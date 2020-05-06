Nature
A Place for Three Seasons: Crested Butte
Let us be clear on one thing: physically fit people tend to get more out of this place. One can sit and admire the mountains from a bench on Elk Avenue, or from a car out on the summer roads, but to me there is nothing better in life than walking an hour or two up to Scarp Ridge or the long green alp atop Mount Axtell, to sit and see high peaks all around.
It is November and the first heavy snow is falling. By tomorrow we will have a foot or two of new powder. On the mountain several runs are already open, thanks to the amazing snowmaking machines. I sit in our sun room, looking out at winter, and think back two decades to that afternoon in March. Half an hour earlier we had gotten off the plane from Denver. We were riding the Alpine Express up an increasingly snowy valley flanked by mountains covered with conifers and aspens.
At the 22-mile mark from the Gunnison airport we reached a spectacular scene. The valley turned flat and a mile wide, with big cottonwood trees lining the little river. Hundreds of furry Herefords were strung out along the snowy pastures, eating hay that the ranchers must have rolled out that morning. Ahead of us, Mount Crested Butte rose to a lofty crest. By tomorrow most of us would be up on the mountain’s far side, skiing down groomed trails through groves of big firs and pines.
The landscape became yet lovelier as our bus continued north. To the right of Mount Crested Butte rose the 13,000 foot pyramid of Teocalli, named by an 1874 surveyor who thought it resembled an Aztec temple. On our left rose white Whetstone, named for its sharp granite ridges. Best of all, we could see far ahead of us–ten miles and more ahead–a chain of dazzling white peaks that thrust far up above tree line. And then, just ahead of us and surrounded by all these mountains, we saw the Victorian buildings of the town of Crested Butte.
That March afternoon was twenty years ago but the scene still dazzles me, winter and summer. Sometimes I think how that line of mountains must have looked to the archaic hunters who came ten thousand years ago to these Elk Mountains, west of the main range of the Colorado Rockies. Later the Utes made this their summer home; then came the whites. Silver miners moved in by the thousands in the 1880s, and in summer we still find their abandoned shafts in amazingly high places. The price of silver collapsed in 1893 and scores of Colorado mining towns were abandoned. Not so Crested Butte, which had started mining coal and kept on doing so until 1952, when the Big Mine closed and the railroad shut down.
Many people left, but their modest and well-proportioned houses remained. Hippies moved in, many to stay and become business people. In the 1960s the first ski lifts were built on Mount Crested Butte. Older and more staid types began to arrive, buying and restoring the miners’ old houses. Now the town is a National Historic District with strict building regulations, so that we see harmony in architecture and no oversized mansions. Nor is the town of Crested Butte oversized: 1700 permanent residents plus a considerable number of second-home owners (including some of us Virginians).
Most people who come here to ski take the bus two miles beyond Crested Butte to a second town, called Mt. Crested Butte, which surrounds the base of the ski area and is a place of two hotels and more condos and larger homes. In 2004 the skiing company, Crested Butte Mountain Resort, was bought by Tim and Diane Mueller, known for their good management of Okemo and Mt. Sunapee in New England. The Muellers have undertaken a $200 million program of modernization and expansion, including new lifts, a new base area village, and a Mountaineer Conference Center.
This is not a place for everyone. It is too far from Denver or other cities for most urbanites to come just for a weekend. It is also high country. The town of Crested Butte is nine thousand feet above sea level; the ski base area is four hundred feet higher; the Silver Queen lift, one of four high-speed quads, takes a skier in a few minutes from the base area to 11,400 feet. A visitor coming from sea level is well advised to avoid strenuous exercise–as well as alcohol and salsa–for at least a day after arrival.
The Muellers have modernized snowmaking on the mountain, but in addition Crested Butte is favored by nature with ample powder snow. Annual snowfall averages around 300 inches, three times that of the Val Gardena, my favorite valley in Italy’s Dolomites.
From the top of the Silver Queen a good skier can go up into the black–up, if you are really an expert, even to the mountain’s peak, double black territory, 12,162 feet. Crested Butte has the most lift-serviced extreme skiing terrain in North America, and at the end of every winter it is host to the U.S. extreme freeskiing championships.
This is however also a mountain for family skiing (and snowboarding), with hundreds of acres of beginner and intermediate terrain. And when it is not snowing, most often the sun is shining; this is a bright place.
At 75, I spend most of my winters here cross-country skiing, and ice skating. The Nordic Center in Crested Butte is a block from a stop on the free bus that links the two towns. Public skating at the outdoor rink is free, and skates can be rented, but skaters need to check the schedule since the town’s several hockey teams often have afternoon practice.
The Nordic Center maintains a 50-kilometer network of groomed cross-country trails, and there are also several ungroomed routes for skiers, and snowmobilers, that go out of town on unplowed roads. My favorite is the three-mile route (for skiers and snowshoers only; no snowmobiles) from the far end of Mt. Crested Butte to the old mining town of Gothic. This is the summer headquarters of the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory; the only winter inhabitant is a caretaker. On a sunny day it is a fine thing to sit outside the old Gothic store, eat one’s sandwiches, and gaze up at the pinnacles of Mt. Gothic three thousand feet above.
Spring comes late to the high country. Skiing on Mt. Crested Butte ends in April. The weather is pleasantly warm by May, but all that snow takes a long time to melt and a few hardy locals trudge up mountains and ski down. I have skied out the Slate River road in May, and had to take off skis three times to traverse mud patches. Spring is not a season when many visitors come…but then in June arrives the glorious summer.
As June gives way to July the wildflowers bloom, in such profusion that in 1989 the Colorado legislature declared Crested Butte the wildflower capital of the state. The town’s Wildflower Festival takes place over the course of a week each July, and features almost two hundred events. If you want to attend a workshop on butterflies or birds, you can do it here. If you want to hike to twelve thousand feet and see graceful columbines (and many other species) blooming all around you, the Festival will arrange that, too.
There is a surprisingly rich cultural life at Crested Butte, mainly in summer. The Crested Butte Music Festival, which offers programs in July, brings top performing artists from around the country for concerts at the modest-sized Center for the Arts and, sometimes, in the high-ceilinged old Union Congregational Church, built in 1883. There are free Alpenglow concerts on the lawn next to the Center, on Monday evenings. The Public Policy Forum brings distinguished speakers to town, weekly throughout the summer. August, when the mushrooms sprout in the woods, also brings the Crested Butte Mushroom Festival which teaches visitors about exquisite chanterelles and hawkswings–as well as poisonous species to avoid.
Let us be clear on one thing: physically fit people tend to get more out of this place. One can sit and admire the mountains from a bench on Elk Avenue, or from a car out on the summer roads, but to me there is nothing better in life than walking an hour or two up to Scarp Ridge or the long green alp atop Mount Axtell, to sit and see high peaks all around. Three quarters of the land here in Gunnison County lies in the Gunnison National Forest, one of the 150 national forests created by President Theodore Roosevelt, the kind of conservative I admire. While much of this forest is open to mountain bikes and even offroad motorcycles, there are over a thousand square miles of designated wilderness in the Gunnison and two adjacent National Forests, where humans can come only on foot or on horseback.
This remains a smaller place than glittering Aspen, which is several hours from Crested Butte by car but not so many miles as the crow flies–or the hiker hikes. We and our friends like to hike to Aspen every summer, starting at a trailhead ten miles from Crested Butte. The trail soon goes into wilderness, where the open mountain slopes are covered with a myriad of summer flowers. We can hope to see deer, perhaps a golden eagle, sometimes Rocky Mountain sheep, or a few hundred domestic sheep being watched over by Peruvian shepherds. In less than three hours we reach West Maroon Pass, at 12,500 feet, and stop for lunch. Beyond and above us are the great pyramids of the Maroon Bells, two of Colorado’s 54 “fourteeners,” peaks above fourteen thousand feet. We come down from the pass into more high grass, then forest, then Maroon Lake and the free bus to Aspen. One night in Aspen, and next day we happily walk back.
When September comes here, summer has ended. In July and August we have had daytime temperatures as high as the low eighties, Fahrenheit. By early September the daily maximum is around seventy degrees. At night the black bears come into town. Town government requires bear-proof trash cans but still the bears come, trying to find twenty thousand calories a day to store fat for the winter. A black bear is a large creature, and a mother guarding a cub or yearling can be dangerous, but so far Crested Butte has had no bad encounters. Soon the bears will–we hope–go up into the forest to doze the winter away. The coyotes and foxes will keep coming into town, on late-night foraging expeditions. I saw a beautiful fox, a vixen I think, yesterday at dawn, sitting a moment in our alley. Then she ran, and I smiled, thinking of the poem by Sir Thomas Wyatt, “They flee from me that sometime did me seek….”
September brings the glory of the leaves. Much of the forest on these mountainsides is made up of aspen groves. An aspen grove is a single living thing, a colony with linked roots, and in September the groves turn gold together and not as single trees. It is a bright gold, that contrasts with the enduring green of the neighboring conifers. Soon the big cottonwoods along the town streets and the river banks turn their own shade of gold.
It is not a gold that long endures, on either cottonwoods or aspens. The leaves fall; temperatures drop further. One September morning, after it has rained all night, we wake up to sunshine and see that it has snowed up on the peaks. The hiking is still good but soon again it will be a different world, no longer green and gold but white and silver.
I have known all four seasons, in and around Crested Butte. Spring is not unpleasant, but admittedly it is a time of mud. That leaves the rest of the year: three nigh-perfect seasons.
Peter Bridges is a former ambassador to Somalia and cofounder of the Elk Mountains Hikers Club in Colorado. He was born in New Orleans, grew up in Chicago, and studied at Dartmouth College and Columbia University. Aside from CLR, his articles, essays, and reviews have appeared in the “Christian Science Monitor,” “Foreign Service Journal,” “Los Angeles Times,” “Michigan Quarterly Review,” “Notes and Records of the Royal Society of London,” “Virginia Quarterly Review,” “Washington Times,” and elsewhere. Beyonce Net Worth
Environment
The World Without Us by Alan Weisman
The North Pacific Subtropical Gyre, informally known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, is a span of ocean between California and Hawaii the size of Texas, where floats a Sargasso Sea of trash consisting of 90 percent plastic.
- The World Without Us
- St.Martin’s Press/Thomas Dunne Books, 336 pp.
The Earth Without Humans
It is a rare book indeed that reawakens the reader to the gorgeous wonders of the natural world while simultaneously evoking the creepy shivers of a stroll through a haunted house. But that’s the best way I can think of to characterize my reaction to The World Without Us.
Like many film trailers, the book pulls a sort of bait and switch — a quite forgivable one in this case — that leads us to believe we’re going to have one sort of experience but ends up delivering a very different one, even better. Here, the conceit is to imagine what would happen to planet Earth — to its land animals, landscapes, atmosphere, marine life, artificial constructs (from bridges and skyscrapers to open-air mining pits), and all the various wastes we’ve accumulated (from plastics to depleted uranium) — if the human race were suddenly to disappear.
In a prelude, the author invites us to “picture a world from which we all suddenly vanished. Tomorrow.” The recent noises in the press about global warming are a handy starting point (though only one of many): if we were instantly gone, “How soon would, or could, the climate return to where it was before we fired up all our engines?”
For about forty pages, the book sticks fairly closely to the conceit: one chapter describes how the average modern home (in various climates) would deteriorate and collapse; the next focuses on the surprisingly swift implosion of an abandoned city — for example, Manhattan. The details make our lives, our civilization, sound far more precarious than we assume them to be.
But the book goes on to greater things, more varied delights, than mere science fiction scenarios. In fact, it takes the reader to unspoiled places most of us had no idea still exist, as well as pockets of doomsday landscapes where it is as if the world as we know it has already ended — both of which coexist in the present and offer snapshots of life as it might have been long before we got here, and how it will return (or continue to change) once we are gone.
On the one hand, there’s Bialoweiza Puszcza, the last stand of old growth forest in Europe. Straddling the current border between Poland and Belarus, sliced by a Cold War wall and wounded by poachers and hardwood culling, it remains the home of 150-foot ash and linden trees, a few surviving wisent (European bison), and more kinds of life than anywhere else on the continent. (The book’s first chapter begins, “You may never have heard of the Bialowieza Puszcza”; and it’s true, I probably hadn’t, but it popped up again prominently in one of the next books I opened to write about for the California Literary Review, The Zookeeper’s Wife by Diane Ackerman!)
On the other hand, there’s Varosha, once a city of 20,000 on the eastern shore of Cyprus, deserted by Turkish and Greek Cypriots alike since 1974 after bitter fighting — where shredded laundry still hangs on lines, trees grow up through the collapsed roofs of homes, and the ambulatory inhabitants consist mostly of lizards, snakes, pigeons, and turtles.
On the one hand, marine biologists study Kingman Reef, a sunken atoll that was briefly a U.S. Navy base during World War II and largely unvisited since then, so that its staggering array of marine plant and animal life make it as much a “time machine” as Bialoweiza Puszcza. On the other is what will likely be one of our species’ most lasting legacies: a “very round hole half a mile wide and 1,000 feet deep” called Ekati, about 180 miles northeast of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada, from which 240-ton trucks with 11-foot tires have pulled 9,000 tons of ore every day for transport to a crusher that has extracted more than $1 million in diamonds on each of those days for the past 20 years.
And between the poles lie bewildering locales like the Texas City Prairie Reserve, a Nature Conservancy plot where the nation’s second most endangered bird (Atwater’s prairie chicken — only 40 known to survive) hangs on … at the northern edge of the Gulf Coast oilfields; the demilitarized zone that splits North and South Korea, where for political and military reasons few humans may go, so rare red-crowned cranes, Asiatic black bears, Eurasian lynx, musk deer, yellow-throated martens, the endangered mountain goat known as the goral, and the nearly vanished Amur leopard crowd in; the National Wildlife Refuge at Rocky Flats, 16 miles northwest of Denver, from which the American public was prohibited because ducks used to die moments after landing due to the presence of leaking drums of waste plutonium and uranium; and of course Chernobyl, where barn swallows (some of them albino!), skylarks, moose, lynx, wolves, and even unauthorized humans have returned as squatters.
You could love this book for its fascinating array of odd facts as much as the many places it takes you across the globe. The New York City subway system would flood in just a few days if its army of transit employees were not working constantly to keep water and sewage out. The geologic cycle would take 100,000 years to return CO-2 back to pre-human levels naturally.
Thomas Jefferson was fascinated by mammoth bones and is credited with being the first to identify the prehistoric North American giant sloth. Equus and zebras first evolved in the Americas and migrated back to Asia and Africa. Cut flowers exported from Africa each year remove the amount of water needed to serve a city of 20,000.
Poppy seeds can lie dormant as long as 1,000 years before suitable conditions allow them to sprout. The prehistoric, underground city of Derinkuyu, one of many in the central Turkey region of Cappadocia, dates back several millennia, penetrates at least 18 stories or 280 feet down, and has enough room to hold 30,000 people.
Ninety-five percent of dead North Sea seabirds were found to have plastic in their stomachs — an average of 44 pieces per bird. The North Pacific Subtropical Gyre, informally known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, is a span of ocean between California and Hawaii the size of Texas, where floats a Sargasso Sea of trash consisting of 90 percent plastic. (Oceangoing vessels dump an estimated 8 million pounds of plastic annually.) And krill, jellyfish, and plankton are consuming tiny bits of indigestible plastic invisible to our naked eye. As far afield as the book wanders, none of these tangents seems off topic. Everything naturally relates … at least it seemed to, to this reader.
When the book gets to chapters on extinctions and radioactive waste, the mood gets considerably grimmer. American passenger pigeons were once so common they flew in flocks that were 300 miles long and numbered in the billions. Shotguns and habitat loss killed every last one by 1914. Heavy metals amassed by humans, some of them toxic, are capable of hanging on a long time in farming soil: zinc 3,700 years, cadmium 7,500 years, lead 35,000 years, chromium 70,000 years.
Uranium-235, several thousand tons of which we’ve used in our bombs and reactors, has a half-life of 704 million years, but U-238 (“depleted uranium”) holds on a bit longer — 4.5 billion years, which is possibly longer than there’s been life on Earth — and there’s at least a half million tons of it. Since it bursts into flames when it strikes things, depleted uranium makes dandy armor-piercing weapons, such as have been used in the Iraq War. Much of it also burns into a fine ceramic uranium dust that floats on the air and lodges in lungs.
A more positive recurring feature of the book is the parade of fine (and sometimes a little crazy) human beings who labor to preserve, fight back, and understand what is happening: naturalists, scientists, gamekeepers, journalists, and religious and political activists. Weisman introduces them, mentions what they do, and moves on, but the cumulative effect of meeting such do-gooders offers some comfort among all the dreary facts.
Unfortunately, while most haunted house stories end happily, or at least with some player surviving intact, most of the possible endings one might project from the developments described in this book are unpleasant and pretty final, at least where this species and life as we know it are concerned.
Weisman briefly surveys projects and ideas to extend or alter human methods of survival, but also notes that some folks view the situation from a different perspective altogether. Les Knight, founder of VHEMT, the Voluntary Human Extinction Movement, says, “By definition, we’re the alien invader. Everywhere except Africa. Every time Homo sapiens went anywhere else, things went extinct.”
Doug Erwin, an extinction expert whose specialty dictates the longer view, remarks, “I figure it’s interesting to be here now. I’m not going to get all upset about it.” Like the prospect of one’s own individual death, I guess it depends on how much you’re inclined to let it get to you.
This is a book that really could, just possibly, change the world if everybody read it.
Native Oregonian David Loftus has lived in Europe and Boston and traveled in Asia and West Africa. He has been a full-time newspaper reporter and has authored three books. Currently, Loftus writes occasional free-lance book reviews for THE OREGONIAN as well as the CALIFORNIA LITERARY REVIEW. He also blogs at www.americancurrents.com. After spending much of his adult life as a writer, copyeditor, and proofreader, with only occasional forays on the stage, he started working seriously as an actor in his late 40s, in 2005. For the past seven years, he has read literature aloud to live audiences every month at a coffee shop, an event he calls “Story Time for Grownups.” By 2009, Loftus had become a full-time freelance writer and actor and was regularly doing print modeling jobs and acting in commercials, industrial videos, and indie films in 2010. In early 2012 he also launched a political talk radio show which he hosts on Sunday nights but which is also archived for later listening or download at any time on BlogTalkRadio.com. Loftus lives in Portland with his wife Carole and dog Pixie, a seven-pound toy fox terrier. WordPress Hacks
Italy
Notes From Italy: Sunday With the CAI
This is not Labrador. We are fifty miles northeast of Rome and a mile above sea level, climbing Monte Cava in the Central Apennines, on one of our Sunday jaunts with the Club Alpino Italiano, Sezione Roma. Just ahead of me is my wife, Mary Jane, and beyond her I can see Antonello the orthodontist, and beyond him Alessandro, a banker on weekdays but today our Leader.
It is the fourth of June in the year 2007. We are walking northwest along a narrow ridge and a strong cold wind is belting my left side with rain. Just as well, I think, that we cannot see more than fifty yards downhill, in the cloud. It looks steep down there; precipitous, in fact. I am wondering whether the rain is going to turn to hail, or even snow.
This is not Labrador. We are fifty miles northeast of Rome and a mile above sea level, climbing Monte Cava in the Central Apennines, on one of our Sunday jaunts with the Club Alpino Italiano, Sezione Roma. Just ahead of me is my wife, Mary Jane, and beyond her I can see Antonello the orthodontist, and beyond him Alessandro, a banker on weekdays but today our Leader. The dozen others are behind us. Cristina, our second leader, is out of sight in the cloud, no doubt trying to keep the one laggard in the group from falling too far behind.
Tourists come to Rome and sweat and get sunburned and walk through the Forum and crowd into the Sistine Chapel and sit at cafes on noisy streets. Ah, but there is a different, cool, green world inland. One of the groups in the Apennines, perhaps forty miles from Rome, is the Monti Simbruini. The name comes from Latin “sub imbribus,” under the rain. There are places in these mountains that get eighty inches of precipitation a year, as much as the Great Smokies.
The Apennine world is admittedly not pristine. For over three decades the tunnels and long high viaducts of the Autostrada dell’Abruzzo have made these mountains easily accessible to city drivers. A number of villages have swollen with Romans’ weekend houses. The wolf is on the increase but hunters, and poachers, have long since killed every deer and chamois in most of these mountains.
It could have been much worse. When my wife and children and I first began to hike in the Apennines, in 1967, I told myself that I was glad to be here now because in thirty years these mountains would be ruined. The Italians were creating their postwar economic miracle and beauty and nature were low in priority.
Now forty years have passed. The mountains are not ruined. A Green movement grew up in Italy, and even though it has never sent many people to Parliament the Italians, or at least many educated and influential Italians, became environmentalists.
Forty years ago, the Abruzzo National Park was the only such park in central Italy. Developers were building hotels and villas on Park land in brazen violation of the law. Today, the hotels and villas have long since been seized by the law and torn down. Many new parks and reserves have been created. The new national parks are British- rather than American-style. The land remains in the hands of individuals and of the comuni, the towns and villages; but the important thing is that development is now tightly controlled: no more building in the parks. Hunting, too, is not the Sunday madness that it once was. (We lived once in a farmhouse outside Rome that was painted pink and so was quite visible. Still, on Sunday mornings we could hear buckshot ping on the walls.) It is true that a deer remains a rare sight in central Italy, but an even larger mammal, the brown bear, seems to be slowly increasing in numbers.
We never did get to the highest point on Monte Cava. Hiking in a cloud can be hard. Both our leaders had been here before, but in better weather. Before we ever got up on the Cava ridge we had gotten lost, and Alessandro and Cristina had finally decided, correctly, that to reach the ridge we needed to scramble for a half-hour up steep and slippery grass and then equally steeply up through a wood with wet, slippery leaves underfoot.
We stopped finally where a rough track ran down, not so steeply, from the ridge. We will vote on what to do, said Alessandro–and then I will make the decision–and by the way I know a place that serves lunch, if you don’t want to eat the sandwiches out of your packs.
Five minutes’ animated discussion, and we started down the track. In ten minutes we found ourselves in a peaceful little valley. Twenty horses were enjoying the green grass, and five little colts were with their mothers. There were many big beeches, groves and individual trees. The beech is the ubiquitous and noble tree of the Apennines, in the zone that lies between 1500 and 6000 feet above sea level. These beeches had a slightly different look from most. Above a point, say, five feet up each trunk the leafy limbs spread out widely. Lower down there were no limbs, but lots of shoots and smaller new branches. Here there had long been goats, the scourge of the forest, and they had eaten on the beeches as high as they could reach–about five feet. Now the goats were gone, and the trees could sprout at the bottom. Better yet, with goats gone beech seedlings could grow. Perhaps in a few more centuries this valley would again be a place of huge, majestic trees, as it must have been when humans first brought herds to the Apennines, five thousand years ago.
In an hour or so we had reached our cars, and soon we came to the isolated casale in the countryside where we could have lunch. It had been a brigands’ hideout in the 1860s but it was not unknown now; there were fifteen or twenty other diners when we came. It was a good thing we were hungry. The owners gave us tomato toasted on bread, little slices of eggplant toasted with cheese, then slices of cheese and ham, carafes of red wine and of water, a bean and pasta soup, pasta with a bacon and tomato sauce, two kinds of cooked beans plus barley, lamb chops grilled on the wood fire I could see in the kitchen, roast potatoes and cooked greens and salad, and finally cookies with coffee and a small glass of grappa. Alessandro and Cristina collected 22 euros from each of us and soon we were off to Rome.
The traffic was terrible from the Raccordo Anulare, the ring road, into the city. The temperature was twenty degrees higher than it had been on our ridge. The streets were thronged with people. And we had had a happy day.
All our Sundays with the CAI have been happy. Some are more difficult than others, some less. We have stood in sun on a seven-thousand foot ridge in the Monti della Laga, looking at the snows on the Gran Sasso, ten miles away and a half-mile higher, while all around us in the high meadow were white pansies and blue gentians and the tender spikes of yellow orchids. There was also a day on Monte Sirente when we walked gingerly in single file across a steep snowfield, and I slipped. I flipped onto my face and tried to dig in–and two friends grabbed me. If they had not done so, it would have been a long slide down the snow and onto rock.
The two of us have also gone to many places in these mountains alone, and in the old days with our children. My favorite place in all the Apennines is the Col di Vallevona, the high point, 5963 feet above sea level, on a ridge five miles long. There we can sit on an outcrop of white limestone and look out at a hundred miles of mountains, near and far. Now that I am turning seventy-five, it is practical and not morose to think where they might spread my ashes. In the wind, perhaps, on the Cima di Vallevona. The pollution resulting, my Green friends, will not be great.
[Thanks to Alessandro Ponti of the CAI, Sezione Roma, for the photographs.]
Peter Bridges is a former ambassador to Somalia and cofounder of the Elk Mountains Hikers Club in Colorado. He was born in New Orleans, grew up in Chicago, and studied at Dartmouth College and Columbia University. Aside from CLR, his articles, essays, and reviews have appeared in the “Christian Science Monitor,” “Foreign Service Journal,” “Los Angeles Times,” “Michigan Quarterly Review,” “Notes and Records of the Royal Society of London,” “Virginia Quarterly Review,” “Washington Times,” and elsewhere. Beyonce Net Worth
Environment
Sophie Osborn on Saving the California Condor
“I think hunters need to start demanding more research into the human health impacts of hunting with lead bullets. Saving condors may benefit us more than we ever imagined.”
Sophie Osborn was Field Manager for the Peregrine Fund’s California Condor Restoration Project in Arizona. Her new book Condors in Canyon Country recounts the story of the California condor’s return to the wild.
- How close to extinction were the California condors and what was the cause?
- At the populations’ low point in 1982, only 22 California condors remained – 21 in the wild and one in captivity. Their numbers were decimated by years of shooting and poisoning. The poisoning came in two forms: condors became indirect targets when they fed on carcasses that had been laced with poisons to kill predators such as coyotes; condors also succumbed to lead poisoning. Lead bullets fragment upon impacting an animal, losing as much as 30% of their mass. Many condors that fed on hunter-killed animals or animal remains ingested minute lead fragments and subsequently died. Condors have a slow reproductive rate. They do not reach sexual maturity until they are 5-6 years old and typically produce one egg every other year. Condors were unable to reproduce fast enough to compensate for the high number of losses in their population.
- In trying to save the condor, what ideas were considered and what plan was ultimately implemented?
- Widely differing views on what was threatening California condors and how to save them sharply divided the conservation community for much of the 20th century. For a long time, habitat loss was thought to be a key factor in their demise. Accordingly, habitat was set aside for condors, yet their numbers continued to decline. Later, biologists outfitted condors with radio-transmitters so as to monitor the birds’ fates and finally began to discover why condors were dying. When it became clear that drastic methods were required to save the species, a captive breeding program was developed and the last remaining wild condors were brought into captivity. Five years later, captive-raised condors were released back to the wild, first in California, then in Arizona (the subject of my book), and finally in Baja California, Mexico. However, the threats that brought condors to the brink of extinction still remain. Lead poisoning continues to be the number one killer of reintroduced condors. Efforts to encourage hunters to use non-lead ammunition in the condor’s range are ongoing.
- Tell us about the California condor as a species. To which birds are they most closely related and how do they behave in the wild?
- California condors are curious, intelligent, and playful. They are very gregarious and often feed, bathe, roost, and play together. They investigate the world around them with their bills, tugging and tearing at new and interesting objects. Whenever I watch them playing (tug-of-war and punting empty water bottles around with their bills are two of their favorite “games”), they remind me of a group of puppies or a troupe of monkeys. This may be surprising to those that are unfamiliar with this large, carrion-feeding bird, but rings true with anyone that has observed them. Each condor has a unique, readily identifiable personality. I came to know every condor in the Arizona population while working with them and delighted in observing their fascinating behavior and endlessly entertaining interactions.
- Condors are part of the New World vulture family and are closely related to storks (rather than birds of prey). Behaviorally, condors are very similar to ravens – curious, bold, intelligent, and sometimes unwary around humans. If you could cross a raven with a St. Bernard dog, I think the outcome would be much like a condor!
- What were the most significant events, both positive and negative, during this process of reintroducing condors to their natural habitat?
- The most significant negative events involved the shooting of reintroduced condors, lead poisoning incidents that killed multiple condors, and situations in which young condors exhibited excessive unwariness around people. Condors are very curious and have few natural predators. Since captive-raised condors are reintroduced to the wild without their parents and therefore cannot benefit from their guidance, field biologists have had to teach excessively curious condors to behave as wild condors should. Field biologists consistently harass condors that show a proclivity for approaching people or landing on human structures. This “hazing” program has helped teach young condors to behave appropriately and vastly improved the behavior of reintroduced condors.
- The most significant positive events have involved captive-raised and reintroduced condors reproducing in the wild. The first captive-raised condors were released to the wild in California in 1992 and in northern Arizona in 1996. Biologists then had to wait many years for the young condors to reach adulthood. In 2001, I was fortunate to document the first confirmed condor egg laid in the wild in 15 years and the first laid by a reintroduced condor. Although several condors hatched the following year, none survived to fledging age (the age at which condors leave their cave-site nests). In November 2003, I was privileged to be one of two people to witness the first successful fledging of a wild-hatched condor. It was an extraordinary moment and a tremendous milestone in the condor recovery program.
- What is the greatest threat to the success of this program?
- Lead poisoning is unquestionably the greatest threat to the success of the condor recovery program. Whether or not California condors ultimately survive as a species will depend on our willingness to eliminate the use of lead bullets in the condor’s range. Hunting itself is extraordinarily beneficial to condors. One study found that over 30,000 large animal carcasses and field-dressed visceral remains are left in the field in the condor’s California range each year. This bounty would be highly beneficial to condors and other scavengers were it not for the presence of lead fragments in these carcasses. Condors are wide-ranging, opportunistic creatures that, based on their biology, should be thriving. But four adult condors in Arizona died as a result of lead poisoning after the fall 2006 hunting season. Mortality levels such as these are unsustainable from a population standpoint.
- Lead poses a risk to bald eagles, golden eagles, and a host of other scavengers as well. And just as bird deaths alerted us to the dangers of DDT, condor deaths from lead poisoning are raising our awareness of the potential risk that we humans face by eating hunter-killed wild game. Recent x-ray studies by the non-profit group, The Peregrine Fund, revealed a terrifyingly wide scatter of lead fragments as bullets passed through hunter-killed deer. X-rays of packaged game meat also revealed the presence of lead fragments. I think hunters need to start demanding more research into the human health impacts of hunting with lead bullets. Saving condors may benefit us more than we ever imagined.
- Your Master’s degree is in something called “Organismal Biology.” What does that mean and would you tell us about some of the other environmental work you’ve done outside of the condor program?
- Organismal Biology is essentially the study of organisms as opposed to the study of cells and components that make up organisms (microbiology). My emphasis was ornithology – the study of birds – and my master’s study focused on the effect of streamside development on the American dipper, North America’s only aquatic songbird. Prior to working with condors, I worked on a variety of research and conservation projects. I helped reintroduce peregrine falcons and Hawaiian crows and contributed to research on a variety of hawks and eagles in the western U.S. I also studied and helped protect parrots in Guatemala, ducks in Argentina, and a little-known cloud-forest eagle in Peru.
- A lot of money was spent on the condor program and it has involved much time and effort by many people. Why do you think it is justified?
- A lot is a relative term. Approximately 35-40 million dollars have been spent over a 30-year period. In my mind, that’s a relatively modest sum for trying to save a creature that once soared over herds of mammoths and has captured the human imagination for hundreds of years. Given its biology, the species should be thriving and if we are not willing to save our largest flying land bird, what hope is there for less charismatic, less visible animals in North America? When we look at the salaries received by athletes, the amount we spend on fighting fires, or waging war, or exploring space, the cost of saving condors is paltry. In 1987, the year the last wild condor was brought into captivity, a Van Gogh painting sold for $49 million dollars. Is one, albeit spectacular, painting worth more to us than saving a species as uniquely magnificent as the California condor?
- During my years of reintroducing condors in Arizona, I watched countless visitors to Grand Canyon National Park view condors for the first time. Their excitement, enthusiasm, and awe were palpable. Tourists that had no prior interest in birds and conservation were utterly captivated. The famed, timeless landscape of the Grand Canyon suddenly faded into insignificance as these people eagerly sought to learn more about the magnificent birds with the nine-foot wingspans that were floating overhead. Tourist after tourist claimed that seeing the condors “made” their trip. They want to keep condors flying because they are spectacular. Having come to know the condors as individuals and watched them delay going to roost at night because they were engaged in riotous play with some particularly fun “toys,” I want to preserve the species because there is nothing else like a California condor.
Mike is the Editor of the California Literary Review. FaceBook
I also run a couple more sites.
Jude Fleming
July 12, 2011 at 8:45 pm
I remember Crested Butte before it was a ski destination.
It was 1970 and there were 300 or so hearty souls in residence. There was a great Mexican restaurant, a few good bars, a book store, a gal named Sue Anderton who had a great art gallery, a guy named Cordley Coit, and his brother, the lawman, Kemp, who befriended me.
The streets were gravel, there was no glitz. It was just beautiful and simple. Every single day.
Elias Billington
December 11, 2010 at 6:08 am
Peter,
Truly a great article. Not a local, have always wanted to visit. You’ve just nudged me into planing my next trip…sorry Ketchum!
Elias
haakon daviknes
November 20, 2009 at 6:05 am
Peter! I have read your article and seen the fine pictures. Crested Butte must be a wonderful place. Haakon.
Nige WHite
August 10, 2008 at 9:29 am
What a beautiful description of a beautiful place. You make Brits want to move there too!
I’ve been several times when I worked in Callifornia and used to drive to the Rockies each summer to escape the heat of Sacramento.
The Forest Queen is the best place to stay definitely. A good “local” atmosphere!
Marianne Pearsall
December 17, 2007 at 1:40 pm
Peter-
How amazing is your description of CB! It makes me want to visit even as I live in my own mountain paradise of Lake Tahoe. Love the pictures!!
-Marianne
Dick Kahane
December 13, 2007 at 12:08 am
Peter,
A beautiful description of a beautiful place. Your words remind me that we must get back to Crested Butte.
–Dick
Cheri Parker
December 9, 2007 at 2:15 pm
Peter, what a superb description of our lovely town. Just this morning a friend asked to see some pictures of CB. We will share this essay with him. We will be leaving soon to join our wonderful friends in our favorite town.
Suzanne Joyce
December 6, 2007 at 11:21 am
Peter,
You said it all and so beautifully, it makes me even sadder that we will not be in Crested Butte this winter. Enjoy the snow for us, see you in the spring.
Charley Dumas
December 5, 2007 at 10:56 am
There you go, getting the locals stirred up again.
You make it sound so good everyone will want to move to Crested Butte. Someone is bound to be upset that you have done such a great job describing our town and more Texans and Virginians will want to move here.
This was a great summary of why we love it here. See you on the trails.
Charley
Channing Boucher
December 5, 2007 at 10:54 am
Great article, been living here for 17 years. Don’t tell too many people about this place please. Its the Last Great Colorado Ski Town!
Channing
Peggie Pentecost
December 5, 2007 at 4:33 am
Peter, As always, perfectly stated and colorfully illustrated with your choice of wordsmithing! I adore your passionate review of what our little CB santuary has to offer. I love how you pepper the descriptions with captivating word choices that lead the reader from the words on the page to being physically transported. I can feel the snow bite and see the flowers wave in the breeze in my minds catalog of photographic moments. I believe that words accomplish what pictures never can!
Jay Renfrow
December 4, 2007 at 7:38 pm
I live in Crested Butte. This article describes our area perfectly!