The Uncommon Reader by Alan Bennett
There is also something conversational about the way he writes, a straightforwardness, and a beguiling, gentle rhythm. And of course, there is that dry wit. Bennett has a genius for the sardonic one-liner, his timing is immaculate.
An Uncommon Book
In his diary, regularly published in the London Review of Books, Alan Bennett clearly revels in the role of wry observer of public and private events. Much of the pleasure of reading his entries comes from the barbed asides. For instance, in that odd time of hysterical mourning, after Princess Diana’s death, when the Great British public wept in the streets for someone it didn’t know, and about whom it had long enjoyed reading salacious stories in the press, he wrote: ‘HMQ to address the nation tomorrow. I’m only surprised Her Majesty hasn’t had to submit to a phone in.’ Such remarks were noticeable only by their absence in those days, when jokes were officially sanctioned and lips were meant to be tight and shut – when they weren’t quivering with grief of course.
We might account for some of the success of Stephen Frears’ film The Queen, by considering the way in which it dignified an institution long undermined by a perceived failure to adapt to the contemporary hunger for crude sentimentality. Queen Elizabeth II is presented, not as a caricature of an emotionally stunted individual, but rather as someone whose entire life has been circumscribed by duty and protocol. The film humanises her, but doesn’t make her a sideshow spectacle; treats her with deference, but not awe; allows the viewer to empathise, whilst acknowledging the unique quality of the royal family’s experience of life. Bennett, who wrote the screenplay for Prick Up Your Ears, Frears’ 1987 film about the playwright Joe Orton, has pulled off a similar trick with this novella. It is terse, comic, touching and surprising, and only the fourth work of short fiction by of the finest writers working today. The Uncommon Reader, a deliberate play on The Common Reader, Virginia Woolf’s 1925 collection of essays in which she patronises and romanticises people without the sort of education which enables them to become critics, is the story of the consternation which grows among the Queen’s retinue of equerries, advisors, maids and pages, when she develops a love of reading. One day, when her corgies happen upon a mobile library parked near Buckingham Palace, the Queen feels duty-bound to borrow a book. But she has no idea what to read. ‘She’d never taken much interest in reading. She read, of course, as one did, but liking books was something she left to other people. It was a hobby and it was in the nature of her job that she didn’t have hobbies. Jogging, growing roses, chess or rock climbing, cake decoration, model aeroplanes. No. Hobbies involved preferences and preferences had to be avoided; preferences excluded people. One had no preferences. Her job was to take an interest, not to be interested herself. And besides, reading wasn’t doing. She was a doer.’ But she is soon feigning colds to stay in bed reading, excited at the way one book leads to another. She has Norman Seakins, the kitchen hand she met in the mobile library, promoted to page, with special responsibility for the recommendation of novels. He introduces her to several works of fiction by gay writers and is loathed by his colleagues. When the Queen loses all interest in her duties, those who govern her life intervene. Books are hidden and lost in transit, and when the Prime Minister and his foul-mouthed advisor become involved, matters threaten to become constitutional. Concerns are even expressed that the Queen may be developing Alzheimer’s Disease: ‘Thus it was that the dawn of sensibility was mistaken for the onset of senility.’
The Uncommon Reader is concerned with the joys of a sentimental education. At first the Queen reads to no particular system, then she copies passages, and finally, ‘after a year or so of reading and making notes…she tentatively venture(s) on the occasional thought of her own.’ The Queen’s growing self-awareness and sensitivity ultimately lead her toward writing. After all, she is a doer. Bennett celebrates the way that reading creates the possibility for thought and contemplation, for the sort of slow, deliberate, considered reflection on the world and our position within it, which is no longer encouraged. The Uncommon Reader is a defense of the humanising nature of literature, a notion, which, like almost everything else, was undermined by the French intellectuals of the 1960s. It is a subtle threnody for lost things in an accelerated age, an attack on the wearing of philistinism as a badge of honour, and a paean to the age of the novel. With the Queen’s endless round of visits, openings and state occasions, she has far less time to read than most, and thus her simple advice, ‘one must make the time,’ is all the more pointed and the moral heart of the novella.
The Uncommon Reader is written in that inimitable Bennett prose style. I do not think he is given sufficient credit as a stylist. His writing possesses a hypnotic, elegant grace, which recalls a formality long out of favour, yet he manages to avoid the excessively mannered feel of Henry James. There is also something conversational about the way he writes, a straightforwardness, and a beguiling, gentle rhythm. And of course, there is that dry wit. Bennett has a genius for the sardonic one-liner, his timing is immaculate. There are innumerable moments in the book but a particular favourite is when the Queen discusses Proust and his madeleines: ‘the curious thing about it was that when he dipped his cake in his tea (disgusting habit) the whole of his past life came back to him. Well, I tried it and it had no effect on me at all.’
Bennett is evidently fascinated by the institution of the monarchy. He has written about it several times for the theatre and the screen, and has seen a fundamental shift in attitude toward it in his lifetime. Now, with this wonderful satire, politically subversive in unexpected ways, he has returned to the subject triumphantly. You are unlikely to read a more memorable or enjoyable book this year.
Trashed by Alison Gaylin
These driven individuals scour celebrity garbage cans, pose as anyone but themselves, lie as though the truth was a concept to be scorned and in general have all of the journalistic ethics commonly associated with FOX News. Getting the goods on the rich and famous is all that matters in this weird league.
Bad Ending Trashes Good Plot
The joys of working for one of Hollywood’s scandal sheets – a rags to riches story for Simone Glass who is attempting to outdo her “legitimate” TV journalist sister in the news gathering racket – are manifest and many. In Alison Gaylin’s Trashed Glass heads to LA for a job with another scandal sheet that folds before her first day on the job only to latch on with the infamous Asteroid. Her sister and the rest of her family will not be thrilled in the least when they learn of her career choice. Matters are further complicated by Simone’s near complete lack of money to see her through the first few months in California.
Our heroine, a recent graduate of Columbia journalism school, is not nearly ready for the nefarious, dumpster diving antics employed and needed by the hardcore souls who ply their dirt-digging trade for the tabloids. These driven individuals scour celebrity garbage cans, pose as anyone but themselves, lie as though the truth was a concept to be scorned and in general have all of the journalistic ethics commonly associated with FOX News. Getting the goods on the rich and famous is all that matters in this weird league.
Glass’s first assignment drives her undercover posing as a waiter at a ostentatious benefit and she actually holes up in a, surprise, dumpster outside the party hearing what proves to be crucial dialogue between a famous actor and up-and-coming actress who also turns out to be Glass’s former high school best friend. Ah, but aren’t the twists and turns of the glamour life so intriguing? When a soap opera star commits suicide and the actress’s emotionally unstable assistant insists that someone murdered her boss, Glass sets out to dig up the real, untold details. Life and the road to enlightenment turn ugly and bloody from here on out as a teenage stripper with sordid celebrity connections is found soaked in her own blood and as Vonnegut would say, “And so it goes.” Even Simone’s most trusted sources start tripping the dance paranoid while the psychopathic killer runs amuck dishing out oblique leads as he kills his way ever onward.
The insights into the tabloid Hollywood world of reporting are interesting and Gaylin writes with a touch of flare, even panache, but as in City of Fire by Robert Ellis, the ending comes out of nowhere with little if any foreshadowing along the way. Its as though the author wearied of working on Trashed and whipped together a supposed surprising and shocking ending that was designed to make the reader feel not quite cheated in pursuing the previous 300 pages.
Gaylin, a journalist who has covered arts and entertainment for ten years, is the author of Hide Your Eyes, an Edgar Award finalist for Best First Novel, and You Kill Me. She has escaped Hollywood and now lives in upstate New York with her family.
There is a good deal to recommend this novel – the inside depiction of Hollywood and all its seaminess, the sub pots that add to the main story arc including her growing love affair with Neil Walker – also a tabloid reporter, her chaotic and humorous work relationship with her tyrannical and mildly schizophrenic boss at the paper, and the quality of writing such as:
If one year at the Anaheim Sentinel and ten years in the tabloids had taught Neil Walker anything, it was that press conferences, all of them were a complete waste of time. It didn’t matter whether it was the mayor of Mission Viejo or the chief of police or the cast of Devil’s Road, anybody who is knowingly standing on a stage in front of fifty reporters is not going to say damn thing worth printing.
Or this scene setting paragraph:
…Like everything else in the Beverlido, Swifty’s had undergone a sort of retro face-lift. With its dark wood paneling, Tiffany light fixtures, and elaborate 1930s-style ashtrays (those important enough to get in were actually allowed to smoke), the bar was designed to make you feel like you’d stepped into an unusually glamorous time capsule. It was, as they say, art directed to death.
There is a constant thread of tension in the professional competition between Simone and her sister that ties much of the narrative together, as does her competition with Walker and their on-again, off-again partnership aimed at getting a hot story and discovering the identity of the killer. The sections devoted to the mildly depraved, lewd and pathetic behavior of some of the film industries glitterati are well drawn as are passages that deal with the attitude and machinations of a big-time agent, but what undoes Trashed for me is the out of the blue ending that Gaylin attempts to justify with a semi-emotional final scene. But as she says to Walker in the book’s last line when he asks her how a meeting went, Glass responds:
“It went,” said Simone. “”It went.”
I guess the same thing can be said of Trashed.
Exit Ghost by Philip Roth
Though the notorious Roth voice is often manic and crude, we assume that coming from a writer who is intellectual and self-critical to the hilt, there must be some highfalutin purpose behind the roughhouse tactics, for him to know and us to divine.
Zuckerman in Turmoil
Exit Ghost is the latest and, Philip Roth promises, the last of the nine novels starring his fictional alter-ego, Nathan Zuckerman. As the novel begins, Zuckerman is visiting New York City for the first time in eleven years. Other than for surgery in Boston to remove a cancerous prostate, he has hardly been off his rural mountain road in the Berkshires all these years. He is mentally recuperated and determined to lead a normal life. Now he has driven the hundred and thirty miles to Manhattan to see a urologist who specializes in treating incontinence caused by prostate surgery.
“Not even when I was out of the encouraging environment of his office was I able to summon up an ounce of wariness to restrain my sense of rejuvenation… In the country, there was nothing tempting my hope…but when I came to New York, in only hours, New York did what it does for people—awakened the possibilities. Hope breaks out.”
Though Exit Ghost is weighed down rather heavily by a variety of distressing physical problems, as soon as an admiring young couple offer to swap their New York apartment for Zuckerman’s rural retreat, Roth’s prose returns to the high spirits readers will remember from his earlier fiction.
The publication of a new novel by Philip Roth (now numbering more than twenty) is always accompanied by a stir of anticipation. Though the notorious Roth voice is often manic and crude, we assume that coming from a writer who is intellectual and self-critical to the hilt, there must be some highfalutin purpose behind the roughhouse tactics, for him to know and us to divine. His exasperated cadences notwithstanding, Roth always had the knack of locating his fiction in common derangements. What made Portnoy’s Complaint a best-seller was not really the flamboyant vocabulary or the lurid sexual images, but the complaint itself, the encroachment of the Jewish family on the outlook and imagination of its vulnerable offspring.
One can almost understand why Roth often feels like a twisted character out of Kafka. Although he has had his share of praise and many literary awards, he longs for the good opinion of his most demanding critics. Yet Irving Howe, who was awesomely complete in discerning Roth’s faults, scarcely gives him credit for his considerable talents: the buoyant comedy of Portnoy’s Complaint, the confident strokes used to conjure up a writer close in accomplishment and manner to Bernard Malamud, the élan with which he wields his most potent fictional strategy (the accusatory monologue), and perhaps the most disarming trait of all, his full knowledge of his own limitations.
It is true that Roth habitually falls prey to spurts of comic aggression. He is especially angered by religious and intellectual confreres who want him to sustain a virtuous image of Jewry in his writing. “You pervert my intentions, then call me perverse!” Zuckerman shouts over the phone to Milton Appel, the critic whose harsh reconsideration of his work in a Jewish cultural monthly (not unlike an early article by Irving Howe in Commentary) has cut him to the quick. “You lay hold of my comedy with your ten-ton gravity and turn it into a travesty. My coarse, vindictive fantasies, your honorable, idealistic human concerns!”
Despite his wrathful defensive stance, Roth has a legitimate point. Not only is his fiction steeped in Jewish life, but much of it is sympathetic and many of his characters are likable. The generation of his parents is disappearing. Soon his books will be one of the few records of those close-knit, choleric, interfering, warm-blooded families, often seen, to be sure, through his baleful eye, but knockouts of authenticity nevertheless.
Exit Ghost is almost entirely free of Roth’s longtime concern with Jewish family life. It is instead centered on illness, fame, infatuation, and Zuckerman’s efforts to protect the reputation of his long-deceased literary master, E.I. Lonoff, from the efforts of a young careerist, Richard Kliman, who is writing a biography of Lonoff containing allegations of youthful incest with a half-sister.
It is the last contretemps that ties together the four characters, other than Zuckerman, who inhabit the book. The young couple, Billy Davidoff and Jamie Logan, who want to exchange their New York apartment for Zuckerman’s upstate home, turn out of be friends of Richard Kliman. Billy and Jamie are also aspiring writers. He is working on a novel and she has published her first story in The New Yorker. Jamie’s worshipful husband adds in his eulogy that Jamie graduated summa cum laude from Harvard and obviously regards her as the more brilliant of the two.
Richard Kliman also brings Zuckerman in touch with Amy Bellette, whom he met only once, when she was the youthful mistress of E.I. Lonoff and the young Zuckerman was visiting the older writer he revered. Kliman wants Zuckerman to help him on the biography, not only with his own impressions but even more urgently by persuading Amy to let him read the last half of Lonoff’s unpublished novel. Zuckerman refuses violently, accusing Kliman of invading Lonoff’s preciously guarded privacy, in the hope of using the scandal of incest to make a best-seller. When Kliman asks why Lonoff never gave interviews and tried to remain invisible, Zuckerman sums up the master in his reply. “Because he preferred the contemplative life to any other. Lonoff wrote. Lonoff taught….He made a modest income that sufficed. Order. Security. Stability. What more did he need?”
When he finally meets Amy Bellette, Zuckerman finds her old, poor, and suffering the effects of surgery for brain cancer, yet admirably loyal to her memory of Lonoff, now dead for forty years. She has had no other male companion since his death. She shows Zuckerman a long, well-phrased, unpublished letter to The New York Times, highly indignant about the state of contemporary literary journalism. At first she claims to have written the letter, then she insists that Lonoff dictated it to her. This puzzle is never solved, Zuckerman finds himself infected by Amy’s imaginary conversations with Lonoff, and imagines Lonoff saying “Look after her.” Which he does by giving her all the cash in his billfold and promising to send her monthly checks.
Exit Ghost ends on a desperately comic note. Roth has inserted an original playlet called He and She at various points in the novel, most of it a coy expression of Zuckerman’s and Jamie’s need to reveal their attraction to one another and to acquire some excitement from the process. Their effort, clumsy but genuine, goes as far as arranging to meet in his hotel room.
Before the planned rendezvous, they speak on the phone of their admiration for each other, but neither of them is comfortable. Their conversation sounds still, on Zuckerman’s part, like adolescent queries about Jamie’s early sexual experiences and her responses are equally flirtatious. While awaiting Jamie’s arrival, Zuckerman has an impulsive change of heart. The final words of the book are “Thus, with only a moment’s more insanity on his part—a moment of insane excitement—he throws everything into his bag…and sets out as fast as he can…She’s on her way and he leaves. Gone for good.”
The Quiet Girl by Peter Høeg
A thriller is often a race, but without the understanding of exactly why this girl is so great a prize, it makes it harder to follow the runner.
Lost In Translation?
Translators are an underappreciated lot. When they’re bad, we mock them and when they’re good, we ignore them. Nadia Christensen displays all the athleticism of a champion wrestler in pinning down Peter Høeg’s new book, The Quiet Girl, and credit must be paid.
For this reviewer, it’s also a disclaimer, for while the book is a breathless display of language and idea, I couldn’t quite hold onto it. The cityscape of Copenhagen, the blues and blacks and whites and grays of its modern, impersonal architecture, the midnight fringes where outsiders linger – it rears up at you, but I was constantly aware of a language and culture hidden behind the words that I could not reach.
Perhaps this sense of alienation would please Høeg and, indeed, please his main character, a deep-in-debt circus clown named Kasper. Kasper is a genius of sorts, blessed with the ability to hear on a deeper level than any around him. He might be able to tell you the mechanisms of a watch in a pocket, the mood of his lover, or the specific geography of a place.
It’s a clever stylistic move. For as we follow Kasper’s involvement in a bewildering conspiracy to do with a missing girl and a group of special children, we are privy to thoughts and feelings that a normal person would be hard pressed to describe:
“Kasper could hear the intimacy between his parents, and also the passion, the caution. He would not have had a word for it. But he was able to sense that if you want to have the experience of a home that’s meaningful and open and natural, like Bach’s music and the big cats on the savannah, it costs something…”
Kasper’s hearing attunes him to becoming a legendary performer in the ring but it also makes him vulnerable to those who want to abuse his talents for their own gain. Chopping and changing between the past and present, Høeg takes us into a labyrinth of untrustworthy lovers, odd coincidences, show business precepts, child kidnappings, nuns with symphonic personalities, and philosophic musings:
“Balance and prayer are self-confrontational. Behind the muscular and spiritual exertion there must be a point of effortless calm. At that point you meet yourself.”
Using his hearing as a detective tool and taking advantage of skills learned in the circus, Kasper charms, talks, fights, and wriggles his way through the book. While he searches for the titular girl, whose gift of silence is an uncanny counterpoint to the noise that surrounds him, the omnipresent forces of authority and greed try to catch him.
Confused? I was. The book is billed as a taut thriller, but it’s hardly that. A cry against the depersonalizing forces of society, yes; a strange mixture of gratuitous violence and haphazardly funny escapes, sure; an dazzling exploration of sounds in language, quite; but it has none of the crisp bite, the pared pace of a conventional thriller.
Does it matter? Well, if we go by the title, yes, it does. The quiet girl is the hinge on which Kasper’s life changes (and perhaps a literary comment on the recent crimes against children in Northern Europe).
Yet we are only given a few instances when they meet face-to-face and their moments of intimacy are fleeting. A thriller is often a race, but without the understanding of exactly why this girl is so great a prize, it makes it harder to follow the runner.
Høeg was a dancer and actor before turning writer and father, so it’s hard not to cross the line between fiction and reality. Does Høeg manifest the same irresistible magnetism and subsequent uneasiness with women as Kasper? Is Kasper’s tender relationship with his dying father, a small spot of calm in the book’s maelstrom, a reflection of Høeg’s own experiences?
And what should one make of Kasper as professional clown, as the archetype who traditionally stands outside of society and comments on its inadequacies? Surely there’s an argument to be made that Høeg as an author wants to fulfill a similar function.
If this is the case, I might wish to ask Høeg why he chose to combine Kasper’s sensitive exploration of his life and work with an acidic, almost Viking-inspired, focus on bruises and bullets.
Is it an echo of an old Scandinavian sensibility, the same that inspires Hamlet’s bloodbath? Or a modern comment on the dispensability of human life? More importantly, does it make the book, already a fibrous knot of structure and purpose, any stronger?
I’d have to ask him in Danish, of course, after I’ve learned the language, read the book in the original, and lived in Copenhagen for, say, ten years. Until then, as a reviewer I’m remaining dissatisfied, both with the book and my own cultural deafness.
