickedly funny repainting of the “Mr. Quaker” logo on the Quaker Oats cereal box with the features of Chairman Mao. This occurred in 1987, just as China started to flex its muscles as an economic power. While still posturing as a Marxist utopia, China began to repackage its society in the “comfort food” guise of a capitalist economy.
It is worthy of note that Zhang transformed Mr. Quaker into Chairman Mao five years after he emigrated to the United States. The birth of Chinese “Political Pop” took place in his New York studio. This is an ironical state of affairs, all the more apparent in Six Pack of Kekou Kele, created in 2002. Is Zhang commenting here on the way that China’s millennia-old civilization is being crassly mass-marketed to enhance its leading role in the global economy? Or is it a subtle indictment of the West’s heedless consumerism, so oblivious to culture that it can appreciate nothing unless it is a familiar brand product beckoning from the supermarket shelf?
It may take decades to arrive at definitive answers to these questions. But Zhang, a hugely talented artist working in many media, has already made a profound statement concerning the open-ended nature of artistic encounters.
“I try to raise questions with my art — I do not often know the answers.”
Zhang Hongtu’s career illustrates the encounter of West and East in the media-saturated environment of the contemporary world. A century ago, a similar encounter occurred amid the dangerous currents of nationalism and colonialism. The Princeton exhibition illustrates the impact of European and American influence upon Japan by contrasting a 19th century Japanese woodblock print, one of the celebrated ukiyo-e or “pictures of the floating world,” with a masterful watercolor by Winslow Homer (1836-1910). Both pictures show that hidden costs often come in the wake of such artistic encounters.
The Japanese woodblock print, Nobility Taking in the Evening Cool, is a triptych showing the Emperor Meiji and two ladies of his court relaxing in a moonlit setting. It was the work of Toyohara Chikanobu (1838-1912). Chikanobu was a highly regarded master of the bijin-ga or “beautiful person picture.” His individual portraits and his depictions of time-honored Japanese customs were done in the best traditions of Japanese art. These carried on the spirit of earlier ukiyo-e artists such as Kitagawa Utamaro and Utagawa Hiroshige. Japanese woodblock prints, when discovered in Europe in the 1870’s, created a sensational vogue called Japonisme.
Nobility Taking in the Evening Cool represents the flip-side of Japonisme. It records the counter-veiling impact of the clothes, technology and world view of Europe and the United States upon Japan. It is a visual record of the Meiji Restoration, the not very subtle attempt by the Japanese government to adapt what they felt was useful from the West – Parisian fashions, steam engines and ironclad warships – while rejecting more unsettling and inconvenient western ideals like democracy and social justice.
Nobility Taking in the Evening Cool, while technically impressive, is an aesthetic failure. The scene is awkward, garish and unsettling. It cuts against the grain of all that made Japan so distinctive and admired among the cultured classes of Europe and America. Instead of displaying the traditional virtues of Japan, the emperor and his ladies flaunt up-to-date and preposterous-looking western outfits. It is all pose, an assertion of modernization through “conspicuous consumption.”
Chikanobu, the bijin-ga master, was increasingly called upon to create battle scenes celebrating the aggressive wars launched by the Japanese against China (1894-95) and Russia (1904-05). His attempts to evoke the warrior ethos of the Samurai in the setting of modern warfare only magnified the contradictions inherent in the outwardly peaceful setting of Nobility Taking in the Evening Cool. Heroic commanders, attired in uniforms similar to the one worn by the Emperor Meiji, are shown leading massed ranks of faceless foot soldiers into battle. In doing so, Chikanobu helped to undermine ukiyo-e as a viable artistic discipline and unwittingly contributed to Japan’s march to Pearl Harbor.
Winslow Homer’s The Trysting Place recalls echoes of an earlier “total” war. The watercolor shows a fashionably dressed young American woman of the 1870’s. She is standing alone, her virginal white dress reflecting the fading light of a summer evening. If the painting’s title is a clue, she is apparently expecting a lover. But her blank, mournful face is an indication that she is waiting in vain.
The model for the woman in The Trysting Place was Homer’s sister-in-law, Alice, who married his brother Arthur in 1875, the year Homer painted her. Alice was fortunate to find a husband in post-Civil War America. With a staggering total of nearly 650,000 military deaths (civilian fatalities were never computed) many American women were left widows or unwed.
Homer painted a number of such melancholy or wistful young women during the 1870’s. Although there is no absolute proof that these paintings are directly linked to Civil War, it should be remembered that the war during the 1870’s was largely a taboo subject. It shrouded almost every aspect of American life, but could only be addressed indirectly. And it is also evident from his letters that Homer, a Union war artist, had been deeply disturbed by the slaughter.
One may read multiple meanings into The Trysting Place. But it is hard to shake the feeling that the oriental fan held by the young woman in this enigmatic painting is a keepsake from a lover, fiancé or husband who had “gone for a soldier.” The Trysting Place is a place of memory, her hallowed ground.
Interpretations like this assessment of The Trysting Place are not without their risks. There is always a danger of taking a subjective step too far. But the Encounters exhibit shows that risks are worth taking. By focusing on the ways that cultural dialog and interaction are expanding and modifying our ideas about art, the exhibit fosters a sense of time and creativity that is universal.
Encounters also highlights the role of the individual creator. This is an important point. For all of the vast range of media available in the arts today, the artist is still the primary agent for articulating new insights and promoting cultural change.
A case in point is the American sculptor David Smith (1906-1965). On display in the Encounters exhibit is Smith’s Painted Landscape (The Love Letter). This beautiful, mystifying sculpture, created in welded steel, dates to 1950. The same year, Smith produced another work, similar in name, theme and material. This was The Letter, regarded as an important transitional work, made before Smith channeled his energies into the statue-sized Tanktotem series.
Both of Smith’s Letters are tableau style works, arrays of personal symbols. In the case of Painted Landscape (The Love Letter) the title is likely a reference to Smith’s early career as a painter and to his belief that sculpture could help realize the aims of painting to a greater degree. The conception of a sculptor, Smith declared, “is as free as that of the painter. His wealth of response is as great as his draftsmanship.”
According to the legend of Smith’s career, he changed artistic gears during the early 1950’s, “going big.” He bought a ton of boiler plate and scrap iron and increased the scale of his sculptures from inches to feet. Having worked during World War II building locomotives and tanks, Smith brought a welder’s torch and hard-edged industrial methods to an artistic discipline rooted in the time-honored technique of casting from molds.
“What associations the metal possesses,” Smith declared, “are those of this century: power, structure, movement, progress, suspension, destruction, brutality.”
Smith transformed tightly articulated table top pieces like Painted Landscape (The Love Letter) into works like Hudson River Landscape and Australia, both dating to 1951. These amazing welded sculptures seemed to float on air. A year later, he set to work on the Tanktotem series. The intimate scale of The Letter and Painted Landscape (The Love Letter) appeared to be a thing of the past.
As if to contradict all the text book explanations concerning the trajectory of Smith’s later career, the Princeton exhibition presents a work that reveals his continuing devotion to the human scale in art. At the very height of the production of the Tanktotem series, he produced a major series of calligraphic brush and ink works on paper. Smith was fascinated with Chinese and Japanese painting and calligraphy, examples of which are on display in the exhibition.
The effect of viewing Smith’s brush and ink Untitled, from 1957, and the late 15th–early 16th century hand scroll by the Ming era artist, Zhu Yunming, is startling. It takes but a few brief moments of comparison – and a double take or two – for all the scholarly definitions on art, timelines and analysis to fall away. The dialog between two great artists begins anew. And the museum visitor, thanks to this splendid, unconventional exhibition, is positively encouraged to join in.
***
Appearing at the Princeton University Art Museum, July 14, 2012 – September 23, 2012, Princeton, NJ (609-258-3788). The Museum is located on the Princeton University campus a short walk from Nassau Street in downtown Princeton.
Ed Voves is a freelance writer, based in Philadelphia, where he lives with his wife, the artist Anne Lloyd, and a swarm of cats who love curling up with good books.
Mr. Voves graduated with a B.A. in History from LaSalle University in 1976 and a Masters in Information Science from Drexel University in 1989.
