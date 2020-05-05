History
The Day of Battle by Rick Atkinson
This long, well documented book by Rick Atkinson is one of the best accounts of any war to appear in the last decade or more.
- The Day of Battle: The War in Sicily and Italy, 1943-1944 (The Liberation Trilogy)
- Henry Holt and Company, 791 pp.
The Allied Invasion of Italy
This long, well documented book by Rick Atkinson is one of the best accounts of any war to appear in the last decade or more. The Day of Battle is the second volume in Atkinson’s planned trilogy on the Western Allies’ campaigns against the Axis in Europe in World War II. The first volume, An Army at Dawn, told the story of the invasion of North Africa, and the third will run from the Normandy invasion in June 1944 to Hitler’s end the following spring.
The new book begins with a fascinating account of how in Washington, early in 1943, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill convinced President Franklin D. Roosevelt that the successful Allied campaign against the Germans and Italians in North Africa must be followed by an attack on Italy itself. Roosevelt and the U.S. chiefs of staff would have preferred to concentrate Allied forces in Britain, for an early attack across the British Channel into German-occupied France.
As always, the future was unknowable. Sir Alan Brooke, chief of the Imperial General Staff, told his American colleagues that if the Allies mounted an attack on Italy, in Churchill’s phrase “the soft underbelly of Europe,” the overall war in Europe might be won by 1944. Without the invasion of Italy, a cross-Channel attack might not be feasible until 1945 or even 1946.
The British won the day. On the morning of July 9, 1943 Allied forces led by British General Bernard Law Montgomery and American General George S. Patton landed on the southern coast of Sicily. What few readers may know is that there was no full agreement in the Allied high command as to what should happen after Sicily was taken; perhaps the invaders would not go on from the island to invade the Italian mainland.
We have long known from military histories that things did not go well in that invasion. Atkinson brings it all out, quoting the famous front-line cartoonist Bill Mauldin: Nobody really knows what he’s doing. The 82nd Airborne Division, renowned today for its decades of skilled service, jumped into Sicily after receiving only a third as much training as some other divisions. Five-sixths of the paratroopers landed far from the planned drop zones because the pilots got lost. Some planes strayed into the British zone, and eight of them were lost to “friendly fire.” Not only the Americans had problems. The British Eighth Army planned an assault by 1,700 troops to be landed by 144 gliders. The towplane pilots got lost, the glider pilots were untrained, the weather was bad, and only 54 gliders made land–and a number of those crashed and killed the men they were carrying. There were atrocities, and some on the Allied side. In one case soldiers of the U.S. 180th Infantry murdered fifty to seventy Italian soldiers who had surrendered and been disarmed.
Atkinson relies mainly on American and British sources, published and unpublished, including a number of interviews he did with surviving participants in the Italian war. He also enlisted the help of people in Italy with translations. What is missing is a full account from German sources of how the Wehrmacht fought the invaders, in Sicily and later. We cannot, then, call this the definitive history of the Italian campaign; nor does Atkinson claim that it is.
The author nevertheless gives us an excellent feel for what the war was like on not only the Allied but the Axis–mainly German–side. The Wehrmacht commander was a brilliant, fearless, and ultimately cruel Field Marshal named Albrecht Kesselring, who had anticipated for six months that the initial Allied move into Southern Europe would be the invasion of Sicily. He thought all of Italy was defensible–if the Italians would fight alongside the Wehrmacht. The Italians had ten divisions in Sicily, the Germans just two. Soon after the Sicily invasion began, Kesselring began to receive reports at his headquarters in Frascati, outside Rome, that whole Italian divisions were evaporating. He flew down to Sicily, and brought two more Wehrmacht divisions to the island. These Germans were by and large skilled and experienced soldiers; more experienced than the Americans they opposed. Four Wehrmacht divisions could not, however, stand up to an Allied force that came to outnumber them in Sicily three to one–for after Mussolini was deposed on July 25 the Italians could not be counted on at all, although the new regime in Rome told Hitler that Italy would continue to fight.
Many Americans still recall the figure of George Patton, the brave and irascible general, played by George C. Scott in the 1970 film, who was castigated for slapping a sick soldier. He and his British counterpart, Montgomery, were two egotistical types, each intent on becoming the conqueror of Sicily. Montgomery moved without warning across Patton’s front, preventing Patton from cutting the main escape route for the Italian and German units that would need to cross the Strait of Messina to reach the Italian mainland. Patton, for his part, was hellbent on reaching Messina before the British, and disinterested in coordination with Montgomery.
As Atkinson makes clear, there was no coordinated Allied plan to prevent Kesselring from evacuating Sicily. The Germans knew the importance of getting what they called “our valuable human material” to the mainland, and with what the author calls precise choreography the Wehrmacht divisions crossed the Strait of Messina with minimal losses–because the Allies did not attack the ferrying operation with either their strategic bomber force or their ships.
One wishes that the author had drawn parallels between the successful German withdrawal from Sicily and Robert E. Lee’s successful retreat across the Potomac River into Virginia, after his Confederate army was defeated at Gettysburg in 1863. When the Union commander, George G. Meade, cabled President Abraham Lincoln triumphantly that the Confederates had fled Northern soil, Lincoln was distraught that Meade had not pursued the enemy. Lincoln saw, as his general did not, that it was the destruction of Lee’s army and not the liberation of Northern soil that would end the war.
Eighty years later, no one at the top–not President Roosevelt, U.S. Army chief of staff George C. Marshall, or Allied commander Dwight D. Eisenhower, and not Churchill or his generals, including General Sir Harold R.L.G. Alexander, the overall commander of Allied armies in italy–saw the need to annihilate the Wehrmacht divisions at Messina before they crossed the strait.
In any case, Sicily at the end of August 1943 was lost to the Axis, and as Atkinson says, additional gains did accrue to the Allies. The Mediterranean became much safer for Allied shipping, including supplies bound through the Suez Canal to the Soviet Union and Allied forces in southern Asia.
The strategic problem of Italy however remained, indeed increased, when Hitler sent an additional twelve Wehrmacht divisions down into Italy to join the four divisions that had escaped from Sicily and retreated up the Italian boot. There was for the moment, Atkinson writes, no strategic guidance for Allied commanders; should a major campaign be mounted to push northward? Montgomery and his Eighth Army began a leisurely progress up through Calabria, meeting little opposition.
On September 8, 1943 the Italian government announced it was surrendering its armed forces. Soon the enlarged German force took over effective control of Italy. Mussolini was rescued from detention in an operation led by a daring SS colonel, and taken north to head a new puppet state, the Italian Social Republic, in Lombardy. One can read much, especially in Italian sources, of the anti-Wehrmacht operations of Italian partisans; those however came mainly later. The coming months would see war waged in Italy between the Wehrmacht and an Allied force composed of American and British armies that also included Canadian, French, and Polish divisions.
The Allies decided that while Montgomery’s army continued to make its way up the Italian boot, they should stage an amphibious invasion at Salerno, not far south of Naples. As Atkinson tells us, Allied intelligence learned much about German plans through ULTRA, the top-secret program that was intercepting Wehrmacht messages. But Kesselring also had means at his disposal, including reconnaissance planes, and after concluding that a landing would be made at Salerno he “displayed the agility so characteristic of his generalship.” When the Allies landed on September 9 the Wehrmacht was waiting for them.
The fighting at Salerno was more difficult than the invasion commander, U.S. General Mark Clark, had anticipated. After several days Clark wondered whether his force would have to be evacuated. He denied later having seriously considered this possibility, but meanwhile some other commanders, Atkinson says, privately questioned his fortitude. Questions about him remain even today, and Atkinson says frankly that he was in over his head at Salerno. Even less favorable is Atkinson’s description of how, while the Salerno beachhead was close to being overrun by the Germans, Montgomery and his Eighth Army of 64,000 troops continued to amble slowly northward toward them, “patching demolished bridges and holding medals ceremonies.”
After nine long days the Allies won out at Salerno and the Wehrmacht retreated. Naples was taken and the road to Rome lay ahead; but a brave American lieutenant colonel named John J. Toffey, whom we see much of in this book, wrote that it looked like the road to hell. There were difficult mountains to cross and soon enough winter weather arrived. The Germans had had time to prepare a well fortified line, then another, and it was not until the end of May 1944 that the Allies broke through and, on June 4, entered Rome. It is in Rome that the book ends, with an epilogue that summarizes the long battle that lay ahead until the war in Europe ended in 1945, with the Wehrmacht still in Lombardy. No one on the Allied side had foreseen how hard it would be to get as far as Rome. No one foresaw how difficult the battles beyond Rome would be; British General Alexander wrote Churchill that neither the Apennines nor the Alps should prove a serious obstacle to the Allied forces moving up Italy toward Germany.
The generals should, of course, have known by now that they should not make blithe predictions. After Naples had fallen and the Allied advance stalled in the mountains northward toward Rome, it was decided to make another amphibious landing, at Anzio. This was something Churchill pushed hard for; if it worked, Rome–just 34 miles north–should fall quickly. However, as Atkinson might have done well to recall, there had been a case in the First World War when Churchill, as First Sea Lord, had engineered an amphibious landing, in the Dardanelles, that proved a disaster.
The Allies went ashore at Anzio in February 1944 and things did not work well at all; for a moment it seemed that their beachhead might be destroyed; in the end, with good air support and what Atkinson calls “singularly good” American artillery, disaster was averted and the Allies won the day.
The author gives an excellent account of the hard winter war that was meanwhile being waged a little farther inland. The reviewer has walked over some of the mountains that were fought over; they rise only four or five thousand feet above sea level but their slopes can be steep and the vegetation thick and thorny–and in 1943-44, Wehrmacht machine guns sprayed the slopes. Readers of this book should also read And No Birds Sang, the stark account of this campaign that was published in 1979 by Farley Mowat, who became famous with People of the Deer and Never Cry Wolf years after he had served as a Canadian lieutenant in Italy.
Many of the heroes in this book turn out to have blemishes, large or small. One who does not is young Colonel Toffey, killed by a tank round at Palestrina the day before Rome fell. The campaign to liberate Italy lasted 608 days and cost 312,000 Allied casualties, 40 percent of them American. German casualties were far higher, perhaps half a million, half of them dead or missing. The soft underbelly of Europe proved to contain much granite and gore.
Peter Bridges is a former ambassador to Somalia and cofounder of the Elk Mountains Hikers Club in Colorado. He was born in New Orleans, grew up in Chicago, and studied at Dartmouth College and Columbia University. Aside from CLR, his articles, essays, and reviews have appeared in the “Christian Science Monitor,” “Foreign Service Journal,” “Los Angeles Times,” “Michigan Quarterly Review,” “Notes and Records of the Royal Society of London,” “Virginia Quarterly Review,” “Washington Times,” and elsewhere. Beyonce Net Worth
History
Images from How To Photograph an Atomic Bomb
Between 1945 and 1962, the United States conducted over 300 atmospheric nuclear tests above the ground, in the ocean or in outer space.
- How To Photograph an Atomic Bomb
- VCE, 142 pp.
“One afternoon I was at Lookout Mountain right here in Hollywood, and I got a call from a Woody Mark. He said ‘George, I need you out here tomorrow for a special test.’ I got there that night and he said, ‘Tomorrow morning you’re going to go out with five other guys and you’re going to be standing at ground zero.’ I said, ‘Ground zero?’ He said. ‘Yeah, but the bomb’s gonna go off 10,000 feet above you.’ I said, ‘Well, what kind of protective gear am I going to have?’ He said ‘None.’ I remember I had a baseball hat, so I wore that just in case. He gave me a still camera, and two motion picture cameras. These were 35mm Eyemos. I set up the two Eyemos, and had little trip wires that I could trip with my foot starting about 5 seconds before the blast. And the still camera, I also had a trip wire so that I could trip it. I could get one exposure only. The five other guys were scientists and they volunteered to be there. I wasn’t a volunteer. I didn’t find out until I got there.”
-George Yoshitake
Nuclear Testing Timeline
Between 1945 and 1962, the United States conducted over 300 atmospheric nuclear tests above the ground, in the ocean or in outer space.
On August 5, 1963, the United States and the former Soviet Union signed the Limited Test Ban Treaty, effectively banning the testing of all nuclear weapons except those tested underground. Atmospheric nuclear test blast photography came to an end.
Nuclear testing milestones:
07/16/45 Trinity test in Alamogordo, New Mexico
06/30/46 Crossroads Able at Bikini Atoll, first atomic test after World War II
07/24/46 Crossroads Baker at Bikini Atoll, first underwater test
01/27/51 Ranger Able, first atomic test within the US, at the Nevada Test Site
05/08/51 Greenhouse George, first thermonuclear test
10/31/52 Ivy Mike, first experimental thermonuclear device
05/25/53 Upshot-Knothole Grable, first and only test of an atomic cannon
05/20/56 Redwing Cherokee, first airdrop by US of a thermonuclear weapon
07/19/57 Plumbbob John, first and only air-to-air missile test of an atomic weapon
09/19/57 Plumbbob Ranier, first detonation contained underground
09/01/58 Hardtack Teak, first detonation in space at 77 kilometers, on a Redstone rocket
11/04/62 Dominic Tightrope, last atmospheric test conducted by the US
09/23/92 Julian Divider, last nuclear test conducted by the US
Peter Kuran is the award winning producer/director of “Trinity and Beyond (The Atomic Bomb Movie).” He started his career as an Animator on the original “Star Wars” in 1976 and has since worked on over 300 theatrical motion pictures. Beyonce Net Worth
History
Notes from Italy: Romulus and Neighbors
The next time you go to Rome, take a half-day to go to Pomezia, just south of the Alban hills, a few miles inland from the sea. The town is unlovely but the new Pomezia museum contains some of the most beautiful terracotta statues of women that I know, dating from several centuries before Christ. It also contains exhibits that trace the story of Aeneas in Italy back to at least the eighth century B.C. You may well leave Pomezia convinced that someone, whose name may have been Aeneas, landed on the nearby coast a millennium or so before Christ–and married the daughter of the king of the local Latins–and had a descendant named Romulus. Not just Virgil but Dionysius gives a detailed account of all this.
Call me a poor sort of tourist, but I have seen enough of the ruins of imperial palaces on the Palatine hill. For one thing, the sun gets hot and there is no shade; nor have I ever been able to conjure up in my mind, no matter how good a guide I have along, just what the place must have looked like before Constantine got angry with the Romans and moved east in the year 327.
I do, since I like shade, like to stroll even in summer in the Farnese gardens up on the Palatine, and gaze down at the sweltering city while I sit on a bench beneath a good-sized oak. Better yet, even when the sun shines hot I like to walk to the southwest corner of the hill and look at what remains of the house of Romulus. This is no palace, just some holes in the ground in the volcanic tufa, which is relatively easy to cut and then hardens. One sees a round trench on which rested a stone wall of a round house. In the middle of the circle are holes that anchored the tree trunks supporting the roof. Archeology tells us that the hut was built around 750 B.C. That equates almost perfectly with the traditional date when Romulus founded the city.
When Andrew Marvell came to Rome in 1645 he found on the Palatine what he called in a poem years later “Romulus his bee-like cell.” It must have been a reconstruction, presumably near the site that I like to visit, of the founder’s imagined dwelling: a round hut that had a stone wall about four feet high, above which was a thatched beehive-like roof.
More than three centuries after Marvell, I have seen in Italy not reconstructions but real houses of this sort, still inhabited and unchanged in design for three thousand years or more.
The first time was in 1968. My wife and I let the three children skip school one spring day, so that we could all go climb a mountain that Mary Jane and I had seen from the highest point in the Monti Lepini, fifty miles south of Rome between the sea and the autostrada to Naples. Some miles beyond our mountain we caught sight of an interesting-looking pyramidal peak that seemed not too steep or high. We identified it on the map as Monte Caccume. The following Tuesday we drove, the five of us and Seumas the dog, to the old stone town of Patrica, parked just above the town, and began to walk up Caccume on a rough track.
An hour from our start we walked around a bend and just below us saw a Neolithic farm. There were three of the beehive houses and they were inhabited, two it seemed by people and one by farm animals. We could see a woman, a couple of sheep, a cow. There were low stone walls that marked off pastures, a vegetable patch, an enclosure for animals, and a couple of big beeches for shade. No machines, little sound, much peace. We never forgot the place. I am glad we did not. A quarter-century later we climbed Caccume again and found the farm abandoned.
It was during those same Roman years, the years that we had Seumas, that it rained one winter Sunday. My wife and children were content to stay home reading and playing, in our apartment in the Via dei Banchi Nuovi, but I needed exercise. So, I told Seumas, do you. I loaded the dog in the VW and we drove out the Appian Way as far as vehicles were permitted. I parked, and we started walking out the ancient road by the remaining Roman tombs, those too big for thieves to cart off. To our left, plowed fields stretched for some distance. Beyond the fields and not a half-mile from us, I could see cars on the new version of the Appian Way.
Seumas, meanwhile, was coursing ahead. Beyond him I saw, on the right side of our road, a pair of old beehive huts just like the ones on Monte Caccume. There was a kind of farmyard, and a chicken came out of the farmyard onto the road. Seumas knew what to do; he chased the bird into the farmyard. In two seconds he came running out again with three big white sheep dogs behind him, bent on murder. Then they saw me and envisioned a double murder. I called Seumas and we went off at quickstep into the fields to the left. I called out for humans but none came. The sheep dogs followed us a long way, then finally went home. We walked another mile, and then we turned for home–and I went far out into the fields to avoid meeting the dogs again. Such dogs can be dangerous; their instinct is to protect their flock by killing predators. What would the headlines have read–diplomat killed at Neolithic farm in suburbs? That farm, too, has long since vanished; just as well.
What has not vanished is the amazing ancient stonework in certain towns south of Rome. Five of them, whose names start with A–Alatri, for one–are said to have been founded not by a mere man like Romulus, but by Saturn. That means if nothing else that they are very old places.
Not long ago we drove out from Rome, one Saturday morning, to see Alatri. It is now a city of about 25,000. Centuries before Christ its inhabitants fortified it with walls of closely-fitted polygonal blocks, cut from local limestone. The walls are well jointed and some of the blocks weigh tons. Inside the fortifications, in what is still the middle of town, rises the citadel, adapted from an ancient hill. The hilltop, around five acres, was flattened and paved. Then the edges were sheered off to make a 30-foot wall, which was faced with polygonal blocks, some of which measure seven by ten feet and must weigh twenty-five tons each. The main approach to the citadel is through a portal above which is an architrave of a single limestone block, fifteen feet long. Atop this citadel stands the little cathedral, also constructed of limestone, but its blocks are of a lesser size. When we walked into the cathedral that Saturday, a Mass was being celebrated with a congregation of just five or six older women–and there in the bishop’s chair sat the bishop in his mitre: a diocese in miniature, I thought.
There is a yet more impressive place of polygonal walls. This is the abandoned town of Norba, which stands fifteen hundred feet above the Pontine marshes and sea, on the slopes of the Monti Lepini. What remains of Norba is a perimeter wall over a mile and a half around, built of closely fitted great polygonal blocks. It was a sizable city, of which little is known–and it has an enormous main gate with jambs over twenty-five feet high and an adjoining stone bastion over forty feet high, that to my mind rivals the famous Lion gate of Mycenae.
Who built such great walls for these Italian towns? We know that tribes of Italic-speaking shepherds moved out of the Apennines into this area near the Tyrrhenian coast, centuries before Christ. They were good with animals and they knew how to build Romulus-style stone huts. They were not capable of cutting huge blocks and building huge walls–even if most of these polygonal walls were built on sites where they could be lowered rather than raised into place.
The undoubted answer to the riddle is that masons and architects came to Italy from the eastern Mediterranean. Who or when, we just don’t know. The Mediterranean has been a highway for migration for almost ten thousand years; even after people learned to write, many centuries passed before the story of their moves was written down. Norba became a Roman colony in 492 B.C., and it was already a large place then, as we are told by Dionysius of Halicarnassus, who wrote at the time of Christ. Dionysius was a Greek, which may in part explain why so many of the invaders of Italy he tells about came from Greece–Trojans, Pelasgians, Tyrrhenians, etc. Someday, I hope in my lifetime, DNA studies will have much more to tell us about early Mediterranean migration. Dionysius, we may find, told fables based on fact.
Consider Sardinia, that large island which is such a different part of Italy. After the Romans conquered the Carthaginians, who had held the Sardinian coast for centuries, Sardinia became in 227 B.C. an overseas province of Rome’s growing empire. But although the Romans held the coasts, the people of the inland forests and granite mountains continued to resist Roman rule. They more or less kept that up for two millennia; brigands roamed the Sardinian highlands into the twentieth century, and their sons became kidnappers who were still a plague when I first reached Italy. Where did the ancestors of these Sards first come from?
More than a thousand years before Christ, archaeology tells us, a seafaring people invaded Sardinia and started building the stone towers called nuraghi, hundreds of which still dot the island. The invaders could not write and so we do not know what they called themselves–but far to the east the Egyptians had just recorded, in the early twelfth century B.C., how Ramses III successfully defended his kingdom against wild “sea peoples” coming from the north. One of these peoples, the Egyptians wrote, were the Shardan. They may well have been the ancestral Sards. I have seen in the museum at Cagliari a large copper ingot brought to Sardinia, around that time, from the eastern Mediterranean. The Shardan, I decided, must have stolen it from some Egyptian warehouse.
Back to Romulus. He himself was hardly an Italian aborigine, but rather the descendant of an immigrant from the eastern Mediterranean named Aeneas. Educated people all know that Virgil wrote the Aeneid, a little before the time of Dionysius, as a kind of Roman continuation of the Iliad. The Romans were pleased to know that their founder came from an honorable lineage; Aeneas, Virgil wrote, had been a Trojan hero. When I was a schoolboy I understood that this was all pure fiction; but it was not.
The next time you go to Rome, take a half-day to go to Pomezia, just south of the Alban hills, a few miles inland from the sea. The town is unlovely but the new Pomezia museum contains some of the most beautiful terracotta statues of women that I know, dating from several centuries before Christ. It also contains exhibits that trace the story of Aeneas in Italy back to at least the eighth century B.C. You may well leave Pomezia convinced that someone, whose name may have been Aeneas, landed on the nearby coast a millennium or so before Christ–and married the daughter of the king of the local Latins–and had a descendant named Romulus. Not just Virgil but Dionysius gives a detailed account of all this. Dionysius dates the founding of Rome to 431 years after the fall of Troy. That equates well with the destruction of the city archaeologists call Troy VII-a at Hisarlik, in Turkey, around 1190 B.C., and the subsequent founding of Rome around 750.
Migration to Italy has never stopped since Aeneas. If you take the autostrada that leads inland from Rome to the mountains of the Abruzzo, a few miles beyond Tivoli you may catch sight of a town high up on the right, a vertical half-mile above the road. This is Saracinesco, and it was founded by a band of Saracen raiders from North Africa around 890 A.D. A thousand years later, Ferdinand Gregorovius wrote that the people of Saracinesco still had different customs and dress. More recently yet, a friend of mine who grew up nearby–Pietro Del Gallo, Marchese di Roccagiovine–could remember how before World War II the Saracinesco people still had a distinct dialect, shot through with words derived from Arabic.
Or take the Albanians. The Turks finally conquered Albania’s national hero, Skanderbeg, in the late 1400s. There was an Albanian exodus to Italy, and today there are as many as a million Albanian-Italians, the Arberesh, some of whom still preserve in their villages the language of pre-Ottoman Albania. But that is not all. Unrest and poverty in Albania after the end of Communist rule in 1992 led to yet a new Albanian exodus to Italy, mainly of working-class men. The Italians were worried about the influx, but a decade later the new Albanians are gainfully employed in the Italian countryside, saving their money to send home to their wives and to build the new houses one sees rising in the outskirts of Tirana.
Nor would Italian readers want me to ignore the other new immigrants. They come from Sierra Leone, Tunisia, Kurdistan, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, China–and even America. The Italians call them, not impolitely, extracomunitari because they come from outside the European Union. Many of them come, indeed, from outside the largely white, Christian, Indo-European world, and they present a serious political and societal problem in Italy. The Italians, however, are in the main not chauvinists, not xenophobic. The Latins accepted Aeneas and crew, admittedly after some fighting, and today’s Italy is by and large accepting these new crews, too–which is more than can be said for some other countries that are not our subject here.
Peter Bridges is a former ambassador to Somalia and cofounder of the Elk Mountains Hikers Club in Colorado. He was born in New Orleans, grew up in Chicago, and studied at Dartmouth College and Columbia University. Aside from CLR, his articles, essays, and reviews have appeared in the “Christian Science Monitor,” “Foreign Service Journal,” “Los Angeles Times,” “Michigan Quarterly Review,” “Notes and Records of the Royal Society of London,” “Virginia Quarterly Review,” “Washington Times,” and elsewhere. Beyonce Net Worth
History
Almost a Miracle by John Ferling
As contemplated by Ferling, few, if any, colonial Americans escaped the impact of hostilities. Wars were frequent and while many men soldiered, many of these same soldiers died. Still others, the least fortunate in some respects came home from the wars, but not in one piece, physically or mentally. Nor were those who bore arms alone in experiencing the terrors of war. Civilians who dwelled on the exposed frontier in wartime lived with the constant fear of a potential surprise attack, and virtually every citizen, in every generation, and in every colony paid war taxes, tolerated wartime scarcities, endured war-induced inflation, and struggled through postwar economic busts.
- Almost a Miracle: The American Victory in the War of Independence
- Oxford University Press, 679 pp.
War on a Grand Scale
“Warfare was woven into the fabric of life in colonial America.” So begins John Ferling’s thoughtful and comprehensively researched Almost a Miracle: The American Victory in the War of Independence. A professor emeritus of history at the University of West Georgia, Ferling is the author of nine earlier books on American colonial affairs and is certainly well positioned to pursue a military history of the conflict which he describes as, “War on a grand scale.”
As contemplated by Ferling, few, if any, colonial Americans escaped the impact of hostilities. Wars were frequent and while many men soldiered, many of these same soldiers died. Still others, the least fortunate in some respects came home from the wars, but not in one piece, physically or mentally. Nor were those who bore arms alone in experiencing the terrors of war. Civilians who dwelled on the exposed frontier in wartime lived with the constant fear of a potential surprise attack, and virtually every citizen, in every generation, and in every colony paid war taxes, tolerated wartime scarcities, endured war-induced inflation, and struggled through postwar economic busts. Ferling suggests, “In the century and a half before 1776 it would have been difficult to find anyone born in the English colonies in North America who had not lost a loved one—a son, a father, a brother, a husband—to war. If one was lucky, the loss was temporary, only for a few months during the period of service. But sometimes it was forever.” And it is against this backdrop that Ferling proposes that the revolutionary war was one that America came much closer to losing than is now usually remembered.
American soldiers in 1779 belonged to a Continental army that had changed in substantive ways since its inception in 1775. Men served under a more draconian Articles of War that bore distinct similarities to that which had long governed Britain’s standing army. Many wore uniforms made in France and carried firearms of French origin, most drawn from the cache of 100,000 Charleville muskets that had been received from France in early 1779. Moreover, American artillery assets included more than two hundred field pieces that France had also given the United States.
In addition to the Continental Army, Ferling posits that the colonial militia has “often been belittled, but without it the war could not have been won. It secured the home front in nearly every state by suppressing and disarming the Loyalists in the crucial early stage of the war.” He then pursues the transitions that show how militiamen augmented the Continental army, and, despite some egregious failures, they also on occasion “fought extremely well,” and at Bunker Hill, Princeton, Saratoga, and Cowpens “militiamen served with valor.” Still, at best, it was a grueling time for the militia and the Continental Army. Both faced cold, starvation, and death, and found themselves growing ever more contemptuous of those at home who never served or sacrificed, and of politicians who wore their patriotism on their sleeve: the “blustering hero” who fought “his battles over a glass of Madeira.” Yet, their misery and anger notwithstanding, these soldiers repeatedly demonstrated that when properly led they would fight, and fight well. And, from 1777 onward, these now battle-tested veterans were the foundation of a determined and sound military force that was more than capable of matching the more seasoned British Army.
Throughout the book, Ferling returns repeatedly to the people and their stories. The army of 1779 included numerous French, Prussian, and Polish officers. Some had been commissioned by America’s envoys in France without adequate background checks on their character and talents. Others crossed the sea on their own and deluded the, as Ferling suggests, “gullible – and, at times, desperate – congressmen with vivid, though illusory, accounts of their experience and skills. Some foreign officers proved to be beyond their ken and failed miserably.” One in particular was Philip Tronson du Coudray, a military theorist with the rank of major in the French army, whom Silas Deane, an American diplomat in France, had made a major general of artillery in the Continental army. Ferling wryly notes: “Happily for all but du Coudray, he drowned when his horse fell off a ferry during the Philadelphia campaign.” Other foreign officers turned out to imposters, while still others were unable to speak English, becoming virtually useless to their American line units. But many, Ferling adds, were useful. George Washington, for example, embraced the Prussian Baron Friedrich Wilhelm Augustus von Steuben and the Frenchman, Gilbert du Motier, the Marquis de La Fayette. Congress vested Colonel Louis de Presle Duportail with authority over all the army’s engineers and it gave Colonel Andrew Thaddeus Kosciuszko, a Polish captain who had been trained in France, command of a corps of engineers that it created two days after the 1776 surprise colonial victory at Trenton.
Of particular interest is Ferling’s background discussion of African American influence in the war. Although Congress had officially prohibited their enlistment after the fall of 1775, each of the New England states – having difficulty meeting its manpower quota – quietly ignored the law. Some blacks who entered the army were actually slaves who served as substitutes for their owners, with the promise of emancipation at war’s end. Other states permitted slaves to enlist with the consent of their owners, with Rhode Island compensating owners for the loss of those slaves who enlisted at the rate of twenty 20 pounds for the most valuable slave, and in proportion for those of less value. It further stipulated that those who volunteered would be “absolutely made free, and entitled to all the Wages, Bounties and Encouragement given by Congress to any Soldier inlisting [sic] into their Service.” Free blacks, like whites, were lured into the army either by bounties or the Revolutionary ideology. Confronted with chronic and indomitable recruiting woes, proposals for allowing blacks to serve began to surface in 1776. Benedict Arnold, for instance, urged that as many as six hundred slaves be recruited as mariners, with formal emancipation from slavery promised following the war, and there was talk in New Jersey of recruiting a black unit to serve as a home guard in the state. “Neither proposal was adopted, and the number of blacks serving before 1778 remained small, likely no more than a few score.” But dramatic changes occurred soon thereafter and, by 1779, a growing number of soldiers were, in fact, African American.
In the first installment of American Crisis, Thomas Paine, seeking to rally the nation in the last dark days of 1776, had with promised that through “perseverance and fortitude we have the prospect of a glorious issue.” After Yorktown, with peace on the horizon, Paine in the tenth American Crisis wrote that America’s victory had been won because the war had been “the country’s war, the public’s war…the war of the people in their own behalf.” Ferling concludes that Paine was correct on all counts: Britain’s suppression of the American rebellion was foiled by American resilience in the fighting in the North between 1775 and 1778; however, the rebellion was won by the American victory in the South in 1780-1781. Further, that many were responsible for the American victory. “The American people and their soldiers, and not just General Washington, had endured to gain a victory that, they prayed, would usher in a world filled with greater promise than would have been their lot under aristocratic, monarchical Great Britain.”
In the final analysis, if there is to be criticism, one might comment on the occasions in which Ferling’s prose appears to be bit over the top. For example, in one passage, he refers to the “…unnerving challenges faced by dauntless partisans, ordinary men, women, and young boys who looked mortal danger in the face in order to thwart the enemy in their midst.” No doubt, but, still, it seems a bit too gushy for its own dramatic good. And, in fact, this is but a superficial observation on what is an otherwise superior history, for Ferling’s scholarship is solid and displays a noteworthy attention to detail. Accordingly, Almost a Miracle is highly recommended as the military companion piece to Ferling’s 2003 diplomatic history A Leap in the Dark: The Struggle to Create the American Republic.
Brett F. Woods received his Ph.D. in Literature from the University of Essex, England. Celebrity Net Worth and Bio’s
Sue Sloan
September 28, 2008 at 10:19 pm
My father was the soldier (front line medic) in WWII that had to give up his foxhole for the major – and then the major was killed when a plane was shot down and the engine fell onto him in that foxhole. My father passed away May 14, 2008, age 92 – a very humble, brave man – who figured anyone would do it. Sometimes in his last days, he relived those War days. His name was Walter Ray Schenck, Jr.
Rob Gordon
December 21, 2007 at 8:51 pm
Having just completed “The Day Of Battle,” I can say that the analysis by Peter Bridges is accurate and complete, I was much taken by this book. I do not understand why this theater receives so little attention given the immense sacrifice of the allies. Thanks to the author for a quality book!